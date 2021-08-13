One Dead In Bus Explosion In Russian City Of Voronezh

One person died and more than a dozen others were injured in an explosion on a bus in the city of Voronezh in central Russia on August 12, Russian media reports said.

The fatality was a woman whose legs had been blown off by the blast, a health-care official in the Voronezh region told journalists. She died at the hospital while being treated in intensive care, the health-care official said.

About 30 people were on the bus when the blast occurred, RIA Novosti reported, adding that representatives of Russia's FSB security service had arrived at the scene to investigate.

The regional health-care department said in a statement quoted by TASS that the number of injured was 16, and about half of them were in serious or moderately serious condition.

Initial reports said the explosion was caused by gas cylinders installed in the bus, but the bus carrier said all its buses run on diesel fuel.

The governor of Voronezh ordered all public transport drivers to remind people to be vigilant about unattended luggage, a possible indication that authorities are looking at the explosion as a terrorist attack.

Based on reporting by RFE/RL's Russian Service, TASS, and Reuters