Governor Of Russia's Belgorod Says Ukrainian 'Sabotage Group' Crossed Border

The Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant was briefly cut off from the external electricty grid amid reports of Russian shelling of the last high-voltage transmission line leading to Europe's largest nuclear station, as Russia launched a wave of missile and drone attacks on the Dnipropetrovsk region overnight.

National grid operator Ukrenerho later on May 22 said external electricity supply had been restored after the brief outage.

"Ukrenerho restored the power transmission line that supplies the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant. The station is switching to power supply from the Ukrainian power system," Ukrenerho said in a statement.

It was the seventh time that the nuclear plant had been operating without external power since the start of Russia's invasion, the plant's Ukrainian operator, Enerhoatom, said in a statement earlier on May 22.

Enerhoatom said that during the interruption of the external power, the Diesel generators, which had fuel for 10 days, had kicked in automatically.

The situation around the plant has been a cause for concern ever since Russian forces took control of it soon after the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

"[The plant] this morning lost all external electricity for 7th time during conflict, forcing it to rely on emergency diesel generators for power; nuclear safety situation at the plant extremely vulnerable. We must agree to protect plant now; this situation cannot continue," UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said on Twitter.

Russian troops launched 16 missiles and 20 Iranian-made kamikaze drones on the Dnipropetrovsk region during the night and morning of May 22, the Ukrainian air defense reported earlier. As a result of the attack, several people were wounded, it said.

Earlier, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak, reported damage and several wounded in the region as a result of the Russian air strikes.

Lysak said that 15 drones and four cruise missiles had been shot down by the Ukrainian air defenses.

Separately, a Russia-installed official in Zaporizhzhya, Vladimir Rogov said the nuclear plant was "completely" cut from external power supply after Ukraine disconnected a power line it controls.

In the east, heavy fighting for control of the city of Bakhmut continued over the past day, the Ukrainian military said on May 22, despite claims by Russia that the city that has been the epicenter of the war in eastern Ukraine had fallen to Moscow's troops.

The main combat operations in eastern Ukraine remained centered on the Bakhmut-Avdiyivka-Maryinka front line in Donetsk region, where Ukrainian forces repelled 37 Russian attacks in the last 24 hours, the General Staff said in its daily report.

Russian forces carried out 52 missile and air strikes on Ukrainian military and civilian targets alike, the military said.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of Donetsk regional military administration, said two civilians were killed by Russian shelling in the region.

In the southern region of Kherson, Russian shelling of civilian areas killed one person, Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson regional administration, said on May 22.

Russia over the weekend claimed to have taken control of Bakhmut, but President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Ukrainian commanders have disputed the declaration, saying fighting still continues in Bakhmut, which has come to symbolize Kyiv's fierce resistance to Moscow's illegal and unprovoked invasion.

Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a congratulatory statement to his forces on May 20 after Russia's Defense Ministry and the head of the Wagner mercenary group -- which has been at the forefront of Moscow’s attack on Bakhmut -- announced they had taken the city.

Ukrainian commanders quickly pushed back on the Russian claims, with the commander of the country's ground forces saying the city was still contested and that his forces were in the process of encircling Bakhmut from the suburbs.

Zelenskiy, meeting with the leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized states in Hiroshima, Japan, on May 21 to discuss additional military aid, responded "no" when asked by reporters whether Russia controlled the city. Yet he seemed to downplay the significance of an eventual loss.

"You have to understand that there is nothing [left in the city]. They destroyed everything," he said, referring to Russian forces. "There are no buildings. It's a pity. It's a tragedy."

PHOTO GALLERY: New satellite images of Ukraine's eastern city of Bakhmut reveal the utter devastation that has been wrought by months of fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces.

"Bakhmut today only remains a place in our hearts," he said, comparing its widespread destruction to that of Hiroshima, which was nearly obliterated by a nuclear bomb during World War II.

The conflicting reports came as Ukraine gears up for a widely anticipated counteroffensive that is expected to take place in one or more locations across the more than 1,000-kilometer frontline, which stretches from the Luhansk region in the northeast all the way to the mouth of the Dnieper River, near Kherson, in the southwest.

Meanwhile, after U.S. President Joe Biden on May 19 endorsed training programs for Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets, a senior Russian diplomat said that the transfer of the jets to Ukraine would raise the question of NATO's role in the conflict.

"There is no infrastructure for the operation of the F-16 in Ukraine and the needed number of pilots and maintenance personnel is not there either. What will happen if the American fighters take off from NATO airfields, controlled by foreign 'volunteers'?" Russia's ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, said in remarks published on the embassy's Telegram messaging channel on May 22.

With reporting by AP and Reuters