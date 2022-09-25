Protesters In Russia's Daghestan Rally Against Military Call-Up

Hundreds came out in the North Caucasus region of Daghestan on September 25 to protest against the partial mobilization announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on September 21 in an effort to step up the ongoing war against Ukraine. The police fired shots in the air to disperse about a 100-strong crowd blocking a road in the town of Endirei. A spontaneous protest rally took place in the local capital, Makhachkala, where hundreds of protesters, mostly women, chanted "No to war!" and some argued with police, saying it was Russia that attacked Ukraine.