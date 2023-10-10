News
Russia Seeks To Regain Seat On UN Human Rights Council After Being Suspended Last Year For 'Systematic Abuses'
Russia is seeking to regain its seat on the United Nations Human Rights Council in a vote on October 10 in the UN General Assembly, which voted last year to suspend Moscow from the council after its invasion of Ukraine.
The 193-member assembly will elect 15 members for the 2024-2026 term to the Geneva-based council from a slate of candidates put forward by the UN’s five regional groups. Russia is competing against Albania and Bulgaria for two seats allotted to the East European regional group.
In April 2022, less than two months after Russia invaded Ukraine, the General Assembly voted to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council over “gross and systematic violations and abuses of human rights” by invading Russian troops in Ukraine. The U.S.-initiated resolution passed with 93 votes in favor, 24 against, and 58 abstentions.
The October 10 vote at UN headquarters in New York will take place by secret ballot, testing Russia’s contention that it has support in developing countries weary of the West’s billions of dollars in support of Ukraine.
Ferit Hoxha, Albania’s ambassador’s to the UN, who has sharply criticized Russia's invasion of Ukraine, has said the UN General Assembly “has an important choice” to “demonstrate that it is not ready to take an arsonist for a firefighter.”
“Aggressors of their neighbors, killers of innocent people, deliberate destroyers of civil infrastructure, ports and grain silos, those who deport children and take pride in doing so, those who use torture and sexual violence as weapons, those who blatantly disrespect the human rights law have no place on the Human Rights Council,” Hoxha recently told a Security Council session.
U.S. Deputy Ambassador Robert Wood has told the Security Council that Russia’s re-election to the Human Rights Council “while it openly continues to commit war crimes and other atrocities would be an ugly stain that would undermine the credibility” of the UN.
Moscow’s UN ambassador, Vasily Nebenzya, has accused the United States of leading a campaign to prevent Russia’s return to the council.
“The main phobia of our American colleagues today is electing Russia to the Human Rights Council,” Nebenzya told a Security Council meeting called by Ukraine to discuss last week’s strike by a Russian missile on a Ukrainian soldier’s wake in the village of Hroza that killed more than 50 people.
In the October 10 election, the only other competitive race is in the Latin America and Caribbean group in which Cuba, Brazil, the Dominican Republic, and Peru are competing for three seats.
In the other regional races, which are not competitive, the Asian group put up China, Japan, Kuwait and Indonesia for four seats; the African group chose Burundi, Malawi, Ghana, and Ivory Coast for four seats; and the Western group has France and the Netherlands seeking two seats.
Human Rights Watch (HRW) has called on General Assembly members to oppose the candidacies of Russia and China.
“Every day, Russia and China remind us by committing abuses on a massive scale that they should not be members of the UN Human Rights Council,” Louis Charbonneau, UN director at HRW, said in an October 5 statement.
HRW said Russian forces in Ukraine continue to commit “apparent war crimes, including unlawful attacks and mistreatment of prisoners, and crimes against humanity, including torture, summary executions, and enforced disappearances against civilians.”
The watchdog said China’s rights record should also disqualify it from the Human Rights Council, adding that discriminatory detention of Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups in the western region of Xinjiang may constitute crimes against humanity.
The rights group said Cuba and Burundi have also committed systematic human rights violations.
The Geneva-based Human Rights Council was created in 2006 to replace a commission discredited because of some members’ poor rights records. But the new council soon came to face similar criticism, including that rights abusers sought seats to protect themselves and their allies.
The council reviews the human rights records of all countries periodically, appoints independent investigators to examine and report on issues like torture, and situations in countries like North Korea and Iran.
In last year’s election, Venezuela, South Korea, and Afghanistan lost contested races, but countries, including Vietnam and Sudan, which have been accused of having poor human rights records, won seats.
With reporting by AP and AFP
Trial Date Set For Republika Srpska President On Charge Related To Effort To Ignore Envoy's Decisions
A trial date of October 16 has been set for Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik, who is accused along with Milos Lukic, the head of Bosnia-Herzegovina's official legal gazette, of criminal offenses in connection with efforts to block the publication of decisions taken by international overseer Christian Schmidt. Dodik and Lukic were indicted last month after the National Assembly adopted laws attempting to circumvent Schmidt’s decisions. Lawyers for Dodik and Lukic say that the offense they face does not exist “because Schmidt is illegal." The court has rejected the claim as unfounded. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, click here.
Finland Says 'External Activity' Likely Damaged Gas Pipeline, Telecoms Cable
Finnish authorities said on October 10 that a subsea gas pipeline and a telecommunications cable connecting Finland and Estonia have both sustained damage, which appears to have been caused by “external activity.”
“The damage to the underwater infrastructure has been taken seriously and the causes have been under investigation since October 8,” President Sauli Niinisto said in a statement.
“It is likely that the damage to both the gas pipeline and the telecommunications cable is the result of external activity,” he added without giving more details.
Finnish and Estonian gas system operators said on October 8 that they noticed an unusual drop in pressure in the Balticconnector pipeline, after which they shut down the gas flow.
Finnish authorities said on October 10 that they had identified the location of the outage in the 77-kilometer pipeline.
Niinisto said the cause of the damage was not yet clear and the investigation by Finland and Estonia was continuing. Estonia’s Navy told the Associated Press that it was conducting an investigation on the pipeline together with the Finnish military.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he had spoken with Niinisto “on damage to undersea infrastructure.” He said NATO was sharing information and “stands ready to support Allies concerned.”
Both Finland and Estonia are NATO member states, and the pipeline incident is likely to be put on the agenda of a NATO defense ministers’ meeting in Brussels this week.
The Balticconnector pipeline runs across the Gulf of Finland from the Finnish town of Inkoo to the Estonian port of Paldiski. It is bi-directional, transferring natural gas between Finland and Estonia depending on demand and supply.
Commissioned in 2019, the Balticconnector has been the only gas import channel to Finland apart from liquefied natural gas (LNG) since Russian imports were halted in May 2022 following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Russia stopped supplying gas after Finland refused to pay in rubles, a condition imposed on “unfriendly countries” -- including European Union member states -- as a way to sidestep Western financial sanctions against Russia's central bank.
Most of the gas that was flowing in the Balticconnector pipeline before it was closed on October 8 was going from Finland to Estonia from which it was forwarded to Latvia, Estonia’s gas system operator Elering said.
Estonian consumers have been receiving gas from Latvia since the shutdown of the pipeline, Elering said.
Finnish gas operator Gasgrid said the Finnish gas system is stable and the supply of gas has been secured through a floating LNG terminal at Inkoo.
In late September 2022, a series of underwater blasts ruptured three of the four pipelines that make up Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2, a major conduit for Russian natural gas exports to Western Europe. Denmark, Sweden, and Germany opened probes into the incident, which was deemed to be a sabotage, but the case remains unsolved.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
Armenian PM Won't Attend CIS Summit, Move Seen As Snub Of Putin
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian will not participate in a summit of the Council of the Leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), which is scheduled to take place in the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek, on October 13. The Kyrgyz presidential office said on October 10 that Pashinian informed Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov he was "unable to attend the gathering" during a phone call. The absence highlights a growing rift between Yerevan and Moscow, as Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the summit. Earlier Armenia announced that its troops are not taking part in the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty's ongoing military maneuvers in Kyrgyzstan.
Belarusian Authorities Detain Noted Historian, Daughter Of Late Leader Of Country's Tatar Community
Police in Belarus have detained noted historian Zaryna Kanapatskaya, the 45-year-old daughter of the late leader of the country's Tatar community, Ibrahim Kanapatski, amid an ongoing crackdown on dissent. Kanapatskaya was shown on state television on October 10 "confessing" to be a subscriber to "extremist" online sources and taking part in mass protests in 2020 against official results of a presidential vote, which saw the authoritarian ruler of the country, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, being declared the winner with the opposition saying the election was rigged. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Two Former Top Officials Of Ukrainian Defense Ministry Suspected Of Embezzlement
Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigations (DBR) said on October 10 that its officers officially informed a former deputy defense minister and an ex-chief of a department at the ministry that they are suspected of embezzlement. The men's identities were not disclosed. According to a statement issued by the DBR, the men are suspected of embezzling 250 million hryvnyas ($6,780,000) allocated to purchase body armor. There was no immediate comment by the two men. In February, another former deputy defense minister was detained for allegedly lobbying for the purchase of low-quality ammunition for the armed forces.
Kyrgyz Authorities Shut Down 32 Mosques, 5 Religious Schools In Southern Batken Region
Kyrgyzstan’s State Committee of National Security (UKMK) said on October 10 that it had closed 32 mosques and five religious schools in the southern region of Batken as a result of a special commission checking the operations of 55 mosques and six religious schools in the region. The commission, consisting of officials representing the regional government, the UKMK, the Interior Ministry, the Emergency Ministry, the Health Ministry, the Grand Mufti's office, along with other state bodies and institutions looked into whether radical Islamic ideology and extremist views could be present in the work of the religious institutions. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Uzbek Blogger Placed In Solitary Confinement In Tashkent Detention Center, Mother Says
Imprisoned Uzbek investigative journalist and blogger Abduqodir Mominov was placed in solitary confinement for 10 days in a Tashkent detention center on October 9, less than two months after he complained that he was tortured in the facility by three law enforcement officials, his mother told RFE/RL. Mominov was sentenced to seven years in prison on August 4 on fraud and extortion charges that rights groups say are politically motivated. The 33-year-old critic of President Shavkat Mirziyoev has his own YouTube channel, Quzgu, with 247,000 followers. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Uzbek Service, click here.
Iranian Students Protest Gender Segregation In University Libraries
Students at the Sharif University of Technology in Tehran have protested after authorities at the school imposed gender segregation in university libraries.
The Sharif Today Telegram channel, which covers events at the university, reported on October 9 that “the Faculty of Energy separated study halls by [gender], which led to student protests,” without specifying when exactly the measure was imposed or if the leadership of the university responded to the protest.
The channel also published photos of students sitting in the library of Sharif University's Faculty of Energy during the protest.
Gender segregation has long been a contentious issue at Iranian universities.
Over the past four decades, various university facilities, including cafeterias and libraries, have seen the implementation of the gender-segregation policy, sparking protests from students. Some universities have even been established exclusively for one gender.
In August, a student group reported that officials at Ferdowsi University in the city of Mashhad had decided to segregate classes by gender for the upcoming school year.
Iranian authorities increased pressure on universities following the beginning of anti-government protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody in September 2022.
According to human rights activists, more than 140 major Iranian universities have held protest gatherings in the aftermath of Amini’s death.
More than 750 students were detained for their participation in the protests and many are now facing severe prison sentences. Hundreds of students and professors, especially those challenging the mandatory hijab, or head scarf, have been subjected to various punitive measures, including suspensions and expulsions.
Among the most-recent cases is the suspension of Ali Asghar Khodayari, a pro-reformist professor at the University of Tehran’s Faculty of Mining Engineering.
The Telegram channel United Students, which covers student activism in Iran, reported on October 9 that he was banned from teaching. Khodayari later confirmed the report with a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Universities have historically been a battleground in the fight for social and political reforms in Iran.
During the Islamic Revolution of 1979, university students played a prominent role, including the occupation of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran. After the clerics came to power, the authorities instigated a mass purge of Iranian universities, firing hundreds of professors and altering curriculums to promote Islamic values.
Since the revolution, university students have voiced their opposition to the clerical establishment, including during a 1999 protest against the closure of a reformist newspaper, resulting in a raid on a dormitory at Tehran University that left one student dead.
The protests against Amini's death in September 2022 led to renewed pressure against students, specifically female students who failed to comply with the hijab law. The 22-year-old was in police custody for an alleged head-scarf violation when she died days after first being detained.
Kyrgyzstan Sets Date For Public Debate Of Controversial Bill On 'Foreign Representatives'
The Kyrgyz parliament's committee on legal issues preliminarily approved on October 10 a controversial bill on "foreign representatives" and set October 17 as the date of public debates in the parliament by NGOs, public figures, and lawmakers of the bill, which many in Central Asian nation call a "replica" of Russia's repressive law on "foreign agents." In September, some 120 nongovernmental groups urged the Kyrgyz parliament and the Supreme Council to reject adoption of the bill, which would allow authorities to register organizations that receive financial support from abroad as "foreign representatives." To see the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Moscow Court Rejects U.S. Journalist Gershkovich's Appeal Against Extension Of Pretrial Detention
The Moscow City Court has rejected the appeal by U.S. reporter Evan Gershkovich against the extension of his pretrial detention until November 30 on an espionage charge that he, his employer, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), and the U.S. government reject.
The court announced its decision on October 10 after a hearing in the appeal was held behind closed doors, due, as the court said, to classified materials being included in the case.
Gershkovich's lawyers requested a form of pretrial restriction other than incarceration -- such as house arrest -- for their 31-year-old client.
Representatives of the U.S. Embassy in Moscow attended the hearing on October 10.
The Wall Street Journal issued a statement shortly after the court's decision was pronounced, calling Gershkovich's detention "unjust."
"It has now been more than six months since Evan’s unjust arrest, and we are outraged that he continues to be wrongfully detained. The accusation against him is categorically false, and we call for his immediate release." the newspaper said.
Gershkovich was detained in late March in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg. Russia's Federal Security Service said at the time of the arrest that it had opened an espionage case against Gershkovich for collecting what it said were state secrets about the military industrial complex.
A U.S. citizen based in Moscow, Gershkovich had been in Yekaterinburg reporting about the attitude of Russians toward the Kremlin's war against Ukraine and on the Wagner mercenary group.
If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.
Since his arrest, Gershkovich has been held in Moscow's Lefortovo prison, a notorious institution dating back to tsarist times. Seen as a symbol of Soviet repression, Lefortovo is where Russia holds most suspects in espionage cases.
Gershkovich is the first American journalist detained in Russia on espionage charges since the end of the Cold War.
The White House and the WSJ have said Gershkovich was working and is a properly accredited journalist in Russia.
Hired by the WSJ shortly before Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Gershkovich had been reporting on Russia for more than five years at the time of his arrest.
Gershkovich, a fluent Russian speaker, is the son of emigres who left the Soviet Union for the United States during the Cold War.
With reporting by TASS and Interfax
Permission Denied To Mark 471st Anniversary Of Kazan's Fall, Tatar Activists Say
Activists in Russia's Tatarstan said on October 10 that authorities in the republic’s capital, Kazan, refused to allow them to commemorate Tatars fallen during the 1552 Siege of Kazan by Russian troops. The then-capital of the Kazan Khanate fell to Moscow 471 years ago on October 15 -- an event marked in the city since the collapse of the Soviet Union. However, Kazan authorities in recent years have been reluctant to allow the activists to hold such events. In October 1552, Russian Tsar Ivan the Terrible conquered the Khanate of Kazan after a two-week resistance. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tatar-Bashkir Service, click here.
Another Former Wagner Mercenary Recruited From Russian Prison Charged With Murder
A former fighter from the Wagner mercenary group who was recruited from prison last year has been accused of killing a woman after returning home to the Far Eastern region of Primorye Krai from the Kremlin's ongoing war against Ukraine.
According to the Investigative Committee, the man, whose identity was not disclosed, confessed to the killing of the 32-year-old woman, leaving her in a car, and then setting the vehicle on fire near the village of Anuchino on October 5.
Local media reported that the man was recruited by Wagner in December last year from a penal colony where he was serving a prison term of 10 years and 10 months for murder, theft, and robbery. After completing his required tour of duty fighting in Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine -- convicts are promised clemency in their contracts with Wagner if they fulfill a six-month commitment -- he returned to his native Primorye Krai with three medals in July of this year.
It is not the first instance of former Wagner mercenaries recruited from jails and prisons across Russia to be accused of committing serious crimes after completing tours of duty in Ukraine.
In its recent report, the Agentstvo (Agency) Telegram channel said that as of October 4, 27 people had been killed by former military personnel who returned home from the war in Ukraine, in 20 incidents.
According to Agentstvo's report, 12 of the registered deadly incidents, with 19 victims, involved former Wagner mercenaries.
The number of crimes committed by former Wagner recruits and other former military personnel have been on rise after the first six-month contracts started to expire and the military personnel began returning home from Ukraine.
Courts in Russia tend to hand mitigated sentences to such persons, citing their "patriotism" and the "contributions" they have made to Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine.
Wagner's late leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said in June that 32,000 former inmates recruited by his group from penitentiaries had returned home after being granted clemency as part of their remuneration for taking part in Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Four British Nationals Detained In Afghanistan Released
Britain's Foreign Ministry said four British citizens who were detained in Afghanistan for violating local laws have been released. In a statement published on October 10, the ministry apologized for "any violations of the laws of the country" that the four British men may have committed, without specifying what they were accused of. In 2022, five British nationals held in Afghanistan were released by the Taliban authorities, but in April 2023 The Guardian reported that three other British men were still held in custody. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi, click here.
Zelenskiy, Iohannis Discuss Romanian Defense Aid For Ukraine, Doubling Grain Transit
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said after talks in Bucharest with his Romanian counterpart Klaus Iohannis on October 10 that the two sides discussed military aid for Ukraine, and that "there will soon be very good news about artillery and air defense." He also confirmed that a center for training Ukrainian pilots on U.S.-made F-16 warplanes will be established in Romania.
"We agreed a future strategic partnership between Romania and Ukraine and we instructed our teams to prepare the basis of this document," Zelenskiy said at a joint news conference with Iohannis during his first visit to Ukraine's NATO neighbor since the start of Russia's invasion.
"I thank the whole Romanian people for its backing and help for Ukraine. I will always remember how warmly our people were welcomed here. Romania gave us military and humanitarian aid," Zelenskiy said after talks with Iohannis at Cotroceni Palace.
Since the collapse in July of a United Nations-brokered deal allowing the safe passage of Ukrainian grain shipments from Black Sea ports, Ukraine has used its Danube ports of Reni and Izmayil on the border with NATO member Romania to ship food to the Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta.
"We agreed to double the transit capacity for Ukrainian grain through Romanian ports to 4 million tons," Iohannis announced.
Russia has launched several drone attacks on Reni and Izmayil, damaging port facilities and grain installations, while Russian drone fragments have landed on Romanian territory, unsettling those living in border areas even though there was no damage or injuries.
"Every Russian missile or drone that attacks our ports [threatens the Black Sea area]. We must do everything possible to prevent Russia from turning the Danube and Black Sea into a dead area," Zelenskiy said.
Iohannis in turn said Romania is backing Ukraine and Moldova's opening membership negotiations with the European Union by the end of this year.
Ukraine and Moldova were invited to open accession talks with the 27-member bloc in June 2022.
"I will personally plead for this at the European Council in December. It is a decision that will confirm the two countries' progresses despite extremely difficult conditions," Iohannis said.
Overnight, Ukrainian air defense shot down 26 Iranian-made drones launched by Russia on three southern regions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in its daily report on October 10.
"The Russian Federation carried out another air strike against Ukraine, using 36 Shahed-136/131 type attack UAVs. Twenty-six drones were destroyed by air-defense forces," the message said.
The Russian drones were launched against targets in the Odesa, Mykolayiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions. There were unconfirmed reports of an explosion in the city of Odesa.
Odesa Governor Oleh Kiper said unspecified "logistics infrastructure" had been hit.
On the battlefield, the Ukrainian military said it had repelled five Russian counterattacks in the northeastern Kharkiv region and in the eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk.
The General Staff said Ukrainian forces are continuing offensive operations in the Bakhmut area of Donetsk and in the Melitopol direction of the southern Zaporizhzhya region.
Since the start of their counteroffensive, Ukrainian troops have been attempting to retake Bakhmut, a town captured earlier this year by Russian forces after months of some of the bloodiest fighting in the war.
Ukrainian troops have also focused on reaching the city of Melitopol in an attempt to cut off a land bridge that links Moscow-occupied territory in the east to the Crimean Peninsula, which was illegally annexed by Moscow in 2014.
The battlefield reports could not be independently verified.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
- By AP
U.S. Army Chief Urges Congress To Increase Funding To Meet Needs Of Both Israel And Ukraine
Congress must pass more funding quickly for the United States to be able to give both Israel and Ukraine the weapons and munitions they both need, a top Pentagon official said on October 9. “The intent is to lean forward in support of Israel,” Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said as the United States faces the challenge of supporting Israel and Ukraine simultaneously. Wormuth said with regard to munitions that “additional funding is needed to increase our capacity to expand production and then also pay for the munitions themselves.”
Russia Extradites Brother Of Opposition Tajik TV Director To Dushanbe, Relatives Say
DUSHANBE -- Russian authorities have extradited to Tajikistan the brother of the director of an opposition online television station, according to relatives who spoke with RFE/RL on October 9.
Relatives of Asliddin Sharifov told RFE/RL that police in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg arrested him in September 2022 and extradited him to Tajikistan on October 1 after he spent almost a year in extradition detention.
Tajik authorities have yet to comment on the alleged arrest and extradition of Sharifov, whose brother, Shavkat Muhammadi, is director of the opposition Payom online TV channel.
Muhammadi, who resides in a European Union member state, told RFE/RL that Tajik officials have refused to provide information about Sharifov's current whereabouts.
Sharifov’s relatives cited official documents of the Tagilstroi district court in the Russian city of Nizhny Tagil as saying Sharifov is wanted in Tajikistan for alleged cooperation with two banned opposition groups -- the Islamic Renaissance Party of Tajikistan (IRPT) and the Group 24 movement. The charge stems from his online posts "supporting the two banned groups," the Russian court's documents say.
The IRPT, long an influential party with representatives in the Tajik government and parliament, was labeled a terrorist group and banned in Tajikistan in 2015.
Dozens of IRPT officials and supporters have been prosecuted and many of them imprisoned, drawing criticism from human rights groups.
Group 24 was labeled as terrorist and extremist and banned in the tightly controlled former Soviet republic in 2014. In March 2015, the movement's founder, businessman Umarali Quvatov, was assassinated in Istanbul.
If convicted of cooperating with the banned groups, Sharifov may face up to eight years in prison.
Dozens of Tajik opposition figures and activists living abroad are wanted by the Tajik authorities on charges of terrorism and extremism.
President Emomali Rahmon, who has run the Central Asian nation for almost 30 years, has been criticized by international human rights groups over his administration's alleged disregard for independent media, religious freedoms, civil society, and political pluralism.
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Says Russia Is Trying To 'Scare' Neighbors With Nukes In Belarus
Russia's decision to station nuclear weapons in Belarus is part of a campaign to "threaten" and "scare" neighboring countries while highlighting Moscow's dominance over Minsk, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said.
Speaking to RFE/RL's Belarusian Service in an interview, Lithuania's top diplomat echoed comments from many Western governments over the signing of documents in May by Belarus and Russia that allow for the placement of Russian tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus -- the first relocation of such warheads outside Russia since the fall of the Soviet Union.
"It is saber-rattling, it is the possibility to show and try to scare small countries like Lithuania and other Baltic countries into, maybe, changing their positions," he said.
NATO, to which Lithuania is a member that brings the alliance's border to Belarus, has called the move "dangerous and irresponsible."
In June Russian President Vladimir Putin said the first nuclear warheads were delivered to Belarus. While Minsk has not sent forces to join Moscow's war against Ukraine, it has allowed the Kremlin to use its territory as a staging ground for the full-scale invasion it launched in February 2022.
Lithuania, a former Soviet republic that regained its independence from Moscow in 1990, and other the two other Baltic countries -- Latvia and Estonia -- as well as Poland, have been among Ukraine's most vocal supporters in Europe.
Landsbergis said that while "the potential danger that moving nuclear arms brings" cannot be underestimated, "more dangerous than the weapon is the intention to bring it to Belarus."
He added that "the whole information campaign shows first of all Putin's disregard to whatever is left from Belarus' sovereignty, disregard to their constitution norms, or what is left of them."
In a resolution adopted on September 13, the European Parliament called Belarus "a satellite state of Russia" and expressed concern about "the rampant political, economic, military, and cultural subordination of Belarus to Moscow."
Belarus has welcomed closer relations with Moscow since a wave of crushing sanctions were imposed on it by the West after a deadly government crackdown on massive protests following a disputed 2020 presidential election that handed authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka a sixth term. The opposition and most Western governments dispute the results, saying the voting was rigged.
Lukashenka showed his loyalty in late June when he took part in talks to end a mutiny by the private Wagner Group, claiming he helped halt the revolt by agreeing with the mercenary group's leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, and Putin to host Wagner troops in Belarus.
Yury Shevchuk, Russian Rock Musician Known For Anti-War Stance, Recovering From Heart Attack
Yury Shevchuk, leader of popular Russian rock group DDT, is being treated in Israel after he experienced a heart attack last month. The 66-year-old Shevchuk is expected to return to the stage in December. Concerts by Shevchuk's group were canceled several times in Russia last year over his open protesting of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. In August last year, Shevchuk was fined 50,000 rubles ($500) for harshly criticizing President Vladimir Putin and the invasion during a concert in Russia’s Republic of Bashkortostan. To read the original story by RFE/RL's North Realities, click here.
Serbia-Kosovo Accusations Get Personal After Pristina IDs Attack Suspect With Ties To Vucic's Son
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic denied his son had anything to do with a deadly armed attack on police in neighboring Kosovo last month that caused European shock waves, after Kosovar authorities cited documents found at the scene belonging to a close acquaintance of 25-year-old Danilo Vucic.
Kosovo police are still investigating what they describe as a "terrorist" operation with alleged Serbian support involving around 30 heavily armed gunmen at the Banjska monastery in a mostly Serb-populated northern municipality on September 24.
But Kosovar Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla on October 8 made public identity documents of a Serb he described as one of the younger Vucic's "closest associates" and said investigators are looking for a possible link between Danilo Vucic and the attack.
One ethnic Albanian policeman died and another was injured before three Serb suspects were killed in the siege and firefight before many of the assailants reportedly escaped into the rugged terrain around Banjska.
Milan Radoicic, a Belgrade ally whose Serbian List is Kosovo's main ethnic-Serb party, has admitted to organizing and taking part in the incident after spending two days in Serbian custody earlier this month. Kosovar police had shown images of him heavily armed among the monastery assailants along with identity documents from the scene. He is still thought to be in Serbia.
Svecla has shown documents found at the scene belonging to Milorad Jevtic, whom he described as "one of the closest associates of Danilo Vucic, son of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic." He said the documents proved Jevtic "was in the unit that attacked Kosovo police."
Svecla said Jevtic had accompanied the Serbian president's son on four of his last five visits to Kosovo.
"It remains for security authorities and investigations to discover whether aside from Vucic and senior Serbian state structures, his son was also involved in the planning and organization of the terrorist attack in Banjska," Svecla said.
President Vucic parried any suggestion of his son's involvement and lashed out at Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti by name, suggesting he was "a coward" for "targeting" Vucic's family.
"Danilo, of course, has nothing to do with anything, except that he loves Serbia and Kosovo and Metohija as its part, in accordance with the UN Charter," the Serbian president said on social media alongside a photo of himself with his son.
Serbia rejects sovereignty for its former province, which it calls Kosovo and Metohija, since Pristina declared independence in 2008 in a move now recognized by more than 100 countries.
Danilo Vucic has been photographed alongside ultranationalist Serbs accused of ties to organized crime, prompting President Vucic to defend his son and lash out at media for intruding on his family.
In July, Serbia's defense minister accused Kosovar authorities of trying "to humiliate" the younger Vucic at gunpoint after stopping his vehicle on the way to a commemoration days earlier of the epic 14th-century Battle of Kosovo, a source of Serb national pride.
In his post, President Vucic mentioned the June incident and went on to accuse Kurti of also "insulting" his daughter.
He repeated an accusation he leveled soon after the September 24 incident, saying Kurti and his government's policies were "killing and terrorizing the Serbian people."
Kurti, Svecla, and Kosovar President Vjosa Osmani have all alleged official Serbian involvement in the Banjska attack -- a charge Vucic has vehemently denied.
As fears skyrocketed of a sharp escalation between the tense Balkan neighbors, Western officials earlier this month welcomed Serbia's pledge to reduce its military presence near the border but also reinforced NATO’s KFOR peacekeeping mission in Kosovo.
Dozens of KFOR troops were injured in violence that accompanied Serb protests in Zvecan against the Kurti government's attempt in late May to forcibly install ethnic Albanian mayors after elections in mostly Serb areas that were boycotted by all but about 4 percent of locals.
Sveclja said on October 8 that Jevtic was also among those who committed violence in May, unrest that prompted Pristina to outlaw two informal Serb groupings known as Northern Brigade and Civil Defense.
EU-mediated talks to normalize Serbia-Kosovo relations have foundered for more than a decade, and Vucic and Kurti have seemingly dug in further since EU officials touted as a breakthrough oral commitments each purportedly made in February.
Kazakh Police Detain Siberian Anti-War Activist At Russia's Request
Police in Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, confirmed late on October 9 that a Siberian activist for the Soprotivlenie (Resistance) movement for the independence of the Republic of Sakha-Yakutia in Russia, Aikhal Ammosov (aka Igor Ivanov), had been detained at Russia's request and his extradition to Russia is pending. Earlier reports said unknown individuals had kidnapped Ammosov in Almaty. Ammosov, known for his criticism of Russia over its ongoing invasion of Ukraine, moved to Kazakhstan last year after police launched a probe against him on a charge of discrediting Russian armed forces. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Jailed Belarusian Activist Gets Additional One-Year Prison Term
The Rechytsa district court in Belarus's southeastern region of Homel sentenced activist Palina Sharenda-Panasyuk, who finished serving a prison term in early August but was not released, to one year in prison on a charge of "blatantly violating her penitentiary's internal regulations." Sharenda-Panasyuk, an activist of the European Belarus movement, was initially arrested in 2021 and sentenced to two years in prison for insulting authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka and allegedly assaulting a police officer. She was scheduled to be released on August 6 but instead was remanded in custody and the new charge was brought against her. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Noted Kazakh Journalist Again Handed 20-Day Jail Term On Libel Charge He Rejects
Noted Kazakh journalist Amangeldy Batyrbekov was sentenced to 20 days in jail on October 9 in the southern town of Saryaghash for publishing "false information" about a manager of a local prosecutor’s office. Batyrbekov rejected the sentence and told RFE/RL, he will appeal it. In July, Batyrbekov served a 20-day jail term for insulting a local lawmaker. The Almaty-based media rights watchdog Adil Soz (A Just Word) called the journalist’s incarceration in July "arbitrary" and urged the authorities to release Batyrbekov, who has faced legal proceedings on what they called politically motivated libel charges in the past. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Chechen Trial Of Russian Teen Who Burned Copy Of Koran Postponed
The trial of 19-year-old Nikita Zhuravel, who publicly burned a copy of the Koran in the Russian city of Volgograd, was moved to October 13 after he was not brought to the courtroom for unspecified reasons in the North Caucasus region of Chechnya on October 9. Zhuravel was arrested in May on a charge of "insulting believers' feelings." The case against him was launched in Chechnya, instead of Volgograd, due to "requests by residents of the Chechen Republic." In August, the 15-year-old son of Chechnya's authoritarian leader, Ramzan Kadyrov, Adam Kadyrov, severally beat Zhuravel in his cell, which prompted a public outcry across Russia. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.
Russia Will Not Resume Nuclear Tests Unless United States Does So, Senior Diplomat Says
Amid international concerns over Russia's intention to de-ratify the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on October 10 that Moscow would resume nuclear tests "only after the United States carries out similar testing."
Russian lawmakers and the Foreign Ministry are expected to set a schedule for debate by October 18 on the de-ratifying of the CTBT. The CTBT has been signed by 187 countries and ratified by 178 but cannot go into force until eight holdouts -- China, Egypt, Iran, Israel, North Korea, India, Pakistan, and the United States -- have signed and ratified it.
The United States has observed a moratorium on nuclear weapon test explosions since 1992 and says it has no plans to abandon the treaty.
The head of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban-Treaty Organization (CTBTO) on October 9 expressed concern over the latest moves by Russian lawmakers on revoking Moscow's ratification of the treaty.
"I am concerned that the Russian Federation is taking steps towards revoking its ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT)," Robert Floyd said in a statement.
Floyd said he has been in contact with senior Russian officials to make the case that "ratifying the CTBT remains both in Russia's national interest, as well as in the interest of all humanity."
The State Duma Council announced its decision after its members convened to discuss the issue amid heightened concerns over the possibility that Moscow may resume nuclear tests while waging war against Ukraine.
State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin initiated the council's discussions after last week saying that the Russian parliament's lower chamber at its next session would discuss revoking Moscow's ratification of the 1996 treaty and after Russia's envoy to the CTBTO, Mikhail Ulyanov, said Moscow would revoke it.
"The aim is to be on equal footing with the #US who signed the Treaty, but didn't ratify it," Ulyanov said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.
The U.S. State Department responded on October 6, saying de-ratification of the treaty "by any State Party needlessly endangers the global norm against nuclear explosive testing."
Russia should reach an "equal footing" with the United States "by not wielding arms control and irresponsible nuclear rhetoric in a failing attempt to coerce other states," the State Department's spokesman said.
Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov reacted to the U.S. Department’s statement, saying on October 9 that “Washington's inaction forces us to reinstate the balance within CTBT. Disruption of the global strategic parity is unacceptable.”
Since the beginning of Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine, various pro-Kremlin politicians and public figures, including government officials, have spoken about the possibility of Russia using nuclear weapons or at least resuming nuclear testing.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said last week that the possible de-ratification of the treaty did not mean that Russia would resume nuclear tests.
With reporting by TASS and Reuters
