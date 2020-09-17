Accessibility links

Russia

Russia 'Very Active' In Trying To Influence U.S. Election, FBI Director Says

FBI Director Christopher Wray

FBI Director Christopher Wray has told U.S. lawmakers that Russia continues to try to influence U.S. elections and that its primary goal is to "denigrate" Democratic Party presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Wray said during testimony before the House of Representatives' Homeland Security Committee on September 17 that Russia is behind "malign foreign influence" that aims to harm Biden's campaign through social media, proxies, state media, and online journals.

Moscow also uses these platforms in its attempts to undermine what it sees as an anti-Russian U.S. establishment, Wray said.

The FBI director added that his biggest concern was that a "steady drumbeat of misinformation" would lead to a loss of trust in the result of the November 3 presidential election between Biden and the incumbent, Republican President Donald Trump.

Wray's testimony comes as the White House has downplayed reports that Russia is trying to help Trump win reelection.

With reporting by CNN and Reuters

    RFE/RL

    RFE/RL journalists report the news in 27 languages in 23 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

