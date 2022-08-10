'Business In Blood': New Reports Of 'Putin's Chef' Trawling Jails For Mercenaries

A businessman known as "Putin's chef" has now developed "a taste for business in blood," according to a leading Russian campaigner for prisoners' rights. Olga Romanova, head of the Russia Behind Bars nongovernmental organization, said she's seen reports from trusted inmates in at least three prisons. They say that Kremlin-connected businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin had personally visited to recruit convicts as mercenaries to fight in Ukraine. Prigozhin is often connected with the shadowy Vagner Group, a mercenary paramilitary organization, as well as catering companies.