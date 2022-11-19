News
U.S. Defense Chief Says Russia's War In Ukraine Offers Preview To Potential Global Tyranny
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has said failure to help Ukraine secure its own future could lead to a "world of tyranny and turmoil." Austin was speaking on November 19 at the annual Halifax Security Forum in Canada. Russian President Vladimir "Putin's fellow autocrats are watching. And they could well conclude that getting nuclear weapons would give them a hunting license of their own. And that could drive a dangerous spiral of nuclear proliferation," he said. The comments were some of his most powerful to date on Russia's nearly nine-month-old invasion.
Head Of Iranian Boxing Federation Defects, Citing Ongoing Protests
The head of Iran's national boxing federation has said he is refusing to return to his country, in support of anti-government protests that have roiled the country for weeks. Hossein Soori made the announcement in an interview with RFE/RL's Radio Farda on November 19. Currently in Spain for a youth boxing tournament, Thori said Iranian government officials "lacked honor." Soori's announcement comes amid a deadly crackdown in Iran on spreading protests connected to the death of Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody in September for "improperly" wearing a head scarf. Weeks of demonstrations have become some of the biggest, and most sustained, since the 1979 revolution.
New British PM Makes First Visit To Kyiv
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made his first visit to Kyiv since taking office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said. "Since the first days of the war, Ukraine and the U.K. have been the strongest of allies," Zelensky said in a Facebook post on November 19. "During today's meeting, we discussed the most important issues both for our countries and for global security."
Three Iranian Protesters Shot Dead In Amini's Home Province
Iranian security forces have shot dead at least three people in the western province of Kurdistan in the latest deadly protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, a rights group said. Hengaw, a Norway-based rights group that monitors abuses in Kurdish areas, told AFP on November 19 that "the government's repressive forces opened fire on protesters in the town of Divandarreh, killing at least three civilians."
Russia Trying To Exhaust Ukraine's Air Defenses, Pentagon Official Says
Russia's surge in missile strikes in Ukraine is partly designed to exhaust Kyiv's supplies of air defenses and finally achieve dominance of the skies above the country, a senior Pentagon official has said. Ukraine says the strikes have crippled almost half of its energy system, creating a potential humanitarian disaster as winter sets in. Colin Kahl, the Pentagon's top policy adviser, told reporters on November 19 during a trip to the Middle East that Moscow also hoped to deplete Ukrainian air defenses that have so far prevented the Russian military from establishing dominance of the skies above Ukraine. To read the original Reuters story, click here.
Bulgaria Charges Five With Helping Istanbul Bombing Suspect
Bulgaria has charged five people with helping one of the suspects in last weekend's bombing in central Istanbul which killed six people and wounded 81, prosecutors said.
Five people have been charged with assisting the suspect and giving him "logistical" help to flee, Siyka Mileva, a spokeswoman for the Sofia prosecutor's office, said on November 19.
Local television channels said three of the people charged were from Moldova and a fourth was from an unspecified Arab country. There were no immediate details about the fifth person.
Turkey on November 18 jailed 17 people over the November 13 blast, which Ankara has blamed on the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) it designates as a "terror group." The victims include two girls aged 9 and 15.
With reporting by AFP
Explosion Kills At Least Nine On Russia's Sakhalin Island
A gas explosion in an apartment building has killed at least nine people, including four children, on the island of Sakhalin in far eastern Russia, regional authorities said.
A section of the five-story building in the town of Tymovskoye collapsed after a gas cylinder exploded in one of the apartments on November 19 at around 5:30 a.m. Moscow time (0230 GMT/UTC), authorities said.
Sakhalin Governor Valery Limarenko wrote on Telegram that rescue teams were searching for more victims under the rubble. He said some of the 33 people known to have lived in the building remained unaccounted for.
The regional prosecutor's office opened an investigation into the explosion while the Investigative Committee opened a criminal case on causing death and damage to property through negligence.
Sakhalin is located in the Pacific Ocean, north of Japan.
According to Limarenko, residents affected by the explosion were offered temporary shelter and families who lost their homes will be paid 500,000 rubles ($8,217). Relatives of the people killed can expect to receive 1 million rubles ($16,434), he said.
With reporting by AP
'Most' APEC Members Condemn War In Ukraine
Asia-Pacific leaders have added their voices to international pressure on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, issuing a summit statement saying "most" of them condemned the war. The 21 members of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum issued a joint declaration on November 19 after a day and half of talks in Bangkok criticizing the conflict and the global economic turmoil it has unleashed.
U.K. Says Iran 'Spreading Bloodshed' From Mideast To Kyiv
Britain's foreign minister has hit out at Iran for "spreading bloodshed" and vowed to work with allies to counter Tehran as he addressed leaders in Bahrain. Ukraine and its Western allies have accused Iran of supplying Russia with drones that they say Moscow has used in recent weeks to carry out attacks in Ukraine. "Iranian-supplied weapons threaten the entire region," British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly told the annual Manama Dialogue conference in Bahrain on November 19. "The regime has resorted to selling Russia the armed drones that are killing civilians in Ukraine."
Moldovan Ex-President Dodon Freed From House Arrest, Vows To 'Continue Fight'
Former President Igor Dodon has been released from house arrest in connection with multiple criminal charges but ordered to not leave the country for 60 days.
The freeing of the pro-Moscow Dodon on November 18 followed a ruling by the country's Supreme Court of Justice in which the judges rejected the anti-corruption prosecutor's office's request to extend the home detention.
Dodon, who heads the Socialist Party and had been under house arrest since May 26, immediately vowed to supporters outside the courthouse after his release that he would continue to protest against Moldova's pro-Western leadership under President Maia Sandu and Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita.
"This is our first victory, but the fight continues," Dodon, who has long favored closer ties to Russia, said in Chisinau.
Thousands of protesters have filled Chisinau's streets in recent weeks to shout down Gavrilita's government amid a mounting winter energy crisis and spiking inflation as Russia's invasion of neighboring Ukraine grinds on, a situation further complicated by recent hacks of senior officials' social-media accounts.
Anti-corruption prosecutor Petru Iarmaliuc last month forwarded the so-called "Kuliok" file to the court accusing Dodon of enabling corruption and accepting support from "a criminal group" for his Socialists.
He is alleged to have received as much as $1 million in 2019 from Democratic oligarch Vladimir Plahotniuc and a confidant, Sergei Iaralov.
The investigations are continuing.
The U.S. Treasury last month announced sanctions against former Moldovan politicians including former legislator and Democratic Party (PDM) head Plahotniuc and fugitive businessman and party leader Ihor Shor and his wife, along with and a handful of Russian nationals.
Moldova, a former Soviet republic of around 3 million people wedged between Ukraine and Romania, is hugely reliant on Russian gas and energy.
Russia's Gazprom has suggested it could suspend gas supplies to Moldova over a payment dispute.
Ukraine Restores Train Service To Recaptured Southern City As Fierce Fighting Continues In East
Ukraine has restored train service to the newly recaptured southern city of Kherson, and Ukrainian forces face fierce fighting in eastern Donbas, where Russian troops have intensified their push on several fronts.
Also on November 19, Britain's prime minister paid an unannounced visit to Kyiv for talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and announced a new weapons and security assistance package.
The arrival of the train from Kyiv, announced by Ukraine's national railway authority, was a small but highly symbolic achievement, coming barely a week after Russian forces pulled out of Kherson, and Ukrainian forces returned to a jubilant reception from locals.
It's the first train to travel from Kyiv to Kherson since before Russia's February 24 invasion. Officials said it marked the resumption of regular service.
Russia continued to pound energy infrastructure across Ukraine with missiles and drones, the Ukrainian military's General Staff said. Zaporizhzhya, about 300 kilometers northeast of Kherson, was hit 42 times since November 18, leaving thousands without heat, the General Staff said in its daily update.
"Rocket explosions damaged the central heating pipelines and stopped the supply of coolant to 123 high-rise buildings, in which more than 17,000 people live," Zaporizhzhya regional Governor Oleksandr Starukh wrote on Telegram.
The Zaporizhzhya region is home to Europe's largest nuclear plant, which has been under Russian control since the invasion in February.
Many parts of Ukraine, including Kyiv, are suffering sporadic, sometime prolonged power and heating disruptions, a problem that has worsened as winter weather set in this week. Nearly 50 percent of the country's energy infrastructure has been disabled by Russian strikes, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this week.
Officials have said stretched repair teams are working at maximum capacity to try to return power but that land mines, further attacks, and other obstacles are slowing their progress.
Russia's surge in missile strikes also appears partly designed to exhaust Kyiv's air defenses, Colin Kahl, a top U.S. Defense Department official, told reporters. He said Moscow hoped to deplete Ukrainian defenses to allow Russia's air force to operate more freely.
Ukrainian troops battled for weeks to push Russian forces out of Kherson city and the region west of the Dnieper River. Its forces appear to have paused for the moment; the Dnieper itself presents a formidable military obstacle, and Russian troops are digging trenches and fortifications on the river's east bank.
Still, Ukrainian forces have used longer-range rockets and artillery to target Russian positions across the Dnieper. The General Staff claimed that its troops destroyed a military base on the Kinburn Spit, a strip of land southwest of Kherson that juts into the Black Sea.
Russia is also reportedly repositioning some of its forces elsewhere: further to the east, bolstering the defense around Zaporizhzhya and Melitopol, as well as increasing the intensity of fighting in the Donbas.
The Russians "are conducting offensive actions in the Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Novopavliv directions," the military said in its daily update. It also said Ukrainian forces repelled attacks near the towns of Bilohoryivka, Zelenopil, and Klishchiyivka.
Russia's Defense Ministry confirmed intense fighting in several locations in the Donbas.
RFE/RL cannot verify reports of battlefield success in areas of intense fighting.
In videos and statement released by his office, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said London was providing a $59.4 million package of weapons for Ukraine, including anti-aircraft guns and anti-drone technology.
"I am here today to say that the U.K. will continue to stand with you...until Ukraine has won the peace and security it needs and deserves," Sunak said during a Kyiv news conference with Zelenskiy.
Sunak's visit comes amid growing public and private discussions in Western capitals about whether Ukraine and Russia should open peace negotiations to halt the war, which is nearing its ninth month.
Ukrainian officials have pushed back on the calls, though Zelenskiy has made some small shifts in rhetoric.
"There will be peace when we destroy the Russian Army in Ukraine and reach the borders of 1991," Andriy Yermak, one of Zelenskiy’s top aides, wrote on Telegram on November 19.
The deputy defense minister, meanwhile, predicted Ukrainian forces could be back in the Russian-occupied peninsula of Crimea by year's end and the entire war could be over by the spring. Volodymyr Havrylov suggested Russia could face an unforeseen "black swan" event that would disrupt internal politics.
"I think Russia can face a black swan in their country, inside Russia and it can contribute to the success of us with Crimea," Havrylov said in an interview with Sky News.
Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address on November 18 that "brutal fighting" continues in the east, but suggested that in some areas they expect "future successes."
He said that "everywhere we are holding [our] positions."
RFE/RL cannot verify reports of battlefield success in areas of intense fighting.
"Very fierce fighting is continuing in Donetsk region," Zelenskiy said, adding that "there is no letup in the fighting. There has been no lull."
He didn't elaborate on his reference to expected "future successes" in some areas of the battlefield.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa, and Newsweek
Yale Researchers Cite Evidence Of 'Targeted Campaign' Of Terror By Kherson's Russian Occupiers
Yale researchers with U.S. State Department backing say they have documented allegations of extrajudicial detentions and disappearances under Russian occupation in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Kherson that are "consistent with an intentional and targeted campaign."
The team, from the Yale School of Public Health’s Humanitarian Research Lab (HRL) through a program called the Conflict Observatory, noted accusations ahead of Russia's February 24 all-out invasion of Ukraine that Moscow planned to capture or kill potential opposition figures and prominent residents in occupied areas.
The report documents the detentions and disappearances of 226 individuals in the Kherson region between March and October.
The demographic and professional profiles of these individuals demonstrate a pattern that reflects the pre-meditated campaign alleged before the invasion,"the report says.
"These findings demonstrate a range of alarming allegations about treatment of detainees, including allegations of deaths in custody; the widespread use of torture and cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment (CIDT); pillage from detainees; sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV); forced participation in propaganda videos; enforced disappearances; potential reprisal detentions; threats to relatives; and monitoring, tampering with, or seizure of electronic devices."
The only major regional hub overrun so far in the nearly nine-month-old invasion, Kherson was recaptured by Ukrainian forces earlier this month after a surprise withdrawal of thousands of Russian troops,
It was the latest in a flurry of publicly bruising victories by Ukrainian defenders over the Russian invaders.
Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky said on national television on November 18 that investigators in Kherson region had uncovered 63 bodies with signs of torture after Russian forces left.
Accusations Of Widespread Atrocities
Moscow has rejected accusations of abuses or widespread atrocities by its troops.
But mass graves and evidence of execution-style killings and devastation uncovered following Russian withdrawals from communities including Bucha, Iziyum, and Lyman have strengthened arguments for international investigations by the UN and other bodies.
"The report details demographic patterns of the people detained or disappeared, the widespread allegations of abuse -- including torture and cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment -- and the implications of these allegations in international humanitarian and human rights law," the Conflict Observatory said in issuing its report on November 18.
A top Ukrainian human rights investigator released a video on Novembe17 of what he said was a torture chamber used by Russian forces in Kherson, including a small room in which he said up to 25 people were kept at a time. Dmytro Lubinets, the parliament's human rights commissioner, shared the video on social media.
Russia has also routinely used missiles and aerial attacks to target schools, civilian areas like shopping malls with no obvious military targets, and civilian infrastructure including massive recent attacks knocking out much of Ukraine's gas and energy infrastructure in the war.
The Conflict Observatory is supported by the U.S. State Department but compiles and documents evidence independently regarding alleged abuses.
In noting the publication of the report, the State Department said "The United States remains unwavering in its support of the government and people of Ukraine as they defend their country and their freedom."
It added: "There is only one country waging this unprovoked, premeditated war of choice with willful disregard for human life: Russia. The United States is committed to holding those responsible to account, no matter how long that takes. The people of Ukraine demand and deserve justice."
Stepanakert's Ethnic Armenian Leadership Rejects Idea Of Unmediated Talks With Azerbaijan
The de facto leadership of ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh is ready to negotiate with Azerbaijan, but only in an international format with the participation of mediators, a senior representative in Stepanakert said on November 18.
The official, Davit Babayan, was responding to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s statement that Baku was ready to talk to Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh but considered it an internal affair.
“What Aliyev suggests is nothing but an ultimate surrender for us in which a aboriginal group who have realized their 'guilt' will show repentance and beg Mother Azerbaijan to forgive them and allow them to live in the Azerbaijani land,” Babayan, the ethnic Armenians' de facto foreign minister in the region, told RFE/RL’s Armenian Service in an interview.
He said that instead, Stepanakert suggests using the format of the Minsk Group of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), even though it has been largely inactive since the 2020 Armenian-Azerbaijan war over Nagorno-Karabakh.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh for decades. Some 30,000 people were killed in a war in the early 1990s that left ethnic Armenians in control of the breakaway region and seven adjacent districts of Azerbaijan proper.
The two sides fought another war in 2020 that lasted six weeks and killed thousands of people on both sides before a Russia-brokered cease-fire, resulting in Armenians' losing control over parts of the region and the adjacent districts.
“There can be some meetings, but not in the format of Azerbaijan-Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabakh]," Babayan said. "It can be a format involving Azerbaijan, Artsakh, Armenia, Russia, the United States, France; it could be in various compositions, at different places, but it must be internationally recognized. And the only internationally recognized format [for talks on Nagorno-Karabakh] is the format of the OSCE Minsk Group."
Since the 2020 intensification, Baku has publicly refused to talk to Armenia or any other country regarding the future of the region.
Under the terms of a Russia-brokered cease-fire, Moscow currently deploys about 2,000 peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh and along a five-kilometer-wide corridor linking the region with Armenia.
Officials in Baku frequently assert that the Russian peacekeeping mission is deployed in the Karabakh region on a temporary basis.
In his public statements, Aliyev has also repeatedly said that the activities of the Minsk Group are no longer necessary since, as he puts it, “the conflict is now history.”
On November 17, Aliyev rejected the idea of negotiations with Ruben Vardanyan, a former Russian businessman of Armenian descent who recently renounced his Russian citizenship, moved to Nagorno-Karabakh, and took on a leadership role in its government. The Azerbaijani leader described Vardanyan as a person “sent from Moscow with a clear agenda.”
Yerevan-born Vardanyan, who currently holds the post of de facto state minister, an equivalent of prime minister in Nagorno-Karabakh, responded with a call for “a more constructive tone.” He said he fully met the criteria for a negotiator put forward by the Azerbaijani president as someone who “lives in Karabakh and wants to live there.”
Vardanyan also said talks between Stepanakert and Baku should be conducted through international mediators, including Russia, the United States, and France.
Meanwhile, in a Twitter post on November 18, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s ambassador-at-large, Edmon Marukian, contested Aliyev’s claim that the issue of Nagorno-Karabakh is an internal matter for Azerbaijan.
“No internal matter has ever been dealt with for decades by three permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, the OSCE and now also by the EU. The issue of human rights hasn’t been considered an internal issue for seven decades, since World War II,” Marukian wrote.
Kosovo War Crimes Expert Named Special Counsel In January 6 And Trump Documents Investigations In U.S.
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on November 18 that he has named former Hague war-crimes prosecutor Jack Smith to oversee two investigations related to possible interference in the transfer of power after the U.S. presidential election in 2020 and to the removal of classified documents after Donald Trump left office. The Justice Department said Trump's new run for the presidency prompted Garland's decision to use a special counsel. Smith has stepped down from his role investigating war crimes in Kosovo. which he had been doing since 2018.
To see the Justice Department announcement, click here: https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/appointment-special-counsel-0
Poland Installs Monitoring Gear On Belarus Border Wall
Polish officials on November 18 inspected the initial installation phase of high-tech monitoring equipment along a metal wall on the border with Belarus geared toward preventing thousands of migrants from crossing into the European Union country. Polish authorities have accused Belarus's authoritarian leader Aleksandr Lukashenka of pushing thousands of migrants into Poland and by extension destabilizing the EU. To see the original AP story, click here.
Finland To Start Building Fence On Russian Border Next Year
The construction of a planned barbed-wired fence along Finland's long border with Russia will start early next year, Finnish border guard officials said on November 18, amid concerns in the Nordic country over the changing security environment in Europe. Finland’s 1,340-kilometer border with Russia is the longest of any European Union member. To see the original AP story, click here.
Retired Belarusian Teacher Sent To Prison For Insulting Lukashenka, Dead KGB Officer
MINSK -- A 69-year-old retired teacher has been sentenced by a Belarusian court to two years in prison for comments that "insulted" disputed leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka and a KGB officer killed in a police shoot-out at a Minsk apartment that also left an IT worker dead.
The court in the northern town of Myory handed down the sentence against Ema Stsepulyonak on November 18 after finding her guilty in a weeklong trial of insulting Lukashenka, who has run the country since 1994, and the dead officer.
Little is known about the September 2021 shooting that resulted in the deaths of Andrey Zeltsar, who worked for the U.S.-based IT company EPAM, and KGB officer Dzmitry Fedasyuk.
Authorities claimed at the time that “an especially dangerous criminal” had opened fire on security officers after they showed up at his apartment looking for “individuals involved in terrorist activities.”
Lukashenka has publicly chided people who posted comments on social media praising Zeltsar and criticizing Fedasyuk, saying, "We have all their accounts, and we can see who is who."
Multiple individuals have received prison terms in recent months on charges related to comments about the incident.
Belarus witnessed unprecedented anti-government protests after a presidential election in August 2020 in which Lukashenka claimed victory while rights activists and opposition politicians said the poll was rigged.
Thousands were detained in the subsequent protests and there have been credible reports of the torture and ill-treatment of detainees by security forces. Several people have died during the crackdown.
Lukashenka, 68, has leaned heavily on Russian support amid Western sanctions while punishing the opposition and arresting or forcing abroad many of its leaders.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to recognize Lukashenka's self-declared victory.
Iranians Protest At Funeral For Child Killed In Shooting
An anti-government protest erupted at the funeral of a 9-year-old Iranian boy whose mother blames security forces for shooting him dead after their family vehicle was stopped near an ongoing protest. User-generated videos showed hundreds of people gathered at Kian Pirfalak's funeral on November 18 in the southwestern city of Izeh, where his mother read out an adaptation of a famous children's poem to criticize Iran's leadership. To see the original AP story, click here.
Turkish And Ukrainian Presidents Discuss Extended Grain Deal, Says Ankara
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has spoken by phone with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and both men congratulated each other on the extension of a UN-brokered grain deal, Erdogan's office said on November 18. The Turkish president told Zelenskiy that both the grain deal and a prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine were positive experiences, and that the "extension of this understanding to the negotiation table" would benefit all parties. To see the original Reuters story, click here.
Uzbek Senate Approves Deal With Kyrgystan On Management Of Disputed Water Reservoir
BISHKEK -- The Uzbek Senate has approved agreements with Kyrgyzstan on border demarcation and jointly managing the Kempir-Abad water reservoir, an issue that has been a hot-button issue between the two Central Asian nations.
The Senate's chairwoman, Tanzila Norboeva, said after the agreements were unanimously approved on November 18 that the documents will help to solve long-time issues between the two nations.
The Uzbek parliament's lower chamber approved the agreements on November 14, while Kyrgyz lawmakers gave them the green light amid public protests on November 17. Both country's presidents must still sign the deal for it to become valid.
The Kempir-Abad reservoir, known in Uzbekistan as the Andijon reservoir, was built in 1983. It is located in the fertile Ferghana Valley and represents a vital regional water source. Uzbekistan, whose population of 35 million is five times larger than that of Kyrgyzstan, uses most of the water from the area.
Many Kyrgyz civil activists, opposition politicians, and residents living close to the dam are against the deal saying Uzbekistan should continue to be allowed to use the water but the reservoir's land should remain within Kyrgyzstan.
Last month, more than 20 members of a group called the Kempir-Abad Defense Committee were arrested in Bishkek and sent to pretrial detention for two months after they openly challenged the deal. They were charged with planning riots over the border demarcation deal, which is more than three decades in the making.
The former Kyrgyz ambassador to Malaysia, Azimbek Beknazarov, former lawmaker Asia Sasykbaeva, well-known politicians Kanat Isaev, Jenis Moldokmatov, and Ravshan Jeenbekov, and other noted public figures and human rights activists are among the jailed members of the committee.
Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and his allies claim the deal benefits Kyrgyzstan and that Kyrgyz farmers will still have access to the water reservoir.
The two Central Asian countries share a more than 1,300-kilometer border.
Poland Says It Will Not Allow Russian Delegation At OSCE Talks
Poland will not allow a Russian delegation attend a meeting of the world's largest security body in Europe next month, the country's Foreign Ministry said on November 18. Spokesman Lukasz Jasina replied in the affirmative when asked whether Moscow was being refused access to the December meeting in central Poland of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), of which Russia is a member. For the original AFP story, click here.
Protesters Set Fire To Late Iranian Leader Khomeini's House
Iranian protesters have set fire to the ancestral home of the Islamic republic's late founder, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, in the central Iranian city of Khomein.
Videos posted on social media show the house, which now serves as the Khomeini Museum, on fire late on November 17.
Despite the video clips, the IRGC-affiliated Tasnim news agency denied the reports and claimed that the house was still open to visitors.
According to Reuters, the images released on November 17 match old photos of the building, but Reuters said it could not confirm the exact time of the fire.
Earlier, the opposition activist collective 1500tasvir reported that the incident happened on the night of November 17. At the same time, there were reports of protest gatherings in the city of Khomein, the hometown of Ruhollah Khomeini.
The moves come amid a brutal crackdown by the government on weeks of unrest -- one of the deepest challenges to the Islamic regime since the revolution in 1979 -- that erupted following the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing her head scarf improperly.
During these protests, people repeatedly burned pictures of the former leader of the Islamic republic, Ayatollah Khomeini, and chanted slogans against the current leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Ayatollah Khomeini served as the first supreme leader of Iran from 1979 until his death in 1989.
He was the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the leader of the 1979 Iranian Revolution, which saw the ouster of Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi and the end of the Persian monarchy.
Following the revolution, Khomeini became the country's first supreme leader, a position created in the constitution of the Islamic republic as the highest-ranking political and religious authority of the nation, which he held until his death.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Belarusian Authorities Sentence More Activists Amid Crackdown
Belarusian authorities have sentenced more oppositionists and rights activists as a crackdown against dissent continues in the country led by the authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
A court in the western city of Hrodna on November 18 sentenced political prisoner Alesya Bunevich to 3 1/2 years in prison for "illegal border crossing." Judge Dzmitry Hryshyn held the trial behind closed doors. Human rights activists say Bunevich pleaded not guilty.
Bunevich, the director of a publishing house in Lithuania that issues books in Belarusian, was arrested in early April after she arrived in Belarus to mark the first anniversary of her mother's death.
Rights groups in Belarus say Bunevich's arrest was politically motivated and they have recognized her as a political prisoner.
Also on November 18, a court in Minsk sentenced another political prisoner, Alyaksandr Kukharenka, to two years of open prison on a charge of organizing and preparing activities to disrupt the social order.
Open prison is a system known across the former Soviet Union as "khimiya" (chemistry), a name that goes back to the late-1940s when convicts were sent to work at dangerous facilities such as chemical factories and uranium mines while living in special nearby dormitories instead of being incarcerated in penitentiaries.
These days a "khimiya" sentence is seen as less harsh because a convict will stay in a dormitory not far from their permanent address and work either at their workplace as usual or at a state entity defined by the penitentiary service.
The charge against Kukharenka stemmed from his online repost of an article in August criticizing prosecutors for their reluctance to investigate the apparent murder of Raman Bandarenka, one of thousands of protesters who challenged the official results of the August 2020 presidential poll that handed a sixth term to Lukashenka.
In the western city of Slonim, local activist Viktar Marchyk was sentenced to seven days in jail on November 18 on a charge of distributing of extremist materials.
Marchyk's charges also stem from his reposting of materials on social networks in 2020-2021 that the authorities deemed to be extremist.
Marchyk is a member of the Belarusian National Congress group and an activist for the European Belarus civic movement.
Russian Justice Ministry Adds Banned Tatar Group To Its Extremist List
Russia's Justice Ministry has added the banned All-Tatar Public Center (TIU) to its list of extremist organizations, the Federal Security Service said on November 18. In June, the Supreme Court of the Republic of Tatarstan labeled the leading NGO, which is involved in promoting and protecting Tatar history, culture, and language, as an extremist group. The TIU started its activities in 1989. In recent years, the organization has been under pressure from authorities in the wake of an ongoing crackdown on NGOs, independent media, and democratic institutions across Russia. To read the original story by Interfax, click here.
Hungary Will Not Support EU Aid Plan To Ukraine, Orban Says
Hungary will not support a European Union plan to provide Ukraine with billions in budget assistance next year, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on November 18, digging in on his country's blocking of a major aid package the EU unveiled last week. Orban said that, while Hungary condemns Russia’s aggression and supports the Ukrainian people, he is not willing to put Ukraine’s interests before those of his own country. The aid plan would provide 18 billion euros ($18.6 billion) to Ukraine next year in regular payments to help keep its energy and health-care facilities running as well as to fund salaries and pension schemes. To see the original story by AP, click here.
