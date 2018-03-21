Dozens Of Children Hospitalized After Landfill Gas Leak Near Moscow

VOLOKOLAMSK, Russia -- Dozens of children have been hospitalized after apparently breathing toxic gas leaked from a landfill in Volokolamsk, a town near Moscow.

Pyotr Lazarev, the mayor of Volokolamsk, told Current Time TV that the children were rushed to hospital on March 21 with gas-poisoning symptoms, including nausea, vomiting, bleeding noses, and fainting.

The latest incident comes after Volokolamsk authorities declared a temporary state of emergency on March 7, saying the level of hydrogen sulphide in the air was recorded as 2 1/2 times higher and the level of nitric oxide was double usual levels because of a gas leak at the landfill.

The Yadrovo landfill was opened in 2008 and is a dumping site for garbage from Moscow and nearby regions. Local residents have been staging protests, demanding the closure of the landfill for some time.

"The situation is very serious. The children were taken to the clinic by ambulances. Parents are gathered near the hospital, demanding clear information on their children's diagnoses. [Doctors] say it is poisoning," Lazarev said on March 21.

Local resident Sergei Zhukov told RFE/RL that all day on March 21, children, including his daughter, were being brought to the hospital.

On a video placed on VKontakte social network, a doctor is seen briefing concerned parents, telling them that 50 children were hospitalized from the two schools in Volokolamsk.

The Moscow region health authority says 50 children received medical treatment, five of whom were hospitalized, but added that it had not been confirmed that is linked to gas leakage at the landfill.

Earlier on March 21, Russian media reported that 23 children were brought to hospital in Volokolamsk after unidentified individuals sprayed gas inside a school.

However, parents insist that their children felt unwell because a gas leakage at the landfill, accusing media outlets of spreading false information on purpose.

Local residents have been staging protests, demanding the closure of the Yadrovo landfill for some time.

The latest protest on March 8, was violently dispersed by riot police.

On March 3, some 5,000 protesters rallied in Volokolamsk and demanded the landfill's closure, with many complaining of a bad odor in the air.

Local authorities promised "to modernize" the landfill but refused to consider closing it.