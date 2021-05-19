Russian Vlogger Gets Suspended Sentence For Criticizing Government

MOSCOW -- Nikolai Platoshkin, a well-known Russian vlogger and leader of the For A New Socialism movement, has been handed a suspended five-year prison term for a post he published online that criticized the Russian government and urged people to show up to unsanctioned anti-government rallies.



In its ruling on May 19, the court also ordered Platoshkin to pay a 700,000 ruble ($9,500) fine.



Platoshkin, a former diplomat, was placed under house arrest in June after investigators charged him with online calls to hold unsanctioned rallies and mass disorder. He pleaded not guilty.



Prosecutors sought a six-year prison term for the 55-year-old vlogger.



Platoshkin tried to get elected to parliament's lower chamber, the State Duma, as a candidate for the Communist Party in the past. He is well-known for his pro-communist views.



Amnesty International has recognized Platoshkin as a prisoner of conscience, saying that the vlogger was prosecuted for exercising his right to freely express his thoughts and hold peaceful assemblies.



Between 1987 and 2006, Platoshkin worked at Russian diplomatic missions in Germany and the United States.