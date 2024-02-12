News
Russian Oligarch's Seized Yacht Costs $7 Million A Year To Maintain, Justifying Sale, U.S. Says
The U.S. government has said it is spending more than $7 million a year to maintain a superyacht it seized from a Russian oligarch in 2022 and urged a judge to let it auction the vessel. Authorities in Fiji seized the Amadea under a warrant alleging it was owned by Suleiman Kerimov, who has been placed under sanctions by the United States. Efforts to auction the yacht are being challenged by Eduard Khudainatov, who claims he owns the yacht and says it cannot be forfeited because he has not been hit with sanctions. U.S. prosecutors say the "excessive" maintenance bill justifies an auction.
France Accuses Russia Of Disinformation Campaign Ahead Of Ukraine Invasion Anniversary
French government officials on February 12 accused Russia of operating a long-running online manipulation campaign against Ukraine’s Western backers in the lead-up to the second anniversary of Moscow's military invasion of its neighbor. French Foreign Ministry officials said that Russia had stepped up efforts to manipulate information and spread deception, targeting Kyiv's allies in the West, including Poland, Germany, and France. They referred to messages on social-media platforms such as X, formerly Twitter, and websites like Sputnik as "massive in scope" and "complex in structure."
NATO Can't Be 'A La Carte,' Borrell Says As Allies Blast Trump's Comments
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and other European defense and foreign ministers on February 12 joined a torrent of criticism over former U.S. President Donald Trump's comment downplaying the U.S. commitment to NATO's security umbrella in Europe.
"Let's be serious. NATO cannot be an a la carte military alliance, it cannot be a military alliance that works depending on the humor of the president of the U.S." day to day, Borrell said after Trump suggested that under his administration the United States might not defend NATO allies that failed to spend enough on defense.
Borrell added that he would not keep commenting on "any silly idea" emerging from the U.S. presidential election campaign.
Trump, the Republican front-runner in the 2024 race, sent a chill through European allies when he said at a campaign rally on February 10 he would "encourage" Russia to attack any NATO country that does not meet financial obligations.
U.S. President Joe Biden called Trump's comments "appalling and dangerous" in a statement on February 11, joining several European defense and foreign ministers responding over the weekend.
The reactions continued on February 12, with Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren saying Trump's comment was "exactly what Putin loves to hear."
Ollongren called the comment "worrying" and said it was not the first time that Trump has made a comment along these lines.
While in office, Trump -- who was defeated by Biden in the 2020 election -- often expressed doubts about the need for NATO and repeatedly threatened to pull out of the alliance if members did not pay what he considered their fair share for their defense.
Ollongren rebuffed Trump, stressing that NATO's strength is in its unity.
"If we're not united, it makes us weaker. And we know that that is what Putin is looking for," he told Reuters on February 12.
The principle of collective defense -- the idea that an attack on one member is considered an attack on all and would trigger collective self-defense action -- is enshrined in Article 5 of NATO's founding treaty. It is considered the hallmark of the NATO alliance.
Ollongren also noted that most NATO allies were close to or had reached the target budget spending on defense of 2 percent of gross domestic product by 2024. NATO allies agreed to the goal in 2014.
German Finance Minister Christian Lindner also reacted to Trump’s comment. Speaking in London on February 12, Lindner said the transatlantic partnership will continue.
"Regardless of who is in the White House, we have an overriding interest in continuing to cooperate across the Atlantic, economically, politically, and also in matters of security," he said.
Lindner said Britain and Germany shared similar challenges when it came to strengthening free-trade capabilities.
The dialogue "is of particular importance" after Trump's statements, Lindner said before going into a meeting with British counterpart Jeremy Hunt.
"We are facing major challenges as European members of NATO," Lindner said, adding that Europe's peace and free-trade order had been put at risk by Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier echoed other EU leaders, saying the statements "are irresponsible and even play into Russia's hands."
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
No Dinars, Just Euros: Ethnic Serbs Protest In Northern Kosovo
Hundreds of ethnic Serbs marched in Kosovo's North Mitrovica on February 12 to protest against a new regulation targeting Serbia's currency, the dinar. Kosovo's Central Bank issued a regulation restricting all cash transactions anywhere in the country to euros from February 1.
Russian Warrant Issued For Facebook Parent Company Spokesman
A Moscow court on February 12 issued an arrest warrant for the spokesman for Facebook's parent company, Meta, accusing him of promoting terrorism. Russian media reported earlier that the Justice Ministry ordered Stone's arrest in February 2023. Stone, who has never been in Russia and does not speak Russian, was targeted due to a policy change he announced in March 2022, less than a month after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The policy shift by Meta allowed some calls for violence against Russian invaders, including President Vladimir Putin, to be made on Facebook or Instagram, which Meta also owns. To read the original story on Current Time, click here.
Uncle Of Amini Jailed For Supporting Iranian Protesters
An uncle of Mahsa Amini, an Iranian woman who died while in police custody for an alleged hijab infraction, has been handed a stiff prison sentence for comments he made about the protests sparked by his niece's death that were critical of the Islamic regime.
Safa Aeli, according to Hengaw, a group that closely tracks human rights violations in Iran, was sentenced by Branch 1 of the Islamic Revolutionary Court in the western city of Saqqezto to a total of five years, four months, and 17 days in prison on charges of "participation in a gathering and conspiracy against internal security," "propaganda against the system," and "insulting the leader of the Islamic Republic."
Aeli was arrested by security forces in a raid on his home on September 21, the eve of the first anniversary of Amini's death, which triggered massive unrest around the country. Hengaw said he was "brutally assaulted" during his 42 days in detention before being released on bail.
According to Hengaw, the most severe sentence is for the conspiracy charge, for which he was handed three years, six months, and one day. According to Iranian law, that sentence will be the only one carried out.
Hengaw added that one-third of the conspiracy sentence is suspended for three years, conditional upon Aeli refraining from associating with anyone arrested during September commemorations of the anniversary of Amini's death. He must also report to the Intelligence Office and complete three educational, ethical, and religious courses.
Tensions between the government and the families of those killed or arrested in the nationwide protests rose in the months before and just after the first anniversary of Amini's death.
The government has been accused of stepping up the pressure on the victims' families through collective arrests and the summoning of grieving families by security agencies with the aim of keeping them from commemorating the lives of their loved ones, which the government fears will trigger further unrest.
Reports indicate that on the anniversary of Amini's death, security forces prevented her family from visiting her grave.
The public anger at Amini's death has been widely seen as one of the biggest threats to Iran's clerical establishment since the foundation of the Islamic republic in 1979.
At least 500 people have been killed around the country since the authorities began the current crackdown on her sympathizers, with thousands more detained or harassed.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Ethnic Serbs In Northern Kosovo Protest Against New Currency Rules
Hundreds of ethnic Serbs in North Mitrovica in northern Kosovo demonstrated on February 12 against a new regulation targeting Serbia's currency, the dinar. The restrictions that took effect on February 1 ban financial institutions from using any currency other than the euro for local transactions. Even though it's not a member of the European Union or its currency area, the eurozone, Kosovo unilaterally adopted the euro in 2002 to help bring monetary stability and to simplify and reduce transaction costs inside and outside the country. Belgrade, which has never acknowledged Kosovo's 2008 declaration of independence, still pays many ethnic Serbs at institutions in Serb-dominated parts of the country -- where an estimated 120,000 ethnic Serbs still live -- in dinars. Many also hold their pensions and get child allowances in dinars. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
Russia Adds 18 British Citizens To Its Sanctions List
Russia's Foreign Ministry said on February 12 that it added 18 British citizens, including top defense officials and leading Russia experts, to its sanctions list for "demonizing" Russia and supporting "the regime" of Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Ukraine. U.K. Minister of State for Defense Procurement James Cartlidge, Deputy Chief of the Defense Staff Roland Walker, Deputy National Security Adviser for International Affairs Sarah MacIntosh, Director of Submarines Simon Asquith, Head of National Cyberforces Timothy David Neal-Hopes, as well as several scholars and experts from Oxford and Cambridge universities are among those whom Russia has hit with sanctions. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Ukrainian Basketball Player Fatally Stabbed In Germany
A 17-year-old Ukrainian basketball player was fatally stabbed after an altercation at a bus stop in Germany, police said on February 12, in a case that has sparked outrage in Kyiv. Volodymyr Yermakov, who played at youth level for the Ukrainian national team and German side ART Giants Duesseldorf, died in hospital following the incident in the western city of Oberhausen on February 10. Yermakov and a Ukrainian teammate had a "verbal" dispute with two other teenagers on a city center bus, local police said, adding that investigations into the background of the altercation were ongoing.
Moldova Says Crashed Drone Contained Explosives; Minister Blasts Russia For 'Barbaric Attacks' On Ukraine
Fragments from a Russian drone that crashed into Moldova contained explosives the country's police said, as Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi condemned Russia's “barbaric attacks” across the border in Ukraine. Police on February 12 said that 50 kilograms of explosives were discovered during an investigation of the Shahed drone parts found on February 11 at a crash site near Moldova’s southern town of Etulia, close to the border with Ukraine. All of the drone components have been collected and defused, police said. Popsoi condemned Russia’s “constant barbaric attacks” against Ukraine, in a post on X, formerly Twitter. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Moldovan Service, click here.
Another Self-Exiled Politician's Apartment Is Put Up For Sale By Belarus
Minsk authorities have put on auction a two-bedroom apartment in the Belarusian capital belonging to self-exiled opposition politician Valer Tsapkala, whose candidacy election officials refused to register for a presidential poll in 2020. In April last year, a Minsk court sentenced Tsapkala to 17 years in prison in absentia on charges of violating national security, financing terrorism, and slandering authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka. Tsapkala and his family fled the country in July 2020 and are now in Latvia. Last year, Minsk authorities sold a two-bedroom apartment belonging to the self-exiled leader of the Belarusian opposition Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Russian Media Holding's Executive Gets More Than Seven Years In Prison On Extortion Charge
A Moscow court on February 12 sentenced Kirill Sukhanov, the commercial director of the Ostorozhno Media media holding to 7 1/2 years in prison on an extortion charge. Sukhanov's co-defendants, journalists Arian Romanovsky and Tamerlan Bigayev, received seven years in prison, each on the same charge. The case was launched at the request of a close associate of President Vladimir Putin, Sergei Chemezov, the head of the Rostec state-owned defense conglomerate, who claimed that Sukhanov tried to extort 11 million rubles ($120,600) from him in exchange for withholding sensitive materials. Ostorozhno Media is owned by journalist and TV personality Ksenia Sobchak. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
More Protests In Pakistan Over Election Results As Talks On Future Government Continue
Thousands of people have protested, including blocking roads, in the southwestern Balochistan region of Pakistan against the results of recent inconclusive parliamentary elections as Pakistan’s two largest political parties continued talks over who could lead a future government.
Several parties have rejected the results of the February 8 nationwide poll, with many claiming vote rigging.
Independent candidates -- most linked to jailed former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehrik-e Insaf (PTI) party -- took the most seats in the polls. That spoiled the chances of the army-backed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to win a ruling majority.
However, independents cannot form a government and the country faces weeks of uncertainty as rival parties negotiate coalitions. PTI leaders have claimed they would have won even more seats if not for vote-rigging.
It will be up to the new parliament to pick Pakistan’s next prime minister.
On February 12, thousands of supporters of Khan took to the streets in Balochistan, where Jan Achakzai, a government spokesman, urged protesters to “show grace” by accepting defeat and moving away from the highways.
Khan could not run in the election because of criminal convictions against him that he says are politically motivated.
But candidates aligned with him secured 101 out of 266 seats in the National Assembly, or lower house of parliament.
The Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) party led by three-time prime minister and ex-felon Nawaz Sharif secured 75. Sharif is currently in talks with allies to form a coalition government.
The Pakistan People’s Party, or PPP, led by Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, came in third with 54 seats. One result has been withheld and another vote was postponed because of a candidate’s death. The campaign to kick Khan out of office in 2022 was led by the PML-N and the PPP.
In a statement late on February 11, the PML-N and the PPP said they were committed to "putting the nation's interest and well-being above everything" and "to steering Pakistan away from political instability and towards a path of prosperity and resilience."
Officials from both the PML-N and the PPP, however, said talks were stuck over whose leader would take the top job.
"Both sides are interested to form a coalition, but there is no breakthrough so far. Both parties want the office of prime minister," a top PML-N leader close to Sharif told Reuters.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Anti-Putin Shaman's Request To Get Transferred To Less Restrictive Psychiatric Clinic Rejected Again
A Russian court again refused to transfer to a less restrictive psychiatric clinic a Yakut shaman who became known across the country in 2019 for his attempts to march to Moscow to drive President Vladimir Putin out of the Kremlin. Aleksandr Gabyshev's lawyer, Aleksei Pryanishnikov, said on February 12 that it was the fourth such rejection of a recommendation by the psychiatric clinic where his client was placed against his will in July 2021. Shamans have served as healers and diviners in Siberia for centuries. Soviets harshly repressed the mystics. In recent years, they have been regaining prominence. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Siberian Activist Detained At Checkpoint Along Russian-Kazakh Border On Extremism Charge
Russian authorities detained Siberian activist Sergei Piskunov at a checkpoint along the Russian-Kazakh border and charged him with organizing an extremist group, his associates told RFE/RL on February 12. Two days earlier, police in the Kemerovo region searched Piskunov's home. The Yabloko party branch in Kemerovo said the charge against Piskunov may stem from his public request to a local administrator to allow him to hold a single-person rally to challenge the way the campaign for next month's presidential poll is being held. In the past, Piskunov used to coordinate the activities of the Golos (Voice) movement, which monitored elections in Kemerovo. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Japarov Accuses U.S. Of Interfering In Kyrgyzstan's Internal Affairs
BISHKEK -- Kyrgyzstan has published the text of a letter by President Sadyr Japarov to U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, in which the Central Asian nation's leader accused the United States of interfering in his country's internal affairs.
On February 9, the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry said minister Jeenbek Kulubaev met with the U.S. Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Lesslie Viguerie and handed over Japarov's response to a letter by Blinken that reportedly expressed concern over ongoing discussions by Kyrgyz lawmakers of a controversial bill that would allow authorities to register organizations as "foreign representatives," legislation that critics say mirrors repressive Russian laws on "foreign agents."
"I have to note with regret that the content of your letter has signs of interference in the internal affairs of our state," Japarov's letter -- published by his spokesman Askat Alagozov -- said.
"Today, there are tens of thousands of nongovernmental/nonprofit organizations that are successfully working throughout Kyrgyzstan," the letter continued, adding that there is "a problem directly related to the protection of the legitimate interests of the Kyrgyz state."
Japarov also wrote that the bill in question "is close to the current Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) adopted in the U.S.A. in 1938."
FARA is only triggered when an entity or an individual engages in political activity in the United States.
According to Japarov, some groups in his country that receive funds from abroad "often disseminate false and unreliable information."
In his letter, Japarov closes by saying his country is "ready to work" with the United States, adding: "My only request -- not to interfere in the internal affairs of our country."
Last month, the Kyrgyz parliament's committee for constitutional laws approved the bill in question in the first reading. Further discussion of the controversial draft law is pending.
According to the draft, noncommercial organizations and media outlets that receive foreign funding and are engaged in broadly defined "political" activities will be obliged to report about their activities to the authorities. The legislation will also introduce wide oversight powers by the authorities and potential criminal sanctions for undefined criminal offences.
Dozens of nongovernmental organizations in Kyrgyzstan and international rights watchdogs have called on Kyrgyz lawmakers to reject the bill, insisting that it could be used by the authorities to discredit those labeled as "foreign representatives" and to stifle dissent.
Russian Activist Serving Prison Term In High-Profile 'Network' Case Gets 24 More Years On Double Murder Charge
A Russian court has sentenced the activist Maksim Ivankin, who is already serving a lengthy prison term in the high-profile “Set” (Network) case, to an additional 24 years in prison on a double murder conviction that he said he first confessed to under torture.
The Ryazan regional court sentenced Ivankin on February 12 after a jury found him guilty a month earlier in January of murdering Yekaterina Levchenko, 19, and Artyom Dorofeyev, 21.
Investigators say, Ivankin and his associate Aleksei Poltavets, who is currently in Ukraine, killed Levchenko and Dorofeyev in April 2017 to get rid of potential witnesses who could testify against them in court about their alleged involvement in illegal drug trades.
Ivankin rejected the charges, saying his initial confession was extracted under "torture."
In 2018, Ivankin was sentenced to 13 years in prison on a charge of taking part in a terrorist group's activities. The charge was related to the Network case, which rights defenders and opposition activities have called "fabricated."
Several members of the group were arrested in 2017-2018 for allegedly creating a terrorist group with cells in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Penza, and Omsk, as well as in neighboring Belarus.
Belarusian authorities told RFE/RL at the time that they weren’t aware of a Network cell existing in Belarus.
The suspects were later handed prison terms.
Russian investigators said the Network group planned to organize a series of explosions in Russia during the presidential election and the World Cup soccer tournament in 2018 "to destabilize the situation" in the country and to organize an armed mutiny.
Rights activists have said the charges are false. Several of those arrested have claimed they were tortured while in custody. The Investigative Committee has rejected the allegations.
Amnesty International has called the terror charges "a figment of the Russian security services' imagination...fabricated in an attempt to silence these activists."
With reporting by RIA Novosti
Kazakh Journalist Goes On Trial On Extremism Charges
QONAEV, Kazakhstan -- Independent Kazakh journalist Duman Mukhammedkarim known for his articles critical of the government went on trial on February 12 on extremism charges that he, his supporters, and rights defenders call politically motivated.
A court in the southern town of Qonaev did not allow journalists to attend the trial and agreed to a request by prosecutors to hold the court proceedings behind closed doors.
The court also rejected motions by Mukhammedkarim's lawyer to grant her client an additional 15 days to fully familiarize himself with the case materials as well as allow him to be transferred to house arrest.
Dozens of Mukhammedkarim's supporters gathered in front of the court's building, chanting "Freedom!"
Mukhammedkarim, whose Ne Deidi? (What Do They Say?) YouTube channel is extremely popular in Kazakhstan, was sent to pretrial detention in June 2023 on charges of financing an extremist group and participating in a banned group's activities.
The charges against Mukhammedkarim stem from his online interview with the fugitive banker and outspoken critic of the Kazakh government, Mukhtar Ablyazov, whose Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan (DVK) movement was labeled as extremist and banned in the country in March 2018.
If convicted, Mukhammedkarim could be sentenced to up to 12 years in prison.
Domestic and international rights organizations have urged Kazakh authorities to drop all charges against Mukhammedkarim and immediately release him. Kazakh rights defenders have recognized Mukhammedkarim as "political prisoner."
Rights watchdogs have criticized the authorities in the tightly controlled former Soviet republic for persecuting dissent, but Astana has shrugged the criticism off, saying there are no political prisoners in the country.
Kazakhstan was had been ruled by authoritarian President Nursultan Nazarbaev since its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991 until current President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev succeeded him in 2019.
Over the past three decades, several opposition figures have been killed and many jailed or forced to flee the country.
Toqaev, who broadened his powers after Nazarbaev and his family left the oil-rich country's political scene following deadly, unprecedented anti-government protests in January 2022, has promised political reforms and more freedoms for citizens.
However, many in Kazakhstan consider the reforms announced by Toqaev to be cosmetic, as a crackdown on dissent has continued even after the president announced his "New Kazakhstan" program.
Ukraine To Produce Thousands Of Long-Range Drones In 2024, Minister Says
Ukraine will produce thousands of long-range drones capable of deep strikes into Russia in 2024 and already has up to 10 companies making unmanned aerial vehicles that can reach Moscow and St Petersburg, Ukraine's digital minister said. Mykhaylo Fedorov spoke about the wartime drone industry he has championed in a interview in Kyiv in which he revealed new details about the sector after a spate of Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian oil facilities in recent weeks. "The category of long-range kamikaze drones is growing, with a range of 300, 500, 700, and 1,000 kilometers. Two years ago, this category did not exist ... at all," he told Reuters.
Ukraine Faces Another Wave Of Russian Drones And Missiles
Russia’s military launched another drone attack on Ukraine overnight, with the Ukrainian Air Force reporting on February 12 that air defense systems had destroyed 14 out of 17 drones as well as one Kh-59 cruise missile.
The air force also said Russia’s military had fired S-300 long-range surface-to-air missiles, but did not say how many or whether they hit any targets.
The governor of Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region, Oleh Synehubov, said late on February 11 that it had been attacked by Moscow with missiles launched from Russia's Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine.
According to preliminary reports, Synehubov said, there were no casualties but some nonresidential buildings had suffered damage.
Serhiy Lisak, the governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, said late on February 11 that Russia attacked the city of Pavlohrad with drones. There were no casualties, but some parts of the city lost electricity.
The latest Russian drone attack comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy continued the reshuffle of his war cabinet as the war nears entering its third year.
Among other appointments, Kyiv announced on February 11 that Oleksandr Pavlyuk -- released from his first deputy defense minister post a day earlier -- was named the new commander of Ukraine’s ground forces.
The post was previously held by Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskiy, who was appointed on February 8 as commander in chief of Ukraine’s armed forces, replacing General Valeriy Zaluzhniy.
In Washington, in a rare weekend session on February 11, the Senate voted 67-27 to move forward on a $95.3 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and other countries.
Amid shortages on the battlefield, the package would provide $60 billion for Ukraine, mostly to purchase U.S.-made defense equipment, including munitions and air defense systems that authorities say it desperately needs as Russia batters the country. It includes $8 billion for the government in Kyiv and other assistance.
Even if the Senate does pass the package, its future is deeply uncertain in the House of Representatives.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Afghan Health Care Hit By Drop In Foreign Aid, Taliban Rule, Says Rights Watchdog
A sharp drop in foreign aid to Afghanistan has heavily impacted that country's public health-care system, exacerbating "malnutrition and illnesses resulting from inadequate medical care," Human Rights Watch said in a new report published on February 12. HRW also said Taliban restrictions on women and girls have impeded access to health care, jeopardizing the right of millions of Afghans to medical services. The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021 drove millions into poverty and hunger after foreign aid stopped almost overnight. Sanctions against the Taliban rulers, a halt on bank transfers, and frozen billions in Afghanistan’s currency reserves have cut off access to global institutions and the outside money that supported the aid-dependent economy before the withdrawal of U.S. and NATO forces.
Pashinian Declines To Say Whether Armenia Would Arrest Putin Under ICC Warrant
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian declined to say whether his country would arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin should he visit the Caucasus nation following Yerevan’s decision to join the International Criminal Court, which has issued an arrest warrant for Putin for his role in the deportation of Ukrainian children in occupied areas. Pashinian, when pressed repeatedly in an interview with Britain's Telegraph newspaper, said, “Armenia has had extensive democratic reforms, and I don’t decide who to arrest or not to arrest.” Russia is a traditional Armenian ally, but tensions have arisen in recent years over various issues. The Telegraph said the interview took place in Yerevan.
Two Afghans Detained At Guantanamo Bay For 14 Years Released By Oman, Taliban Says
Two Afghan prisoners who were held in U.S. custody for at least 14 years at the Guantanamo Bay detention center after 2002 were released from house arrest in Oman, a Taliban spokesman said on February 11. Abdul Zahir Saber and Abdul Karim were released as a result of the efforts made by Afghanistan, a Taliban Interior Ministry spokesman said. An official welcome ceremony is being organized in the capital, Kabul, for their return on February 12, the Taliban said. The two were held in Guantanamo until 2017, when they were transferred to Oman, where they spent the next seven years under house arrest, forbidden to travel.
Ukrainian Man Accused Of Espionage, Participation In Terror Group Dies In Russian Detention
A 71-year-old Ukrainian citizen who was accused by Russian authorities of espionage and participation in a terrorist organization has died in pretrial detention in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, the Memorial human rights monitor said on February 11. Memorial said little is known about Viktor Demchenko. Russian state news agency TASS, citing law enforcement agencies, reported that Demchenko died in a Rostov prison hospital from a stroke on December 31. Several Ukrainian citizens living in Russia have been accused of espionage by Russia following the start of the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Pakistani Police Clash With Khan Supporters At Election Protests
Police fired tear gas to disperse supporters of jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on February 11 after his party urged protests outside election offices where they said rigging had taken place in last week's national vote. Independent candidates -- most linked to Khan's Pakistan Tehrik-e Insaf (PTI) party -- took the most seats in the polls, spoiling chances of the army-backed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) of winning a ruling majority. However, independents cannot form a government and the country faces weeks of uncertainty as rival parties negotiate coalitions. PTI leaders claim they would have won even more seats if not for vote-rigging.
