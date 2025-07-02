Russian Artillery Strike Destroys Kherson Hospital, Injures Civilians

An artillery strike by Russian forces hit a hospital in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, destroying the medical facility and injuring several civilians, according to regional officials.

Kherson regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on July 2 that five patients and three nurses were wounded when the building was hit late the previous night.

A 44-year-old nurse suffered a blast injury, concussion, and shrapnel wounds to her chest and is currently hospitalized, as are four other patients. The others received medical assistance and were then discharged.

The hospital strike was part of a broader Russian assault on civilian infrastructure in the Kherson region over the past 24 hours.

Prokudin said residential neighborhoods, including high-rise buildings and 11 private homes, were damaged in the attack. A business, a bus, several cars, and a farm facility also sustained damage. Ten people were reported injured in the attacks.

Attacks were also reported in the village of Antonivka near Kherson, as well as in Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Despite repeated denials from Moscow that it is targeting civilian infrastructure, Russian artillery, drones, guided bombs, and missiles continue to hit such premises across Ukraine. Ukrainian authorities and international organizations have condemned the strikes as deliberate and systematic war crimes.

The Ukrainian military, meanwhile, struck deep inside Russian territory as it looks to disrupt Russian supply lines.

On July 2, Ukraine’s General Staff confirmed a strike on the Saratovorgsintez oil refinery in Russia’s Saratov region.

The refinery, reportedly used by Russian forces to produce fuel for its military units, was hit by Ukrainian Defense Intelligence (HUR) in coordination with other units. Technological installations were damaged, and a fire broke out at the site.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said on July 2 that its air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 60 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones overnight across several regions of the country.

While the battlefield remains active, Ukraine may soon face new challenges in terms of Western support, according to US media reports.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has reportedly ordered a halt to shipments of key munitions to Ukraine, including dozens of Patriot missiles, over 100 Hellfire missiles, GMLRS rockets, and thousands of artillery shells, NBC News reported, citing Pentagon and Congressional sources.

The suspension comes amid growing concerns in Washington over dwindling U.S. stockpiles. The decision, reportedly made in early June, was only recently enacted.