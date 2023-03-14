Russian University Lecturer Fired After Students Report Her Anti-War Comments

A mathematics and IT lecturer at the Pyatigorsk State University in Russia's southwestern region of Stavropol Krai has been fired after students reported to police that she criticized Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine during one of her classes. Yelena Kabakova's name was removed from the university’s website on March 14. Days earlier, a local court fined her for discrediting Russia's armed forces. Kabakova rejected the claim by several of her students who said she condemned Russia's war against Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.