Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
All RFE/RL websites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
News

Russia Fires Over 500 Missiles And Drones At Ukraine In Biggest Air Attack Since War Began, Kyiv Says

A resident holds her dog at the site of an apartment building damaged during Russian drone and missile strikes on the town of Smila in Ukraine's Cherkasy region on June 29.
A resident holds her dog at the site of an apartment building damaged during Russian drone and missile strikes on the town of Smila in Ukraine's Cherkasy region on June 29.

Russian forces have launched more than 500 aerial weapons at Ukraine overnight, Kyiv said on June 29, describing the attack as the biggest air strike on the country since the war began.

“Almost all night long, air raid alerts sounded across Ukraine -- 477 drones were in our skies, most of them Russian-Iranian Shaheds, along with 60 missiles of various types,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a social media post.

“A residential building in Smila was also hit, and a child was injured,” Zelenskyy wrote, referring to an attack in the central province of Cherkasy that wounded six people, according to the regional military administration. Zelenskyy accused Russia of “targeting everything that sustains life.”

He said Ukrainian pilot Maksym Ustymenko died “while repelling” Russian attacks. “Today, he destroyed 7 aerial targets,” Zelenskyy said. He praised Ukraine's air force for “heroically protecting our skies,” adding that he is “grateful to everyone who is defending Ukraine."

The scene of a Russian attack in Smila on June 29
The scene of a Russian attack in Smila on June 29

Zelenskyy reiterated calls on Ukraine’s Western allies for continued support for Kyiv to help defend itself against the Russian attacks.

“Ukraine needs to strengthen its air defense -- the thing that best protects lives. These are American systems, which we are ready to buy. We count on leadership, political will, and the support of the United States, Europe, and all our partners,” he wrote.

The Ukrainian Air Force said it shot down 249 of the Russian drones and missiles fired overnight, and that 225 drones disappeared from the radar.

Yuriy Ihnat, the air force's head of communications, told the Associated Press that the latest Russian assault was “the most massive air strike” on Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion of the country began in February 2022.

The attack prompted Poland and allied countries to scramble aircraft to ensure the safety of Polish airspace, the Polish military said on June 29.

Casualties and damages were reported from at least six regions across Ukraine, including Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk in the country’s west, Mykolayiv in the south, Zaporizhzhya in the southeast, and Poltava in central Ukraine.

With reporting by AP
  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service

    RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service has seen its audience grow significantly since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022 and is among the most cited media outlets in the country. Its bold, in-depth reporting from the front lines has won many accolades and awards. Its comprehensive coverage also includes award-winning reporting by the Donbas.Realities and Crimea.Realities projects and the Schemes investigative unit.

RFE/RL has been declared an "undesirable organization" by the Russian government.

If you are in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine and hold a Russian passport or are a stateless person residing permanently in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine, please note that you could face fines or imprisonment for sharing, liking, commenting on, or saving our content, or for contacting us.

To find out more, click here.

Recommended

XS
SM
MD
LG