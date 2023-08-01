News
U.S. Says Signals Russia Prepared To Return To Black Sea Grain Deal Talks
The United States has been told that Russia is prepared to return to talks on a deal that had allowed the safe Black Sea export of Ukraine grain, but "we haven't seen any evidence of that yet," the U.S. envoy to the United Nations said on August 1. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that if Russia wants to get its fertilizer to global markets and facilitate agricultural transactions "they're going to have to return to this deal." She added that Washington had "seen indications that they might be interested in returning to discussions" but provided no further details. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
More News
Hammer And Sickle Removed From Kyiv's Motherland Monument
The hammer-and-sickle symbol has been removed from the Motherland monument in Kyiv as the dismantling of Soviet symbols continues in Ukraine. The director of the Museum of the History of Ukraine in World War II, Yuriy Savchuk, on August 1 posted a video on Facebook showing a crew removing the symbol from the shield held high in the left hand of the monument. "This is the moment that millions of Ukrainians, generations of Ukrainians have dreamed about," Savchuk said. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Protests In Southeastern Iran As Water Crisis Deepens
Iranians living in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan staged a protest on July 31, criticizing the government's failure to deal with an escalating water crisis, sandstorms, and the unfulfilled water rights of the Helmand River as a drought in the region reaches a "super-critical" stage.
The protest, which was described as a "legal gathering" by official Iranian news agencies, saw hundreds of residents of the city of Zabol demand President Ebrahim Raisi come to the region and also call for the establishment of a high council to address the crisis.
Diminishing water supplies are seen as an existential threat to Iran, where poor water management, drought, and corruption-ridden infrastructure projects have contributed to water scarcity.
Protesters held signs with messages such as "Sistan has no water, Sistan has no air, Sistan has no livelihood," and "Sistan is thirsty for water, Sistan is thirsty for attention." They also emphasized the need for a crisis council and warned that the situation could escalate into a "national security challenge."
The water crisis and a lack of industrial development have inflicted heavy blows on the people of the region, with some residents demanding compensation for agricultural damage from the drought conditions, tax forgiveness, and loan relief for livestock breeders in what one protester said was the start of a "super-critical" stage for the province.
This protest is the fifth in recent months over the water crisis in Sistan-Baluchistan. A previous gathering in April focused on the inaction of the Foreign Ministry and other government agencies in pursuing the water rights of the Helmand River from the Taliban rulers of neighboring Afghanistan.
Sistan-Baluchistan Province, particularly its northern cities, has been severely affected by a water crisis that has been exacerbated by dust storms for several months due to the formation of new dust centers and seasonal winds. The province has also faced drinking-water and power cuts in the past month.
During a meeting on "Water, development, and climate migration" held in June, Iranian researchers said that due to the water crisis, some 10,000 households had migrated from Zabol and its surrounding areas to other parts of Iran over the past year.
The situation mirrors that in many cities across the country, where water shortages -- and protests over the crisis -- are becoming more commonplace.
Experts say climate change has amplified the droughts and floods plaguing Iran and that their intensity and frequency threaten food security.
The Iranian Meteorological Organization has estimated that 97 percent of the country is experiencing drought to some degree.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Kyiv Summons Polish Ambassador Over Statements On 'Lack Of Gratitude'
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said on August 1 it had summoned Polish Ambassador Bartosz Cichocki over recent statements by Marcin Przydacz, an official at Polish President Andrzej Duda's office, about Ukrainians' "lack of gratitude" for Warsaw's assistance in Kyiv's efforts to stop Russia's ongoing invasion. Przydacz said in a recent interview that it was time for Ukraine to start appreciating Poland's assistance, including its help resolving issues caused by Russia blocking Ukrainian grain exports. Ukraine's presidential office called Przydacz's statements "groundless." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Associates Of Notorious Russian Ultranationalist Handed Lengthy Prison Terms
A Russian court has sentenced six associates of the late Maksim Martsinkevich, a notorious Russian ultranationalist who died while in detention in 2020, on charges of murder motivated by ethnic hatred to prison terms between eight and 15 years.
A court in the city of Sergiyev Posad near Moscow on August 1 sentenced Andrei Kail to 15 years, Semyon Tokmakov, Aleksei Gudilin, and Pavel Khrulyov to 13 years each, Maksim Khotulev to 10 years, and Aleksandr Lysenkov to eight years in prison.
A jury earlier found the six men guilty of murdering and dismembering four men in two incidents in Moscow and the Moscow region in 2003 and 2007.
Investigators said they were able to find the perpetrators thanks to information they received from Martsinkevich shortly before his death in a detention center in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk in September 2020, which sparked allegations of foul play.
Officials said Martsinkevich, also known by his nickname Tesak (Machete), committed suicide as he faced a possible life sentence over ethnically charged killings committed in the mid-2000s.
Martsinkevich's parents have insisted that their son was murdered while in custody. Their repeated requests to launch a probe into his death have been rejected by Russian authorities.
In addition to his neo-Nazi activities, Martsinkevich founded a homophobic group whose aim was to "cure" homosexuals.
Russian authorities opened an investigation into Martsinkevich after several videos circulated on the Internet in 2013 showing him and his followers humiliating and beating gays.
In December 2018, a court in Moscow found Martsinkevich guilty of robbery and hooliganism and sentenced him to 10 years in prison. The sentence was later trimmed by more than one year.
Before that, Martsinkevich had been convicted three times on extremism charges.
While in prison, he said he had abandoned his neo-Nazi views.
With reporting by TASS and Interfax
ICC Expresses 'Deep Concern' Over Russian Arrest Warrant For Judge
The Hague-based International Criminal Court (ICC) has expressed "deep concern" over Russia's issuance of arrest warrants for several court officials, including one of its judges.
The Russian Interior Ministry said on July 27 that ICC Judge Tomoko Akane was placed on the government's wanted list.
Akane was one of the judges in March to issue arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and his children's commissioner, Maria Lvova-Belova, for being responsible for the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia -- a war crime under international legislation.
"The Presidency of the Assembly (of States Parties to the ICC) regrets this new attempt to undermine the international mandate of the International Criminal Court and reiterates that it stands firmly by the court, its elected officials, and its personnel. We once again underscore our full confidence in the ICC as an independent and impartial court of law," the court said in a statement on August 1.
With the warrant, Putin became the third serving head of state to be targeted in an arrest warrant from the ICC, the world's permanent war crimes tribunal, along with Sudan's Omar al-Bashir and Libya's Muammar Qaddafi.
Russia had already retaliated by opening criminal cases against ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan and the judges who ordered Putin's arrest, including Akane and Italy's Rosario Salvatore Aitala. Moscow had also already placed Khan and Aitala on its wanted list over the past two months.
Akane's arrest warrant reportedly states that she violated Russia's Criminal Code, though the specific charge is not given.
"The International Criminal Court represents the commitment of its States Parties to ensure accountability for the most serious crimes of concern to the international community as a whole. We urge all States to respect its judicial independence and stand united against impunity," the ICC statement added.
The ICC is comprised of 123 member states, but not Russia, China, or the United States.
Kazakh-Afghan Business Forum Will Not Affect Kazakhstan's Position On Taliban, Official Says
Deputy Foreign Minister Qanat Tumysh, told reporters on July 31 that the Kazakh-Afghan business forum scheduled to be held in Astana on August 3-5 will not affect Kazakhstan's official stance on the Taliban. The Taliban is officially considered in Kazakhstan to be a terrorist organization, though Astana maintains official contact with Afghanistan's Taliban-imposed government. Tumysh said none of the 150 Afghan officials and businesspeople expected at the forum were under international sanctions. Tumysh also noted that U.S. officials have held talks in Doha with Afghan Taliban representatives, including on July 31. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Gunmen Kill Two Pakistani Police Guarding Polio Vaccination Team
Gunmen on motorcycles have shot dead two Pakistani police officers who were guarding a polio-vaccination team in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan Province, a police official told RFE/RL on August 1. The policemen were escorting the vaccination team during a door-to-door campaign when they came under attack in the Nawa Killi neighborhood of Quetta, local police officer Asif Marwat said. Officials say 2.5 million children under the age of 5 will be vaccinated during the current campaign under way in 35 districts of Balochistan. Militant groups often attack polio-vaccination teams and the police assigned to protect them. Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only countries in the world where polio remains endemic. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, click here.
Two Iranian Journalists Sentenced As Media Clampdown Continues
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Court has sentenced two female journalists, Saeedeh Shafiei and Nasim Soltanbeigi, to prison terms and imposed social restrictions on them, marking a continued clampdown on press freedom in the country.
Shafiei, a seasoned journalist with over two decades of experience, was sentenced on July 31 to two years in prison along with two years of social deprivation, including a ban on media activities and leaving the country. Soltanbeigi, a journalist and civil activist, received a sentence of 2 1/2 years in prison and two years of social deprivation.
Both journalists were charged with "propaganda against the regime," "insulting the supreme leader," and "disturbing public opinion." The sentences were issued by Branch 26 of the Islamic Revolutionary Court, presided over by Judge Iman Afshari.
The sentencing of Shafiei and Soltanbeigi is part of a broad push by Iranian authorities to use the judiciary to silence critics, including journalists, human rights activists, and opposition figures.
Soltanbeigi was first arrested in December 2022 at Tehran's Khomeini International Airport while attempting to travel abroad. After being detained for over a month, she was temporarily released on bail on February 7 until the end of the legal proceedings.
Soltanbeigi was a student activist in the 2000s and has been working as a journalist for various Iranian publications in recent years.
She was detained for eight days in 2006 for attending a "Women for Change" rally before a court sentenced her to a suspended sentence of five years. She was also placed on probation for two years and told that her sentence would be canceled if she did not violate the terms of her probation.
Similarly, Shafiei was arrested in Tehran on January 22. She was temporarily released on bail of 5 billion rials ($9,500) on February 8 until the end of the legal proceedings.
The sentences come amid unprecedented shows of defiance by women and schoolgirls in what appears to be the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Several thousand others have been arrested since Amini's death, including many protesters, lawyers, activists, and digital-rights defenders.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Kazakhstan Refuses To Extradite Russian IT Expert To U.S., Russian Diplomat Says
An official at the Russian General Consulate in Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty, said on August 1 that Kazakh authorities have decided not to extradite Russian IT expert Nikita Kislitsin to the United States.
According to Artyom Oganov, a Kazakh court ruled to keep Kislitsin in custody until his possible extradition to Russia is decided. Oganov did not say when the ruling was made, while Kazakh officials have yet to comment.
In late June, Kazakh authorities said they arrested Kislitsin, who is the senior executive at the F.A.C.C.T. (formerly Group-IB) company, one of Russia’s top cybersecurity firms, at Washington's request.
Kazakh officials said at the time that they also had received a request from Moscow to extradite Kislitsin to Russia.
A top Russian diplomat in Kazakhstan, Yevgeny Bobrov, said then that a note to Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry had been sent urging Astana not to expedite Kislitsin's extradition to the United States.
Kislitsin is wanted in the United States for allegedly buying personal data obtained through the 2012 hack of Formspring, a now-defunct social media site that allowed users to receive answers to questions.
On June 28, the Tver district court in Moscow said it issued an arrest warrant for Kislitsin in connection with an investigation into illegal access to computer data in Russia, adding that a legal request will be sent to Kazakhstan to extradite Kislitsin to Russia.
One of Kislitsin's acquaintances and the mastermind of the hacks of the U.S. companies, Yevgeny Nikulin, was extradited to the United States from the Czech Republic in 2018 and sentenced to more than seven years in prison. He was released from jail earlier this year and deported back to Russia.
Group-IB, a company involved in cybersecurity activities, changed its name to F.A.C.C.T. in April.
Last week, the Moscow City Court sentenced the company's founder, Ilya Sachkov, to 14 years in prison on a high treason charge.
The court pronounced the verdict and sentence on July 26 without providing details of the case. It is not clear exactly what Sachkov was accused of as the trial was held behind closed doors because the court said the case materials were classified.
The 37-year-old, who was arrested in Russia in September 2021, is one of a group of prominent people, including scientists and cybersecurity officials, to be arrested in Russia on treason charges in recent years. Moscow has faced numerous allegations of being behind cyberattacks on Western countries, which it has consistently denied.
Investigators have said Sachkov was suspected of passing classified information to a foreign country.
With reporting by RIA Novosti and TASS
USAID Urges Reopening Of Lachin Corridor To Allow 'Lifesaving' Supplies Into Nagorno-Karabakh
The head of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has called for the reopening of the Lachin Corridor, the only route linking Armenia with Nagorno-Karabakh, which has been blocked by Azerbaijan for more than seven months, warning that the humanitarian situation in the breakaway region is "very troubling."
Samantha Power's call came as a convoy of 19 Armenian trucks carrying emergency food aid to Nagorno-Karabakh has been blocked for almost a week at an Azerbaijan checkpoint, where it has been waiting for approval to access the Lachin Corridor.
"Food insecurity & shortages of medical supplies in Nagorno-Karabakh are very troubling. The Lachin corridor is critical for getting lifesaving supplies to the people of N[agorno]K[arabakh]," Powell wrote on Twitter.
Both Armenia and separatist authorities in the enclave have said that Azerbaijan has blockaded Nagorno-Karabakh since December, resulting in shortages of food, medicines, and energy.
Tensions escalated after Azerbaijan last month suspended traffic through a checkpoint on the Lachin Corridor pending an investigation after it said "various types of contraband" had been discovered in Red Cross vehicles coming from Armenia.
The suspension of traffic heightened concerns over a humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh.
Last week, the Armenian government said it would try to send 360 tons of flour, cooking oil, sugar, and other basic foodstuffs to Nagorno-Karabakh to alleviate severe food shortages there caused by the blockade.
But Azerbaijan refused to allow the convoy through the checkpoint, while Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanian vowed that the vehicles will continue to stay there "as long as necessary."
Last week, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he had spoken to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev "to express our deep concern for the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in Nagorno-Karabakh."
"I join Secretary Blinken's call for the free transit of commercial & humanitarian supplies through the [Lachin] Corridor," Powers wrote on July 31.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought two wars over Nagorno-Karabakh, a predominantly Armenian-populated mountainous enclave that is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan. The most recent war lasted six weeks in late 2020 and left 7,000 soldiers dead on both sides.
As a result of the war, Azerbaijan regained control over a part of Nagorno-Karabakh and seven surrounding districts. The war ended with a Russian-brokered cease-fire under which Moscow deployed about 2,000 troops to serve as peacekeepers.
Arsonists Attack 12 Military Consciption Centers Across Russia In One Day
Twelve arson attacks or attempted arson attacks on military conscription centers were registered across Russia in the last 24 hours, media reports said on August 1. The majority of the alleged attackers were women. The attackers threw or attempted to throw Molotov cocktails at buildings housing military conscription centers in St. Peterburg, Kazan, Volsk, Omsk, Rossosha, Mozhaisk, Podolsk, Verkhneuralskoye, Kaluga, Kopeisk, and other cities. Some were elderly people who said they had followed instructions to attack military conscription centers as part of a special security operation by people who presented themselves as security officers on the phone. To read the original story by RFE/RL's North.Realities, click here.
U.S. Restricts Visa-Free Travel For Hungarians Because Of Security Concerns
The United States imposed new travel restrictions on Hungarians over concerns that the identities of nearly 1 million foreigners granted Hungarian passports over nine years weren't sufficiently verified, according to the U.S. Embassy and a government official. The restrictions apply to the U.S. Visa Waiver Program, which allows passport holders from 40 countries to enter the United States for business or tourism without a visa for up to 90 days. The validity period of travel for Hungarian passport holders under the Electronic System for Travel Authorization was reduced from two years to one year, and limited to a single entry. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Uzbek Blogger, Arrested On Extortion Charge, Launches Hunger Strike
Noted Uzbek blogger Olimjon Haidarov, who was arrested over the weekend in the eastern city of Qoqon on extortion charges that he rejects as politically motivated, has launched a hunger strike to protest against his incarceration. Haidarov's brother, Salimjon, told RFE/RL that the blogger managed to inform him by phone that he had been "framed." Haidarov, one of the most popular bloggers in Uzbekistan, has raised the issue of the arrest of several bloggers on extortion charges in recent months. Last week, another blogger, Abduqodir Mominov, went on trial in Tashkent on charges that include extortion. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, click here.
- By AP
Iran Will Close Government Offices, Banks, Schools Over Extreme Heat
Iran announced a nationwide two-day holiday because of increasing temperatures, state media reported. Government spokesperson Ali Bahadori Jahromi said the decision to close governmental offices, banks, and schools on August 2-3 came after the Health Ministry warned about a possible increase in cases of heat exhaustion because of high temperatures in the country, the official IRNA news agency reported. In recent days, cities and towns in Iran saw temperatures around 40 degrees Celsius. The capital, Tehran, experienced 38 degree Celsius on August 1. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Imprisoned Russian Anti-War Activist Placed In Solitary Confinement
Imprisoned Russian anti-war activist Darya Polyudova has been placed in punitive solitary confinement after guards said they found a razor blade in her belongings, which is considered a major violation at the penal colony in the North Caucasus region of Kabardino-Balkaria where she is incarcerated. Polyudova's mother told RFE/RL on August 1 that her daughter said guards had planted the razor blade in her belongings to frame her, adding that the activist is starting a hunger strike to protest the guard's move. Polyudova was sentenced to nine years in prison in December on extremism charges which she and her supporters call politically motivated. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.
Belarusian Singer Who Refused Lukashenka Scholarship Goes On Trial
Belarusian singer Patrytsia Svitsina, who in 2020 refused to accept a scholarship from authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka, citing her "moral principles," has gone on trial on a charge of "actively participating in actions that blatantly disrupt social order."
Judge Viktoria Shabunya of Minsk's Central district court started the trial on August 1.
The Crisis In Belarus
Read our coverage as Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues his brutal crackdown on NGOs, activists, and independent media following the August 2020 presidential election.
Earlier in May, Svitsina was shown on pro-government Telegram channels "confessing" to taking part in mass protests against the official results of the August 2020 presidential poll that proclaimed Lukashenka as the winner, blocking public transportation operations, and publishing on social networks "negative information" about Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
In 2020, Svitsina, who was then a student of the Ethnology and Folklore Department at the Belarusian State University in Minsk, publicly rejected Lukashenka’s scholarship offer amid an unprecedented crackdown on dissent over the election, which the opposition and many Western governments say was rigged.
Also, on August 1, the Belarusian Investigative Committee said a court in Minsk had started the trial of an unidentified 46-year-old resident of the Belarusian capital on charges of insulting Lukashenka, judges, and law enforcement officers.
The charges against the man stem from what the Investigative Committee called "1,100 negative comments" under various online posts.
The trials are a sign of the continuing crackdown in Belarus on dissent, independent journalists, rights activists, and opposition politicians.
Thousands have been arrested and much of the opposition leadership has been jailed or forced into exile during the anti-Lukashenka rallies in 2020. Several protesters have been killed, and there have also been credible reports of torture during a widening security crackdown.
Belarusian authorities have also shut down several NGOs and independent media outlets.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to acknowledge Lukashenka as the winner of the vote and imposed several rounds of sanctions on him and his regime, citing election fraud and the crackdown.
Former Kazakh President's Grandson Takes Over Major Telecom Company
Shareholders of Kazakhstan’s major telecommunications operator, Transtelekom, have elected former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbaev's grandson, Nurali Aliev, as the chairman of the company’s board of directors, Kazakhstan's Stock Exchange said late on July 31. The announcement comes as President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev openly condemned Nazarbaev's nepotism policies and has been targeting him and his close relatives -- many of whom held powerful or influential posts in government, security agencies, and profitable energy companies following unprecedented anti-government protests in January 2022 that turned deadly. Some of Nazarbaev’s relatives were handed prison terms on corruption charges.
U.S. Delegation Presses Taliban On Human Rights At Doha Meeting
U.S. officials has urged the Taliban to reverse policies responsible for the deteriorating human rights situation in Afghanistan, particularly for women and girls, during talks in Doha, Qatar, the State Department said on July 31.
The U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West, along with Rina Amiri, the special envoy for Afghan women, girls, and human rights, and the chief of the Doha-based U.S. Mission to Afghanistan, Karen Decker, led the U.S. delegation to talks held on July 30-31 with Taliban representatives and other Afghan government officials.
“U.S. officials identified areas for confidence building in support of the Afghan people,” the State Department said in a statement.
At the same time the delegation expressed “deep concern regarding the humanitarian crisis and the need to continue to support aid organizations and UN bodies delivering assistance consistent with humanitarian principles.”
WATCH: Afghan women demonstrated in Kabul on July 19 to demand the Taliban authorities back down from their decree ordering the closure of all beauty salons. The women say the shutdown would leave their families with no income.
U.S. officials also expressed grave concern regarding detentions, media crackdowns, and limits on religious practice, while backing the Afghan people’s demands for their rights to be respected and for their voices to shape the future of the country, the statement said.
They also pressed for the immediate and unconditional release of detained U.S. citizens, noting that these detentions were a significant obstacle to positive engagement.
The Taliban seized power in August 2021, bringing back the hard-line movement nearly 20 years after it was toppled by the U.S. invasion following the attacks of September 11, 2001. The international community has not recognized the Taliban-led government and has limited engagement with its leaders.
A major impediment has been the rights of women and girls, which Taliban leaders have severely restricted, particularly in the areas of education and employment, despite initial pledges to protect them.
The U.S. officials met representatives of the Afghan Central Bank and Afghan Ministry of Finance in Doha to discuss the state of the Afghan economy and the challenges that the banking sector faces.
The U.S. officials noted recent data indicating declining inflation and growth in trade in 2023 and voiced openness to a technical dialogue regarding economic stabilization issues. They also noted the Taliban’s continuing commitment to not allow the territory of Afghanistan to be used by anyone to threaten the United States and its allies.
The State Department said the American delegation acknowledged that there has been a decrease in large-scale terrorist attacks against Afghan civilians and that there have been reports indicating that the Taliban’s ban on opium poppy cultivation resulted in a significant decrease in cultivation during the most recent growing season.
The U.S. officials, however, registered serious concerns regarding the continuing trafficking and sale of processed opiates and synthetic drugs, even as they voiced openness to continue dialogue on counter-narcotics.
With reporting by Reuters
Thousands Rally In Bulgaria Against Domestic Violence After Shocking Case
SOFIA -- Thousands of people staged protest rallies in the capital, Sofia, and other Bulgarian cities following a case of shocking violence against an 18-year-old woman.
The incident happened on June 26 in the central city of Stara Zagora, where a woman identified by her initials, DM, was allegedly beaten and disfigured with a knife by her boyfriend, but was only made public on July 28 following the victim's family's frustration with the slow pace of the investigation.
Some 5,000 people gathered in Sofia on July 31, while large crowds also gathered in other cities in the Balkan country, including in Stara Zagora.
The 26-year-old suspect, identified by the media as Georgi Georgiev, was arrested after the attack, but a court in Stara Zagora later released him after rating the woman's injuries as "light."
He was rearrested on July 31, after the case was made public, sparking a wave of public outrage, and the prosecutor's office announced that it was "accelerating" the investigation.
A new prosecutor, Zhaneta Nedkova, was appointed to the case.
Nedkova ordered a new medical examination to determine how serious the victim's injuries actually are. The victim said Georgiev cut her hundreds of times, broke her nose, and shaved off her hair.
Demonstrators called for an overhaul of legislation and improved protection measures for women, carrying banners that read: "Not a single woman more."
Bulgarian police statistics show that 18 women were killed in the first trimester of this year by suspected partners. Women's rights activists say the number is actually much higher.
Bulgaria has yet to ratify the Council of Europe's Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence Against Women and Domestic Violence, known as the Istanbul Convention.
The European Union joined the Istanbul Convention in June, and Bulgaria, an EU member since 2007, will have to comply with some of the convention's provisions.
With reporting by AFP
Doctor Killed In Kherson Hospital Attack After Ukraine Declares Second Air-Raid Alert Within Hours
A doctor was killed and several medical workers injured on August 1 as a result of a Russian missile attack on a hospital in Kherson, regional officials said after a second air-raid alert was declared for Kyiv and most of Ukraine.
Military administration head Roman Mrochko said on Telegram that the attack occurred shortly after 11 a.m. local time. Photos on social media showed the floor of a balcony with blood stains and a gaping hole in the roof with debris strewn over the floor.
Kherson regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said four medical workers were injured in addition to a badly wounded nurse whose injuries were reported earlier.
The four suffered concussions and acute stress reactions, he said, adding that they had received medical attention and their lives were not in danger.
Mrochko said the doctor who was killed had only been working for a few days and that doctors were fighting for the life of the nurse. The surgery department of the hospital was also damaged by the shelling, Prokudin said.
The reports could not be immediately verified.
Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said it had been working at the hospital supplying medical equipment and providing services to people displaced by the destruction of the Kakhovka dam in early June.
"We unequivocally condemn this disgraceful attack on a medical facility and extend our condolences to the family of the doctor who died," MSF said on social media.
Russian troops shell Kherson and the liberated part of the region almost every day. Despite the evidence and testimony to the contrary, Moscow has denied targeting civilians since the beginning of the full-scale invasion more than 17 months ago.
In a separate incident in a northeastern village, an elderly woman was killed and a man was wounded in Russian shelling on August 1, Kharkiv regional Governor Oleh Synehubov, said on Telegram.
The second air-raid alert declared for Kyiv and most of Ukraine came just hours after a first alert that followed a Russian drone strike that destroyed a college dormitory in Ukraine's eastern city of Kharkiv.
Authorities said the alert was prompted by the heightened likelihood of Russian drone and missile strikes after Ukraine's General Staff said early on August 1 that Russian forces carried out nine missile and 57 air strikes on Ukraine over the previous 24 hours.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
At least one person was wounded in the attack on Kharkiv, which Mayor Ihor Terekhov said targeted the city's densely populated suburbs and involved at least three drones.
"One of the drones destroyed two floors of one of the dormitories," Terekhov said.
Deputy regional Governor Yevhen Ivanov said the most recent attacks were the first time that Kharkiv, which is close to the border with Russia, was struck by drones.
In Moscow, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the Russian capital repelled a Ukrainian drone attack early on August 1 but one office tower was damaged, while one of the city's main airports was briefly closed.
"Several drones were downed by air-defense systems while attempting to reach Moscow. One hit the same tower in the city as last time," Sobyanin wrote on Telegram, referring to the building that was struck in a previous drone attack over the weekend.
Sobyanin said the drone attack didn't cause any casualties. Russian authorities accused Kyiv of staging the attack. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak said that Moscow "is rapidly getting used to a full-fledged war,'" without confirming or denying Kyiv’s involvement.
The office building complex, located about 7 kilometers from the Kremlin, is the headquarters of a number of government agencies, including the Ministry of Economic Development, the Ministry of Digital Development and Communications, and the Ministry of Industry and Trade.
It wasn’t clear why the same building was hit twice in a row. In both incidents, the Russian military said the drones that hit the skyscraper were jammed before crashing.
Explosions were heard later on August 1 in the port city of Sevastopol in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian region of Crimea. Explosions are heard almost daily in the region, which Russia illegally seized in 2014.
Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Moscow-installed administrator of Sevastopol, said a drone was shot down, causing an explosion on the ground and some bushes to catch fire.
In the eastern region of Donetsk, two civilians were killed by Russian shelling over the past 24 hours, regional Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Telegram on August 1.
The previous day, six people, including a 10-year-old child, were killed and 22 others were wounded in a missile strike on a high-rise apartment building in the southern city of Kryviy Rih.
On the battlefield, Ukrainian forces have been engaged in heavy fighting along the entire front line, fighting more than 40 close-combat battles over the past day, the General Staff of Ukraine's military said in its daily report on August 1.
The British Ministry of Defense, in its daily intelligence bulletin, reported "intense fighting" in southern Ukraine.
Russia's Defense Ministry said on August 1 that Valery Gerasimov, chief of the General Staff of Russia's armed forces, had visited Russian troops in Ukraine's southern region of Zaporizhzhya.
The previous day, Deputy Ukrainian Defense Minister Hanna Malyar reported advances in the counteroffensive in Zaporizhzhya.
"We are gradually but surely moving [ahead] in the Berdyansk and Melitopol directions," Malyar said on Telegram, adding, "Fighting continues in all directions of the counteroffensive."
Separately, Russia on August 1 said it had repelled an overnight attack by Ukrainian naval drones that targeted its patrol boats in the Black Sea.
"During the night, Ukrainian armed forces tried without success to attack with three drones the Sergei Kotov and Vasily Bykov, patrol boats of the Russian fleet in the Black Sea," the Defense Ministry said in a statement, adding that the drones were destroyed some 340 kilometers southwest of Sevastopol, the port that houses Russia's Black Sea Fleet on the occupied Crimea Peninsula.
The claim could not be independently verified.
Tensions in the Black Sea have been on the rise since Russia refused to extend a Turkey- and UN-sponsored deal that had made possible the safe export of Ukrainian grain by sea.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
U.S. Officials Will Attend Ukraine Peace Summit In Saudi Arabia
U.S. government officials will attend a Ukraine peace summit in Saudi Arabia, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told a briefing on July 31, adding that he could not give more details. The Wall Street Journal reported on July 29 that Saudi Arabia would invite Western states, Ukraine, and major developing countries to the talks. The head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Andriy Yermak, later confirmed that Saudi Arabia will host talks in August on the situation in Ukraine during which a peace plan is expected to be discussed. To read the original report from Reuters, click here.
Bosnian Serb Officials Hit With U.S. Sanctions For Laws Undermining Dayton Peace Accords
The United States has designated four top Bosnian Serb officials, including the Serb member of the country's presidency, for sanctions for undermining the Dayton accords that ended the Bosnian War in the 1990s.
Zeljka Cvijanovic, the Serbian member of the tripartite Bosnian Presidency, along with Republika Srpska politicians Nenad Stevandic, president of the National Assembly; Radovan Viskovic, prime minister; and Milos Bukejlovic, justice minister were added to the sanctions list over threats to the Dayton agreement and the integrity and sovereignty of Bosnia-Herzegovina.
"These leaders are directly responsible for encouraging the adoption of a law in the National Assembly of Republika Srpska declaring the decisions of the Constitutional Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina inapplicable in the RS, thus obstructing and jeopardizing the implementation of the Dayton Peace Agreement," the Treasury Department said in a statement on July 31.
The National Assembly of Republika Srpska last month voted to suspend recognition of any decisions by Bosnia's multiethnic Constitutional Court and decided against publishing the decisions of the internationally appointed high representative of the Balkan nation, Christian Schmidt.
Both laws were suspended by Schmidt, but the authorities in Republika Srpska continued implementing them and reiterated that they would not respect Schmidt's decisions, which deepened the institutional crisis in Bosnia.
“This action threatens the stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the hard-won peace underpinned by the Dayton Peace Agreement," said Brian Nelson, undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, in the statement.
The Treasury Department said the process by which laws are passed and the Republika Srpska National Assembly's website make clear that the four individuals targeted "bear responsibility for requesting the June 27 special session of the [National Assembly] to hold the vote on this inflammatory legislation."
The assembly credits Viskovic, Stevandic, and Cvijanovic for requesting the special session, and Milos Bukejlovic presented the law to the assembly on behalf of the Republika Srpska government, Treasury said.
"Consequently, these four individuals bear responsibility for encouraging the adoption of this legislation that threatens the implementation of the [Dayton Peace Agreement]," the Treasury Department said.
The statement made clear that the institutions that the four politicians represent are not the target of the actions of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).
But Nelson said the behavior "further threatens the country’s future trajectory and successful integration into Euro-Atlantic institutions,” and State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a separate statement that the law on Constitutional Court rulings threatens "the country’s prospects for integration into Euro-Atlantic and European institutions at the expense of the people of [Bosnia].”
Milorad Dodik, president of Republika Srpska and the main proponent of the law to make decisions of the Constitutional Court inapplicable in Republika Srpska, had been previously designated for sanctions by the United States.
Radovan Kovacevic, a spokesman for Dodik's ruling Alliance of Independent Social Democrats (SNSD) party, said the U.S. sanctions were "shameless and hypocritical," adding that "no sanctions will prevent us from doing our job."
Stevandic said that he saw the sanctions as an "award for consistency" in the face of "blackmail and threats from those considered powerful."
The sanctions freeze any assets and rights to assets in U.S. jurisdiction held by the sanctioned individuals. They also bar U.S. citizens from any dealings with the people and entities.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
As Taliban Attempts To Exert Greater Control Over Aid, Afghans Worry Over Declining Assistance
Afghanistan's Taliban rulers are seeking to exercise greater control over international assistance operations by imposing bans and restrictions on aid groups even as the country suffers from one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.
In a new report, the research group Afghanistan Analysts Network looked into why the Taliban has imposed restrictions on aid groups and the hard-line government’s attitude towards aid operations and the aid workers implementing them.
Over the past year, the Taliban has banned Afghan women from working for international nongovernmental organizations and most aid groups. It also has ordered all internationally funded education projects to be handed over to its Education Ministry.
Earlier this month, the militant rulers also suspended all Swedish-funded aid projects in what the group said was its response to the burning of the Islamic holy book, the Koran, in Stockholm.
“The Taliban’s increasingly restrictive stance suggests the environment will not become easier any time soon,” the report, released on July 30, concludes.
Written by Sabawoon Samim and Ashley Jackson, the report recommends that aid groups interested in continuing their work in Afghanistan should consider "investing in improving relations with the Taliban and trying to change the authorities’ perceptions of aid actors," adding this should be "an urgent priority.”
According to the United Nations, Afghanistan is one of the worst humanitarian crises globally. More than 29 million Afghans, or over two-thirds of the country’s estimated 40 million people, need humanitarian assistance.
A rapid economic collapse after the pullout of international troops in August 2021, environmental disasters, and the gradual loss of international humanitarian aid has pushed millions toward starvation.
"We are hungry, and we are worried. If aid does not reach us, we will all be dead,” said Hussain, whose family of seven survived because of the two bags of flour an international NGO gave him last month.
No country has officially recognized the Taliban-led government, which has been widely criticized for human rights abuses, severe restrictions of women’s rights, and discrimination against ethnic minorities.
International concerns about the Taliban’s marginalization of women and girls, and other human rights abuses, have further suppressed aid flows.
"I have been sitting here for 10 days and no work,” says Khurd Agha.
“I can only buy bread for my family when I have some money,” the father of seven told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi.
The Taliban has been at loggerheads with international aid groups for months. In December, the group banned Afghan women from working for local and foreign NGOs, leading major organizations to halt or reduce their operations, including emergency food distribution, health-care services, and education. In April, the ban was expanded to include the UN.
Later that month, international donors and aid agencies suspended their operations in three Afghan provinces after accusing the Taliban of attempting to divert or manipulate aid distribution.
In June, the UN revised its annual aid budget for Afghanistan from $4.6 billion to $3.2 billion this year, citing reduced funding from international donors.
Abdul Fattah Javad, an Afghan aid worker, says he is deeply anxious in Kabul. His country cannot freely trade because of sanctions on the Taliban's unrecognized government, while moves hindering access to aid bite even further.
"The reduction of international aid would have a regrettable effect on the lives of Afghans,” he told Radio Azadi.
Russian Woman Escapes Abductor Who Held Her Against Her Will For 14 Years
A woman told police in Russia's Urals region of Chelyabinsk that she escaped after 14 years of being held against her will and sexually abused by the man who abducted her.
The Investigative Committee said in a statement on July 31 that a man with psychological issues in the Chelyabinsk region had been charged with the abduction of a person in 2009, adding that the suspect is currently in a medical facility under investigators' control.
In a second statement, the Investigative Committee said that while investigating the abduction, it was revealed that the suspect might have been involved in a killing of a local woman in his house in 2011.
"After killing the woman, the suspect dismembered the victim’s body which he buried in his basement," the Investigative Committee's statement said, adding that investigators are currently collecting evidence items in the suspect's house.
Media reports only identified the suspect as Vladimir and the woman who managed to escape as Yekaterina.
The reports cited Yekaterina as saying that she was 19 in 2009 when Vladimir lured her into his house in the town of Smolino and held her captive.
Yekaterina says Vladimir installed metal bars on the widows and an additional lock on the door of his house to keep her from leaving.
According to Yekaterina, the man regularly beat and raped her and threatened to kill her with a knife.
Vladimir’s mother lived in the house as well and was aware of the situation but did not protest against it, according to Yekaterina.
In recent days, Yekaterina said, Vladimir felt sick after days of alcoholic intoxication and his mother called an ambulance. The situation provided a chance for Yekaterina to run away and find her sister, who had been looking for her since she disappeared.
With reporting by RBK and Ostorozhno, Novosti
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Zelenskiy Warns 'War' Coming To Russia After Drone Attack Closes Moscow's Vnukovo Airport2
Cruise Ship With Russian Tourists Leaves Georgian Port Amid Public Protests3
How Lake Balaton Is Becoming A Playground For The Rich4
Russian Cruise Ship, Met With Fresh Protests In Batumi, To Remove Georgian Port From Itinerary5
Ukraine Moves Official Christmas Day Holiday To December 256
'Information War': Russian Actors Identified In Purported German Video Against Ukraine Aid7
Missile Strike Hits SBU Building In Dnipro After Celebrations Marking Ukrainian Statehood Day8
Azerbaijan Blocks Armenian Convoy To Nagorno-Karabakh, Accuses Yerevan Of 'Provocation'9
Armenia Vows To Keep Aid Truck Convoy At Azerbaijani Checkpoint For As Long As Necessary10
With Tightening Of Blockade, Azerbaijan Presents Karabakh Armenians With A Choice: Surrender Or Starve
Subscribe