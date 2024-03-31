Ambassadors To Russia Honor Crocus Massacre Victims

Diplomats accredited in Russia laid flowers at the site of the Crocus City Hall terror attack in Krasnogorsk, just outside Moscow. U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy and envoys from other countries that Russia labels as "unfriendly" were among the dozens of diplomats joining the ceremony on March 30. A day earlier, Tracy issued a video statement pledging U.S. readiness to help investigate the mass shooting. She also said "several Russian officials" had downplayed an earlier U.S. warning of a threat from the Islamic State extremist group.