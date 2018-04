Thousands of protesters gathered on April 1 in the town of Volokolamsk outside Moscow to demand the closure of a landfill site that has been emitting toxic fumes. They also called for the resignation of local authorities and the governor of the Moscow region, Andrei Vorobyov. RFE/RL has obtained footage of the demonstration from the Drugoye Mneniye (Another Opinion) YouTube channel. (Via RFE/RL's Russian Service)