Former Russian Minister Ulyukayev Granted Early Release

Moscow's current strategic goal in its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine remains securing control over the eastern part of the country known as the Donbas, the British Ministry of Defense said, a day after Russian air strikes on Kyiv during a visit by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.

In Washington, U.S. President Joe Biden requested $33 billion from Congress to support Ukraine in a dramatic escalation of U.S. funding for the country in its war against Russia.



In its daily bulletin, British intelligence said on April 29 that fighting has been particularly heavy around the towns of Lysychansk and Severodonetsk in the Luhansk region, with an attempted advance toward Slovyansk in the Donetsk region.



But the bulletin noted that due to strong Ukrainian resistance, Moscow's territorial gains "have been limited and achieved at significant cost to Russian forces."



Russia on April 28 targeted Kyiv with two air strikes during a visit to Ukraine by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres -- a move blasted by the Ukrainian leadership as a "heinous act of barbarism."



The strikes hit in the Shevchenkivskiy district, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.



There was no immediate information about casualties, but a close aide to Guterres sent a message to journalists confirming they were safe.

Ukrainian officials responded on Twitter to the attack on Kyiv, which was one of the boldest since Russian forces retreated from around the capital weeks ago.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the strikes, which came immediately after his talks with Guterres, were an attempt by Russia "to humiliate the UN and everything that the organization represents."



"By this heinous act of barbarism Russia demonstrates once again its attitude toward Ukraine, Europe, and the world,” Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.



A Russian military spokesman told reporters that Moscow's forces had conducted air strikes against 38 military targets, but made no immediate mention of Kyiv or the region around the capital.



Mykhaylo Podolyak, a senior aide to Zelenskiy, noted that Guterres visited Moscow and had a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this week.



"The day before he was sitting at a long table in the Kremlin, and today explosions are above his head," Podolyak said.

Guterres toured several towns just outside Kyiv -- including Bucha and Borodyanka -- where the corpses of civilians, some showing signs of torture, were found after Russian troops withdrew earlier this month.



The apparent evidence of atrocities has prompted calls from several countries, as well as the UN and the International Criminal Court (ICC), for investigations to determine whether war crimes were committed.



"I fully support the ICC and I appeal to the Russian Federation to accept, to cooperate with the ICC," Guterres said after visiting the two locations, adding, "but when we talk about war crimes, we cannot forget that the worst of crimes is war itself."



Later on April 28, Ukraine's prosecutor-general accused 10 Russian soldiers of being "involved in the torture of peaceful people" in Bucha.



In an interview with RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service on April 28, Podolyak said evidence of war crimes committed by Russian troops in Bucha and other towns near Kyiv was one reason peace talks are stalled.



Podolyak also played down the possibility of talks between Zelenskiy and Putin, saying Ukraine will be ready for such a meeting "when the legal positions are ready," but this won't be any time soon.



"Unfortunately, we have to wait a bit."

Heeding Ukraine's repeated pleas for heavier weaponry, Biden asked Congress for $33 billion to support Kyiv, a massive jump in funding that includes over $20 billion for weapons, ammunition, and other military aid.



"We need this bill to support Ukraine in its fight for freedom," Biden said. "The cost of this fight -- it's not cheap -- but caving to aggression is going to be more costly."



Biden said the spending would meet Ukraine's needs through September.



The assistance package is more than twice as large as the $13.6 billion in defense and economic aid enacted last month to assist Ukraine and Western allies that is now almost exhausted.



Russia has told the West to stop sending arms to Ukraine, saying large Western deliveries of weapons were inflaming the conflict.



Amid the ongoing fighting, the humanitarian situation continues to worsen.



Guterres told Zelenskiy that when he spoke with Putin he had received a commitment in principle that the United Nations would be involved in building such an escape corridor together with the Red Cross. Consultations are now under way, he said.

With reporting by AFP, AP, and dpa