Nuland: Russia's Negotiating Position Is 'Capitulate And Then Maybe We'll Talk'
In an interview with Current Time on March 29, U.S. Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said Russia's negotiating position with Ukraine in Istanbul has been: "Capitulate and then maybe we'll talk." Ukraine, meanwhile, is willing to talk about neutrality and long-term leasing in Crimea, among other concessions, she adds. Even as Russia repositions its forces around Kyiv, Nuland says, the invading army has been "absolutely unwilling to have a full cease-fire so that negotiations can get serious."