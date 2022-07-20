Missing In Action: A Russian Soldier's Mother Desperately Seeks Answers

Olga Sidorenko was born in Kharkiv in the Soviet era but moved to Russia 25 years ago and raised two sons there. One of them is a Russian soldier who went missing in the Kharkiv region, in eastern Ukraine, on March 16. Desperately seeking information, she says the troops were sent there as "cannon fodder." Sidorenko also has a stepson in a government-controlled area of Ukraine. "It's brother against brother in our family," she says.