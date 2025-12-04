Ukrainian Officials Head To Brussels, Miami For Peace Talks As Putin Doubles Down On Demands

Ukrainian negotiators were set to meet with European officials in Brussels, and later US officials in Florida, days after a five-hour Kremlin meeting with a visiting White House delegation where President Vladimir Putin doubled down on his hard-line conditions to end the war on Ukraine.

Ahead of the December 4 meetings, Putin repeated longstanding sweeping demands on Ukraine’s sovereignty and military force in an interview with India Today.

"It all comes down to this: Either we liberate these territories by force or Ukrainian troops leave these territories and stop fighting there," Putin told the channel in a pre-recorded interview released on the eve of his trip to India.

White House envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law, met with Putin and other top officials at the Kremlin on December 2 in the latest round of shuttle negotiations to try and find an agreement to end Russia's all-out invasion.

The visit by the US delegation came almost two weeks after a US-drafted peace plan seen as heavily favorable to Russia was released. The plan echoed most if not all of the inflexible demands Moscow has made of Ukraine since before the February 2022 invasion.

Ukrainian officials and Kyiv's European allies have since scrambled to try and craft an acceptable alternative. Ukrainian officials also met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Immediately after the December 2 meeting in Moscow, Yuri Ushakov, a veteran diplomat and Putin's top foreign policy adviser, described the talks as "constructive" but told Russian press that peace was no closer or farther away.

"The American partners have confirmed their readiness to take into account our considerations and our key proposals," Ushakov said.

However, he said, "no compromise has been found. The work will continue."

Witkoff, a real estate developer with no prior diplomatic experience, made no comment to the media before leaving Moscow.



Trump, speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on December 3, said Witkoff and Kushner said it appeared that Putin "would like to make a deal."

"What comes out of that meeting I can't tell you because it does take two to tango," Trump said, without elaborating. He added: "We have something pretty well worked out" with Ukraine.

"Witkoff had a reasonably good meeting with Putin. We'll see what happens," he said. "Their impression was that [Putin] would like to end the war."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the lead Ukrainian negotiator, Rustem Umerov, and Chief of the General Staff Major General Andriy Hnatov would meet with European national-security advisers in Brussels on December 3 and then travel to Florida for more talks with Witkoff and Kushner.

With reporting by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service