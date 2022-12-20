News
U.K. Orders Sale Of Russian-Backed Broadband Firm Citing Security
Britain has ordered a Russian oligarch-backed investment company LetterOne to sell regional broadband provider Upp Corporation, saying its current ownership is a national-security risk. British Business Secretary Grant Shapps said on December 20 that the risk to national security relates to "the ownership of Upp...and Upp's expanding full fiber broadband network." LetterOne, or L1, whose owners include oligarchs Mikhail Fridman and Pyotr Aven, said it was disappointed by the decision ordering the sale of 100 percent of Upp. "We believe that L1 ownership of Upp is not a threat to national security in any way," the investment company said. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Masked Men Throw Sledgehammers On Grounds Of Finnish Embassy In Moscow
Masked men threw sledgehammers on the grounds of the Finnish Embassy in Moscow on December 20. Last month, Russia's Vagner mercenary group published a video of an apparent execution of one of its members, whose head was shown smashed in by a sledgehammer after he returned from Ukrainian captivity, where he had said he intended to change sides. Russian oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin has said he will send a sledgehammer tainted with blood to the European Parliament in response to the EU's call to designate his Vagner company a terrorist organization. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Iranian Lawmakers Propose Plan To Punish 'Fake News' As Protests Roil Nation
Hard-line Iranian lawmakers have proposed a plan to impose tougher penalties against those who publish news that is deemed to have "negative social consequences."
According to the plan, those who publish "fake news" in the media will be responsible for the negative social consequences resulting from it. The rules would "apply to any type of news."
Mohammad Taghi Naqdali, a member of the Legal and Judicial Commission of the Iranian Parliament, said prosecution and punishment are not only limited to those who publish news with negative consequences, but "punishment has also been determined for individuals or media outlets that exaggerate the news."
The Tasnim news agency, which is affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), called the plan a countermeasure against nationwide protests in Iran with the intention of gaining more control over social media users.
"This plan is more necessary, especially after the recent events in the country," the agency wrote.
The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on September 16 while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly has prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets to demand more freedoms and women's rights in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
In recent months and especially amid the latest weeks of protests, Iranian legislators have repeatedly moved to suppress the protests by passing harsher and harsher laws while accusing Western countries of being directly involved in fomenting the unrest, despite giving no evidence to back up their claims.
Last month, 227 lawmakers from the 290-seat, parliament led by hard-liners urged the judiciary to approve death sentences for some protesters arrested amid the recent wave of demonstrations.
Two public executions have already taken place, according to authorities, and rights groups say many others have been handed death sentences, while at least two dozen others face charges that could carry the death penalty.
The activist HRANA news agency said that, as of December 13, at least 431 protesters had been killed during the unrest, including 68 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
The Oslo-based Iran Human Rights Organization says the number of executions in Iran exceeds 500 this year.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Currency Weakens Further Amid Protests, Rumor That Nuclear Deal Is 'Dead'
Iran's national currency, the rial, fell to a record low against the U.S. dollar as unrest triggered by the death in custody of a young woman over an alleged head scarf violation continues to rock the country.
The rial traded at 396,700 to the dollar on December 20, according to traders in Tehran and the Bonbast.com foreign-exchange website, down from the quoted price of 353,400 a month ago.
Before the beginning of the recent protests, which came after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on September 16, the rial was at 298,200 to the dollar.
The weakening of the currency has also intensified due to reports about the end of hopes for a revival of a 2015 nuclear accord between Tehran and global powers.
Iran's foreign minister and top nuclear negotiator met with the European Union's foreign policy chief and the bloc's official who is coordinating nuclear talks with Iran in Jordan on December 20, according to the official Iranian news agency IRNA. No further details of the meeting were released.
A video has gone viral on Iranian social networks in which U.S. President Joe Biden tells an Iranian protester on the sidelines of an election rally in California on November 4 that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) agreement “is dead, but we are not going to announce it."
When the nuclear deal was signed with world powers, the rial was trading at 32,000 to the dollar. The agreement gave Tehran relief from financial sanctions in return for curbs on its nuclear program.
The accord collapsed in 2018 when then-U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of the deal and reimposed crippling sanctions that have battered Iran's economy and its currency. After Washington withdrew, Iran began to breach some of the pact's nuclear limits saying they could no longer be enforced.
Tehran insists its nuclear program has only civilian purposes, but the West fears it could be moving closer to being able to construct nuclear weapons.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.S., Britain Condemn Taliban's Ban On Women Attending University In Afghanistan
The United States and Britain have condemned an order issued on December 20 by the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan banning university education for women nationwide.
U.S. and British envoys to the United Nations in New York condemned the move -- the latest edict limiting the rights and freedoms of women -- during a Security Council meeting to discuss Afghanistan.
"The Taliban cannot expect to be a legitimate member of the international community until they respect the rights of all Afghans, especially the human rights and fundamental freedom of women and girls," U.S. Deputy UN Ambassador Robert Wood said.
British UN Ambassador Barbara Woodward said the suspension was "another egregious curtailment of women's rights and a deep and profound disappointment for every single female student."
"It is also another step by the Taliban away from a self-reliant and prosperous Afghanistan," she told the council.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the decision, calling it another “broken promise” from the Taliban and a “very troubling” move.
"It’s difficult to imagine how a country can develop, can deal with all of the challenges that it has, without the active participation of women and the education,” Guterres said.
The U.S. State Department also condemned the move and said there would be significant consequences.
"The Taliban should expect that this decision, which is in contravention to the commitments they have made repeatedly and publicly to their own people, will carry concrete costs for them," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters in Washington.
"They have seriously -- possibly even fatally -- undermined one of their deepest ambitions...and that is an improvement and betterment of relations with the United States and the rest of the world," Price said.
Price also commented on the release on December 20 of two Americans who have been held in detention in Afghanistan, saying it was an apparent "goodwill gesture on the part of the Taliban" and not part of a prisoners swap or linked to a payment.
Since seizing control of Afghanistan in August 2021, the Taliban have widely implemented a strict interpretation of Shari'a law. They have banned girls from attending school past the sixth grade, restricted women from holding most jobs, and ordered them to cover head-to-toe when in public. Women are also banned from entering parks and gyms.
The notification on women attending university was signed by the minister for higher education, Neda Mohammad Nadim.
"You all are informed to immediately implement the mentioned order of suspending education of females until further notice," said the letter, which was issued to all government and private universities.
The notification was directed at all agencies, including public and private educational institutes and universities, and it instructed them to inform the ministry about developments related to the ban.
The Taliban’s adherence to an austere version of Islam is at odds with many officials in Kabul and many Afghans who hoped girls would be able to continue learning following the takeover.
The international community has made the right to education for all women a sticking point in negotiations over aid and international recognition of the Taliban regime.
With reporting by AIP, AFP, AP, and Reuters
More Visas For Afghans Who Helped U.S. Included In Spending Bill
A provision to provide 4,000 more visas for Afghans who worked with the United States was included in a massive government spending bill unveiled along with an extension of the Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) program until 2024. SIVs are available to Afghans who aided U.S. forces and who fear reprisals by the Taliban. Advocates estimate there could be 60,000 left who worked with Americans during the 20-year occupation. The program's inclusion in the omnibus means it will not expire next year. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Kazakh Reporter Accused Of Involvement In Real Estate Deals Of Ex-President's Brother Is Placed In Pretrial Detention
A court in Kazakhstan on December 20 sent an Almaty-based investigative journalist to pretrial detention for at least two months in connection with a probe into suspicious real estate deals linked to the brother of former President Nursultan Nazarbaev, Bolat Nazarbaev. Kazakhstan's Bureau of Human Rights said later that journalist Mikhail Kozachkov’s rights were abused as his lawyer has not been allowed to see him. Kozachkov, an investigative journalist for the newspaper Vremya, said in May that his car had been vandalized and he was under surveillance by unknown individuals. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Russian Justice Ministry Seeks Closure Of Country's Oldest Human Rights Group
The Russian Justice Ministry is seeking the closure of the country’s oldest human rights watchdog, the Moscow Helsinki Group (MHG), amid a Kremlin campaign to muzzle criticism of the war in Ukraine. The ministry's motion appeared on the Moscow City Court's website on December 20. MHG was established in 1976 by prominent Soviet dissidents in the apartment of legendary rights defender and physicist Andrei Sakharov. Its members were arrested or forced into exile soon after MHG was founded. The group revived its operations in Russia in the late 1980s. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Iranian Director, Actor Openly Criticize Government For Brutal Crackdown On Protests
A well-known Iranian director and a prominent Iranian actor have openly criticized the government for cracking down on protests triggered by the September death of Mahsa Amini in police custody.
Iranian filmmaker Mani Haghighi expressed his criticism in a video message on December 19 addressed to Iran’s minister of Islamic guidance.
"You cannot keep someone's head under water and call his struggle to save his life 'disruption,'” Haghighi said in the video. "We are currently burying our loved ones; we don't have time to dance for you," the 53-year-old Iranian director added, referring to a request from the minister of Islamic guidance for artists to return to the stage.
Most artists have canceled performances as a show of support for protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Amini. Security forces have met the demonstrators with brutal, and sometimes deadly force.
Meanwhile, Iranian actor Shahab Hosseini addressed the authorities of the Islamic republic in a newly released documentary, saying that if there was another way to express protest, no one would have taken to the streets.
"Who wants to give up his life and go out into the street and get beaten and shot and killed, just to defend his right?” Hosseini added.
Shahab Hosseini is one of Iran’s most prominent actors and the star of the Oscar-winning 2011 film A Separation, directed by Asghar Farhadi.
The criticisms come amid one of the deepest challenges to the Islamic regime since the revolution in 1979. The recent protests erupted following the September 16 death of Amini after she was detained for allegedly wearing her head scarf improperly.
Since the start of daily protests, several Iranian cinematographers and prominent public figures have been summoned by the police or arrested, including actress Taraneh Alidoosti and director Hamid Pourazari.
Several celebrities, including actor Hamid Farrokhnejad, have been interrogated and have had their passports confiscated after showing support for the protests.
One of the actors, Hossein Mohammadi, 26, faces a death sentence after he was reportedly tortured into making a confession to security forces who were looking to pin the blame on him and 15 others for the death of a member of the Basij paramilitary force during a demonstration.
Since Amini's death, more than 400 people have been killed in the police crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Convicted Murderer In 2012 Slaying Of 14 Kazakh Border Guards, Ranger Asks For Retrial
A Kazakh border guard sentenced to life in prison a decade ago for killing 14 fellow border guards and a forest ranger has asked President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev to allow his case to be retried. Vladislav Chelakh's relatives told RFE/RL on December 20 that the presidential office is expected to look into Chelakh’s request next month. In May 2012, Chelakh admitted to killing the 15 people at an outpost near the Kazakh-Chinese frontier. He later recanted, saying his confession was obtained under pressure, and claimed that the post was attacked. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
- By Current Time
Blast, Fire At Major Gas Pipeline In Russia Kills Three People
An explosion and fire at a major pipeline transporting Russia's natural gas from Siberia to Europe via Ukraine killed three workers on December 20. Authorities in Russia's Chuvashia region say a gas leak might have caused the blast. A day earlier, a fire hit a natural gas field in the Siberian region of Irkutsk, injuring seven people, two of whom remain in serious condition. Last week, another fire caused by an explosion at an oil refinery in the Siberian city of Angarsk killed two people and injured five others. To read the original story from Current Time, click here.
Russia To Give Iran Advanced Military Components In Exchange For Drones, Says U.K.
Russia intends to give Iran advanced military components in exchange for hundreds of drones, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on December 20. "Iran has become one of Russia's top military backers," Wallace told parliament as part of a statement on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. "In return for having supplied more than 300 kamikaze drones, Russia now intends to provide Iran with advanced military components, undermining both Middle East and international security." To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Leaders Of Defunct Belarusian Congress Of Democratic Trade Unions Go On Trial
MINSK -- Leaders of the defunct Belarusian Congress of Democratic Trade Unions (BKDP) have gone on trial as a crackdown against dissent continues in the country led by authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
The Minsk City Court began the trial of BDKP's chairman Alyaksandr Yarashuk, his deputy Syarhey Antusevich, and associate Iryna But-Husaim, on December 20.
The trio was arrested in April and charged with the "organization, preparation of, or active participation in actions that blatantly disrupt social order."
The charge was related to the group's activities related to protests against the official results of an August 2020 presidential election that announced Lukashenka as the winner. Many in Belarus have said the election was rigged.
Yarashuk was additionally charged with calling for international sanctions against Belarus. His supporters insist he, on the contrary, had made the case against imposing international sanctions on the country.
Some reports say the additional charge was based on data found by investigators in Yarashuk's computer.
The state BelTA news agency says all three pleaded guilty. The defendants' lawyers refused to provide journalists with any information related to the case, saying they signed a nondisclosure agreement with investigators.
In July, the Supreme Court of Belarus shut down BKDP, saying its activities violated the country's constitution and other laws.
Lukashenka, 68, has tightened his grip on the country since the disputed election by arresting -- sometimes violently -- tens of thousands of people. Fearing for their safety, most opposition members have fled the country.
The West has refused to recognize the results of the election and does not consider Lukashenka to be the country's legitimate leader.
Many countries have imposed several rounds of sanctions against his regime in response to the suppression of dissent in the country.
With reporting by BelTA and Narodnaya Volya
Pakistan Raid Kills All Taliban Hostage-Takers, Releases Hostages Government says
Pakistani special forces raided a counterterrorism police center in the northwestern city of Bannu on December 20, killing all Pakistani Taliban militants who had taken hostages inside the compound, officials said.
Bannu is located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the restive northwestern Pakistani province that shares a border with Afghanistan.
Defense Minister Khawaja Asif told the Pakistani parliament on December 20 that 33 Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants who had been detained at the center in Bannu took over the compound, taking several hostages, after one militant managed to snatch a guard's gun.
Asif said a unit of the army’s Special Service Group (SSG) stormed the compound following more than 40 hours of eventually failed negotiations with the hostage takers.
All militants were killed in the operation, while two commandos also lost their lives and 15 others were wounded, he said.
It was not immediately clear how many hostages had been released. RFE/RL sources said all hostages were police officers and three of them had been wounded during the operation.
The militants had reportedly demanded safe passage to Afghanistan in exchange for releasing the hostages.
All local schools, public and private, were ordered closed in Bannu for the duration of the siege, authorities reported.
The TTP last month announced an end to a shaky cease-fire with the government declared over the summer and ordered nationwide attacks to resume.
The truce between the Pakistani government and the TTP was agreed in June after Afghanistan's Taliban-led government took a prominent role in brokering peace talks.
The TTP follows the same hard-line interpretation of Sunni Islam as its Afghan counterpart, but it has a different organizational setup.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, AP, and dpa
Rights Watchdog Says Failure To Investigate January Protest Abuses Leaves 'Damaging Legacy' For Kazakhstan
Human Rights Watch (HRW) has called out Kazakh authorities' for their "failure" to effectively investigate "the serious loss of life and other grave human rights violations” that occurred during and after protests in January that resulted in the deaths of more than 200 people.
HRW said in a statement on December 20 that Astana has been reluctant to identify the law enforcement officers responsible and hold them to account, leaving "a damaging legacy" for 2022.
It added that the investigation into the developments had been "one-sided," leading to over 1,000 convictions of protesters and others, while only one military officer had been prosecuted for shooting to death an unarmed man.
"Nearly a year after the January events, families of those who were killed and the hundreds of people wounded or tortured are still waiting for justice," HRW's senior Central Asia researcher Mihra Rittmann said.
"Kazakhstan’s partners should urgently renew their calls for an independent and effective investigation into the January events," Rittmann added.
The anti-government protests were sparked by a fuel price hike, but quickly grew into a show of anger over corruption and nepotism that has plagued the country for years.
President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev has publicly blamed what he said were "extremists" trained abroad for attacking Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, during the unrest. He has not produced any evidence to back up the claim.
Kazakh officials said earlier this year that six people were tortured to death after being arrested for taking part in the protests, while 238 people, including 19 law enforcement officers, died during or after law enforcement and the armed forces violently broke up the protests.
The Kazakh Prosecutor-General's Office has said 25 people were officially considered victims of torture as investigators used hot irons during their interrogations.
Human rights groups insist that the number of people killed during the unrest is higher, presenting proof that many peaceful demonstrators and people who had nothing to do with the protests were killed by police and military personnel following Toqaev's issuance of a "shoot-to-kill-without-warning" order.
"Kazakh authorities are responsible for bringing to justice those responsible for the deaths and serious injuries of protesters, and crimes of torture in connection with the January events, but a year on, it’s clear that has not been their focus," Rittmann said.
"Kazakhstan should not try to whitewash the actions of law enforcement but ensure that justice is served."
Russia's Lower House Approves Bill Criminalizing Desecration Of St. George Ribbon
Russian parliament's lower chamber, the State Duma, has approved the final reading of a bill criminalizing the desecration of the St. George ribbon, which was banned in Ukraine as a symbol of Russian aggression in 2017.
According to the bill that was approved on December 20, the desecration of the St. George ribbon may be punished by a 5 million ruble ($74,500) fine or up to five years in prison.
The move comes as the Kremlin looks to quell dissent and control the narrative during its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Parliament’s upper chamber, the Federation Council, must still approve the bill before President Vladimir Putin signs it into law.
The ribbon dates back to 1769, when Russian empress Catherine the Great established the Order of St. George. The medal was attached to a ribbon of black and yellow -- later orange.
In 1945, the Soviet Union resurrected the orange-and-black for a medal to celebrate victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
The colors then became part of annual May 9 Victory Day celebrations in the Soviet Union and then in Russia, and they were handed out en masse in Russia starting in 2005.
Nearly a decade later, activists supporting Russia's 2014 seizure of Ukraine's Crimea and involvement in a war in eastern Ukraine began using the ribbon as a symbol, and it is now widely associated with the Russian aggression.
Since 2015, Ukrainians have used a red poppy to remember the victory over Nazi Germany.
Zelenskiy Calls On Georgia To Transfer Jailed Saakashvili To Clinic Abroad
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has urged Georgian authorities "to be merciful" and transfer jailed former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, who is a Ukrainian citizen, to a medical facility abroad given the deteriorating state of his health.
In a video statement late on December 19, Zelenskiy said that with Christmas nearing, "it is the exact time to take this kind of step."
"All most likely could see Mikheil Saakashvili's current state and what his health state is. Therefore, I urge the Georgian people, Georgian authorities -- it is necessary to be merciful.... What is happening with Mikheil now is a humiliation. It is not good for Georgia. It must be stopped," Zelenskiy said.
Saakashvili, who was Georgia’s president from 2004 to 2013, is serving a six-year sentence for abuse of power, a charge that he and his supporters say was politically motivated.
His medical team says his health has worsened significantly since he went to prison in October 2021 and staged repeated hunger strikes to protest his incarceration. He currently is being treated at a Tbilisi clinic, but lawyers have sought to have his sentence suspended so he can be transferred abroad for more intensive care.
In early December, Saakashvili's legal team distributed a medical report that said he had been "poisoned" with heavy metals while in custody and risked dying without proper treatment.
But Georgian officials have raised doubts about how critical the situation is.
On December 14, Georgia's Penitentiary Service released video it said was taken on August 9, October 4, and December 12 showing Saakashvili in a medical facility in Tbilisi. It said this was "proof that his life is not in danger."
Saakashvili's supporters, however, questioned the editing of the videos.
Saakashvili's lawyer, Shalva Khachapuridze, also accused Penitentiary Service officials of committing a criminal offense by releasing the footage without his client's consent.
Saakashvili is currently on trial on separate charges of violently dispersing an anti-government rally in November 2007 and illegal border crossing. He has rejected those charges as well, calling them trumped up.
Relatives Demand Release Of Kyrgyz Politicians, Activists Jailed For Border Deal Protest
BISHKEK -- The relatives of 26 Kyrgyz politicians and activists arrested in late October for protesting against a border deal with Uzbekistan have demanded their immediate release, saying they want to meet with President Sadyr Japarov.
Dozens of men and women rallied in Bishkek's Panfilov Park on December 20, holding portraits of their loved ones and demanding their transfer to house arrest.
Jailed human rights defender Rita Karasartova's daughter, Kasiet Mamyrbai, told RFE/RL that representatives of the presidential administration met with the demonstrators and accepted their written demands.
"They stressed, though, that they cannot interfere into court proceedings, saying that everything must go in accordance with the law," Mamyrbai said.
Kyrgyz authorities arrested 26 members of the so-called Kempir-Abad Defense Committee in late October after they protested against the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border demarcation deal, according to which, in November, Kyrgyzstan handed over the territory of the Kempir-Abad water reservoir covering 4,485 hectares to Uzbekistan in exchange for over 19,000 hectares elsewhere.
Those arrested were charged with planning riots over the border agreement, which was more than three decades in the making.
Seventeen of those arrested have been on a hunger strike for a week. Human rights defenders have said that the health of some of the hunger strikers has dramatically deteriorated.
Last month, the presidents of the two Central Asian nations signed the disputed deal into law after lawmakers in both countries approved it.
The Kempir-Abad reservoir, known in Uzbekistan as the Andijon reservoir, was built in 1983. It is located in the fertile Ferghana Valley and represents a vital regional water source. Uzbekistan, whose population of 35 million is five times larger than that of Kyrgyzstan, uses most of the water from the area.
Many Kyrgyz civil activists, opposition politicians, and residents living close to the dam have been against the deal, saying Uzbekistan should continue to be allowed to use the water but that the reservoir's land should remain within Kyrgyzstan.
Japarov and his allies claim the deal benefits Kyrgyzstan and that Kyrgyz farmers will still have access to the reservoir.
IMF Approves Ukraine Program To Help Attract Further Funding
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) says it has approved a monitoring program for Ukraine that is "designed to help Ukraine maintain stability and catalyze donor financing" as it struggles to meet its financial needs amid Russia's invasion.
The Washington-based agency said in a statement late on December 19 that Moscow's war, which is now in its 300th day, has had "a devastating social and economic impact on Ukraine," resulting in a severe economic contraction, while inflation remains high, and public finances are under "extreme" pressure.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
“Notwithstanding all these strains, the authorities have largely managed to maintain macroeconomic and financial stability, and they are committed to continue adapting policies to fast changing circumstances, including in the case of a severe downside scenario," the IMF said.
“Against this background, management has approved the authorities’ request for Program Monitoring with Board Involvement (PMB). The PMB is tailored to Ukraine’s exceptional circumstances, to help the authorities implement prudent macroeconomic policies during this particularly difficult period and catalyze donor financing," it added.
Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, but its troops have been bogged down recently, with soldiers having been forced to make three major retreats. The fiercest fighting is currently in Donetsk, on the Bakhmut-Avdiyivka line in eastern Ukraine.
Russia has been using cruise missiles and Iranian-built drones to hammer Ukraine’s energy infrastructure nationwide as part of an apparent strategy to try to freeze Ukrainians and demoralize the population during the winter months.
Ukrainian officials have raced to repair damaged infrastructure and called for donations from the West, both for generators and power-grid equipment, but also for more advanced air-defense systems and funding to keep the country running.
The IMF said the program will focus on a targeted set of policy actions to support macroeconomic and financial stability, which will require enhancing revenue mobilization, containing monetary financing and therefore reviving domestic debt markets.
At the same time, the four-month PMB will try to promote transparency and preserve "hard-won" gains from past IMF-supported programs, including in the areas of independence of the National Bank of Ukraine, the IMF said.
Iranian, EU Nuclear Negotiators Reportedly Meet In Jordan
Iran's foreign minister and top nuclear negotiator met with the European Union's foreign policy chief and the bloc's official coordinating nuclear talks with Iran in Jordan on December 20, Iran's official IRNA news agency reported. Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani are said to have met EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and nuclear talks coordinator Enrique Mora ahead of a regional conference being hosted by Jordan. IRNA gave no further details about the meeting. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Pakistan Launches Operation To Release Hostages Held By Militants
Pakistani security forces on December 20 launched an operation to rescue hostages held by local Taliban militants at the Counter-Terrorism Police Center in the northwestern city of Bannu, sources told RFE/RL. Militants held in the center took control of the building late on December 19 after snatching weapons from their investigators and taking some of them hostage. Residents said they heard blasts coming from the area of the center. The militants reportedly demanded safe passage to neighboring Afghanistan. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, click here.
Russians Pillaged Kherson Cultural Institutions, Human Rights Watch Says
Russian forces pillaged thousands of valuable artifacts and artworks from two museums, a cathedral, and a national archive in the Ukrainian city of Kherson before withdrawing in early November, Human Rights Watch said on December 20. “In the final days of occupying Kherson, Russian forces loaded paintings, gold, silver, ancient Greek artifacts, religious icons, and historical documents onto trucks bound for Russian-controlled territories,” said HRW's Belkis Wille. Since February 24, Russian forces have reportedly looted at least five other cultural institutions in southern Ukraine -- cases that amount to war crimes, HRW said.
U.S. And Iran Clash Over Russia Using Iranian-Made Drones In Ukraine
The United States and its allies clashed at the UN with Iran and its ally Russia over Western claims that Tehran is supplying Moscow with drones that have been attacking Ukraine -- and the United States accused the UN's secretary-general of “yielding to Russian threats” and failing to launch an investigation. At a contentious Security Council meeting on December 19, the United States and Iran also accused each other of responsibility for stalled negotiations on the Biden administration rejoining a nuclear agreement that former President Donald Trump pulled out of in 2018. To read the original story from AP, click here.
As Fighting Rages In The East, Zelenskiy Marks 300 Days Of War With Visit To Fiercely Disputed Frontline City
Heavy fighting continued in Donetsk as Russian forces pressed their relentless attacks on eastern Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made a daring visit to Bakhmut, one of the two frontline cities that together with Avdiyivka have been the focus of Moscow's months-long offensive.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
As Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine entered its 300th day, the General Staff of the Ukrainian military said on December 20 that Russian troops continued to meet stiff resistance in the two cities, while failing to reestablish their positions in Lyman, another flashpoint city in Donetsk.
Meanwhile, deadly Russian bombardment again hit the recently liberated Ukrainian city of Kherson, a regional official said.
Almost 10 months into the war, Russia’s invasion has been bogged down, with troops having been forced to make three major retreats.
The Ukrainian military said its air force carried out 22 strikes on Russian positions, while its air-defense systems downed two enemy helicopters. The claims could not be independently verified.
In the central Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian shelling overnight caused destruction in Nikopol, the head of the regional administration, Valentyn Reznychenko, said on Telegram.
"Two villages, Myryivska and Pokrovska, were targeted three times with heavy artillery fire. At least 20 shells were fired at peaceful villages. People survived," Reznichenko said.
He added that a dozen private houses and commercial buildings, gas pipelines, and power lines were damaged.
In the southern city of Kherson, two people were killed and three were wounded as a result of Russian shelling, the head of the regional military administration, Yaroslav Yanushevych, said on December 20.
"Russian occupiers shelled the territory of Kherson 42 times. They were fired from artillery, antiaircraft guns, mortars, tanks, and a rocket attack was also carried out in the region," Yanushevych said.
Kherson came back under Ukrainian control on November 11, but Russian forces that had fled the city have kept pounding it from across the Dnieper River.
The latest shelling came a day after Ukrainian authorities said Russia targeted power infrastructure and other civilian objectives with yet another swarm of kamikaze drones in Kyiv and its surrounding districts as part of an apparent strategy to try to freeze Ukrainians and demoralize the population.
Oleskiy Kuleba, the governor of the wider Kyiv region surrounding the capital, said on December 20 that 80 percent of the region remains without electricity.
"After the recent drone attacks and rocket attacks, the restoration of the power supply is under way. The complexity and duration of repair work increases with each enemy shelling. As a result of large-scale damage to the energy infrastructure, [state power grid operator] Ukrenerho resorts to emergency shutdowns of electricity," Kuleba said.
Ukrenerho has said the situation with the grid nationwide was "difficult" and that the Dnipropetrovsk area and eastern and central regions were the worst affected.
Zelenskiy on December made a surprise visit to Bakhmut -- once famous for its vineyards and cavernous salt mines -- now the epicenter of the trench warfare and heavy artillery exchanges in the east, meeting with members of the military and handing out awards to Ukrainian troops.
"He visited the frontline positions, awarded fighters with medals and valuable gifts," Zelenskiy's spokesman, Serhiy Nykyforov, told state media.
Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Minsk with Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka on December 19 amid speculation that Moscow could try to push Belarusian forces into attacking Ukraine from the north.
The two countries will continue holding joint military exercises and will maintain military cooperation in other areas, Putin and Lukashenka said afterward.
WATCH: Ukrainian artillery crews have been using up their Soviet-era ammunition supplies and now need to find more sources for reloading their vintage howitzers.
But Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba dismissed the meeting as a political "dance."
"The Putin-Lukashenka meeting is another dance they have performed. According to the available information, no critical decisions were made at this meeting. Whatever happens, we are ready for any scenario," Kuleba said during an online briefing.
Separately, in a rare admission that the war in Ukraine was not going according to plan, Putin said on December 19 that the situation was "extremely difficult" in four partially occupied areas of Ukraine that Moscow claimed to have annexed last month following illegal referendums rejected by Ukraine and its Western allies as a sham.
"The situation in the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhya regions, is extremely difficult," Putin said late on December 19.
Putin also ordered the Federal Security Services (FSB) to increase surveillance of Russian civilians to stifle the "emergence of new threats."
With reporting by AP, Reuters, dpa, and AP
Four Jehovah's Witnesses Sentenced To Prison In Russia
A court in the Russian city of Birobidzhan on December 19 sentenced four Jehovah’s Witnesses to between 3 1/2 and seven years in prison for reading and discussing the Bible, the Jehovah’s Witnesses said. They were convicted after a 2018 mass operation in which Russian authorities raided 22 homes of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Russia banned the Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2017 and designated the religion an extremist organization. Jarrod Lopes, a spokesman for the Jehovah’s Witnesses, said in a statement that it was “unthinkable” that peaceful Christian men would be accused of extremist activity and given harsh prison sentences. To read the original story from AP, click here.
