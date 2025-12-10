Is Russia Recruiting Iranians For War In Ukraine?

Flyers have appeared in the Iranian capital, Tehran, offering lucrative contracts to men who join Russia's war effort in Ukraine.

The Russian Embassy in Tehran has said the advertisements -- which offer Iranian men aged 18 to 45 signing bonuses of up to $20,000 and monthly salaries of around $2,000 -- are fake.

While the authenticity of the flyers has been contested by Moscow, Russia is known to have used shadowy networks to recruit thousands of foreigners to fight in Ukraine, including from the Middle East, Central Asia, and Cuba.

RFE/RL's Radio Farda called the WhatsApp number provided in the advertisements. The unidentified individual who replied said the flyers were part of an "official" Russian recruitment campaign and asserted -- without evidence -- that it was "coordinated" with the Iranian authorities.

'Forged And Criminal'

The flyers appearing in Tehran say the Russian Defense Ministry is recruiting for various roles, including soldiers, drone operators, and drivers.

The advertisements offer high salaries and bonuses to recruits, including flights to Russia, free housing, medical care, and unspecified commissions. While the advertisements are targeted toward men, it does offer jobs to women with medical training.

The Persian-language advertisements provide contact information, including an e-mail address, an Armenian WhatsApp number, and a Telegram channel.

When Radio Farda contacted the WhatsApp number, its call was rejected. After sending a follow-up voice message requesting additional information, an unidentified individual -- who later described himself as a "simple admin" -- responded via a text message, claiming to be in Moscow.

The unidentified individual said the flyers were part of an official Russian recruitment campaign in Iran. The individual also said the Iranian authorities were aware of the campaign.

The Telegram channel advertised in the flyer -- Join To Russian Army For Foreigners -- posts in Russian, English, Persian, and Arabic. It was launched on November 4 and has over 2,000 subscribers.

One message in English and Persian states that Russia's Defense Ministry is "opening its doors to foreign citizens ready to sign a contract and serve with honor." It adds, "We welcome you even if you don't speak Russian."

Another post on the channel includes a photo of two men whose faces have been covered by smileys. The caption reads, "Our guys from Iran, welcome to Russia." The post is dated December 7.

The Russian Embassy in Tehran, in a statement issued on December 9, said the flyers were "forged and criminal in nature."

"Neither the embassy nor any of the official structures of the Russian state have any connection with this letter," said the statement, which was carried by Iranian media.

'Well-Established History'

John Hardie, deputy director of the Russia Program and the Washington-based Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told Radio Farda that while he could not speak to the authenticity of the flyers, "Russia has a well-established history of recruiting foreigners from a wide variety of countries to fight in Ukraine."

Hardie said Russian recruiters have targeted men in poorer countries. These recruits often receive very little training before being sent to the front lines, he said.

Nicole Grajweski, a fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace's Nuclear Policy Program, said the flyers do not follow Russia's usual playbook.

"It is unclear if the pamphlets are authentic or if Russia would resort to such a sloppy measure for recruitment," she said.

She added that if Russia needed additional manpower, it would likely do so with the implicit approval or even involvement of the Iranian government.

The Iranian authorities have not publicly reacted to the flyers.

Sustaining Troop Levels

Russia has expanded its recruitment of foreign fighters as it tries to sustain its troop levels amid mounting casualties in Ukraine.

Ukraine claims Moscow has recruited at least 18,000 foreign fighters from 128 countries. More than 11,000 North Koreans are also serving in the war as part of a military cooperation agreement between Moscow and Pyongyang.

Russia has recruited people from Cuba, Syria, Jordan, Nepal, India, Kenya, and Central Asian countries using a combination of coercion, bribery, and deception, experts say.

The surge in foreign recruitment reflects Russia's reluctance to order another mobilization after the chaotic September 2022 draft prompted a mass exodus of Russians. Western estimates suggest Russia's military has suffered more than 1 million casualties since Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Iran appears to be an obvious recruitment ground.

The country of 88 million people is witnessing rising unemployment and growing poverty as the economy struggles under crippling US sanctions.

Iran and Russia, despite mistrust and a troubled history, have also deepened relations in recent years. The Islamic republic has provided Russia with drones that Moscow has used in Ukraine.

Iran is also home to millions of Afghan refugees and migrants, and Russian recruiters appear to have targeted members of the marginalized community.

Former members of the Afghan armed forces who reside in Iran, including elite commandos trained by the United States, have previously said they were considering fighting as mercenaries in Ukraine.

Three former Afghan generals told the Associated Press in 2022 that Russia was seeking to form a "foreign legion" and offering monthly salaries of around $1,500.