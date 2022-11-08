News
U.S. Quietly Asks Banks to Keep Some Ties With Russia, Even as Congress Balks
The U.S. Treasury and the State Department have tacitly asked major U.S. banks, including JPMorgan and Citigroup, not to refuse to cooperate with "certain strategic Russian companies" to minimize the adverse effects of sanctions. In particular, officials urged banks not to refuse to provide "basic services" (money transfers and conversion into dollars) to companies that are not directly under sanctions, such as Gazprom, Uralkali, and PhosAgro. The Biden administration has repeatedly said it wants banks and businesses to keep the money flowing to nonsanctioned sectors of Russia's economy. But the extent of its conversations with the banks hasn't been previously reported. To read the original story from Bloomberg, click here.
Maintaining Contact With Kremlin 'In The Interests' Of U.S.
U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan has confirmed that communication channels between the United States and Russia remain open despite the war in Ukraine, the BBC reports.
Sullivan, speaking in New York on November 7, said it was "in the interests" of Washington to maintain contact with the Kremlin.
Sullivan's comments came after a report in The Wall Street Journal on November 6 that he had held undisclosed talks with top Russian officials in the hope of reducing the risk the Russian invasion of Ukraine spills over or escalates into a nuclear conflict.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
A previous media report, in The Washington Post, said Washington was privately encouraging Ukraine to signal an openness to negotiate with Russia, as the State Department said Moscow was escalating the war and did not seriously wish to engage in peace talks.
The Washington Post, citing unnamed sources, said the request by U.S. officials was not aimed at pushing Ukraine to the negotiating table, but a calculated attempt to ensure Kyiv maintains the support of other countries.
Sullivan told a public event in New York that the Biden administration had "an obligation to pursue accountability" and pledged to work with international partners to "hold the perpetrators of grave and grotesque war crimes in Ukraine responsible for what they have done."
Sullivan did not elaborate on the communication channels that Washington and Moscow maintained, but insisted that U.S. officials were "clear-eyed about who we are dealing with," the BBC reported.
Sullivan travelled to Kyiv on November 4 and pledged Washington's "unwavering and unflinching" support for Ukraine.
His unannounced visit coincided with an announcement the same day by the U.S. Defense Department of another shipment of weapons to Ukraine worth $400 million.
"I was just in Kyiv on Friday and I had the opportunity to meet with President [Volodymyr] Zelenskiy and my counterpart Andriy Yermak, with the military leadership and also to get a briefing on just what level of death and devastation has been erupted by Putin's war on that country," Sullivan was quoted by the BBC as saying on November 7.
White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre declined to comment on the U.S. media reports.
"I've seen those reportings. So, you know -- and, look, people claim a lot of things about conversations that we -- that the United States has or doesn't have," Jean-Pierre told a news briefing on November 7. "I don't have any specific conversations to read out to you."
Zelenskiy signed a decree on October 4 formally declaring the prospect of any Ukrainian talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin "impossible" but leaving the door open to talks with Russia.
According to the report in The Wall Street Journal, Sullivan held confidential conversations in recent months with Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov and Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev that were not disclosed publicly.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on November 7 that while Russia remained "open" to talks, it was unable to negotiate with Kyiv due to its refusal to hold talks with Russia.
With reporting by Reuters
Russia Suffering Heavy Losses In East, Kyiv Says, As Kherson Battle Looms In South
Kyiv's forces have repelled several waves of Russian attacks in the Donbas, the Ukrainian military says, as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the heavy losses sustained by the Russians on a daily basis highlighted the "madness" of Moscow's strategy of attack.
In the southern city of Kherson, Ukraine accused Russia of looting empty homes and occupying them with troops in civilian clothes in expectation of a Ukrainian offensive to retake the city that was the first to fall to Moscow's forces at the start of its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The Ukrainian military's General Staff said in its daily update that Russian troops in the east continued their attacks on Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Novopavlivka, the focal points of Moscow's offensive in Donetsk in recent weeks.
At the same time, the military said, Russian troops continue to shell critical infrastructure and civilian objectives in various regions of Ukraine.
In his regular video address, Zelenskiy on November 7 called the intense combat in the Donetsk region "the epicenter of the biggest madness of the occupiers."
"They are dying in hundreds every day," Zelenskiy said. "The ground in front of the Ukrainian positions is literally littered with the bodies of the occupiers."
Zelenskiy also said that Russian soldiers in the Pavlivka area had complained to the governor of their region in the Russian Far East.
CNN reported on November 7 that in a letter purportedly sent from the front lines to Primorsky region Governor Oleg Kozhemyako, the men of the 155th Brigade of the Russian Pacific Fleet Marines say they were thrown into an "incomprehensible battle" in the Donetsk and had lost about 300 men, dead and wounded, in four days, while also losing 50 percent of their equipment.
Zelenskiy said that in response to the letter, Kozhemyako had said that the losses were "not that big" and they were "exaggerated."
In Kherson, the only pocket of Russian-held territory on the west bank of the Dnieper River that bisects Ukraine, Moscow has ordered civilians out of the city in anticipation of a Ukrainian assault to recapture the city.
Kherson, with a prewar population of nearly 300,000, has no power or running water, both sides said.
Russian-installed officials blamed Ukrainian "sabotage," while Ukrainian officials said the Russians had dismantled 1 1/2 kilometers of power lines.
Ukraine's military said Russian forces, "disguised in civilian clothes, occupy the premises of civilians and strengthen positions inside for conducting street battles."
Russian forces were "involved in looting and theft from residents and from infrastructure sites and are taking away equipment, food, and vehicles to the Russian Federation," it said in an update late on November 7.
The Ukrainian military reported hits on a Russian antiaircraft facility, ammunition dump, and the destruction of Russian armor in the Beryslav district of the Kherson region, in its November 8 statement. It said 32 Russian military personnel were killed.
The information could not be independently confirmed.
Meanwhile, Zelenskiy said the escalation of Russian missile strikes against critical infrastructure in his country has only resulted in the world responding with new aid to Ukraine.
Ukraine has received "new systems that significantly strengthen our air defense," Zelenskiy said on November 7 in his nightly address. Kyiv will do everything "to ensure that as many countries as possible join this aid," he said.
He added that the protection of the Ukrainian sky was "not 100 percent, but we are gradually moving toward our goal."
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced earlier on November 7 that Ukraine had received a shipment of NASAMS and Apside air defense systems to help it defend against Russian missile and drone attacks across the country.
"These weapons will significantly strengthen #UAarmy and will make our skies safer," he said on Twitter. Reznikov did not specify which countries the systems were from, but in the tweet he thanked "our partners: Norway, Spain and the U.S."
With reporting by Reuters and CNN
NATO Chief Cautions Leaders of Serbia, Kosovo Over Tensions Linked To Phaseout Of Serbian License Plates
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has called on the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo to refrain from unilateral actions that could lead to the further escalation of tensions in Kosovo.
Stoltenberg spoke on November 7 by phone with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti about the tense situation in the north of Kosovo and told them dialogue is the only way forward.
The NATO chief added on Twitter that NATO's KFOR peacekeeping mission in Kosovo "remains vigilant."
Vucic said that he indicated in the call with Stoltenberg that "Pristina is brutally violating the Brussels agreement with its unilateral moves."
Kosovo is doing this by suspending the regional police chief in the north of Kosovo, by dealing "illegitimately" with the policy on phasing out Serbian license plates, and by refusing to establish a union of Serbian municipalities, he said on Instagram.
"Despite this, Serbia strives to maintain peace and stability and will remain committed to that," Vucic said.
The creation of a union of Serb-majority municipalities has become a stumbling block in the EU's efforts to push the dialogue between Serbia and Kosovo forward.
The proposed union is one of the agreements reached by the two sides as part of the dialogue on the normalization of relations. The Kosovo authorities reject the implementation of the agreement because they believe that it would be harmful for Kosovo.
Tensions have been running high in Kosovo since Kurti announced last week that the government would go ahead with the implementation of the license-plate conversion starting on November 1, although he said the plan would be implemented gradually.
The dismissal last week of a the director of the police for the north, Nenad Djuric, prompted ethnic Serb lawmakers, judges, and police officers in Kosovo on November 5 to resign en masse from their posts.
Djuric was suspended after the Police Inspectorate of Kosovo announced on November 3 that he was suspected of criminal offenses related to his refusal to implement the government's policy, which aims to replace vehicle license plates issued by Serbian authorities when Kosovo was still part of Serbia.
The Russian Foreign Ministry announced on November 7 that it viewed the situation in Kosovo with alarm and accused the West of "pushing the situation toward a direct conflict."
The ministry said in a statement that Belgrade showed a "constructive approach" to the latest crisis and attacked "extremists" in Pristina for what it said was a series of provocations that exacerbated long-standing ethnic tensions.
Serbia has refused calls from the European Union to join sanctions against Russia for its aggression against Ukraine.
Bulgarian Officials Identify Body Of Prominent Ukrainian Pilot Missing Since June
A Bulgarian government official revealed on November 7 that remains found in Bulgaria in September belonged to a prominent Ukrainian military pilot who had been missing for months, and the body has been returned to Ukraine for burial.
The remains of Ukrainian Air Force Colonel Mykhaylo Matyushenko, 61, were identified using DNA after the body was found in a lake after several months in the water, according to Hristo Ilchev, head of the search division of the regional directorate of the Internal Affairs Ministry.
Matyushenko, who went by the call name Grandfather and was head of the Ghost of Kyiv brigade, disappeared from the skies over Snake Island in the Black Sea in June, according to the Ukrainian military.
His fate had been unknown until Bulgarian authorities were able to positively identify the body after it was found attached to a parachute in the lake near the Bulgarian Black Sea coastal port of Tsarevo.
Officials in the Bulgarian Internal Affairs Ministry suspected the body was that of a Ukrainian Air Force pilot and contacted representatives of the Ukrainian Embassy and the Ukrainian Army, both of which provided additional data to reveal the identity of the pilot.
Ilchev said Matyushenko's military aircraft, an SU-124, was shot down in the area of Snake Island near Odesa. Matyushenko and the other pilot of the aircraft ejected.
“The pilot we found had his limbs severed from a faulty catapult. He most likely died of blood loss, as no other signs of injury were found on the body," Ilchev said.
Ilchev made the comments on November 7 during a ceremony to present the police chief of Tsarevo with an award for his handling of the case.
No information is available about the fate of the other pilot.
Matyushenko had experience as a fighter jet pilot and civil aviation pilot. Before the war he was in management at one of Ukraine's commercial airlines.
He was buried in his hometown, Bucha, on October 3, according to RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service.
The mayor of Bucha, Anatoly Feroryuk, said Matyushenko had volunteered to reinforce his colleagues on the southern and eastern fronts.
Russian forces withdrew from Snake Island on June 30 after coming under heavy bombardment from Ukrainian artillery. Ukrainian troops claimed to have raised their flag on the strategic Black Sea outpost a few days later.
"For Matyushenko, this was the last mission. They couldn't find him for a long time," Feroryuk said.
The headquarters of the Ukrainian Air Force announced in April that the legend of the Ghost of Kyiv was created by the Ukrainians. The military made it the collective name of the members of the 40th Air Force Tactical Brigade, which defends Kyiv and "appears suddenly in places where no one expects it."
- By Reuters
Iran Summons Norwegian Ambassador Over Comments Supporting Protesters
Iran summoned Norway's ambassador over the weekend to protest against what it characterized as "interventionist comments" by the Nordic country's parliamentary speaker in support of massive demonstrations sweeping the country after a young woman died while in police custody over how she was wearing a head scarf. "Iran strongly condemned interventionist comments by the Norwegian parliament speaker which were also judgmental and untrue," the semiofficial Fars news agency reported on November 7. Masud Gharahkhani, the head of Norway's parliament, expressed his support for the demonstrators in an interview with London-based Iran International. Gharahkhani is the 38-year-old son of Iranian refugees. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Iranian Opposition Calls For Elections As Way To End Protests As Crackdown Continues
An Iranian opposition party has called for new elections to end the unrest and violent government crackdown on dissent that have rocked the country since the death of a young woman while in police custody over how she was wearing a head scarf.
Anger over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on September 16 has prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets to demand more freedoms and women's rights in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Azar Mansoori, the general secretary of the Union of Islamic Iran People Party, said in a tweet on November 7 that the country's leadership must address the root causes of the protests instead of blaming outside forces such as the West.
"Lack of political legitimacy is the most obvious threat to the country's national security," she wrote.
"Do you want to make legitimate changes? Don't erase the problem, find out the reason for people's protest and ask yourself, is there any way other free elections and an independent civil society?"
Mansoori's call came after another night of protests despite a widening crackdown by authorities.
A total of 227 of 290 Iranian lawmakers urged the judiciary on November 6 to "deal decisively" with perpetrators of unrest.
In the face of the request, many gathered in the western Iranian city of Marivan hours after the burial of Nasrin Ghaderi, a Kurdish female student who was killed in Tehran during the protests.
Videos published on social media from the central Iranian city of Kerman showed young girls burning their headscarves in protest against the mandatory hijab law while protesters in the port city of Bushehr in the south blocked streets, honking their car horns and chanting the slogan "Freedom, freedom."
In a show of support for the protesters, players from the Iranian national beach soccer team refused to celebrate after winning the Emirates Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup on November 6. When awarded the championship trophy, the team solemnly stood on the podium with their arms crossed in solidarity with the protest movement.
The team earlier refused to sing the national anthem during their semifinal, prompting state television to cut the live broadcast of the match.
Reports also indicate that Iranian prominent political activist Majid Tavakoli was beaten by Evin prison guards and transferred to solitary confinement.
The activist HRANA news agency said 318 protesters had been killed in the unrest as of November 5, including 49 minors.
The Iranian government has not taken responsibility for the killing of any protesters and in most cases has attributed their deaths to suicide, illness, and accidents.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
House Arrest Lifted For Woman Charged With 'Desecrating' Putin's Parents' Grave
A court in St. Petersburg has released a 60-year-old woman from house arrest after charging her with hatred-based desecration of a grave for leaving a note on the grave of the parents of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Irina Tsybanyova still faces a criminal case and several restrictions, including use of the telephone and Internet and a ban on visiting the cemetery where she left a note on the graves of Putin's parents saying he "behaves awfully" and asking them to "Undertake proper measures." Investigators say Tsybanyova committed "cynical immoral actions that contradict the norms accepted in society." To read the original story on RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Ukraine Nationalizes Five Key Companies As Part Of War Effort
Ukraine has taken shares of five companies identified as strategic to guarantee sufficient military supplies as it fights to repel an invasion by Russian forces.
Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine's National Security Council, told a news conference in Kyiv on November 7 that the move was made under wartime laws "in connection with military necessity."
The companies include aerospace company Motor Sich, energy company Ukrnafta, electrical transformer company Zaporizhtransformator, vehicle maker AvtoKrAZ, and oil refiner Ukrtatnafta.
"In order to meet the needs of the country under martial law, we have the right to make such decisions," Danilov said
"The seized assets have been deemed military property, and their management was transferred to the Defense Ministry. After the end of martial law, in accordance with the requirements of the law, the specified assets may be returned to the owners or their value will be reimbursed," he added.
Russia, which launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in late February, has recently launched waves of attacks across the country, decimating civilian infrastructure such electricity and heating producers. Many across the country are bracing for a winter of total outages of power, heating, and running water.
The recent attacks came as Ukrainian forces launched counteroffensives to regain large swaths of territory in the east and south that Russia took control of early in the war.
The head of Motor Sich, Vyacheslav Boguslaev, was detained on treason charges last month amid allegations from prosecutors that he helped supply Russia with parts for helicopters and planes and of having contacts with Russian special services.
The company manufactures aircraft engines and industrial turbines. Ukrainian authorities last year blocked attempts by Chinese investors to take control of the firm.
Jailed Russian Opposition Politician's Pretrial Detention Extended
A court in Moscow has extended the pretrial detention of opposition politician Ilya Yashin until November 26. Yashin was arrested in July and has been accused of spreading false information about the Russian military amid its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Yashin is an outspoken Kremlin critic and one of the few prominent opposition politicians still in Russia. A criminal case against him was initiated because of his YouTube posts in which he spoke about alleged crimes committed by the Russian military in the Ukrainian city of Bucha. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted. To read the original story from RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Iran Arrests 26 Foreigners It Says Were Behind Shiraz Mosque Attack
Iran's Intelligence Ministry says it has arrested 26 people -- all foreigners -- in connection with last month's attack on a Shi'ite pilgrimage site in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz that has been claimed by the Islamic State (IS) militant group.
In a statement published on November 7, the ministry alleged an Azerbaijani national was the main person inside Iran who was involved in directing and coordinating the attack.
"All of those arrested are non-Iranians. They are nationals from the Republic of Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, and Afghanistan," the statement added.
At least 15 people were killed on October 26 in an attack on a key Shi'ite Muslim shrine in southern Iran, with IS claiming responsibility for the assault.
State television said the attack, carried out by a lone gunman during evening prayers at the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in Shiraz, also left at least 19 people wounded.
The attack came amid a brutal state crackdown on weeks of antiestablishment protests that erupted following the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
Many Iranians believe the regime is trying to exploit the attack to weaken and suppress the protests, which have become one of the most serious challenges to the Islamic leadership since the revolution in 1979.
The Institute for the Study of War says the attack does not fit the typical IS profile and believes it could have been an attempt by authorities to stoke sectarian tensions in Iran.
Referring to such accusations, the Intelligence Ministry threatened in its November 7 statement to prosecute those who attribute the attack to the intelligence agencies of the Islamic republic.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
On Eve Of Voting, 'Putin's Chef' Prigozhin Admits To U.S. Election Interference
Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin -- both of whom have been sanctioned by Washington and European countries -- has admitted Moscow interferes with U.S. elections and vowed to continue to do so.
In a post on his Telegram social media channel on November 7, Prigozhin, widely known as "Putin's Chef" for his company's catering contracts with the Kremlin, responded bluntly to a question from a follower asking about Russian efforts to influence elections in the United States by saying, "We interfered, we interfere and we will interfere."
The follower's question was posed after RFE/RL cited a Bloomberg article highlighting new attempts by Russia to interfere with U.S. congressional and gubernatorial elections on November 8.
Prigozhin's statement is the first such admission from a figure who has been formally implicated by Washington in efforts to influence American politics. The Kremlin has vehemently denied accusations that it has tried to influence any U.S. elections.
"Carefully, precisely, surgically and in our own way, as we know how. During our pinpoint operations, we will remove both kidneys and the liver at once," Prigozhin added.
Prigozhin is a tycoon whose vast wealth comes from Kremlin catering contracts and whose notoriety comes from ownership of Russia's most-famous private mercenary company, Vagner -- also known as Wagner -- as well as its best-known "troll factory."
He is also one of the most strident critics of Russian commanders' approach to the invasion of Ukraine, which by many accounts is faltering eight months in.
Prigozhin gained notoriety in the United States over the St. Petersburg-based Internet Research Agency, a company he funded though its origins are shrouded in mystery.
Dubbed the "Russian troll factory," the company specialized in creating fake online accounts for Facebook and other social media and spreading disinformation and propaganda. It later was implicated in a conspiracy to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
Two years later, a U.S. grand jury indicted Prigozhin, 12 other Russians, and the Internet Research Agency. The FBI put him on its most-wanted list last year.
Blinken Praises 'Courageous Steps' Of Armenia, Azerbaijan As He Opens Meeting Of Ministers
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has praised Armenia and Azerbaijan for taking "courageous steps" toward peace as the foreign ministers from the two countries met in Washington.
Blinken met with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov on November 7 at Blair House, a state guest house across from the White House.
"What we are seeing now are real steps and courageous steps by both countries to put the past behind and to work toward a durable peace," Blinken said in public comments at the opening of the meeting.
The talks come just weeks after the worst fighting between the two countries since a 2020 war over control of the Nagorno-Karabakh region.
Blinken said the talks would build on earlier discussions at the UN General Assembly in New York and other conversations between officials from Armenia, Azerbaijan, and the United States.
"The United States as a friend to both Armenia and Azerbaijan is committed to doing everything that we can to support you in this effort," he added.
The rest of the meeting was being held behind closed doors.
As Moscow finds itself facing growing international isolation for its invasion of Ukraine, the United States and the European Union have stepped up efforts to mediate talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on November 7 called on both parties to "refrain from actions and steps that could lead to an escalation of tensions."
Before the talks opened, Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of violating a truce along their tense border.
Azerbaijani forces opened fire on Armenian positions "in the eastern sector of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border," the Armenian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
The statement said there were "no casualties, and the situation on the front line was relatively stable" early on November 7.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh for years. Armenian-backed separatists seized the mainly Armenian-populated region from Azerbaijan during a war in the early 1990s that killed some 30,000 people.
The two sides fought another war in 2020 that lasted six weeks and killed thousands of people on both sides before a Russia-brokered cease-fire, resulting in Armenia losing control over parts of the region, which is part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent districts.
Under the cease-fire Moscow deployed about 2,000 troops to the region to serve as peacekeepers.
Davit Babayan, a de facto foreign minister of Nagorno-Karabakh, dismissed reports that appeared in Azerbaijan over the weekend about Russian peacekeepers carrying out arms deliveries to the region.
Babayan described as "information terrorism" reports about the transfer of military equipment to Nagorno-Karabakh through the Lachin corridor, which connects the region to Armenia and is controlled by Russian peacekeepers.
He claimed Azerbaijan may use the reports as a pretext for another provocation against the region's ethnic Armenians in order "to undermine the agreement" regarding the Lachin corridor.
"Naturally, no military equipment has been transported because there are cameras. Everything is under surveillance," Babayan said.
The Russian peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh said on Telegram on November 5 that 12 tons of humanitarian cargo had been delivered to Nagorno-Karabakh. The Russian side said the peacekeepers had already handed over basic necessities and food packages to 324 families in the Martuni area of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Suspicions about shipments were raised by a video posted on the Internet on the same day purporting to show several trucks with the inscription Russian Army on them driving out of a cargo plane at a Yerevan airport and then traveling to Nagorno-Karabakh.
Telegram channels in Azerbaijan also alleged that authorities in Baku prohibited a Russian Air Force plane from flying into Armenia through Azerbaijani airspace and that the aircraft, which allegedly carried weapons, had to make a detour to reach Armenia via Iran.
There has been no comment on the matter from officials in Baku, Moscow, or Yerevan.
With reporting by Reuters
Two Weeks After Leaving, Sobchak Reportedly Returns To Russia
Russian journalist and TV personality Ksenia Sobchak has reportedly returned to Russia, almost two weeks after she left to avoid possible arrest.
Several Russian media outlets reported on November 7 that the 40-year-old Sobchak, the daughter of late St. Petersburg Mayor Anatoly Sobchak, President Vladimir Putin's political mentor, had returned via a border checkpoint in the Pskov region with neighboring Latvia.
Sobchak's mother, Federation Council member Lyudmila Narusova and lawyer Sergei Badamshin declined to comment.
Sobchak left Russia on October 25 for Lithuania via Belarus hours before investigators planned to detain her on unspecified charges after searching her house in the upscale town of Gorki-8 near Moscow as part of an extortion probe launched against her associate Kirill Sukhanov, who was detained a day earlier.
Sobchak left Russia on an Israeli passport.
Sukhanov is the commercial director of Sobchak's "Ostorozhno.Media" holding.
On October 28, the state news agency TASS, citing sources, reported that the Ministry of Internal Affairs had canceled the decision to bring in Sobchak as a suspect in the extortion case.
Sobchak, who has positioned herself as an opposition figure for years, has called Sukhanov's arrest "another instance of pressure against the media" in Russia.
She ran against Putin in 2018 but many in Russia viewed her as a person close to the Russian president and his government.
Opposition politician Aleksei Navalny at the time of the election accused Sobchak of helping the Kremlin slap a veneer of democracy on an election he has dismissed as "the reappointment of [President] Vladimir Putin."
Sobchak defended her decision to run and proposed that the two join forces.
Navalny was barred from the ballot due to a financial-crimes conviction he contends was fabricated by the Kremlin.
He is currently in prison after violating the terms of the sentence he was handed for the conviction.
Navalny's violation was for leaving the country when he was medically evacuated in a coma after being poisoned with what Western laboratories say was a Soviet-style Novichok nerve agent.
Navalny has blamed Putin for the poison attack. The Kremlin has denied any involvement.
Ukraine Receives First Shipments Of Key Air Defense Systems, Says Minister
Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov says Ukraine has received a shipment of NASAMS and Apside air-defense systems to help it defend against Russian missile and drone attacks across the country. "These weapons will significantly strengthen #UAarmy and will make our skies safer," he said in a tweet on November 7. Reznikov did not specify which countries the systems were from, but in the tweet he thanked "our partners: Norway, Spain, and the U.S." To read the original tweet from Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, click here.
German Institute Study Finds Trade Volume Through Russian Ports Plummets
The volume of goods being processed in Russian ports has slumped in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine, in some cases significantly, a study by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy has found. The port of St Petersburg - formerly Russia's largest container port and an important hub for trade with Europe -- achieved less than 10 percent of the previous year's volume in October, the German economic research institute reported on November 7. The port of Novorossiysk on the Black Sea recorded a decline in business of about 50 percent. To read the original report, click here.
Kremlin Refuses To Comment On U.S. Press Report About Undisclosed Talks With Washington
The Kremlin has refused to comment on a U.S. news report that Washington has held undisclosed talks with top Russian officials amid fears Moscow could further escalate its military aggression in Ukraine and perhaps even use nuclear weapons.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on November 7 that, while Russia remains "open" to talks, it was unable to negotiate with Kyiv due to its refusal to hold talks with Moscow.
His comments come after The Wall Street Journal reported on November 6 that U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan held undisclosed talks with top Russian officials in the hope of reducing the risk of Russia's invasion of Ukraine spilling over or escalating into a nuclear conflict.
That report came a day after The Washington Post reported that the United States was privately encouraging Ukraine to signal an openness to negotiate with Russia, as the State Department said Moscow was escalating the war and did not seriously wish to engage in peace talks.
The Washington Post cited unnamed sources as saying that the request by U.S. officials was not aimed at pushing Ukraine to the negotiating table, but a calculated attempt to ensure that Kyiv maintains the support of other nations.
Washington has not commented publicly on either of the U.S. media reports.
"We've said it before and will say it again: Actions speak louder than words. If Russia is ready for negotiation, it should stop its bombs and missiles and withdraw its forces from Ukraine,” a State Department spokesperson was quoted as saying by Reuters.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed a decree on October 4 formally declaring the prospect of any Ukrainian talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin "impossible" but leaving the door open to talks with Russia.
According to the report in The Wall Street Journal, Sullivan held confidential conversations in recent months with Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov and Russian Security Council secretary Nikolai Patrushev that were not disclosed publicly.
Sullivan travelled to Kyiv on November 4 and pledged Washington's "unwavering and unflinching" support for Ukraine.
His unannounced visit coincided with an announcement the same day by the U.S. Defense Department of another shipment of weapons to Ukraine worth $400 million.
At a news conference in Kyiv, Sullivan sought again to calm Ukrainian jitters about whether U.S. weapons would continue after the upcoming midterm U.S. congressional elections.
Polls show that Republicans are poised to take control of one, or possibly both chambers of Congress, and a small but vocal number of Republicans have voiced misgivings about the amount and duration of U.S. aid for Ukraine.
“There will be no wavering,” Sullivan said at a news conference. “I’m confident U.S. support for Ukraine will be unwavering and unflinching.”
Asked about the prospect of peace talks with Russia, Sullivan repeated what U.S. officials have said in the past: "nothing is discussed about Ukraine without Ukraine."
"For me, the main question about these negotiations is what a just peace looks like and how it can be achieved,” Sullivan said. “If you look at Russian accusations, Russian actions, in particular regarding the annexation of [Ukrainian] territories, it does not really encourage negotiations.”
With reporting by Reuters
Belarus Continues Crackdown, Sentences Businessman To 15 Years For Chat Groups
A Belarusian court has sentenced a businessman to 15 years in prison for administering more than two dozen social media chats on protests that followed a disputed presidential election in August 2020 that saw authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka claim a sixth term in power despite claims from the opposition and Western governments that the balloting was rigged.
The Minsk City Court handed down the sentence against Stanislau Kuzmitsky on November 3 after a trial behind closed doors, for administering more than 30 chat rooms, "which he filled with extremist materials under strict control and guidance from abroad."
The ruling is one of several handed down in recent weeks as Lukashenka's regime continues to step up its brutal crackdown on independent media and civil society in Belarus.
The Minsk-based Vyasna (Spring) human rights center said in a statement that details of the offense Kuzmitsky allegedly committed have not been released, although he was also charged with creating an organization to carry out terrorist activity or participate in it, calling for sanctions or other actions aimed at harming Belarus, and inciting racial, national, religious or other social enmity.
Thousands have been detained during countrywide protests over the results and there have been credible reports of torture and ill-treatment by security forces. Several people have died during the crackdown.
Lukashenka, in power since 1994, has refused to negotiate with the opposition, and many of its leaders have been arrested or have been forced to leave the country.
Last month, the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner of Human Rights said "an unprecedented number are fleeing persecution and prospects for a safe return under the current leadership grow bleaker."
As of November 7, Vyasna says 1,391 people in Belarus are considered as political prisoners, almost all of whom have been jailed since the August 2020 presidential election.
Shadowy Vagner Group To Recruit In Russia's Belgorod, Kursk Regions
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Vagner Group, a shadowy Russian military company, announced on November 6 the funding and creation of “militia training centers” in Russia’s Belgorod and Kursk regions in the southwest, saying that locals were best placed to “fight against sabotage” on Russian soil. The training centers are in addition to a military technology center the group said it was opening in St. Petersburg. To read the original report by Current Time, click here.
Tajik Activist Sentenced To 16 Years In Prison For 'Extremism'
Oraz Vazirbekov, a Tajik activist, has been sentenced by a court in Dushanbe to 16 years in prison for extremism and calls on social media to overthrow the constitutional order. Vazirbekov, who rejects the charges, was one of two Tajik activists residing in Moscow who were forcibly taken to Tajikistan in July, when Tajik authorities were cracking down on activists from the remote Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region. To read the original report by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
Zelenskiy Warns Ukrainians To Brace For More Russian Strikes On Infrastructure
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has told Ukrainians to brace for potentially more Russian military strikes on the country’s already damaged energy infrastructure as the mayor of Kyiv told residents of the Ukrainian capital to consider leaving temporarily if the city lost power and water.
Speaking in his regular nightly address on November 6, Zelenskiy said Russia was "concentrating forces and means for a possible repetition of mass attacks on our infrastructure. First of all, energy."
More than 4.5 million consumers were already without power, he added, amid concerns that support for Ukraine could waver as the war's impact on energy and food prices persists into winter.
Earlier, the mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, said he can’t rule out that the Ukrainian capital could be left without water and power as a result of Russia's devastating strikes on energy infrastructure.
“We are doing everything to avoid this. But let’s be frank, our enemies are doing everything for the city to be without heat, without electricity, without water supply, in general, so we all die. And the future of the country and the future of each of us depends on how prepared we are for different situations," Klitschko told state media.
Russia’s military has targeted Ukraine's energy infrastructure over the last month, triggering power shortages and rolling outages across the country. On November 6, Kyiv experienced hourly rotating blackouts in parts of the city and the surrounding region.
Kyiv plans to deploy about 1,000 heating points, but it's unclear if that would be enough for a city of 3 million people.
Rolling blackouts were also planned in the Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Kharkiv and Poltava regions, Ukraine’s state-owned energy operator, Ukrenerho, said.
Presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak said earlier on Twitter that Ukraine would "stand" despite Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure, by marshalling air defense, protecting infrastructure, and optimizing consumption to do so.
As Russia steps up its attacks on civilian infrastructure, Ukrainian forces are reported to be advancing in the south. Residents of Ukraine's Russian-occupied city of Kherson received warning messages on their phones urging them to evacuate as soon as possible, Ukraine's military said on November 6.
Russian forces are preparing for a Ukrainian counteroffensive to seize back Kherson, which was captured during the early days of the invasion. In September, Russia illegally annexed Kherson as well as three other regions and subsequently declared martial law in the four provinces.
The Kremlin-installed administration in Kherson has already moved tens of thousands of civilians out of the city.
Russia has been “occupying and evacuating” Kherson simultaneously, trying to convince Ukrainians that they're leaving when in fact they're digging in, Natalya Humenyuk, a spokeswoman for Ukraine's Southern Forces, told state television.
“There are defense units that have dug in there quite powerfully, a certain amount of equipment has been left, firing positions have been set up,” she said.
On November 6, Russian news agencies said shelling by Ukrainian forces damaged Ukraine's vast Russian-held Nova Kakhovka dam, upstream of Kherson on the Dnieper River. They gave no supporting evidence.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
European Commission To Propose Financial Support Of Up To 18 Billion Euro For Ukraine In 2023
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is to propose that the European Union support Ukraine with up to €18 billion ($17.9 billion) next year. Von der Leyen informed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of her plan to propose the package in a phone call on November 6, the European Commission said in a news release. "Both leaders recognized the importance of ensuring predictable and regular funding of essential state functions," the news release said. The support will come in the form of "highly concessional long-term loans" that would also work to support Ukraine's reforms and its path toward EU membership. To read the original news release from the European Commission, click here.
Iran Lawmakers Demand Severe Punishment For 'Rioters' As Protests Rage
Hard-line Iranian lawmakers urged the judiciary on November 6 to "deal decisively" with perpetrators of unrest, as the Islamic Republic struggles to suppress the biggest show of dissent in years. A majority of 227 lawmakers from Iran’s 290-seat, hard-liner-led parliament made the request to the judiciary, according to a statement from deputies quoted by state media. The activist HRANA news agency, meanwhile, said that 318 protesters had been killed in the unrest as of November 5, including 49 minors. Thirty-eight members of the security forces had also been killed, it added. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Water, Electricity Outages Reported In 10 Settlements In Kherson Region, Including Kherson City
Ukraine's Russian-occupied city of Kherson and a number of settlements in the Kherson region have been cut off from water and electricity supplies after an air strike, a local official and Kherson city's Russian-installed administration said on November 6.
"About 10 settlements in the region were left without electricity and, as a result, without water. Including all of Kherson," Yuriy Sobolevskiy, deputy chairman of the Kherson Regional Council, said on Telegram.
Sobolevskiy said a high-voltage electrical transmission line was damaged. The Russian "occupiers" reported the attack, he said, but they "did not specify that the terrorist attack was carried out by them."
The city's Moscow-installed administration said on Telegram that there was "temporarily no electricity or water supply" in Kherson and a number of other areas in the region. TASS cited emergency services in the region as saying that 10 settlements, including Kherson city, were affected.
The Russian-installed administration said the outages were the result of an attack by the Ukrainian side on a highway that damaged three concrete poles of high-voltage power lines.
Energy specialists were working to resolve the issue, the Russian-backed authorities said as they called on people to "remain calm."
Russian officials last month began warning civilians to leave Kherson -- both the city and the region -- ahead of an expected Ukrainian counteroffensive.
Kherson city lies on the western bank of the Dnieper River and has been cut off from supplies and food by Ukrainian bombardment. Russian forces last week were continuing what they said was an evacuation. Ukrainian officials have likened the departures to Soviet-style deportations, though it’s unclear to what extent the departures have been forced.
News of the outages in Kherson followed claims that the dam at the Nova Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant was damaged by a Ukrainian strike. Russian news agencies quoted local emergency services as saying U.S.-supplied HIMARS rockets hit the dam. The report said Russian air defense units shot down five of six missiles fired at the dam. The one that was not shot down hit a lock, damaging it.
The RIA Novosti news agency quoted a local Moscow-backed official saying the damage was not "critical." The reports could not be independently verified.
Russian forces have for weeks rained missiles and drones onto Ukraine's infrastructure ahead of an anticipated Ukrainian ground counteroffensive. Russian strikes over the past month have destroyed around a third of Ukraine's power stations, and the government has urged Ukrainians to conserve electricity as much as possible.
Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak accused Russia on November 6 of wanting to carry out "energy genocide" against Ukraine, but he said the Ukrainian authorities have a clear plan to counter this.
"Let's be honest: Russia is trying to commit ‘energy genocide,’ but Kyiv and Ukraine will stand,"Podolyak said on November 6 on Twitter.
Ukraine will counter the "energy genocide" by deploying air defense systems, protecting infrastructure facilities, and optimizing electricity consumption, he said.
"The state is effectively overcoming these challenges. We are working on solutions together with our partners," Podolyak said.
Ukraine's national grid operator said November 5 that it would increase rolling blackouts in Kyiv and seven other regions after severe damage to the grid by Russian air strikes. The announcement comes as the weather turns colder and electricity consumption rises.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
3 Million Hectares Of Forests In Ukraine Affected By War, World Wildlife Fund Estimates
Twenty percent of Ukraine’s protected areas and 3 million hectares of forests have been affected by the war in the country, where eight nature reserves and 10 national parks remain under the control of Russian troops. This was reported by the Ukrainian branch of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) on November 6, which is the International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict. Sixteen sites that have the status of wetlands of international importance are in danger of being destroyed, the WWF said. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
