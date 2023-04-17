News
U.S. Warns Companies About Price-Cap Evasion On Russian Oil
The U.S. Treasury Department has published a warning to U.S. companies about possible evasion of a price cap on exported Russian oil, pointing specifically to oil exported through the Eastern Siberia Pacific Ocean (ESPO) pipeline and ports in eastern Russia.
The department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said on April 17 it was aware of reports that ESPO and other crude-oil exports may be trading above the $60-per-barrel price cap imposed by Western countries.
OFAC issued an alert addressing possible price cap evasion, naming Kozmino as one of the ports where Russian oil may be trading above the cap and saying U.S. entities may unwittingly be providing services for those trades.
"These U.S. service providers may be unaware that they are providing covered services involving Russian oil purchased above the price cap, as the non-U.S. persons involved in the exports may have provided incomplete or false documentation or used other deceptive practices," OFAC said.
Under the price-cap scheme, companies based in G7 countries and in the European Union are allowed to provide financial services such as transportation, insurance, and financing for Russian oil and oil products only if they are sold above $60 per barrel.
The price cap was agreed in December as a way to keep Russian oil on the market while reducing oil revenue earned by Russia that could then be used to fund its war in Ukraine.
The U.S. Treasury Department in February published guidance on the implementation of the price cap policy for both Russian crude oil and Russian petroleum products.
The department referred to the guidance in its alert on April 17, stressing that U.S. persons providing covered services "are required to reject participating in an evasive transaction or a transaction that violates the price cap determinations, and to report such a transaction to OFAC."
OFAC said some tankers may be manipulating their automatic identification systems, a practice known as "spoofing," to disguise having called at the port of Kozmino, which is about 85 kilometers southeast of Vladivostok, or other ports on Russia's eastern coastline.
"For example, basic vessel-tracking data may show the tanker at one location, but more sophisticated reporting from maritime intelligence services may show that the vessel called at the port of Kozmino or another eastern port in the Russian Federation," OFAC said.
Spoofing can also be used to mask ship-to-ship transfers carried out to disguise the origin of Russian oil.
OFAC warned that U.S. persons providing services covered by the price cap should view manipulation of the identification system that disguises a tanker's port of call in Russia as evidence of possible evasion of the price cap.
With reporting by Reuters
More News
EU Temporary Protection Permits To Ukrainians Drop In February
The number of temporary protection-status permits issued to Ukrainians in the European Union dropped in most member states in February. EU countries had issued over the course of 2022 more than 4 million permits to Ukrainian nationals, the bloc's statistics institute, Eurostat, said. However, the influx seems to be gradually decreasing, with 19 of the 26 EU members seeing a decline. Poland and Germany, each counting a total of about 1 million asylum seekers coming from Ukraine, saw in February a monthly drop of 3,540 and 3,080 permits to 24,905 and 25,125, respectively. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
- By AP
Lavrov Travels To Brazil As It Pushes Peace Proposals Rejected By Ukraine
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has arrived in Brazil for talks with Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira. Lavrov's visit on April 17 comes as Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva pushes a diplomatic approach for peace in Ukraine that has irked both Kyiv and the West. Lula, who has proposed a club of countries including Brazil and China to mediate peace, said over the weekend that the United States must stop "stimulating" the continued fighting and start discussing peace. Earlier this month, he suggested Ukraine could cede Crimea to end the war, which Kyiv rejected. To read the original story by AP, click here.
U.S. Ambassador To Russia Says Detained Reporter 'In Good Health' After First Consular Visit
The U.S. ambassador to Russia has visited American Evan Gershkovich in a prison in Moscow where the journalist is being held on charges of espionage.
Ambassador Lynne Tracy said on Twitter that she visited The Wall Street Journal reporter in the Lefortovo pretrial detention center on April 17.
"This is the first time we've had access to Evan since he was wrongfully detained over 2 weeks ago. He is in good health and remains strong. We reiterate our call for his immediate release," Tracy said.
The United States had been demanding consular access to Gershkovich, the first American journalist detained in Russia on espionage charges since the end of the Cold War.
Gershkovich is planning to appeal against his arrest and detention, Reuters reported, citing court documents.
Moscow's Lefortovo district court on April 18 will hear a complaint filed by Gershkovich against the decision to keep him in custody while the case is being investigated, according to a court document cited by Reuters.
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on March 30 it had detained Gershkovich in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg and had opened an espionage case against him for collecting what it said were state secrets about the military-industrial complex.
The Wall Street Journal and the United States have denied he was involved in espionage.
The U.S. State Department on April 10 designated Gershkovich as "wrongfully detained" by Russia and called for his immediate release. U.S. President Joe Biden has also called on Russia to release him, along with international journalist organizations.
The Kremlin has said Gershkovich was carrying out espionage "under the cover" of journalism. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has told the United States that Gershkovich was caught red-handed while trying to obtain secrets.
With reporting by Reuters
Iranian Women, Girls Continue To Defy Hijab Crackdown
Despite a new plan by the Iranian police to crack down more severely on those opposing the wearing of the hijab -- the head covering compulsory for Muslim women -- reports and images published on social media indicate that a significant number of Iranian women and girls continue to resist the measures.
On April 17, psychology and social-science students from Tehran University gathered to protest policies controlling clothing and the security forces' pressure to enforce the compulsory wearing of the hijab on campus.
Iranian women opposing the hijab also continued to post pictures of themselves without the compulsory scarf on social media, in a challenge of the new police plan to identify culprits by using smart cameras.
The commander of the Islamic republic's police force had threatened that starting on April 16, the police would use closed-circuit television cameras and smart systems in cities to identify women without the hijab and send repeat offenders to "judicial courts."
The hijab became mandatory in Iran shortly after the 1979 revolution, by order of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic republic. However, no law had been passed at that time restricting women's clothing in Iran.
Despite more than four decades of compulsory hijab enforcement under the Islamic republic, Iran has recently seen widespread and comprehensive protests condemning the compulsory hijab and demanding the overthrow of the Islamic republic system.
Following protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini last September in custody for allegedly violating the strict Islamic dress code for women, many women and girls in Iran have openly opposed the imposed dress code, appearing in public without a hijab.
Numerous protests have been held at universities, particularly in Tehran, where many students have refused to attend class. Protesting students have chanted "Woman, life, freedom" and "Death to the dictator" at the rallies, while some female students have removed and burned their head scarves.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Families Of Flight PS752 Victims Criticize Iran's Judiciary For 'Show Trial'
An association representing the families of those killed in the downing of a Ukrainian commercial flight by Iran more than two years ago has criticized the verdicts issued in Iran against the alleged perpetrators as a "show trial."
Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 crashed on January 8, 2020, while en route to Kyiv, killing all 176 people on board.
Days after official denials, Iran admitted that a unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) had inadvertently shot down the plane amid heightened tensions with the United States over the U.S. drone assassination of top IRGC commander Qasem Soleimani near Baghdad.
On April 16, Iran said it had sentenced 10 members of the armed forces to prison on charges of involvement in the downing of flight PS752, including a commander who was sentenced to 13 years in prison.
The other nine received prison terms of one to two years, but none of the names were disclosed in the judiciary's report.
In a statement, the association of the victims' families called the verdict a "show trial," accusing the judiciary of holding closed court sessions and insulting the victims' families.
The statement said the Iranian judiciary did not pursue the main perpetrators and commanders of the crime and produced 10 defendants without establishing their identity.
Most of the victims were Iranians and Canadians, but 11 of them were citizens of Ukraine. The families have demanded transparency and accountability. The Iranian government has allocated $150,000 to compensate the family of each passenger, but some families have refused the money.
More than 70 members of the victims' families withdrew their complaints at various stages of the trial and did not recognize the jurisdiction of the court before the verdict was issued.
The association called on the countries that lost people in the incident -- Canada, Britain, Sweden, and Ukraine -- to formally lodge a complaint against Iran at the International Court of Justice and support the association's complaint in the International Criminal Court.
The statement also called for adding the IRGC to a list of terrorist groups and for the Canadian police to reopen the criminal investigation into the incident.
Canada said last year that it found no evidence of premeditation in the downing of the airliner. A Canadian court awarded $84 million to the families of six of the victims.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Mayor Wanted For Fraud Says He Has Joined Russian Forces Fighting In Ukraine
Rustyam Abushaev, the mayor of the Russia city of Bolshoi Kamen who is wanted for fraud, says he has joined Russian troops fighting in Ukraine. Abushaev said in a post on Telegram late on April 16 that he was in what the Kremlin has called Russia's "special military operation," and posted a video of himself in combat gear amid the ruins of a residential area that had been leveled by fighting. His claims could not be independently verified. Some analysts have said that, in addition to recruiting prisoners to fight in its war against Ukraine, Russia has also recruited those being held in pretrial detention centers who face criminal charges. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Ukraine Says It Is Finding More Chinese Components In Russian Weapons
Ukrainian forces are finding a growing number of components from China in Russian weapons used in Ukraine, a senior adviser in President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office told Reuters, as Western supplies are squeezed by sanctions. In "the weapons recovered from the battlefield, we continue to find different electronics," said Vladyslav Vlasiuk, who advises the president's chief of staff on sanctions policy. Intelligence gathered by Ukrainian experts from the battlefield and shared with Reuters stated that Chinese-made components were found in a navigation system in Orlan aerial drones that had previously used a Swiss system. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Fresh Russian Strikes Cause Deaths, Destroy Churches, Hospitals, As Ukraine Grain Dispute Mounts
Fighting continued unabated in the eastern Donetsk region as Russian forces struck cities in two southern Ukrainian regions, causing deaths among civilians and damaging infrastructure, while a dispute within the European Union regarding Ukraine's grain exports continued to escalate.
Russian forces launched 25 missile strikes from S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems and 42 air strikes on the cities of Zaporizhzhya and Komyshuvakha in the Zaporizhzhya region and the town of Snihurivka in the Mykolayiv region, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in its daily report on April 17.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"There are dead and wounded among the civilian population, high-rise and private residential buildings have been damaged, and education institutions, hospitals, churches, and other civilian infrastructure objectives have been destroyed and damaged," the military said, without specifying the number of casualties.
Zaporizhzhya administration chief Yuriy Malashko said on Telegram that at least one civilian was wounded in the city as a result of Russian shelling.
Ukrainian defenders repelled more than 60 attacks by Russian forces in eastern Ukraine during the day on April 16, where Russian forces, despite significant losses, continue to concentrate their offensive actions on the cities and towns of Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka in Donetsk region.
Bakhmut, where heavy fighting has been going on for months, and Avdiyivka remain the epicenter of the battle for Ukraine's industrial east, the military said.
Separately, Russia's Defense Ministry said fighters from the Wagner mercenary group have captured two more city blocks in Bakhmut. The claim could not be independently verified.
Ukraine has indicated it will soon launch a counteroffensive to take back more territory.
Russia's Defense Ministry claims seven British mercenaries were killed in fighting in Ukraine. The ministry gave no further details, nor did it give details on the location of the battle. Neither British Defense Ministry officials or the British government have commented on the statement by Russia.
Meanwhile, Slovakia on April 17 followed in the steps of Hungary and Poland, announcing that it will temporarily halt imports of grain and other selected food products from Ukraine.
Poland and Hungary announced the bans on April 15, saying they were meant to protect their local agricultural sectors after farmers complained that their incomes were cut by the duty-free movement of large quantities of Ukrainian produce.
However, Polish leaders were quick to say the issue would not impact its political and military support for Ukraine. Poland has been one of Ukraine’s staunchest allies since Russia invaded in February last year.
On April 17, a senior EU official said envoys from the bloc's member countries will meet in Brussels this week to discuss the bans.
Hungary's Farm Minister Istvan Nagy on April 17 reinforced Budapest's position, saying it will use "all possible means" to protect its farmers from market disruptions caused by the Ukrainian grain imports and called for a joint EU response, which he said was "unavoidable."
For its part, Ukraine said it would aim to secure the reopening of food and grain transit via Poland as a "first step" at talks in Warsaw.
Agriculture Minister Mykola Solsky also said there would be additional talks this week in Romania on April 19 and in Slovakia on April 20. The minister's comments were published on the Telegram messaging app by the Agriculture Ministry.
Separately, Slovakia's Defense Ministry announced on April 17 that it had handed over all 13 MiG-29 fighters promised to Ukraine.
The first four aircraft were handed over last month, with the remaining nine being also "successfully handed over to the Ukrainian forces," the ministry's press service said in a statement.
On April 16, the day Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter, Russia and Ukraine completed a prisoner exchange that resulted in the return of 130 Ukrainian prisoners, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said.
Yermak did not say how many Russians were released in what he called a “great Easter exchange.”
Last week, 106 Russian prisoners were swapped for 100 Ukrainians, the two governments reported.
With reporting by Reuters
International Outcry After Kremlin Critic Kara-Murza Sentenced To 25 Years For Denouncing Invasion Of Ukraine
Journalist Vladimir Kara-Murza, a Russian-British dual national and one of the Kremlin's most vocal critics, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison by a Moscow court after a closed-door trial for treason and other offenses, sparking an international outcry and calls for his immediate release.
The Moscow City Court, overflowing with reporters, diplomats, and supporters, handed down its verdict in the trial on April 17, just over a year after Kara-Murza, who twice nearly died after what he says were deliberate poisoning attacks, was arrested on the charge of spreading “false information” about Russia's armed forces. He denies the charges.
After his sentence was pronounced, Kara-Murza, who reporters said sat almost motionless inside a glass cage in the courtroom while listening to the judge, proclaimed that "Russia will be free," an opposition slogan.
"This sentence shows that they are so afraid of him and that they hate him so much for his consistency, for his courage, for his amazing bravery," Yevgenia Kara-Murza told a Washington Post conference.
She added that her husband put his life on the line for a democratic Russia "where human rights are respected, where the government does not persecute its own citizens for opposing the official narrative."
Russian news agencies quoted Maria Eismont, part of his defense team, as saying they would immediately appeal the judgement because of various legal violations.
Another of Kara-Murza's lawyers, Vadim Prokhorov, said the case was "political revenge" and that the closed-door format was "absolutely illegal," as there were no secret documents presented at the trial.
The British government immediately condemned the verdict and sentence, one of the harshest penalties to date against a Russian who has spoken out against the Kremlin's war against Ukraine, saying the case against the 41-year-old father of three was "politically motivated."
It added in a statement that the Russian ambassador to the United Kingdom had been summoned and that British officials "will make clear that the U.K. considers Mr. Kara-Murza’s conviction to be contrary to Russia’s international obligations on human rights, including the right to a fair trial."
United Nations rights chief Volker Turk called on Russia to release Kara-Murza "without delay," while the European Union also condemned the sentence.
"Today's outrageously harsh court decision clearly demonstrates yet again the political misuse of the judiciary in order to pressure activists, human rights defenders, and any voices opposing Russia's illegitimate war of aggression against Ukraine," EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said in a statement.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on the case when asked by reporters in Moscow.
In August, Russian authorities added the charge of involvement in an "undesirable" foreign organization, and in October they added the treason charge for his public criticism of the Russian authorities in the international arena.
Kara-Murza ended up being sentenced to 18 years for the treason charge, seven years for the spreading of false information, and three years for participating in the actions of an "undersirable" organization. Some of the sentences will run concurrently.
Aleksei Navalny, another Kremlin critic who has been handed a lengthy prison sentence for what most analysts say are trumped-up charges in retaliation for speaking out against President Vladimir Putin and his policies, called the sentence "unlawful, shameless, and simply facsist."
The trial was delayed last month after his lawyer told the court his client's health had "significantly deteriorated." A certificate from the medical unit of Kara-Murza's detention facility stated he was being treated for polyneuropathy, which he says is a result of the poisonings.
In his final statement to court on April 10, Kara-Murza, who Amnesty International has designated a "prisoner of conscience," said the level of opaqueness about the charges against him surpassed the trials of Soviet dissidents in the 1960s and '70s, and the language used against him was reminiscent of the 1930s, when Soviet citizens were arrested on fabricated charges and put on show trials.
Russia adopted a law criminalizing spreading "false information" about its military shortly after it sent troops into Ukraine on February 24, 2022.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Kara-Murza is the latest in a string of opposition activists, reporters, and others who have been arrested and prosecuted under the legislation amid a growing Kremlin crackdown on civil society.
According to the human rights group OVD-Info, almost 20,000 Russians have been detained for anti-war protests since the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Several hundred people have had criminal cases opened against them for opposing the war in Ukraine, with some facing sentences of up to 15 years for offenses as slight as posting anti-war messages on social media. OVD-Info said in the next week alone, 53 "political criminal cases"are scheduled for the coming week.
"The criminalization of criticism of government actions is a manifestation of fear, not strength," U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy said on the steps of the court building. "Vladimir Kara-Murza and countless Russians believe and hope for a future in which fundamental freedoms are respected in Russia. And we share these hopes.”
"Thirty years ago, Russia fought for the creation of democracy. Now this struggle has taken a sad turn," the Canadian ambassador to Russia, Alison Leclaire, said after the court session.
Kara-Murza was a key advocate for the U.S. Magnitsky Act, which sets out sanctions for human rights violators in Russia. He has also called for sanctions to be imposed on culpable Russian officials.
On March 3, the United States designated six people, including three judges, for sanctions due to their role in Kara-Murza's detention.
The judge who chaired the trial and who read the ruling on April 17, Sergei Podoprigorov, was one of the first sanctioned by the United States under the Magnitsky Act 10 years ago. The British government also has already sanctioned him for "previous involvement in human rights violations."
He was also the judge who approved the pretrial detention of the law's namesake, Sergei Magnitsky, a whistle-blowing Russian tax lawyer who died in a Moscow jail in November 2009, just seven days before the expiration of the one-year term during which he could be legally held without trial.
Magnitsky, who accused Russian law enforcement and tax officials of a massive tax fraud scheme, was tried posthumously and convicted on tax evasion charges.
The British government also has already sanctioned him for "previous involvement in human rights violations."
The late U.S. Senator John McCain was a proponent of Kara-Murza's efforts, and he served as a pallbearer at McCain's funeral in 2018.
Putin Meets Chinese Defense Minister, Both Sides Hail Military Cooperation
Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu in Moscow on April 16 and both men hailed military cooperation between the two nations, which have declared a "no limits" partnership. Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Putin in Moscow last month. Russia and China have moved to further strengthen their economic, political and military ties since Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iran Sentences 10 Military Members To Prison In 2020 Downing Of Ukrainian Airliner That Killed 176
Iran has sentenced 10 members of the armed forces to prison on charges of involvement in the 2020 downing of a Ukrainian airliner that killed 176 people, according to the Iranian judiciary's website.
Mizan Online on April 16 reported that a commander was sentenced to 10 years in prison while nine others received terms of one to three years.
"Examining this case has been one of the most important, sensitive, and complex judicial processes in the last few years of the country," the website said.
The website added that the commander's action in leading the downing of the craft "was due to his ignorance of the situation and his misplaced belief that the discovered target was hostile."
Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 crashed on January 8, 2020, while en route to Kyiv, killing all 176 people on board.
Days after official denials, Iran admitted that a unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) had inadvertently shot down the plane amid heightened tensions with the United States over the U.S. drone assassination of top IRGC general, Qasem Soleimani, near Baghdad.
The majority of the victims were Iranians and Canadians, but 11 of them were citizens of Ukraine. The families have demanded transparency and accountability. The Iranian government has allocated $150,000 to compensate the family of each passenger, but some families have refused the money.
Canada said last year that it found no evidence of premeditation in the downing of the airliner. A Canadian court awarded $84 million and interest to the families of six of the victims.
The Group of Seven industrialized countries (G7) last year said in a joint statement that Iran should be held accountable for the shooting down of Flight PS752.
"We continue to support international efforts to hold Iran accountable for the illegal downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752," the June 28, 2022, statement said.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Radio Farda and AFP
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Scheduled To Visit Baghdad
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is scheduled to visit the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on April 17, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said. Kuleba will discuss the development of political dialogue, increase in trade volumes, and interaction in international organizations, the statement said. Iraqi Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmad al-Sahhaf said Kuleba's visit is designed to enhance bilateral relations and to discuss ways to deal with various regional and international issues. To read the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry statement, click here.
EU Says Unilateral Action On Trade 'Unacceptable' After Import Bans On Ukraine Grain
Unilateral action on trade by European Union member states is unacceptable, a European Commission spokesperson said on April 16, after Poland and Hungary announced bans on grain and other food imports from Ukraine to protect the local agricultural sector. After Russia's invasion blocked some Black Sea ports, large quantities of Ukrainian grain, which is cheaper than that produced in the European Union, ended up staying in Central European states due to logistical bottlenecks, hitting prices and sales for local farmers. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iran Seizes Foreign Ship Allegedly Smuggling Fuel
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has captured a foreign vessel allegedly carrying smuggled fuel in the Persian Gulf, Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported on April 16. The crew was reportedly detained. The Iranian report did not identify the vessel, which was reportedly carrying some 1.45 million liters of fuel, or the country where it is registered. Because fuel in Iran is heavily subsidized, smuggling it out of the country to neighboring countries is rampant.
Journalists Confirm More Than 20,000 Russian Dead In Ukraine War
An open-source project run jointly by the BBC and the Mediazona website has confirmed the deaths of more than 20,000 Russian service personnel in Ukraine, about one-third of them mercenaries recruited by the ostensibly private Wagner security firm. The project has documented 20,451 dead since Russia launched its massive invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, including 1,820 killed in the past two weeks. The Russian government has released little official information about its casualties in Ukraine, reporting 5,937 servicemen killed in September 2022. Western estimates put the number of Russian casualties -- both dead and wounded -- at about 200,000. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Siberia.Realities, click here.
Ukraine, Russia Mark Orthodox Easter With Large Prisoner Exchange
Russia and Ukraine completed a prisoner exchange that resulted in the return of 130 Ukrainian prisoners, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, wrote on Telegram on April 16.
He did not say how many Russians were released in what he called a "great Easter exchange."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Earlier in the week, 106 Russian prisoners were swapped for 100 Ukrainians, the two governments reported.
Despite the Easter holiday, fighting continued to rage in eastern Ukraine, with Ukraine's military reporting dozens of attacks over the past 24 hours.
Zelenskiy congratulated Orthodox Christian Ukrainians on the occasion of Easter, noting that after 417 days of war with Russia, the country retains an "unshakeable faith" in victory.
"We are not only waiting and asking, but we are winning and creating this victory ourselves," Zelenskiy said in a video address on April 16. "With all our strength, we fight for our land and ask for the help of heavenly forces."
In Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin attended an Easter service at Moscow’s Cathedral of Christ the Savior with Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin and Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill, both of whom have been outspoken supporters of Russia’s February 2022 massive invasion of Ukraine.
Putin praised the Russian Orthodox Church for its "active commitment to mercy and charity in the face of serious challenges" in a statement posted by the Kremlin.
He added that Easter "gives hope to believers, inspires good thoughts and deeds, and serves to reaffirm high moral ideals and values in society."
Putin, 70, is the subject of an arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes in Ukraine, including the mass deportation of Ukrainian children.
During the service Patriarch Kirill described the Russian invasion and the war, which has killed tens of thousands and left millions of people displaced, as "sad events that may be described as an internal feud that are now taking place on our historic Russian land."
With reporting by RFE/RL's Ukrainian and Russian services
Wagner Group Head Urges Moscow To Wind Down War In Ukraine
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Kremlin-connected businessman who controls the Wagner mercenary group that is playing a leading role in the fighting in eastern Ukraine, has said that a long conflict in Ukraine could lead to the dissolution of Russia. In a statement published on Telegram on April 15, Prigozhin urged Moscow to declare its goals in Ukraine as "achieved" and bring an end to the fighting there. Prigozhin wrote that "many of those who yesterday supported the special operation today either have doubts or are categorically opposed to what is happening." To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Zelenskiy Calls For 'Security Guarantees' For Ukraine As Putin Ally Urges Moscow To End Fighting
KYIV -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for "effective security guarantees for Ukraine" immediately, even as rescue work continues following a Russian air strike in the Donetsk region city of Slovyansk that left at least 11 civilians dead.
In his nightly video address on April 15, Zelenskiy said he had held a 90-minute phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron during which the two leaders affirmed "those principles that unite our entire anti-war coalition," including that Russia must withdraw from all Ukrainian territory, that all points of the UN Charter must be enforced, and that "none of Russia's violations of international law can be ignored."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"It is upon such principles that security and peace will be restored in international relations," Zelenskiy said.
He urged NATO leaders to extend "effective security guarantees for Ukraine" ahead of the NATO summit in Vilnius in July, "even before we join the alliance." Ukraine in September asked NATO to consider it for an accelerated membership path.
Speaking at a Black Sea regional security conference in Bucharest on April 15, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov called on the international community to seize "the strategic initiative and be ready to act quickly and preemptively" in the face of security threats.
Such an approach, he said, "will be the best sobering factor for any aggressor." He also called for a "system of guarantees" that he said could curb "the desire of the Russian Federation to solve things by force."
In his video address, Zelenskiy said over 50 buildings had been damaged or destroyed in the Slovyansk air strike on April 14 and that "there are still bodies" under the rubble. One of the victims was an "boy born in 2021," he said. At least 23 people were reportedly injured in the attack.
"None of those who are guilty of this aggression can be forgiven or forgotten," he concluded.
WATCH: Both Slovyansk and neighboring Kramatorsk are facing intensified attacks by Russian invading forces, currently bogged down in nearby Bakhmut, which they have tried to seize for months, taking heavy casualties but advancing slowly.
The Ukrainian military on April 16 reported more than 60 Russian attacks along the contested front around the Donetsk region city of Bakhmut, which has seen the most intense fighting of the war over the past several months.
The Russian Defense Ministry said Wagner units had seized two additional city blocks in northwest and southeastern Bakhmut. The report could not immediately be verified.
The claims come as Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Kremlin-connected businessman who controls Wagner, said that a long conflict in Ukraine could lead to the dissolution of Russia.
In a statement on Telegram, Prigozhin urged Moscow to declare its goals in Ukraine "achieved" and bring an end to the fighting there. Prigozhin wrote that "many of those who yesterday supported the special operation today either have doubts or are categorically opposed to what is happening."
The Ukrainian General Staff, in its daily briefing, reported there also were attacks in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhya areas.
The military administration in the Zaporizhzhya region reported a "massive attack" overnight that damaged a church in the settlement of Komyshuvakha. The extent of the damage and number of possible casualties was being determined, administration head Yuriy Malashko wrote on Telegram.
Poland Bans Import Of Ukrainian Grain, Other Produce To Protect Local Farmers
Poland has banned the import of grain and other food items from Ukraine after farmers said their incomes were cut by the duty-free movement of large quantities of Ukrainian produce. However, Polish leaders were quick to say the issue would not impact its political and military support for Ukraine. Poland has been one of Ukraine's staunchest allies since Russia invaded in February 2022, handing over tanks and pledging jet fighters. But the redirection of cheap Ukrainian produce westward due to the war has slashed the earnings of Polish farmers. Their anger forced Henryk Kowalczyk to resign as Poland's agriculture minister earlier this month. To read the original story by Reuters, please click here.
Azerbaijani Weightlifters To Boycott Armenia-Hosted Championships After Flag Incident
YEREVAN -- Officials in Baku say Azerbaijani athletes will boycott the European Weightlifting Championships in the Armenian capital of Yerevan and return home after an Azerbaijani flag was set afire by an apparent intruder at an opening ceremony late on April 14.
Armenian police briefly detained a person who ran onto the stage during the event and snatched the Azerbaijani flag from a lady performing in the opening ceremony before setting it ablaze.
No Azerbaijani athletes or delegation members were reportedly present in the hall at the time of the incident.
Over 300 athletes from 40 countries are competing in the European Weightlifting Championships in Yerevan.
No charges were brought immediately against the intruder, whom the Armenian police identified as Aram Nikolian, a professional designer. He was set free by police several hours after his detention, officials said.
Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Youth and Sports and National Olympic Committee described the incident as a "barbaric act," saying it was a manifestation of :ethnic hatred, racism, xenophobia, and animosity toward Azerbaijanis" in Armenia and was "contrary to the noble principles and goals of sports."
Declaring that under such conditions the safety of Azerbaijani athletes was not ensured and their normal participation in the championships was impossible, the Azerbaijani authorities announced their decision that their athletes will return home.
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry also condemned the incident, demanding those responsible be punished.
"It is worrying that no security measures were taken by organizers against such hate action. Perpetrators should be accordingly punished,” Aykhan Hajizade, a spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, wrote on Twitter.
Armenia’s Sports Ministry countered by saying that all security measures had been put in place by the Armenian side as required and there were no security risks for the Azerbaijani athletes.
It stressed that the flag burning incident at the opening ceremony was settled quickly and had nothing to do with the general security of Azerbaijani athletes and ensuring of their normal participation in the competitions.
"The Republic of Armenia remains committed to fulfilling its obligations to the International Weightlifting Federation and reaffirms its readiness to hold the 2023 European Championships at a high level," Armenia's Sports Ministry said in a statement.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh for years. Some 30,000 people were killed in a war in the early 1990s that left ethnic Armenians in control of the breakaway region and seven adjacent districts of Azerbaijan proper. Another 7,000 died 7,000 when the simmering conflict reignited in 2020.
Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.
Blinken Calls On Russia To Allow Access To Detained WSJ Journalist Gershkovich
U.S Secretary of State Antony Blinken says U.S. consular officers have not been granted access to Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reporter Evan Gershkovich, who is currently detained in Russia.
Speaking on April 15 during a visit to Vietnam, Blinken added that Moscow should provide access "now."
Gershkovich, the first American journalist detained in Russia on espionage charges since the end of the Cold War, and the WSJ have denied he was involved in espionage.
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on March 30 it had detained Gershkovich in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg and had opened an espionage case against him for collecting what it said were state secrets about the military industrial complex.
On April 10, the U.S. State Department designated Gershkovich as being "wrongfully detained" by Russia and called for his immediate release, following earlier appeals, including from U.S. President Joe Biden.
International journalist organizations have also demanded Russia release Gershkovich.
Gershkovich, who hasn't been granted access to the lawyer hired by the WSJ, is being held at the FSB's Lefortovo prison, where Russia holds most suspects in espionage cases.
The FSB said on March 30 that it had opened an espionage case against Gershkovich for collecting what it said were state secrets about Russia's military industrial complex. It alleged that Gershkovich was operating on instructions from the United States.
A Moscow court agreed to a request from the FSB to hold Gershkovich under arrest for two months.
Russia might be willing to discuss a potential prisoner swap with Gershkovich after his trial, a top Russian diplomat said on April 13.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told the state-run TASS news agency that talks about a possible exchange could take place through a dedicated channel that Russian and U.S. security agencies established for such purposes.
“We have a working channel that was used in the past to achieve concrete agreements, and these agreements were fulfilled,” Ryabkov said, adding that there was no need for the involvement of any third country.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Iran Vows Crackdown On People Who Promote Removing The Veil
People who encourage women to remove the hijab will be prosecuted in criminal courts and will have no right of appeal against any conviction, Iran's deputy attorney general, Ali Jamadi, was quoted as saying on April 15. His comments come as an increasing number of women have been defying Iran's compulsory dress code, appearing unveiled in malls, restaurants, shops, streets, and other public areas. "The punishment for the crime of promoting and encouraging others to remove the hijab is much heavier than the crime of removing the hijab itself, because it is one of the clear examples of encouraging corruption," he said. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Fighting Rages In Ukraine's Bakhmut As Death Toll In Slovyansk Climbs To 11
Intense fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces raged in the devastated town of Bakhmut on April 15 as the death toll from a Russian strike in nearby Slovyansk climbed to 11.
Russian forces have been besieging Bakhmut in the Donetsk region of Ukraine for months, making only incremental progress at an enormous cost of human life.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
In an interview with state TV, Serhiy Cherevatiy, the spokesman for the eastern military command, described the fighting in the city center as "unprecedented," adding there had been 17 clashes with Russian troops over the past 24 hours.
He said Russia had also launched 158 strikes on Bakhmut using rockets and artillery over the same time period.
In Sloviansk, located about 45 kilometers northwest of Bakhmut, Ukrainian emergency workers were still looking for people under the rubble of buildings struck by Russian rockets on April 14.
The rockets struck five buildings, five homes, a school and an administrative building, killing at least 11 and wounding 23.
“None of the people responsible for this aggression can be forgiven or forgotten," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his daily address to the nation.
Russia on April 15 claimed advances on the northern and southern outskirts of Bakhmut, which had a pre-war population of 70,000 people.
Russian forces have surrounded Bakhmut on three sides, with just one major road still available to Ukraine's beleaguered forces.
Nonetheless, Ukrainian forces have been able to hold parts of the city despite Russian and analyst predictions it was on the verge of falling to Russia.
WATCH: A Russian missile strike in the city of Slovyansk in eastern Ukraine on an apartment building on April 14 killed at least 11 people.
Bakhmut, which had a pre-war population of 70,000 sits at the junction of several major roads, making it a valuable city for logistic purposes. However, its symbolic importance to both sides far outweighs its strategic importance, experts say.
For the Russians, a victory in Bakhmut would provide bragging rights in the wake of a series of Ukrainian victories last year that underscored systemic problems in the Russian military.
Meanwhile, Zelenskiy has visited Bakhmut twice and made it a center point of his speech in the U.S. Capitol before both chambers of Congress.
Zelenskiy compared the battle for Bakhmut to the Battle of Saratoga that turned the tide of the U.S. war for independence.
“Ukraine holds its lines and will never surrender,” he said.
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/12/21/us/politics/zelensky-speech-transcript.html
Russia and Ukraine have each lost thousands of soldiers in Bakhmut in what is likely the deadliest theater of the invasion to date.
Russia’s losses in Ukraine, including Bakhmut, could force the Kremlin to announce further mobilization this year.
In possible anticipation of that need, Russia’s parliament quickly passed legislation this week that makes it harder for Russians to avoid the draft.
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the legislation into law on April 14.
With reporting by Reuters
Ukraine Secures $5 Billion In More Funds After Meetings, Prime Minister Says
Ukraine secured promises of $5 billion in additional funding to support its ongoing fight against Russia amid "fruitful meetings" in Washington this week, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal told reporters on April 13. Shmyhal met with representatives of the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, and the European Investment Bank as well as top U.S. officials, on the sidelines of the spring meetings of the IMF and the World Bank. He said Ukraine received new pledges of additional support from Switzerland, Denmark, and a number of other countries during the meetings. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
'Leave As Soon As Possible': New Conscription Law Raises Fresh Fears Of Mobilization At Home And Abroad2
Ukraine Pounds Russian Positions Near Bakhmut As Moscow's Forces Gain Ground3
A Former Russian Military Intelligence Officer Explains Why He's Fighting For Ukraine4
Iran Sentences 10 Military Members To Prison In 2020 Downing Of Ukrainian Airliner That Killed 1765
Digital Dragnet: In Search Of Soldiers For Its War Against Ukraine, Russia Takes Draft Notices Online6
Polish PM Says Relations With Hungary 'Changed A Lot' Over Ukraine, Now Looking To Romania, Baltic States7
$4,000 To Fight: What Russia's Military Recruitment Looks Like8
The View From Finland: With Or Without NATO, You Need To Be Able To Defend Your Own Country9
Russian Mother Of Lost Moskva Sailor Refuses To Accept Official 'Story'10
Fighting Rages In Ukraine's Bakhmut As Death Toll In Slovyansk Climbs To 11
Subscribe