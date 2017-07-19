Browder: Putin Determined To Have Magnitsky Act Repealed

U.S.-born British investor Bill Browder was one of the driving forces behind the Magnitsky Act, a 2012 U.S. law that authorizes sanctions against human rights abusers in Russia. The law was named for Russian tax attorney Sergei Magnitsky, who died in November 2009 in police custody. Critics believe his death was retribution for uncovering high-level corruption. In an interview with Current Time America, Browder, who was Magnitsky's client, said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is determined to see the Magnitsky Act repealed, as is Natalia Veselnitskaya, a lawyer who met with Donald Trump Jr. during the 2016 election campaign.