Russia Claims U.S. Warship Tried To Violate Its Territorial Waters In Sea Of Japan

Russia claims one of its warships has chased away a U.S. Navy destroyer that allegedly attempted to intrude into Russian territorial waters during Russian-Chinese naval drills in the Sea of Japan.

There was no immediate comment from the U.S. side.

The reported incident on October 15 comes as Moscow’s relations with the United States and its Western allies are at post-Cold War lows, strained by issues including Russia's meddling in elections, the conflicts in Ukraine, and cyberattacks allegedly from Russian hackers.

Russia's Defense Ministry said in a statement that the Russian vessel Admiral Tributs approached the USS Chafee after it had ignored warnings to leave an area in the Peter the Great Gulf that had been declared off limits to shipping due to exercises with artillery fire.

After “making an attempt to cross the Russian sea border,” the U.S. destroyer changed course and sped out of the area at a moment when the two vessels were just 60 meters away from each other, the ministry said.

Earlier, the ministry said Russia and China had held joint naval drills in the Sea of Japan and practiced how to operate together and destroy floating enemy mines with artillery fire.

Amid strained ties, there has been a series of potentially dangerous close encounters between Russian and NATO warplanes and navy ships in recent years, with the alliance accusing Moscow of aggressive maneuvers in the air and at sea.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, and TASS