9 Lava and steam are visible during an eruption of the Bezymianny volcano (left) beside the Kamen (center) and Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcanoes on the Kamchatka Peninsula on April 8.



The Kamchatka Peninsula, in Russia's Far East, extends southward into the North Pacific Ocean. It is one of the most concentrated areas of geothermal activity in the world, with 160 volcanoes in the region, 29 of which are believed to be currently active.