UN Chief To Address St. Petersburg Forum, Meet Putin

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is heading to St. Petersburg to address an economic conference and meet with the Russian president and foreign minister.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on May 31 that Guterres will make opening remarks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on June 1, and hold talks with President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, and possibly other Russian officials attending conference.

Dujarric said he expected "a broad and wide-ranging discussion" between Guterres and Putin, calling Russia "a critical partner of the UN" on issues of peace and security, especially Syria, on development, and on climate change.

Putin is to address the three-day St. Petersburg forum on June 2.

Based on reporting by AP and TASS