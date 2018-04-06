U.S. Targets Russian Tycoons, Security Chiefs In New Round Of Sanctions

The U.S. Treasury Department has imposed Russia-related sanctions on 24 people and 14 entities, including several senior security officials and high-profile tycoons believed to have close connections to President Vladimir Putin.

The names announced on April 6 included tycoon Oleg Deripaska, state-controlled gas giant Gazprom CEO Aleksei Miller, National Guard chief and former Putin bodyguard Viktor Zolotov, and the secretary of Putin's Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev.

The Russians added to U.S. sanctions lists included some of the most prominent officials and magnates to be targeted by the United States in its efforts to punish Moscow for actions including its alleged meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Among others, the list named former prime minister and foreign intelligence chief Mikhail Fradkov, VTB bank chief Andrei Kostin, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, and tycoon Viktor Vekselberg.

With reporting by Reuters