1 Dead In Russian Missile Strike Targeting Key Ukrainian Railway Hub

Russian military strikes early on August 5 severely damaged critical infrastructure in the city of Lozova in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, killing one railway worker and injuring at least 10 people, including two children.

The attack, which began around 3 a.m., triggered fires across the city and disrupted rail traffic in Lozova, a strategically important transport hub.

Ukraine's national railway operator, Ukrzaliznytsya, confirmed one of their employees, a shift mechanic, was killed in the strike. Four other railway workers were injured and are receiving medical treatment. The company reported that most civilians in the area managed to reach shelters in time, preventing higher casualties.

According to Lozova Mayor Serhiy Zelenskyy, the bombardment affected multi-story residential buildings, private homes, and key infrastructure.

"Unfortunately, there are wounded, including children," he said, adding that emergency services are working to restore water and electricity in parts of the city.

The strikes forced the temporary closure of the Lozova train station, a key hub linking the Southern, Prydniprovska, and Donetsk railways. Two suburban trains were canceled, and the schedules of others were affected. Long-distance trains, including those between Uman, Cherkasy, and Kharkiv, were rerouted via backup locomotives, causing significant delays.

Passengers bound for Lozova are being redirected by bus to the nearby Limanivka station.

Russian Drone And Missile Assault

The attack came as part of a wider Russian drone and missile assault across Ukraine, involving 46 Shahed drones and an Iskander-M ballistic missile launched from Russia's Bryansk region. Ukraine's air force reported shooting down 29 drones but confirmed multiple hits in the east, including in the Kharkiv region.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed it shot down 24 Ukrainian drones overnight, including seven over the Rostov region, 13 over Bryansk, and others over the regions of Smolensk and Kaluga. Fires broke out at a power station in the Millerovo district and near the Tatsinskaya railway station, the Rostov region's governor Yury Slyusar said. No casualties were reported.

Ukraine has not formally confirmed responsibility for the drone strikes. However, officials have previously stated that Russian military and logistical targets across Russia are legitimate targets, with Kyiv saying its operations seek to undermine Russia's ability to continue its full-scale aggression against Ukraine launched in February 2022.

Ukrainian authorities and international watchdogs have repeatedly labeled Russia's systematic targeting of civilian infrastructure -- including hospitals, schools, and power facilities -- as war crimes. The Kremlin continues to deny these accusations.