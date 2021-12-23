Putin Says Russia's Actions Toward Ukraine Depend On Getting 'Unconditional' Security Guarantees 'Without Delay'

Russian President Vladimir Putin has used an annual press event to up the ante over fears he is about to order an invasion of Ukraine. He said it was a "positive" signal that the United States had agreed to talks on security issues, but said: "Our actions will not depend on how the talks go, but on unconditional guarantees for Russia's security." Russia has massed military forces on its borders with Ukraine, prompting Western leaders to warn Moscow that it would pay a heavy price if it invades.