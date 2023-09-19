News
Hong Kong-Based Russian In U.S. Custody Charged With Smuggling Military Technology
The U.S. Justice Department said in a statement on September 18 that a Russian national, Maksim Marchenko, who has resided in Hong Kong for years, has been taken to the United States and charged with smuggling U.S.-produced dual-use microelectronics to Russia. According to the statement, the 51-year-old Marchenko and two unidentified Russian citizens are suspected of using Marchenko's three shell companies to illegally delver OLED micro-displays to Russia. The probe was coordinated via the Justice Department's Task Force KleptoCapture, the group that was established to enforce sanctions and other restrictions imposed on Russia over its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
HRW Calls On Biden To Put Human Rights 'At The Center' Of Talks With Central Asian Leaders
Human Rights Watch (HRW) has called on U.S. President Joe Biden to "put human rights at the center" when he meets the leaders of five Central Asian later on September 19 amid a renewed focus on the region sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The upcoming meeting, slated to take place on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, will be the first by a U.S. president with all five Central Asian presidents.
Both the United States and the European Union have been urging Central Asian governments to resist efforts by Moscow to use trade routes through the region to evade sanctions imposed on Moscow because of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
But HRW said in a statement on September 18 that "Biden should not allow this to eclipse urgent human rights concerns."
"Biden should ask for explicit steps to end politically motivated prosecutions, suppression of free speech, and impunity for torture and police brutality," said Iskra Kirova, Europe and Central Asia advocacy director at HRW.
The meeting comes six months after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made his first visit to Central Asia, where ties with Moscow have remained strong despite its invasion of Ukraine.
HRW called on the United States to use the meeting to insist on independent investigations of the human rights abuses and seek progress in reforms, citing concrete cases in the five countries, all once part of the Soviet Union.
Kazakhstan has been criticized for a crackdown on protests in January 2022 that killed at least 238 people and hundreds of people alleged ill-treatment and torture in detention in the aftermath of the violence.
In Kyrgyzstan, the government has initiated a series of repressive laws and measures restricting the operations of media and civil society. HRW also mentioned the court decision to deport prominent investigative journalist Bolot Temirov to Russa, saying that it "sent a chilling message to dissenting voices in the country."
Rights groups have criticized Tajikistan for repressing peaceful gatherings in the autonomous region of Gorno-Badakhshan, using "trumped-up" charges against human rights defenders and journalists in retaliation for their professional activities, and disbanding many of the country’s civil society organizations.
HRW noted that in Uzbekistan, legislative reforms have stalled, while restrictions on media and politically motivated prosecutions of bloggers and journalists have increased and that in Turkmenistan, one of the most closed and repressive countries in the world, authorities keep behind bars journalist and activists on politically motivated charges.
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan were among 32 countries that abstained from voting on a UN resolution calling for an immediate end to Russia's war and the removal of Russian forces from Ukrainian territory in February 2023. Turkmenistan did not vote at all.
In recent month concerns among Western countries are growing that Russia uses countries in Central Asia to bypass the sanctions imposed in response to its invasion of Ukraine.
An RFE/RL investigation published in June revealed how sanctioned Western electronics make their way to Russia via Kyrgyz and Kazakh firms -- some set up shortly after the Kremlin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine -- and end up in the hands of companies that have supplied the Russian defense industry.
In July, the United States imposed new sanctions targeting 18 individuals and more than 120 entities based in Russia and Kyrgyzstan in a move aimed at inhibiting Moscow's access to products and technology that support its war efforts.
Ukrainian Deputy PM Says First Vessel Departs Chornomorsk With Grain Via 'Temporary Corridor'
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on September 19 that one of two bulk carriers has left the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Chornomorsk with 3 tons of wheat in the first major test of Kyiv's new scheme to encourage grain exports from its seaports.
Kyiv announced "temporary corridors" primarily from Chornomorsk, Odesa, and Pivdenniy to skirt a de facto Russian blockade for civilian vessels prepared to accept the risk.
Kubrakov noted in his post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the departing Resilient Africa was "one of two vessels that entered the port of Chornomorsk last week through a temporary corridor for civilian vessels established by the Ukrainian Navy."
Earlier reports said two carriers were loading some 20,000 tons of wheat with plans to transport it to Africa and Asia.
Kubrakov added that "another vessel is in the port loaded with Ukrainian wheat for Egypt."
The Marine Traffic website was reporting after noon on September 19 that the Resilient Africa was under way about 10 kilometers off Ukraine's Black Sea coast, with Israel as its reported destination.
Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine has included a naval blockade that has contributed to a global food crisis.
Two months ago, Russia shrugged off international pressure to extend a deal negotiated with UN and Turkish mediation allowing for agricultural exports to reach world markets.
The Ukrainian Navy announced its "temporary corridors" for shipping despite "a military and mortal danger from the Russia Federation" less than a month later.
The European Union last week opted not to renew a ban on Ukrainian food bound for nearby countries complaining of a glut of agricultural products from war-torn Ukraine, ratcheting up tensions with EU members Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania.
EU Voices 'Concern' At Unmet Pledges By Kosovo, Serbia
The European Union expressed "concern" over unfulfilled pledges from earlier this year by both sides in talks to normalize relations between Serbia and Kosovo, and urged those Balkan neighbors to "engage constructively and in good faith." In a statement on September 19, the EU diplomatic service also complained about a "lack of progress from both Parties in de-escalating the tensions in the north of Kosovo" months after unrest injured NATO KFOR peacekeepers and civilians. It called out Pristina for expropriations, evictions, and using Special Forces for routine policing, while it blamed Belgrade for "blocking the Energy roadmap" and other actions.
Azerbaijan Launches Military Operation In Breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh
After weeks of bloody clashes and a blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan on September 19 said it had launched an "anti-terrorist operation," a major escalation in hostilities with Armenia as the breakaway region already teeters on the brink of a humanitarian crisis after being blockaded for more than eight months.
The shelling started shortly after Baku accused what it called "Armenian sabotage groups" for the two separate explosions that killed four military personnel and two civilians in areas of Nagorno-Karabakh that are under the control of Russian peacekeepers.
Ethnic Armenians inside Nagorno-Karabakh quickly took to social media with posts of video and accounts saying the de facto capital, Stepanakert, was under bombardment. There were no immediate details on damage or casualties.
WATCH: Air-raid sirens are heard in Stepanakert, Nagorno-Karabakh's main city
Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a statement that "only legitimate military targets are being destroyed," while the Foreign Ministry said the only way for peace in the region was the complete withdrawal of Armenian forces in the region.
Armenia's Defense Ministry, however, disputed Baku's statement, saying the country had no forces in Nagorno-Karabakh. Yerevan also said that border areas between Armenia and Azerbaijan were "stable."
Armenian opposition lawmaker Tigran Abrahamian wrote on Facebook that Azerbaijan had "falsely accused" Nagorno-Karabakh of terrorism by shelling military targets in the region.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told journalists in Moscow that Russia was worried by the escalation but that its peacekeepers in the region would continue their mission, which came as part of a cease-fire after Armenia and Azerbaijan fought a brief war in late 2020 that left more than 2,000 soldiers dead on each side.
Nagorno-Karabakh-based independent journalist Marut Vanian confirmed to RFE/RL that Azerbaijan was "intensively" shelling the region.
"At this moment, explosions are heard in Stepanakert. My children and parents quickly got down into the basement. From my balcony I hear the sounds of explosions from [the regional city of] Sushi [known in Azeri as Susa]. The explosions can be heard from different sides. The first were very close. They do not stop," Vanian said.
Metakse Hakobian, the secretary of the opposition Justice faction in Nagorno-Karabakh's de facto parliament, told RFE/RL that Stepanakert "is being bombarded from all sides."
"People are now separated from their children, children are separated from parents. It is a terrible situation, there is no gasoline to go and look for the children," Hakobian said, referring to a lack of gasoline because of a blockade of the main route into Nagorno-Karabakh from Armenia that started in December.
Artak Beglarian, former minister and and ex-ombudsman of Nagorno-Karabakh, called the attacks "the bloody stage of the genocide" of Nagorno-Karabakh people and called on Russia, the United States, and the European Union to stick to their guarantees for peace and security in the breakaway region.
The situation escalated in the region just one day after humanitarian aid delivery for ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh resumed after Nagorno-Karabakh's de facto authorities agreed to allow Russian-provided aid to be delivered directly from Baku-controlled territory via the Agdam road.
In return, Azerbaijani authorities agreed to allow simultaneous aid deliveries to the breakaway region through the Lachin Corridor.
U.S. and European leaders have called for Azerbaijan to ease the transit of humanitarian aid to the beleaguered region, which is experiencing shortages of food, energy, and medicine.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought two wars over Nagorno-Karabakh, a predominantly Armenian-populated mountainous enclave that is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.
The cease-fire signed at the end of the 2020 conflict was hailed as a triumph in Azerbaijan, but Armenian losses sparked months of massive protests in Yerevan demanding Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian's resignation.
Nagorno-Karabakh and seven nearby regions had been controlled by ethnic Armenians since a bitter war began as the Soviet Union crumbled in the late 1980s and then gave way to a three-decade "frozen conflict."
Ukraine Revs Up Diplomatic Push With Defense Meeting In Germany, Zelenskiy At UN
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said ahead of a meeting of Ukrainian and allied defense ministers in western Germany on September 19 that Ukraine was making "steady" progress in its three-month-old counteroffensive against invading Russian forces, as Kyiv looked to leverage reports of recent gains into renewed international commitments of weapons, ammunitions, and support.
The meeting in Ramstein, Germany, is the 15th gathering of the so-called Ramstein format.
But it's the first for Ukraine's new defense minister, Rustem Umerov, who was appointed as part of a reshuffle in which President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he was seeking "new directions" in the 18-month-old full-scale war.
Reuters quoted a senior U.S. defense official as saying the Ramstein setting was an opportunity "to hear from minister Umerov himself what his vision is, what his priority is."
"Democracies like Ukraine have...turnover in leadership all the time," the unnamed official said. "We do expect continuity [from Kyiv]."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Lloyd said that the "counteroffensive continues to make steady forward progress" and added at the opening of a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Ramstein, Germany, "And brave Ukrainian troops are breaking through the heavily fortified lines of Russia's army of aggression."
He added that Ukraine would "soon" receive M1 Abrams tanks from the United States that were promised earlier this year as part of a $43 billion pledge of U.S. security assistance.
"I'm...pleased to announce that the M1 Abrams tanks that the United States had previously committed to will be entering Ukraine soon," Austin said, according to AFP.
Soon after Austin spoke, Reuters cited Danish news agency Ritzau as reportinging that Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen announced that Copenhagen would donate 45 more tanks to Ukraine: 30 Leopard 1 tanks and 15 T-72s.
Western militaries have already pledged around 100 advanced Leopard 2 tanks, along with 14 Challenger 2 tanks supplied by Britain and 31 M1 Abrams tanks from the United States.
Zelenskiy is expected to use his speech before the 78th UN General Assembly to urge the United States and other allies to step up military and other contributions to the fight against Russia's unprovoked 18-month-old invasion.
Pressure from the United States and other allies has reportedly mounted on Ukraine to demonstrate success amid criticisms about the pace of the Ukrainian military's push to retake Russian-occupied areas of southern and eastern Ukraine.
Earlier this month, Zelenskiy explained a defense reshuffle that included replacement of his defense minister and six deputies by saying "new approaches" were needed in the war. He plans to meet with senior U.S. lawmakers and other officials in Washington later this week.
After his arrival in New York, Zelenskiy visited a hospital where seriously wounded Ukrainian soldiers are treated, presenting some with medals for courage.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Ukraine Says It's On 'Offense' Around Melitopol, Bakhmut As Drones Downed Far From Front Lines
Fighting continued in southern and eastern regions of Ukraine as Kyiv claimed to have downed dozens of Russian attack drones across the country overnight on September 18-19, but an air attack was blamed for a civilian death in the western city of Lviv.
The Ukrainian military's General Staff said in its regular briefing on September 19 that its forces were conducting offensive operations in areas around Melitopol, in the southeast, and Bakhmut, in the east, in efforts to retake territory and "consolidate new positions."
It said its forces had destroyed 27 of 30 unmanned kamikaze drones in the central, southern, and western regions of the country.
The alleged Russian attacks using Iranian-designed drones reportedly targeted the regions of Kharkiv, Kryviy Rih, Odesa, and Khmelnytskiy.
A blast in the western city of Lviv -- far from the front lines -- early on September 19 struck three industrial warehouses and killed one person, according to local officials.
Lviv regional Governor Maksim Kozitskiy said via Telegram that another man and woman had been pulled from the rubble and the man was "in serious condition."
Kozitskiy said 15 of 18 Russian drones had been shot down, including seven over Lviv.
Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadoviy was quoted as saying the body of one warehouse employee had been found under the rubble.
RFE/RL cannot independently confirm battlefield developments by either side.
One cargo vessel carrying grain has left the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Chornomorsk for the first time since a grain deal collapsed, an industry source told Reuters on September 19, in a test of Ukraine's ability to unblock its seaports for grain export.
Ukraine last month announced a "humanitarian corridor" in the Black Sea to release ships trapped in its ports since Russia invaded the country in February 2022 and to circumvent a de facto blockade after Russia abandoned a deal to let Kyiv export grain.
Two bulk carriers were reportedly loading some 20,000 tons of wheat for Africa and Asia.
Meanwhile, military leaders from Ukraine and its partner countries are gathering in western Germany on September 19 for the 15th meeting of the so-called Ramstein format.
The meeting is the first for Ukraine's new minister of defense, Rustem Umerov, who was appointed as part of Zelenskiy's recent reshuffle.
The New York Times published a report on September 18 citing evidence suggesting one of the most notorious bombings of a civilian area in the 18-month-old invasion might have been caused by a Ukrainian missile that failed to hit its intended target and instead struck a busy market in the eastern city of Kostyantynivka, killing at least 15 people and injuring 30 more.
The report cited "evidence collected and analyzed by The New York Times, including missile fragments, satellite imagery, witness accounts, and social media posts, strongly suggests the catastrophic strike was the result of an errant Ukrainian air-defense missile fired by a Buk launch system."
With reporting by Reuters and The New York Times
Putin And Xi To Meet In Beijing In October, Russia Says
Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to Beijing in October for talks with China's Xi Jinping, the Kremlin's chief's first known trip abroad since the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant against him.
Nikolai Patrushev, the secretary of Russia's Security Council, said that the West's attempt to contain both Russia and China should deepen cooperation between the two powers.
Putin will attend the third Belt and Road Forum after an invitation by Xi during a high-profile visit to Moscow in March.
Earlier on September 19, the Group of Seven (G7) called on China to press Russia to stop its aggression in Ukraine after foreign ministers of the bloc met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly and released a joint statement.
The statement, released by G7 chair Japan, said the members hoped China would push for the immediate, complete, and unconditional withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine.
The statement comes as China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, visits Russia for a four-day trip during which both countries are expected to pledge deeper political ties.
With reporting by Reuters
- By Reuters
Coal From Russian-Occupied Ukraine Reportedly Sold In NATO-Member Turkey
At least $14.3 million worth of coal produced in areas of Ukraine illegally annexed by Russia has been exported to NATO-member Turkey this year, according to Russian customs data reviewed by Reuters. Between February and July 2023, about 160,400 tons of coal from the annexed eastern Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk arrived in Turkey. Three producers listed in the customs data confirmed to Reuters they had shipped coal from the two regions to Turkey during that period. Unlike the United States and European Union, Turkey has not restricted trade with Russia or the areas of Ukraine controlled by Moscow. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Former Head Of Kherson Region Found Dead In Kyiv
Hennadiy Lahuta, the former head of the Kherson region, was found dead in Kyiv. He was 49. Police suspect either murder or suicide. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in October 2021 appointed Lahuta, the former deputy mayor of Kherson city, to oversee the region. Four months later, in February 2022, Lahuta fled to Kyiv as Russian troops overran much of the region. He was fired by Zelenskiy in July of that year. Lahuta's body was found on September 17 near a garage in a Kyiv neighborhood. His wife had reported him missing three days earlier. To read the original version by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Swapped Americans Arrive In Doha En Route To U.S. After Complicated Deal With Iran
Five Americans who were swapped for $6 billion in unfrozen assets and five Iranians detained in the United States arrived overnight in Doha, where some embraced the U.S. ambassador to Qatar and walked seemingly in high spirits to a building at the airport in anticipation of the next flight home to the United States.
"Today, five innocent Americans who were imprisoned in Iran are finally coming home," U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement timed with their arrival on the Mideast stopover.
In New York, hard-line Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi called the deal to swap a total of 10 individuals along with the assets "a step in the direction of a humanitarian action between us and America" that could "definitely help in building trust."
The agreement took months to clinch and has sparked criticism from some hawkish elements in the United States who think it extends a lifeline to an Iranian regime laboring under tough U.S. sanctions.
The five were expected to land in the United States as soon as late on September 18.
"I would not be free today, if it wasn't for all of you who didn't allow the world to forget me," one of three of the U.S. citizens who have been identified, Siamak Namazi, said in a statement on his behalf.
A Qatari plane had taken off from Tehran carrying the five with two of their relatives, news agencies reported, hours after a Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said the prisoner exchange would occur shortly.
Some $6 billion of Iranian assets once frozen in South Korea is now in Qatar, a key element for the prisoner exchange, added Nasser Kanaani in comments during a news conference aired on state television.
The exchange comes amid a major U.S. military buildup in the Persian Gulf.
According to the deal, the funds will be kept in accounts in Qatar, a U.S. ally on the Arabian Peninsula and home to a major U.S. military installation. Those funds would be allowed for so-called humanitarian spending, like on food and medicine, already allowed under the sanctions, Washington has said.
Iranian officials had identified five individuals in U.S. custody whom Tehran would like handed over as part the deal.
They include three Iranians -- Mehrdad Ansari, Reza Sarhangpour Kafrani, and Kambiz Attar Kashani -- charged with illegally obtaining advanced or potentially dual-use technology thought to be bound for Iran that has been under tightly reimposed U.S. sanctions since 2018.
Two others -- Kaveh Lotfolah Afrasiabi and Amin Hasanzadeh -- were jailed for failing to register as a foreign agent and stealing engineering plans on behalf of Iran, respectively.
"Out of the five Iranian citizens in America, two will return to Iran, two will stay in America at their own request, and one person will go to a third country at their request," Kanaani said. He did not identify which prisoners would return to Iran and which would not.
The freed Americans include Namazi, who was detained in 2015 and was later sentenced to 10 years in prison on internationally criticized spying charges; Emad Sharghi, a venture capitalist sentenced to 10 years; and Morad Tahbaz, a British-American conservationist of Iranian descent who was arrested in 2018 and also received a 10-year sentence. The fourth and fifth prisoners were not identified.
Iran has been accused of taking foreign nationals hostage under the guise of breaking the law to use as bargaining chips. Iranian security forces have taken some 40 foreign nationals into custody during a current wave of unrest, often without revealing any charges.
Iran has been isolated and hit with tightened economic and diplomatic sanctions since then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew in 2018 from a three-year-old deal between world powers and Iran to curb Tehran's nuclear program in exchange for relief from previous measures aimed at stopping the country from developing its atomic capabilities.
Aside from the diplomatic and economic fallout, observers since then have attributed a series of ship seizures and attacks in the crucial Strait of Hormuz region to Tehran.
Tehran has also cooperated with Russia in the Middle East in addition to supplying Moscow with crucial attack drones to further the Kremlin's war plans in Ukraine.
With reporting by AP
Russia Sentences First Woman For Skipping Mobilization Call-Up
A Russian court has for the first time sentenced a woman to prison for failing to report for active duty following the Kremlin's call-up of reserves last year.
Whether Corporal Madina Kabaloyeva from the impoverished Caucasus region of Kabardino-Balkaria will actually see time behind bars is another thing.
Kabaloyeva was sentenced to six years in prison for failing to report without a valid reason, Kommersant reported, citing the local court.
However, as she has a 5-year old child, the start of her sentence was postponed until 2032. The sentence may be intended as a warning to both men and women who are called up.
Kabaloyeva, a reservist, told the court that she did not report for duty following her call-up because she was pregnant.
She said military doctors recommended she temporarily leave the service and she thought they had informed her commanders.
Prosecutors said that since Kabaloyeva continued to receive military allowances and benefits, she hadn't actually left the service and should have shown up.
The penalty for such an offense is seven to 10 years.
Kabaloyeva's lawyer said she will appeal the ruling.
Putin Nationalizes Printing Houses Transferred To Nobel Prize-Winning Editor
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree nationalizing printing presses that the previous foreign owner had transferred to a Nobel Prize- winning opposition editor.
Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Norwegian holding Amedia announced it would be exiting the Russian market and handed over control of four of its six printing presses in the country to Dmitry Muratov, the editor in chief of Novaya Gazeta.
Amedia printed Novaya Gazeta, an investigative outlet that regularly exposed government abuse and corruption. For his outlet's work, Muratov shared the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize with Maria Ressa, who co-founded Rappler, a news website critical of the Philippine government.
The Kremlin shut down Novaya gazeta in March 2022 amid a clampdown on journalists and public dissent in the wake of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The decree signed by Putin on September 18 nationalizes five of Amedia’s printing presses, including three handed to Muratov. The fate of the sixth printing press is unclear.
Following the closure of Novaya Gazeta, some of the outlet’s journalists left the country and launched a similarly named publication with an editorial office in Riga. Earlier this year, the Moscow City Court deprived the new outlet of its media license.
Meanwhile Muratov announced earlier this month that he was temporarily leaving the post of editor in chief of Novaya Gazeta to mount a court challenge against his inclusion on the Justice Ministry’s list of "foreign agents."
The nationalization of Amedia's printing presses is the latest in a series of foreign asset seizures by the Kremlin. Hundreds of foreign companies announced their departure from Russia following the invasion of Ukraine but many struggled to find buyers for their assets.
Russian Gorchakov Fund, Sanctioned By The EU, Holds Conference In Republika Srpska
The Russian state-financed Aleksandr Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund, which was sanctioned by the West for its ties to the Kremlin, will hold a conference in Republika Srpska, the Serb-majority entity of Bosnia-Herzegovina.
The European Union sanctioned the Gorchakov Fund in 2022, saying it was “responsible for actively supporting and benefitting from the Government of the Russian Federation, which is responsible for the annexation of Crimea and the destabilization of Ukraine.”
According to the EU, the Russian Foreign Ministry funds the work of the Gorchakov Fund, which in turn grants funding to think tanks and nongovernmental organizations.
Now the Gorchakov Fund will hold its annual Balkan Dialogue forum in Banja Luka in October. The event is hosted by the University of Banja Luka’s Faculty of Security Science.
Its dean, Predrag Ceranic, told RFE/RL’s Balkan Service that he was not aware that the Gorchakov Fund was under EU sanctions. He said that he did not see “any obstacle” in that, adding that Bosnia-Herzegovina “is not at war with Russia, it is not even a member of the EU […] and, in general, it has no hostile relationship with Russia.”
The topics of the conference include the “Russian view” of the Dayton agreement that ended the Bosnian War in 1995, following the breakup of Yugoslavia, RFE/RL’s Balkan Service reported.
The Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik, who is sanctioned by the United States for alleged corruption and threatening the stability and territorial integrity of Bosnia, will meet participants at the event.
The president of the Gorchakov Fund, Leonid Drachevsky, a former diplomat and deputy-minister, will attend the event in Banja Luka. Russian Ambassador to Bosnia Igor Kalabuhov will also attend.
Edina Becirevic, associate professor at the Faculty of Criminal Justice, Criminology, and Security Studies at the University of Sarajevo, said the conference is a continuation of Russian support for Dodik's secessionist policy, but also of Russia's malignant political influence in the Western Balkans.
“There is no doubt that since 1992 Russia has supported those political forces committed to the destruction of the state of Bosnia-Herzegovina,” she told RFE/RL’s Balkan Service.
The Aleksandr Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund was established in 2010 by the then-Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, while Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is chairman of its board of trustees.
Among the members of the fund’s board is the U.S. sanctioned oligarch Alisher Usmanov, as well as Yevgeny Primakov, the head of Rossotrudnichestvo, the agency that oversees cultural exchange programs and promotes Russia’s political and economic interests abroad.
The Fund says it supports the “creation of a public, political and business climate abroad, favorable for Russia”. It was named after Aleksandr Gorchakov, Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs from 1856 to 1882.
According to the EU, “projects organized by the Gorchakov Fund have been important elements of Russia’s foreign policy discourse.”
In 2015, Ukraine closed the office of the Gorchakov Fund in Kyiv because of antistate propaganda.
With reporting by Milorad Milojevic and Meliha Kesmer from RFE/RL’s Balkan Service.
Belarus Spent More Than $14 Million On Lukashenka's Latest Opulent Residence, Says Report
Belarus spent more than $14 million to renovate a building in Minsk to turn it into another residence for longtime authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka, according to an investigative report by BelPol, a group uniting former Belarusian law enforcement officers opposed to Lukashenka's rule. The report, published on YouTube on September 18, alleges that a four-story building which used to house a medical institution and is located not far from Lukashenka's office and other official buildings in central Minsk had been turned into a luxurious residence for the Belarusian strongman. The authoritarian ruler has at least 17 residences across the country. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
U.S. Embassy In Serbia Says It Did Not Invite Sanctioned Official To Ceremony
The U.S. Embassy in Serbia said it didn’t invite Aleksandar Vulin, the sanctioned director of the Balkan country's Security Intelligence Agency (BIA), to an event commemorating the anniversary of a World War II allied rescue mission.
Vulin was photographed at the September 16 event held near the village of Pranjani to recall the heroic 1944 “Halyard” mission, which whisked to safety more than 400 allied pilots held in German-occupied Serbia.
The annual event brings together Serbs and Americans. U.S. ambassador to Serbia, Christopher Hill, was among the attendees and addressed those who had gathered for the event.
In a September 18 written response to RFE/RL, the U.S. Embassy in Belgrade said the event was organized by the Halyard Mission Foundation, not the embassy, and open to all.
“The U.S. Embassy in Belgrade did not personally invite him to attend," the statement said.
Vulin has been under U.S. sanctions since July for alleged corruption, involvement in drug trafficking, and ties to Russia.
He is the highest-ranking Serbian official placed on the U.S. sanctions list since the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) came to power in 2012.
Vulin did not comment on the U.S. sanctions against him.
His party, Movement of Socialists, which is part of the ruling coalition with the Serbian Progressive Party, condemned the sanctions and made a number of accusations against the United States.
Russia Calls On UN's Top Court To Dismiss Ukraine's Genocide Case
Russia called on the UN's highest court in The Hague on September 18 to dismiss what it said was a “hopelessly flawed” case challenging Moscow's argument that its invasion of Ukraine was carried out to prevent genocide.
The Russian request was made at the start of preliminary hearings on the case brought by Ukraine against Russia days after the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022.
Kyiv argues Moscow is abusing international law by saying the invasion was justified to prevent an alleged genocide in eastern Ukraine. Ukraine says there was no risk of genocide in eastern Ukraine, where it had been fighting Russian-backed forces since 2014, and that the genocide treaty does not allow an invasion to stop an alleged genocide.
Kyiv also accuses Russia of “planning acts of genocide in Ukraine” and of “intentionally killing and inflicting serious injury on members of the Ukrainian nationality”, thus committing genocide itself.
Russian officials continue to accuse Ukraine of committing genocide without providing evidence of such alleged crimes. Moscow says Ukraine is using the case before the UN’s top court as a roundabout way to get a ruling on the overall legality of Russia's military actions.
The hearings, set to run until September 27, will focus on legal arguments about the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), not the case on its merits.
Russia claims that the ICJ does not have jurisdiction and says that the case should be dismissed.
Russia’s representative Gennady Kuzmin told the court on September 18 that “Ukraine's legal position is hopelessly flawed”. He claims that, if Ukraine insists that no genocide has occurred, “there cannot be a violation” of the UN’s Genocide Convention and thus the case must be dismissed.
On September 19, Ukraine will present arguments on why the court has jurisdiction to have the case continue. The court will also hear from 32 other states, all supporting Ukraine's argument that the court has jurisdiction to move the case forward.
In March 2022, the ICJ sided with Ukraine, ordering Russia to “immediately suspend” its military action.
Russia has so far ignored the court’s order to stop the invasion.
Earlier in 2023 the court admitted requests by 32 of Ukraine's allies to join the case on Kyiv’s side. Those include all European Union member states except Hungary, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and other allies of Ukraine, but not the United States.
The Hague-based ICJ was created after World War II to resolve legal complaints submitted by states over alleged breaches of international law. It is the supreme judicial institution of the United Nations. The rulings of the ICJ are binding but it has no direct means of enforcing them.
Experts quoted by Reuters said a ruling in Kyiv's favor would not stop the war but could impact future reparation payments.
With reporting by AFP, Reuters and Current Time.
Prigozhin's Widow Officially Changes Name Following Mercenary's Death
The widow of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the mercenary who died in an unexplained plane crash in August two months after leading an unsuccessful mutiny, has officially changed her last name, the RBK news agency reported, citing registration data. Lyubov Prigozhina has reverted back to her maiden name Kryazhevaya, RBK said. Prigozhin had three children but RBK did not know whether they too had changed their family names. Prigozhin’s mutiny was the greatest challenge to Vladimir Putin during his 24-years in power. The Russian president called his rebellion “treason” and a “stab in the back,” leading many experts to predict the mercenary’s demise.
Two Kyrgyz Nationals Killed In Helicopter Crash In Turkey
Kyrgyzstan's Foreign Ministry said on September 18 that two Kyrgyz nationals and one Turkish citizen died in a helicopter crash in Turkey's western province of Izmir two days earlier, adding that rescue teams found the last body in an artificial reservoir. The helicopter crashed into the reservoir as it was working to extinguish wildfires in the Menderes district on September 16. A fourth person aboard, a Kyrgyz citizen, survived the crash and is currently in hospital with multiple injuries. According to the ministry, work is under way to organize the repatriation of the bodies of the two Kyrgyz men. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Iranian Cinematographer Among Those Detained Trying To Mark Amini's Death
Cinematographer Leila Naghdipari was one of hundreds of Iranians arrested over the weekend for attempting to mark the first anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly breaking the country's mandatory head-scarf rule.
Naghdipari's husband, director Majid Barzegar, said in a post on Instagram on September 18 that his wife left the house at noon a day earlier and subsequently went missing for more than 24 hours before he received a late night phone call from Nakhdipari that she was alive.
She said: "I'm good. Very good. I have received a temporary detention order and now I'm in Qarchak Varamin prison," he wrote. He had no further details.
The arrest was one of hundreds made over the weekend amid sporadic protests by Iranians and a tight clampdown on any gatherings across the country as one year passed since Amini's death on September 16, 2022.
Video on social media on September 17 showed protesters in the western city of Hamadan clapping and shouting "Death to the Islamic republic." Some video showed protesters scattering after what appears to be shooting by security forces.
The Tehran-based Shargh newspaper, citing official sources, said that at least 270 individuals had been detained in various Iranian cities, outside of Tehran. “However, unofficial figures indicate even higher numbers,” Shargh added.
The Islamic Republic's official news agency, IRNA, confirmed the arrests, accusing the detainees of "disruption" and "rioting." It gave no further information.
Amini's death sparked a wave of protests nationwide that rocked the country, posing the greatest threat to the Islamic leadership since it took power following the revolution in 1979.
Iranians, especially women and students, defiantly took to the streets calling for the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to step down because of the government's trampling of human rights and freedoms.
Authorities responded with a clampdown that has left hundreds dead and saw thousands detained.
They had warned ahead the weekend that all dissent would be dealt with severely, and even briefly arrested Amini's father on September 16 as a warning to avoid commemorating his 22-year-old daughter's death.
In the western Iranian city of Sanandaj, reports emerged of the arrest of a 15-year-old whose whereabouts remain unknown, while the Norway-based Hengaw group, which monitors rights violations in Iran's Kurdish regions, reported on September 17 that government forces arrested people in the cities of Gorgan, Fasa, Bojnurd, Zahedan, Zanjan, and Qeshm.
Meanwhile, images taken outside the "Relief Command Headquarters of the Police Force" in Tehran over the weekend show dozens of families waiting, seeking information about their detained relatives.
Rahim Jahanbakhsh, the police commander of West Azerbaijan Province, announced the arrest of 137 individuals on charges of "disturbing public opinion in social media."
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Explosions Reported Near Building Housing Russian-Installed Administration Of Ukraine's Donetsk
Explosions have been reported near an area close to the building that houses the Moscow-backed separatist government of Ukraine’s eastern region of Donetsk, which is under Russian control. Local media reported that at least one shell hit the building in the regional capital, Donetsk. The de facto mayor of Donetsk, Aleksei Kulemzin, wrote on Telegram that "the city's center is under attack." According to him, the city's central Pushkin Boulevard was targeted. No more details were provided. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Kosovo PM Accuses EU Envoy Of Siding With Serbia
Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti has accused Miroslav Lajcak, the EU's special envoy for dialogue between Pristina and Belgrade, of "taking a position" against Kosovo. Kurti's remarks on September 18 come days after after talks collapsed in Brussels with the EU blaming what it called Pristina's unwillingness to honor its commitment to a deal. Kurti said Lajcak was coordinating with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to pressure him to implement only one part of the deal signed early this year that could pave the way to normalization between the two traditional foes. "On September 14 there was a clear positioning of the mediator against Kosovo...They have gone a long way in attacking the future of Kosovo," Kurti told a press briefing in Pristina. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
Bosnia Says No Evidence That Ukrainian Icon Given To Lavrov Was Stolen
The Prosecutor-General’s Office of Bosnia-Herzegovina has announced that it has closed its investigation into whether a centuries-old Orthodox icon gifted to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in 2020 was, in fact, a protected cultural treasure stolen from Ukraine. It said that Ukraine’s Prosecutor-General’s Office had confirmed there was no evidence the piece of art was from Ukraine, nor part of that country’s cultural heritage. Shortly after the embarrassing episode in 2020, Russia announced it was returning the gift. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
Red Cross: Mayor Of Ukrainian City Of Kherson Is In Russian Custody
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has confirmed that the mayor of the Ukrainian city of Kherson, Ihor Kolykhayev, is in Russian custody, the mayor's son Svyatoslav said on September 17. Ukrainian authorities said in July last year that occupying Russian forces had detained Ihor Kolykhayev after he refused to collaborate with them. Svyatoslav Kolykhayev said the ICRC had officially confirmed his father's status on September 13, adding that both the mayor's health state and his exact whereabouts remain unknown. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Another Karakalpak Activist Facing Extradition To Uzbekistan Released From Kazakh Detention
Kazakh authorities have released from detention another Karakalpak activist who faces extradition to Uzbekistan, where supporters say she would be at serious risk of politically motivated prosecution and torture over last year's mass protests in Uzbekistan's Karakalpakstan region.
Kazakhstan-based Karakalpak activist Aqylbek Muratbai said over the weekend that Raisa Khudaibergenova had been released after spending exactly one year in detention awaiting a Kazakh court decision on her possible extradition to Uzbekistan. Kazakh law does not allow individuals awaiting extradition to be held for more than one year.
Last week, two other Karakalpak activists, Koshkarbai Toremuratov and Zhangeldy Zhaksymbetov, were released from Kazakh custody, also after spending exactly one year behind bars awaiting a court decision on extradition.
Muratbai said at the time that Uzbekistan's extradition request remained valid and that Kazakh authorities rejected asylum requests by Toremuratov and Zhaksymbetov, who appealed the decision. It may take up to one year for the appeals to be considered by Kazakhstan's Supreme Court.
As for Khudaibergenova, Muratbai said she had nothing to do with the mass protests last year in Karakalpakstan, as she had lived in Almaty for many years and worked as a cardiologist in Kazakhstan's largest city.
In January, an Uzbek court sentenced 22 Karakalpak activists to prison terms on charges including undermining the constitutional order for taking part in the mass protests in Karakalpakstan in July 2022.
In March, another 39 Karakalpak activists accused of taking part in the protests in the region's capital, Nukus, were convicted, with 28 of them sentenced to prison terms of between five and 11 years. Eleven defendants were handed parole-like sentences.
Uzbek authorities say 21 people died in Karakalpakstan during the protests, which were sparked by the announcement of a planned change to the constitution that would have undermined the region's right to self-determination.
However, the Austrian-based Freedom for Eurasia human rights group claimed in July that at least 70 people were killed during the unrest.
The violence forced Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev to make a rare about-face and scrap the proposal.
Mirziyoev accused "foreign forces" of being behind the unrest, without further explanation, before backing away from the proposed changes.
Karakalpaks are a Central Asian Turkic-speaking people. Their region used to be an autonomous area within Kazakhstan before becoming autonomous within the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic in 1930 and then part of Uzbekistan in 1936.
