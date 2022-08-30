Accessibility links

Estonian Foreign Minister Calls For Nuremberg-Style War Crimes Trial For Putin, New Sanctions

Estonia's foreign minister, Urmas Reinsalu, says Russian President Vladimir Putin should face a Nuremberg-style war crimes trial for ordering the invasion of Ukraine. Ahead of an August 30-31 gathering of EU foreign ministers in Prague, Reinsalu also called for new sanctions against Russia including a ban on tourist visas for Russian citizens. Lithuania's foreign minister, Gabrielius Landsbergis, says EU countries that oppose a blanket visa ban should "wake up" and forget about winning the hearts and minds of average Russians.

