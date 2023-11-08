In-Depth Interview: Husband Of U.S. Journalist Detained In Russia Demands Her Release
The husband of U.S. journalist Alsu Kurmasheva, who has been detained in Russia, has given his first interview about her situation. Kurmasheva works for RFE/RL's Tatar-Bashkir Service, while her husband, Pavel Butorin, is head of Current Time, a Russian-language TV and digital network led by RFE/RL in partnership with Voice of America. Kurmasheva's detention, on October 18, has been condemned by Washington and international rights groups. Butorin was speaking to RFE/RL's Ray Furlong.