Victims Of Fire In Russia Were Uzbek Nationals

Uzbek officials have confirmed that the seven victims of a July 13 fire in northwestern Russia were Uzbek nationals.

The Uzbek Foreign Ministry issued a statement on July 14, saying that all the fire victims were males of the age between 19 and 50 from Uzbekistan's west-central region of Xorazm.

The fire at an industrial facility in Russia's Leningrad region took place early in the morning on July 13.

The migrant workers also were living on the premises, regional officials said.

The Investigative Committee's branch in St. Petersburg said on July 13 a probe had been launched into the fire.