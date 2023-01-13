News
Putin Ally Suggests Confiscating Property Of Ukraine War Critics
A close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin on January 13 suggested confiscating the property and assets of Russians who discredit the country's armed forces and oppose the war in Ukraine. Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, said current measures, such as fines for those who speak out against what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine, were not strict enough. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
More News
Rule Of Law Risks Becoming 'Rule Of Lawlessness,' UN Chief Warns
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on January 12 that the rule of law is at grave risk of becoming “the rule of lawlessness,” pointing to a host of unlawful actions across the globe -- from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and coups in Africa’s Sahel region to North Korea’s nuclear weapons program and Afghanistan’s unprecedented attacks on the rights of women and girls. The UN chief also cited as examples the breakdown of the rule of law in Myanmar since the military ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021, leading to “a cycle of violence, repression, and severe human rights violations,” and the weak rule of law in Haiti, which is beset by widespread rights abuses, soaring crime rates, corruption, and transnational crime. To read the original story from AP, click here.
U.S. Envoy Pushes For Creation Of Serbian Municipalities Association During Visit To Belgrade
U.S. State Department Counselor Derek Chollet stressed the importance of the formation of an Association of Serbian Municipalities during a visit to Belgrade aimed at clearing the way for progress in the normalization of relations between Serbia and Kosovo.
Chollet was in Belgrade on January 12 for talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, one day after he met with Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti in Pristina. He told journalists that he and Vucic discussed the formation of an Association of Serbian Municipalities, saying this is a key move that must be made and said it is in accordance with the constitution of Kosovo.
"We discussed this with the officials in Pristina and our position is that it should be implemented," said Chollet.
The formation of the association was agreed within the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina in Brussels, but the Constitutional Court of Kosovo found that some points of the agreement are not in accordance with Kosovo’s laws.
Chollet said there is a chance for a compromise between Kosovo and Serbia and that the European Union has made a proposal that is a good basis for conversation.
"What we wanted with this visit was to start those conversations. We hope that the negotiations will continue on the basis of that proposal," he said.
He also said that the dialogue on the normalization of relations between Serbia and Kosovo is very important for the stability of the region and Europe, especially amid the war in Ukraine.
He said that EU mediation on normalization is the best solution for the future of Kosovo and Serbia. The EU plan for improving relations between the two sides and achieving complete normalization was submitted to the authorities in Pristina and Belgrade at the end of the summer.
The plan, which RFE/RL has seen, states that the parties are aware that the inviolability of borders, territorial integrity, and sovereignty and the protection of national minorities are the basic conditions for peace. The plan also envisages the recognition of state symbols and a special arrangement for the Serbian community in Kosovo.
The plan was accepted by Kurti as "a good basis for further talks," while officials in Serbia expressed reservations on several occasions.
Chollet said during his meeting with Vucic that Belgrade and Pristina should focus on discussions on the proposal for Kosovo, as well as on the rapid formation of an Association of Serbian Municipalities, according to the office of the president.
In response to a journalist's question, Chollet said that he was concerned about the presence of the Russian Vagner Group in Serbia, particularly its attempts to recruit soldiers for the war in Ukraine, and is working with the government of Serbia and other countries to put an end to those activities.
He also urged Serbia to introduce sanctions against Russia.
"We believe that Russia's actions should not only be condemned but also punished. Russia launched a brutal and illegal war," he said, adding that Serbia is a partner, even though it has not joined the sanctions.
Washington understands the difficult position some countries are in, he said, noting that Serbia has taken significant steps and condemned the war at the United Nations.
Chollet met separately with Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic, and Serbian Defense Minister Milos Vucevic.
Branbic’s office said that Serbia remains committed to peace and stability and will continue to have a constructive approach through dialogue.
Workers At Chinese-Owned Mine In Serbia Protest For Better Wages, Working Conditions
Workers at a Chinese-owned copper mine in eastern Serbia held a protest on January 12 to demand higher wages and improved working conditions.
Several hundred workers at Zijin Bor Copper, located in the town of Bor, participated in the protest, calling for the Chinese company to respect the laws of Serbia and its Serbian workers.
Protester Srecko Karadzic told RFE/RL that he took part because of working conditions and because wages have not kept up with inflation.
"Insufficient respect for workers, insufficient respect for wages and standards,” he said. “Everything is more expensive, and wages are the same."
Goran Nikolic, who also works at Zijin, told RFE/RL that the workers are intimidated and said there are lists of workers who protest. These workers are then transferred to other workplaces, making others afraid, he said.
Zijin did not respond to RFE/RL’s questions about the demands of the workers and the claims about the existence of lists of protesting workers.
The company said in a statement last month that salaries are increased when there is an opportunity for it. It also released information about wages indicating the average salary at the mine is commensurate with the average salary in Serbia.
Negotiations between the management of Zijin and the trade unions on a collective agreement, which establishes the rights of workers and trade unions, have been ongoing since the beginning of 2021.
One of the sticking points is management’s adoption of the Labor Rulebook without the consent of the trade unions.
Caslav Gavric of the trade union Nezavisnost (Independence) told RFE/RL that the document is not in the interest of the workers. Gavric also said that the unions filed a lawsuit for the annulment of the rulebook.
Ivan Jankovic, a deputy of the Serbian minister of mining and energy, told RFE/RL that the ministry is involved in the negotiations.
"It is very important that we have an understanding and a partnership relationship from all sides, and this is what will enable us to solve the problems related to the collective agreement, and later to the Labor Rulebook. Just to be clear, the Labor Rulebook was created after the collective agreement expired, so we are actually talking about one document," he said.
Zijin mines copper, gold, and other ores in Serbia. The Chinese company Zijin Mining took over the state-owned company in Bor in 2018.
The company has on several occasions faced court proceedings and accusations of environmental pollution in eastern Serbia.
Based on reporting by Sonja Gocanin
Russia Sees No Danger From China's Relaxation Of COVID Measures
Russia sees no dangers from Beijing's relaxation of measures to fight COVID-19 and will not impose extra restrictions on people arriving from China, TASS cited a senior official as saying on January 12. China last month abandoned its strict anti-virus regime, prompting a rise in the number of reported infections. More than a dozen countries have since demanded negative test results from travelers arriving from China. But Russia is “not introducing any additional measures against people arriving from China,” said Anna Popova, head of the consumer safety watchdog Rospotrebnadzor. TASS said Popova made the comment on state television. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Bulgaria Investigates Cryptocurrency Platform Nexo Amid Fraud Allegations
Bulgarian prosecutors on January 12 searched about 15 sites in Sofia as part of an investigation into suspected fraudulent activities carried out by the international cryptocurrency lending platform Nexo. "We have taken active steps in the framework of investigations aimed at neutralizing the illegal activities of Nexo," said Siyka Mileva, spokeswoman for the Prosecutor-General's Office. Nexo is accused of "organized crime, money laundering, tax evasion, banking activity without a license, and computer fraud," according to prosecutors. Prosecutors said $94 billion had passed through the platform in the past five years. To read the original story from AFP, click here.
Russia Releases U.S. Navy Veteran Held For Nine Months
Russia has released U.S. Navy veteran Taylor Dudley, who had been held in the country's Kaliningrad exclave for nine months, negotiator Bill Richardson announced. "It is significant that despite the current environment between our two countries, the Russian authorities did the right thing by releasing Taylor today," Richardson said in a statement on January 12. The release came one month after the high-profile swap of Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout for U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, who the United States said had been wrongfully imprisoned. Dudley's detention had not been publicized and Washington did not say he was wrongfully detained.
Iranian Government's Draft Budget Sees Sharp Rise In Military, Security Spending
The Iranian government has presented a draft budget plan for the next Persian year with a significant increase in the budget of military, security, and propaganda institutions.
According to the bill, published on January 11, the budget of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) will increase by 28 percent, while the budget for state radio and television will rise by 42 percent. The budgets of the Intelligence Ministry and the Prisons Organization also see increases of more than 50 percent each.
The draft budget for the Persian year -- which begins in March -- comes as pressure mounts on the country from U.S. sanctions over Tehran's nuclear program and with Iranians flooding the streets to protest the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini -- unrest marked by unprecedented shows of defiance by women and schoolgirls in what appears to be the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Iran's currency and economy have been wracked by U.S. sanctions and other punitive measures imposed since President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. The other signatories have labored since to salvage the agreement, but talks have failed to reach a new deal.
The Iranian currency weakened to an all-time low against the U.S. dollar on December 28, with $1 worth 440,000 rials, compared to 360,000 rials a month earlier, according to the foreign-exchange site Bonbast.com.
Before the beginning of the current wave of protests, the rial was valued at approximately 298,200 to the U.S. dollar.
The significant increases in the budgets of military, security, and propaganda institutions comes at the expense of several other spending areas, including a plan to reduce air pollution, one of the most important problems facing the country.
The government in Tehran plans to fund 12 percent of the budget with oil revenues, projecting exports of up to 1.4 million barrels a day at a maximum expected price of $85 a barrel.
Reuters reported that Iran has offered a discount three times larger than Russia for oil sales to Chinese refineries in hopes of driving up overall revenues. Iran has offered August deliveries at $11 below the price of Brent crude oil, which is $8 less than the price offered by Russia to the Chinese.
Following Russia's military invasion of Ukraine in late February 2022, Russian oil was hit with sanctions by Western countries, forcing it to seek new markets.
The weakening of the Iranian currency has been accelerated by dwindling hopes for the revival of the landmark 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and global powers that had scrapped most international economic sanctions in exchange for limits to Tehran's nuclear program.
Negotiations to revive the deal resumed in April but have since lagged amid Western accusations that Iran was continuing its nuclear enrichment activities.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Hungary Angry As EU Blocks Education Grants Over Corruption Fears
Budapest has slammed the European Commission's decision to withhold grants from Hungarian universities as "unacceptable and intolerable" in the latest spat between the two sides. The commission said last month that 21 Hungarian universities will no longer be eligible for the bloc's Erasmus grant funding, which allows students to spend terms at partner institutions abroad. The universities would also not be eligible to apply for funding for the bloc's Horizon Europe research exchange programs, the commission said. The decision is part of the wider freezing of EU funds for Hungary over corruption concerns.
Rafiq Nishonov, Soviet-Era Leader Of Uzbekistan, Dies At 96
The Soviet-era leader of Uzbekistan, Rafiq Nishonov, has died at the age of 96 in Moscow. Nishonov's friends confirmed the death on January 12 of the man who led Uzbekistan in 1988-89 before taking the post of chairman of the Soviet of Nationalities, the upper house of the Soviet parliament (the Supreme Council of the Soviet Union). Nishonov became an adviser to Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev weeks after the failed coup in August 1991 that led to the Soviet Union’s disintegration. He resided in Moscow until his death. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, click here.
Iranian Court Confirms Six-Year Sentences For Two Labor Activists
An appeals court in Iran has confirmed six-year prison sentences for two labor activists, Reza Shahabi and Hassan Saeedi, the Tehran and Suburbs Bus Company Workers' Union reported.
The union said in a statement dated January 12 that the appeals court hearing was held without the presence of Shahabi and Saeidi. The two labor activists were convicted for "propaganda activity against the Islamic republic" and "assembly and collusion with the intention of committing a crime against national security."
In addition, Shahabi and Saeedi will not be allowed to leave the country for two years after their release and both were banned from joining political parties and using social media for that period.
Shahabi and Saeedi were arrested in May 2022 by Intelligence Ministry officers after they attended a rally marking May Day and to protest against high living costs and rising inflation. The participants also called for the right to establish independent labor organizations.
Shortly after, state television alleged Shahabi and other labor activists had met with two French nationals -- 37-year-old Cecile Kohler and her 69-year-old partner, Jacques Paris -- who have been detained and are accused of seeking to foment unrest in Iran.
The union said the court ruling has "angered and disgusted" their families and other labor activists and demanded the immediate and unconditional release of the two men.
The news comes as security forces across the country try to suppress anti-government protests in cities triggered by the September death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
The protests over Amini's death came after a summer of unrest across Iran over poor living conditions, water shortages, and economic difficulties resulting from crippling sanctions that the United States has imposed on Iran over its nuclear program.
The activist HRANA news agency said that more than 500 people had been killed during the unrest, including 70 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Crimean Tatar Religious Cleric Gets 17 Years In Prison in Russia
A court in Russia's southwestern city of Rostov-on-Don has sentenced Crimean Tatar activist and religious cleric Raif Fevziyev to 17 years in prison on charges of plotting to seize power and organizing the activities of a terrorist group.
The Crimean Solidarity public group said the Southern Military District Court sentenced Fevziyev on January 12, with the first three years of his term to be spent in a prison cell and the remainder in a penal colony. The court added that after his release, Fevziyev will remain under parole-like control for 18 months.
Fevziyev, an imam of a Muslim community in Crimea, has rejected all of the charges, saying the case against him was fabricated by Russian police.
He was arrested along with four other Crimean Tatar activists by Russia-installed police in Ukraine's Moscow-annexed Crimean peninsula last August after their homes were searched.
Ukrainian officials condemned the arrests of Fevziyev and four other Crimean Tatars at the time with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy calling the move "a blatant violation of human rights."
Since Russia illegally annexed Crimea in 2014, Russian authorities have prosecuted dozens of Crimean Tatars on various charges that rights organizations have called trumped-up.
On January 11, the same court in Rostov-on-Don sentenced five Crimean Tatars to lengthy prison terms on charges of being members of the Hizb ut-Tahrir religious group that is banned in Russia but is legal in Ukraine.
Rights groups and Western governments have denounced what they describe as a campaign of repression by the Russian-imposed authorities in Crimea who are targeting members of the Turkic-speaking Crimean Tatar community and others who have spoken out against Moscow's takeover of the peninsula.
Russia took control of Crimea from Ukraine in March 2014 after sending in troops, seizing key facilities, and staging a referendum dismissed as illegal by at least 100 countries.
Uzbek Prosecutors Seek Lengthy Prison Terms For Karakalpak Activists
Prosecutors at the trial of 22 people accused of undermining Uzbekistan's constitutional order for taking part in anti-government protests last year have asked a court in the southwestern city of Bukhara to convict all the defendants and sentence 20 of them to prison terms between five and 18 years.
The prosecutors asked the Bukhara regional court on January 11 to hand parole-like sentences to the other two defendants.
Uzbek authorities say 21 people died in Uzbekistan's Autonomous Republic of Karakalpakstan during the protests, which were sparked by the announcement in early July last year of a planned change to the constitution that would have undermined the region's right to self-determination.
The violence in Nukus, the main city in Karakalpakstan, forced President Shavkat Mirziyoev to make a rare about-face and scrap the proposal.
Mirziyoev accused "foreign forces" of being behind the unrest, without further explanation, before backing away from the proposed changes.
The defendants are accused of several offenses out of which the most serious, "undermining constitutional order," carries a 20-year prison sentence.
The trial started in late November in Bukhara, around 600 kilometers from both Nukus and the capital, Tashkent.
Mirziyoev came to power in 2016 after the death of his autocratic predecessor, Islam Karimov.
Karakalpaks are a Central Asian Turkic-speaking people. Their region used to be an autonomous area within Kazakhstan before becoming autonomous within the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic in 1930 and then part of Uzbekistan in 1936.
Karakalpakstan is home to fewer than 2 million people out of a nation of 35 million, but it covers more than a third of Uzbekistan's territory.
The European Union has called for an independent investigation into the violence.
With reporting Gazeta.uz
U.A.E. Extends Lifeline To Flood-Ravaged Pakistan
The United Arab Emirates has agreed to extend payment on a $2 billion outstanding loan to Pakistan and to loan an additional $1 billion, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s office said on January 12. The aid comes as Pakistan is battling to recover from a summer of devastating flooding. Sharif was in the U.A.E. for two days of talks with Abu Dhabi ruler Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Sextuplets Born In Tajikistan Die One Day After Birth
Sextuplets born in Tajikistan's northern Sughd region on January 11 have died within a day of their birth, maternity clinic officials told RFE/RL. According to physician Nuria Dadoboeva, the mother of four girls and two boys gave birth to the children only six months into her pregnancy. The mother, 26-year-old Muborak Sohibova, who has two other children, remains in the hospital under medical supervision. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
Belarus Detains Opposition Activist, Former Presidential Candidate Dzmitryeu
MINSK -- Andrey Dzmitryeu, a prominent Belarusian activist who ran against authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka in a 2020 presidential election, has been detained as authorities continue to crack down on dissent and civil society in the country.
Dzmitryeu's colleagues and lawyer said on January 12 that the noted politician and former co-chairman of the Havary Praudu (Tell the Truth) opposition movement was detained the previous evening and is currently at the notorious Akrestsina detention center in Minsk.
It remains unclear why and on what charges Dzmitryeu was placed into custody.
The 41-year-old politician ran against Lukashenka in the August 2020 vote on a campaign to establish an interim government and hold another presidential election within one year.
The Central Election Commission said at the time that Dzmitryeu got 1.21 percent of votes.
Lukashenka, who has run the country with an iron fist since 1994, was announced as the winner in the election, which triggered unprecedented mass protests across the country that lasted for several months amid opposition cries that the balloting was rigged.
In the wake of the protests, Belarusian authorities have moved to shut down critical and non-state media outlets and human rights groups.
The opposition and Western governments say Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who was driven into exile, won the vote.
Thousands were detained in the subsequent protests and there have been credible reports of torture and ill-treatment of detainees by security forces. Several people have died during the crackdown.
The 68-year-old Lukashenka has leaned heavily on Russian support amid Western sanctions while punishing the opposition and arresting or forcing abroad many of its leaders.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to recognize Lukashenka's self-declared victory.
In August last year, police briefly detained Dzmitryyeu on unspecified charges.
In October, Belarusian authorities shut down Dzmitryyeu’s Havary Praudu opposition movement.
With reporting by Nasha Niva and Mediazona
Australia Dumps Afghan Cricket Series Over Taliban Crackdown On Women
Australia pulled out of an upcoming one-day series against Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirates on January 12, citing Taliban moves to further restrict women's rights. The men's team were due to face their Afghan counterparts in three games in March following a tour to India. However, Cricket Australia said that, after talks with concerned parties that included the Australian government, the series would no longer take place.
Former President Of Russia's Bashkortostan, Murtaza Rakhimov, Dies At 88
Murtaza Rakhimov, once an influential politician who led Russia's Republic of Bashkortostan from 1993 to 2010, has died at the age of 88. Rakhimov's relatives said he died of an unspecified illness on January 11. His resignation in 2010 was announced amid accusations of corruption. Bashkortostan officials said Rakhimov will be buried in Ufa, the capital of the republic, on January 13. Rakhimov's only son, Ural Rakhimov, 61, is one of the wealthiest men in Russia. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Tatar-Bashkir Service, click here.
Russia Adds Self-Exiled Kremlin Critic, Journalist Arkady Babchenko To Wanted List
Dissident Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko, who once promised to return to Moscow in a U.S.-made Abrams tank, has been added to the Interior Ministry's wanted list on unspecified charges. Babchenko left Russia in 2017 and resided in the Czech Republic for some time before he moved to Ukraine. In 2018, Ukraine's Security Service staged his assassination as part of a sting operation to catch people involved in an alleged Russian plot to kill him. Babchenko left Ukraine in 2019 for an unspecified country. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Russian story, click here.
RFE/RL Opens Bureau In Riga With Focus On Russian-Language Content
Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) has opened a new bureau in the Latvian capital, Riga, aimed at producing "trusted news and objective reporting" as part of its efforts to counter Russian disinformation and censorship.
RFE/RL President and CEO Jamie Fly expressed gratitude to Latvia, saying "we are excited to be able to work together to tackle Russia's malign influence and provide hope to those who are still denied freedom."
Latvian President Egils Levits, U.S. Ambassador to Latvia John Carwile, and other dignitaries were expected to attend the opening of the bureau, which will eventually host facilities for Current Time, a 24/7 Russian-language news platform run by RFE/RL in cooperation with VOA.
The Riga office is expected to become one of the company’s largest reporting hubs and will produce Russian-language content, including investigative reports and non-news programming as well as Current Time’s morning show.
It will also produce Russian-language content for audiences in the Baltic countries, wider Europe, and other countries, including a daily news program covering the Baltic region aimed at countering Russian disinformation about the three European Union and NATO members that were once part of the Soviet Union.
RFE/RL closed its offices in Russia in March 2022 in the wake of the Kremlin's decades-long assault on independent media. Since Moscow launched its massive unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, most independent national media outlets have either closed down or left the country under government pressure.
At the same time, traffic to RFE/RL websites from within Russia has increased to record numbers despite significant Kremlin censorship.
Both at the war's start and at key moments, video views from within Russia have surged, "demonstrating the immense appetite of Russian-language audiences to know the truth," RFE/RL said in a statement.
"RFE/RL's award-winning coverage is meeting this demand with extensive reporting on Russian atrocities, conscription, and more," it added.
Earlier this week, RFE/RL opened a new office in Vilnius, Lithuania, to target audiences in Belarus with content in both Belarusian and Russian in a bid to counter state propaganda and censorship by the government of authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
RFE/RL is an editorially independent media company funded by a grant from the U.S. Congress through the U.S. Agency for Global Media. It distributes information in 27 languages to 23 countries where media freedom is restricted or professional journalism is underdeveloped.
Russia Reports First Case Of Contagious Kraken COVID-19 Subvariant
Russia has recorded its first official case of the so-called Kraken subvariant of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the Rospotrebnadzor state monitoring agency reporting on January 12. The highly contagious subvariant was reported in the Penza region. Kraken, which the World Health Organization on January 4 proclaimed the most transmissible known COVID-19 variant, was first detected in the United States in October. It has since been detected in several European countries. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Ukraine Says Donetsk Line 'Holding' As Zelenskiy Pledges To Send Defenders 'Everything Necessary'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says Ukrainian forces in the eastern city of Soledar are holding their positions and inflicting significant losses on Russia troops.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
The Ukrainian troops defending the two cities will receive "ammunition and everything necessary promptly and without interruption," Zelenskiy said on Telegram on January 12 after a meeting of Ukraine's top military leaders.
Zelenskiy said the meeting also addressed the reinforcement of Ukraine's armed forces with equipment and weapons supplied by partners.
Ukraine's military said earlier that the assault on the salt-mining town of Soledar was continuing, despite earlier Russian claims that the city had been captured.
Russian forces overnight used artillery, rockets, and aircraft to pummel the city, which is a northeastern suburb of the strategic city of Bakhmut, which could be vulnerable to capture if Soledar is taken.
"The fiercest and heaviest fighting is continuing today in the area of Soledar," Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said on January 12.
"Despite the difficult situation, Ukrainian soldiers are fighting doggedly," she added.
Satellite imagery of Soledar released by Maxar Technologies on January 11 showed a city devastated by weeks of intense fighting.
Russia-installed occupation officials in Ukraine’s Donetsk region said that "pockets of resistance" remain within the city, while a Russian Defense Ministry official in Moscow claimed the offensive in the Donetsk region was proceeding "successfully."
Earlier, the Kremlin-connected businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, who heads the ostensibly private Russian mercenary group Vagner, said his forces had captured the city.
The Kremlin, however, urged caution, saying that while there had been a "positive dynamic in advances," there should be no rush to declare victory and instead wait for "official information" on the situation.
RFE/RL could not independently verify any of the assertions.
Also during the night, the Russian military reportedly shelled the southern city of Zaporizhzhya, local Ukrainian officials reported.
The shelling, shortly after 3 a.m. local time, damaged some infrastructure but no casualties were reported, city council official Anatoliy Kurtev said.
Ukraine’s electricity provider, Ukrenerho, reported blackouts in nine regions across the country on January 12.
Since October, Russia has been carrying out air strikes across Ukraine targeting the electrical grid and other civilian infrastructure and causing disruptions in electricity, water, and heat supplies.
On January 11, Moscow announced a reorganization of its military command, placing Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov in charge of the war in Ukraine, which the Kremlin calls a "special military operation." Gerasimov replaces General Sergei Surovikin, who was named Gerasimov's deputy. Surovikin was made overall commander of the war just three months ago.
A Pentagon spokesman on January 12 said Russia's persistent troubles in Ukraine likely led to the shake-up.
"It likely does reflect some of the systemic challenges that the Russian military has faced since the beginning of this invasion," Brigadier General Patrick Ryder told a news briefing.
Among the issues are logistics problems, command-and-control problems, sustainment problems, morale, and the "failure to achieve the strategic objectives that they've set for themselves," Ryder said.
He urged Moscow to end the war instead of turning to new generals to oversee the invasion.
In an assessment issued on January 11, the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War claimed Russia is suffering from "munitions shortages" that "hinder the ability of Russian forces to sustain offensive operations."
"Russian sources are increasingly…acknowledging that Russia's ammunition and supply shortages are decisively impeding the ability of Russian forces to advance," the assessment stated.
In Moscow, a deputy in the State Duma -- the lower house of Russia’s parliament -- said lawmakers planned to raise the upper age for the military draft to 30 years old in order to boost the number of Russian troops by 30 percent.
Andrei Kartapolov, chairman of the Duma's Defense Committee, said the lower age limit, which currently stands at 18, would be raised to 21 after a "transition period" of one to three years.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said President Vladimir Putin "conceptually supported" the idea of raising the draft age.
With reporting by Reuters
U.S. Diplomat Says It's Time To End Diplomatic Stagnation On Normalization Between Kosovo, Serbia
PRISTINA -- Senior U.S. diplomat Derek Chollet, who is visiting the Balkans this week for talks with the leaders of Kosovo and Serbia, said normalization talks between Pristina and Belgrade have reached "a critical moment" and it’s time to break the diplomatic stagnation.
Chollet, speaking with reporters on January 11 after talks in Pristina with Kosovar Prime Minister Albin and other leaders, said the United States is willing to expend "diplomatic energy" on "a comprehensive agreement on normalized relations centered at mutual recognition."
"I think it's time for us to get down to the work in hand," he said.
Washington shares a vision of Kosovo fully integrated into Europe-Atlantic structures and sees its diverse multiethnic society as a strength, he told reporters.
"We believe that the government of Kosovo should celebrate that diversity and should establish policies that bring success to all Kosovars, regardless of their ethnicity," he said.
But he stressed that Kosovo must fulfill all obligations under the Brussels Agreement -- the EU-facilitated dialogue to normalize Kosovo-Serbia relations -- including the formation of an association of municipalities with majority Serb residents.
"We believe that the association is an urgent issue. It is an urgent issue on the agenda of the dialogue. It has taken on even greater importance after the recent events in the north," Chollet said.
Tensions over Kosovo were heightened last month when ethnic Serbs set up roadblocks in northern Kosovo over the arrest of an ethnic Serb ex-police officer.
The roadblocks were dismantled after Kosovar authorities announced the release of the former policeman, who had been held on suspicion of being involved in an attack on Central Election Commission officials.
Belgrade and Pristina have been in an EU-led dialogue on the normalization of relations since 2011. Kosovo, which has an overwhelmingly ethnic Albanian majority, broke away from Serbia after a war in 1998-99 and declared independence in 2008, but Belgrade has never recognized it.
Chollet said that what he heard in Pristina was "a strong desire" of the Kosovo government to engage meaningfully in normalization talks.
"I really expect to see some talks soon, and that’s something we will take tomorrow when I see [Serbian] President [Aleksandar] Vucic," he said.
His message to both Pristina and to Belgrade is that there should be no provocative acts. He said the next meeting between Kurti and Vucic should happen as soon as possible but didn't give a date.
Kurti's press office said the talks with Chollet emphasized the need for active and constructive engagement in dialogue and for intensification of efforts toward the full normalization of relations with mutual recognition at the center.
President Kosovar Vjosa Osmani said in the meeting that the increased engagement of the United States in the dialogue with Serbia is "decisive to ensure a successful result for the benefit of the citizens of Kosovo."
With reporting by Amra Zejneli of RFE/RL's Balkan Service
HRW: 'Litany' Of Human Rights Crises In 2022 Opens Way For New Leadership Model
The human rights crises that unfolded in 2022 caused immense human suffering but also opened new opportunities for global leadership on human rights, the acting executive director of Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on January 12 as the organization released its annual world report on human rights.
Tirana Hassan referred to a new model for global leadership on human rights in her introduction to the Human Rights Watch World Report 2023, saying that in a world in which power has shifted, it is no longer possible to rely on a small group of governments in the northern part of the globe to defend human rights.
The responsibility must fall on individual countries -- big and small -- to apply a human rights framework to their policies and then work with each other to protect and promote human rights, she said.
"The past year has demonstrated that all governments bear the responsibility of protesting human rights around the world," Hassan said. "Against a backdrop of shifting power, there is more space, not less, for states to stand up for human rights as new coalitions and new voices of leadership emerge."
The 712-page report looks at the state of human rights in nearly 100 countries where the independent international organization works.
It cites atrocities committed by Russia in its war in Ukraine, China's treatment of Uyghurs, actions by the Taliban that have put millions of Afghans at risk of starvation, and protests in Iran prompted by opposition to the mandatory hijab for women as among the "litany of human rights crises in 2022."
Hassan said the world's mobilization around Russia's war in Ukraine "reminds us of the extraordinary potential when governments realize their human rights obligations on a global scale."
Moscow has accompanied its brutal military actions in Ukraine with a crackdown on human rights and anti-war activists, "throttling dissent and any criticism of Putin’s rule," she said. But one positive outcome of Russia's actions has been to activate the full global human rights system created to deal with such crises.
This extraordinary response showed what is possible for accountability, but the challenge will be for governments to "replicate the best of the international response in Ukraine and scale up the political will to address other crises around the world until there is meaningful human rights improvement."
On Iran, she said the protests against the mandatory use of the hijab are just the most visible symbol of repression.
"The demand for equality triggered by women and schoolgirls has morphed into a nationwide movement by the Iranian people against a government that has systematically denied them their rights, mismanaged the economy, and driven people into poverty," she said.
Hassan also blasted U.S. President Joe Biden, who she said "eviscerated" his pledge to make Saudi Arabia a "pariah state" over its human rights record with a "bro-like fist bump with Saudi Arabia's Mohammed Bin Salman."
She also said the Biden administration, despite its rhetoric about prioritizing democracy and human rights in Asia, has tempered criticism of abuses and increasing authoritarianism in India, Thailand, the Philippines, and elsewhere in Southeast Asia for security and economic reasons.
Russia's Vagner Group Says Body Of Missing Briton Found In Ukraine
Russia's Vagner Group said members of its forces found the body of one of two British volunteer aid workers who had been reported missing in eastern Ukraine. A statement issued on January 11 by the group did not identify the man but said documents belonging to the Britons had been found with him. The statement included a photo that appeared to show passports bearing the names of Andrew Bagshaw and Christopher Parry, the two missing workers. Ukrainian police had announced on January 9 they were looking for the pair after they went missing. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Crimean Property Prices Crash As Ukraine War Hits Home2
Marders, Leopards, Abrams, Bradleys: What's All This New Western Weaponry Being Sent (Or Not Sent) To Ukraine?3
Vengeance From Above: Ukraine's Aging Helicopters Punish Russian Positions4
How Viktor Orban Tried To Numb 10 Million Hungarians To Putin's War Next Door5
Ethnic Kazakh In Xinjiang Sends 'Extremely Rare' SOS In Bid To Escape Arrest, China6
Salt Of The Earth: Deep Inside Eastern Ukraine's Massive Soledar Mines7
Ukraine Claims Russian Death Toll Rises To More Than 111,0008
'I Was Definitely Trafficked': Romanians Adopted As Kids Now Seek Justice, Answers As Adults9
Ukraine Says Russian Claims About Control Of Soledar Untrue, Fighting Continues10
Belarusian Opposition Leader Sees Signs Of Possible Mobilization
Subscribe