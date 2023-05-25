The Men Who Launched A Cross-Border Raid From Ukraine Into Russia
These are some of the men who launched an armed incursion from Ukraine into Russia's Belgorod region on May 22. All Russian citizens, some of them have been active members of far-right or neo-Nazi groups, while others have served in Russia's security services. Ukraine has denied any involvement in the incident. (Note: This video was updated to reflect errors in translation. A reference to Russia's FSB has also been corrected to the Russian Army.)