A reserve colonel in the Ukrainian armed forces says that fighting in Russia's Belgorod region was a "combat reconnaissance mission" launched by units of Russian citizens that have been fighting on Kyiv's side since 2014. The Ukrainian government has said it has nothing to do with the incident. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on May 23 that the attack was launched by "Ukrainian fighters." A similar armed incursion took place in March in Russia's Bryansk region.