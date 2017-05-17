Death Toll In Gas Blast In Russia's Volgograd Rises To Four

The death toll in a May 16 gas explosion in an apartment building in the southwestern Russian city of Volgograd has risen to four.

Investigators said on May 17 that two bodies had been recovered from the debris overnight after the blast destroyed part of the building.

Three of the victims were residents of the building and the fourth was a gas pipe repairman, the Investigative Committee said.

Local officials said the blast was caused by damage to a gas pipe that was most likely inflicted by workers trying to illegally tap into a water pipe.

Authorities have opened an investigation on suspicion of safety violations. Three suspects have been detained, local law enforcement officials say.

With reporting by TASS and Interfax

