Russian Court Rejects Woman's Appeal Against Arrest Over Video Mocking WWII Monument

Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny has died while in prison, according to a statement from the local department of the Federal Penitentiary Service of the Yamalo-Nenets region where the 47-year-old Kremlin critic had been serving his sentence.

"On February 16, 2024, in penal colony number 3, convict Aleksei Navalny felt unwell after a walk, almost immediately losing consciousness. The medical staff of the institution arrived immediately, and an ambulance team was called," the statement, which could not be independently verified, said.

"All necessary resuscitation measures were carried out, which did not yield positive results. Doctors from the ambulance declared the convict dead. The causes of death are being established."

Russian state-controlled media also quoted the statement as saying Navalny, 47, had died.

The state-run TASS news agency quoted spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying President Vladimir Putin had been informed of the report of Navalny's death but that he had no official information on the cause of death.

There was no immediate confirmation of Navalny’s death from his team.

Navalny spokeswoman Kyra Yarmysh said on X, formerly Twitter, that "we don't have any confirmation of this yet."

She added that Navalny's lawyer is now flying to the prison.

Leonid Solovyov told Novaya gazeta that, at the request of the family, he would not comment on the reports of Navalny’s death.

“By a decision of Alekei Navalny's family, I do not comment on anything at all. Let's figure it out now. Aleksei saw a lawyer on Wednesday (February 14). Everything was fine then," Solovyov was quoted as saying.

U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan told NPR in an interview just after the news broke that, if confirmed, Navalny's death would be a "terrible tragedy."

"The Russian government's long and sordid history of doing harm to its opponents raises real and obvious questions here...We are actively seeking confirmation," he added.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Navalny "paid for his courage with his life," while French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne said in a post on X that the Kremlin critic's "death in a penal colony reminds us of the reality of Vladimir Putin's regime."

Navalny, who last month marked the third anniversary of his incarceration on charges widely believed to be politically motivated, nearly died from a poisoning with a Novichok-type nerve agent in 2020, which he blamed on Russian security operatives acting at the behest of Putin.

He was detained on January 17, 2021, at a Moscow airport upon arriving from Germany, where he had been treated for the poisoning.

He was then handed a 2 1/2-year prison sentence for violating the terms of an earlier parole during his convalescence abroad. The Kremlin has denied any involvement in Navalny's poisoning.

In March 2022, Navalny was handed a nine-year prison term on charges of contempt and embezzlement through fraud that he and his supporters have repeatedly rejected as politically motivated.

Later, Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation and his network of regional offices were designated "extremist" organizations and banned after his arrest, which led to another probe against him on extremism charges.

In August last year, a court extended Navalny's prison term to 19 years and sent him to a harsher "special regime" facility from the maximum-security prison where he was held.

Last month, Navalny was transferred to Polar Wolf, which is a "special regime" prison in Russia's Arctic region.