Russian, U.S. Aircraft Fly Dangerously Close Over Baltic

A Russian fighter jet and a U.S. reconnaissance plane flew dangerously close to one another over the Baltic Sea this week in an encounter that the U.S. military deemed "unsafe."

The Russian jet intercepted the RC-135 spy plane on June 19 as it flew in international airspace, a Pentagon spokeswoman said.

The U.S. plane did nothing to provoke the Russian behavior, she added.

The spokeswoman did not confirm U.S. media reports that the two aircraft came within 1.5 meters of each other.

The encounter, which occurred 40 kilometers from Kaliningrad Oblast, was deemed "unsafe" due to the Russian pilot's "high rate of closure speed and poor control of the aircraft," the U.S. military said.

Russia's Defense Ministry disputed the American account, saying the U.S. plane made a "provocative" move toward the Russian Su-27 fighter jet.

There have been a series of incidents involving U.S. and Russian aircraft in recent months.

