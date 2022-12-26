News
Only Russia's Nuclear Arms Preventing West From Declaring War, Says Russian Ex-President
Russia's nuclear arsenal and the rules Moscow has laid out for its use are the only factors preventing the West from starting a war against Russia, a top ally of President Vladimir Putin said in an article published on December 25. Former President Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, also said Moscow would pursue its war in Ukraine until the "disgusting, almost fascist regime" in Kyiv was removed and the country had been totally demilitarized. Medvedev, who once cast himself as a liberal modernizer, is one of the most hawkish proponents of the war. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
More Than 50 Poisoned By Ammonia After Train Derails In Serbia
Some 51 people have been poisoned after a train carrying ammonia derailed, spilling its cargo in southeastern Serbia, officials said on December 25. The ammonia leak caused "51 cases of poisoning", said Vladan Vasic, the mayor of the city of Pirot where the accident occurred. The train derailed in the evening, causing "the leakage (of ammonia) and the dispersion of a large amount of gas into the atmosphere," the Interior Ministry said in a statement. The 20-carriage train was transporting toxic materials from neighboring Bulgaria, officials said. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
Zelenskiy Warns Ukrainians To Prepare For All Scenarios
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has warned the people of his country of further Russian attacks in the few remaining days of 2022. "We must be aware that our enemy will try to make this time dark and difficult for us," he said in his daily video address on the evening of December 25. Russia had lost everything it could lose this year, he said. "But it is trying to compensate for its losses with the cunning of its propagandists, after the missile attacks on our country, on our energy sector." To read the original story by dpa, click here.
Serbia Deploys Military Chief To Border With Kosovo
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic dispatched the army chief on the night of December 25 to the border with Kosovo, General Milan Mojsilovic himself announced, as strained relations between the two countries were exacerbated by recent blockades. Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, but Belgrade refuses to recognize the move and encourages the remaining 120,000 Serbs to defy Pristina's authority. Hundreds of ethnic Serbs, outraged over the arrest of an ex-police officer, set up roadblocks on December 10 in Serb-majority northern Kosovo that have paralyzed traffic through two border crossings. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
Russian Missiles Rain Down On Ukrainian Towns As Putin Says He Is Open To Talks
Russian forces bombarded scores of towns in Ukraine on Christmas Day as Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was open to negotiations, a stance Washington has dismissed as posturing. Russia on December 25 launched more than 10 rocket attacks on the Kupyansk district in the Kharkiv region, shelled more than 25 towns along the Kupyansk-Lyman front line, and in Zaporizhzhya hit nearly 20 towns, according to Ukraine's top military command. Russia's Defense Ministry said it had killed about 60 Ukrainian servicemen the previous day along the Kupyansk-Lyman line and destroyed numerous pieces of Ukrainian military equipment. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russia Ready To Resume Gas Supplies To Europe Via Yamal-Europe Pipeline, Says Deputy PM
Moscow is ready to resume gas supplies to Europe through the Yamal-Europe pipeline, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr Novak told state TASS news agency on December 25. Novak also said Moscow expects it will have shipped 21 billion cubic meters of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe in 2022. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Pakistan's Army Says Five Soldiers Killed In Restive Balochistan Province Blast
Pakistan’s army said five security personnel were killed by a roadside bomb in the southwest province of Balochistan in an attack claimed by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), which was designated a “terrorist” group by the United States in 2019. The Pakistani Army press service said one captain and four soldiers were killed in the December 25 blast. Balochistan borders Afghanistan and has been the scene of an insurgency by the Balochistan Liberation Army and other separatist groups demanding independence from Pakistan since 2004. To read the original story from RFE/RL’s Radio Mashaal, click here.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards Arrest U.K.-Iranian Dual Nationals Over Protests
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) arrested seven people with links to Britain on December 25, including some with dual nationality, over anti-government protests that have rocked the country. "Seven main leaders of the recent protests related to the U.K. were detained by IRGC intelligence services, including dual nationals trying to leave the country," state media said. British officials were seeking further information. Unrest was triggered by the September death in detention of a 22-year-old woman who was arrested for wearing "inappropriate attire" under Iran's Islamic dress code. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
North Macedonia Takes Emergency Anti-Pollution Steps
North Macedonia’s government said it's imposing emergency measures in the country’s capital, Skopje, and three other cities in order to protect people from severely high levels of air pollution. No sports events will be staged on December 25 or on any day with high air-pollution levels, and other outdoor activities will be curtailed. Starting December 26, construction work will be limited to a six-hour period, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The government has recommended that companies excuse pregnant women and people over the age of 60 from work. To read the original story by AP, click here.
U.S. Warns Of Possible Attack In Islamabad Amid Security Fears
The U.S. Embassy in Islamabad has warned staff of a possible attack on Americans at a top hotel in the Pakistani capital, which is already on alert following a suicide bombing earlier in the week. The U.S. government is aware of information that “unknown individuals are possibly plotting to attack Americans at the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad sometime during the holidays," the embassy said. The advisory banned its American personnel from visiting the hotel over the holidays and urged all personnel to refrain from nonessential travel in Islamabad during the holiday season. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Iran Says Western Claims Show 'Effectiveness' Of Its Drones
Iran's top general. Mohammad Bagheri. has said Western claims that its drones are being used by Russia against Ukraine show the “effectiveness” of Tehran's unmanned aerial vehicles, Iranian media reported on December 25. Kyiv and its Western allies have accused Russia of using Iranian-made drones to carry out attacks against Ukraine in the war, causing significant damage to civilian and energy infrastructure. Tehran had repeatedly denied supplying weapons "to be used" in the war in Ukraine, but admitted that it had sent drones to Russia before the invasion began in February.
Thousands Rally In Karabakh Against Azerbaijani Blockade
Thousands of people rallied in Stepanakert on December 25 to demand that Azerbaijan unblock the sole road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia.
Karabakh’s political leaders, who organized the rally, struck a defiant note as they addressed the crowd that gathered in the city’s central square on the 14th day of the road blockade that has led to serious shortages of food, medicines, and other basic goods in the Armenian-populated region.
They appealed to the international community for urgent intervention in the face of what they see as Azerbaijani efforts to drive Karabakh Armenians out of their homeland.
Ruben Vardanian, Karabakh’s de facto premier, said the local population has been left with three options.
“First, we submit and sooner or later integrate into Azerbaijan,” Vardanian said in a speech. “Second, we get out of here. Third, we fight.”
“I made my decision on September 2,” he said, referring to the date of his relocation from Armenia to Karabakh. “I’m here, I’m fighting, and I’m not going to leave or obey Azerbaijan’s conditions.”
The Karabakh protest came amid what appears to be growing international pressure exerted on Azerbaijan.
French President Emmanuel Macron urged Baku to “allow free movement along the Lachin Corridor” when he phoned his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, on December 23. According to the French readout of the call, Aliyev expressed his “intention” to do so.
However, Aliyev’s press office quoted him as defending the Azerbaijanis who closed the corridor on December 12 ostensibly on environmental grounds. It said he told Macron that they are right to protest against “illegal” mining activities in Karabakh.
The road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia was blocked by a group of Azerbaijani protesters demanding that Baku be allowed to inspect Karabakh ore mines, calling attention to what Azerbaijan says is illegal mining in Nagorno-Karabakh and the use of the road to transport the minerals to Armenia.
The authorities in Yerevan and Stepanakert have condemned the blockade as a violation of the 2020 cease-fire agreement that placed the Lachin Corridor under the control of Russian peacekeepers.
Aliyev also spoke on December 23 by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin’s readout of the call made no mention of the blockade.
Speaking in Baku on December 24, Aliyev said he would not bow to the international pressure. “Nobody can influence us,” he said.
Meanwhile, the European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, phoned Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov on December 24 for the second time in three days. Borrell later tweeted that they discussed “the need for freedom of movement and humanitarian access through the Lachin Corridor.” He described the conversation as “constructive.”
At Christmas, Pope Urges End To 'Senseless' Ukraine War
Pope Francis has appealed for an end to the "senseless" war in Ukraine in his traditional Christmas message from St Peter's Basilica at the Vatican on December 25. He recalled "our Ukrainian brothers and sisters who are experiencing this Christmas in the dark and cold, far from their homes.” He referenced numerous countries in difficulty this Christmas, whether due to conflict or another crisis, from Afghanistan to Yemen, Syria, Burma, and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. For the first time, he also called for "reconciliation" in Iran, rocked by women-led protests for the past three months.
Fishermen Return To Iran Years After Somalia Kidnapping
Fourteen Iranian fishermen seized by the Al-Shabaab militant group in Somalia, some as long as eight years ago, have returned home, Iranian media said on December 25. The fishermen were abducted in international waters near Somalia and released after "lengthy negotiations with government officials, tribal chiefs, and Somali elders," the ISNA news agency reported. Their release comes almost a month after Somali police said they discovered 20 foreigners -- 14 Iranians and six Pakistanis -- near territory controlled by the militant group.
Soldier, Militant Dead In Pakistan After Clash Near Border
A soldier and a militant were killed near the border with Afghanistan, the Pakistani military said on December 25, when a group of militants attempted to sneak into the country's northwest, triggering a shootout. The clash erupted in the Sambaza area of Zhob overnight, the military said. Two other soldiers were also injured in the exchange of fire. The military said the area had already been under surveillance for days after intelligence reports that militants were using the route to sneak into Pakistan to target civilians and security forces. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Global Outrage Grows, Groups Suspend Operations After Taliban Bans Women NGO Staff In Afghanistan
Worldwide condemnation against the Taliban decision to ban women from working at domestic and international NGOs heightened on December 25, with at least three foreign groups saying they will suspend operations in Afghanistan.
The Swiss-based CARE, the U.S.-based Save the Children, and the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRE) all said they were suspending aid operations in Afghanistan following the Taliban rulers’ announcement that all NGOs should ban women from working at their jobs or face losing their license to operate in the country.
"We cannot effectively reach children, women, and men in desperate need in Afghanistan without our female staff," the three aid groups said in a joint statement.
Later, the New York-based International Rescue Committee (IRC), which has been active in Afghanistan since 1988, said it was “dismayed and disheartened by the latest Taliban edict” and that it too would suspend operations in the country.
Western nations and international organizations expressed condemnation of the Taliban move, with the United Nations saying the decision “takes the country backward” and the United States, Germany, and the EU among those assailing the action.
In a Twitter post, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid wrote that “American officials should stop interfering in our internal matters. All those institutions wanting to operate in Afghanistan are obliged to comply with the rules and regulations of our country.”
The Taliban on December 24 said in a letter from the Islamist group's economy ministry that domestic and international NGOs should suspend all female employees because it said the women were not in compliance with regulations regarding the wearing of a hijab, or the traditional head scarf, in the conservative Muslim nation.
The decision, along with an earlier move to ban women from attending universities, sparked rare protests in the country against the hard-line Taliban rulers and caused consternation among the workers themselves.
“I was so upset when I heard about the Taliban decree that I couldn’t even sleep last night,” a woman in the central province of Daikundi who has been working for an NGO told RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi. She asked that her name and exact location not be disclosed because of fears for her safety.
“I’m the only breadwinner in my family. We don’t have anyone else in my family who can work. My entire life depended on my work. [My family] doesn’t have any other income.”
She added that “it’s not only me who is in this situation. All my colleagues are distraught. All the women I spoke to are upset.”
“I can’t describe how concerned and hopeless we feel right now,” she said.
In its statement, the Norwegian Refugee Council said: "Without women driving our response, we would not have jointly reached millions of Afghans in need since August 2021. Beyond the impact on delivery of lifesaving assistance, this will affect thousands of jobs in the midst of an enormous economic crisis."
Neil Turner, the NRC country director, told Radio Azadi that “this decision by the Taliban effectively means that we are not able to operate in the way that we need to operate to get assistance through to vulnerable people.”
“The Taliban have hamstrung the operations of more than 20 million people in desperate need of assistance…in Afghanistan.”
“We hope that this suspension will be temporary, of course,” he added. “And we will be trying to work with any authorities in any place in Afghanistan where they can give us written assurances that our female colleagues can go to work and can assist the vulnerable people in Afghanistan."
CARE, which has provided aid services throughout the world since 1945, said it was “deeply concerned" by the ban.
It said that without women aid workers, “NGOs may not be able to reach women, girls, and families, cutting access to aid for half of a population already suffering from a hunger crisis.”
Since the Taliban seized power in August last year, Western officials and activists, along with some inside Afghanistan, have expressed deep concerns about women’s rights under the extreme conservative rule of the Islamist Taliban leadership despite their vow to protect rights.
Women’s rights were severely restricted during the Taliban's first stint in power until they were driven from government by a U.S.-led invasion in 2001.
With reporting by AFP
Fierce Fighting Engulfs Bakhmut As Many Defiant Ukrainians Celebrate Christmas
Ukraine’s military said its forces have inflicted “heavy losses” on pro-Moscow troops in continued fierce fighting around the strategic eastern town of Bakhmut, with an official saying that dozens of Russian soldiers had been killed over the past 24 hours.
The comments come on December 25 after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed in his Christmas Eve address that “we will bring back freedom” to the country following a fresh round of Russian attacks that killed at least 16 people and wounded more than 60 others in the Kherson region.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview that Moscow is ready to negotiate with all parties involved in the war that began with his February 24 invasion, but he claimed that Ukraine and its Western allies have refused to engage in talks.
Putin in the past has suggested he is open to talks, but U.S. and other Western officials have said the Russian leader has shown no actual inclination to hold negotiations, even as his troops have suffered massive losses amid Ukraine’s counteroffensive in the south and east of the country.
Zelenskiy has said he is seeking a speedy resolution to the war but has demanded that Russia pull its troops out of all Ukrainian territory, including areas seized by the Kremlin and its allies in 2014 and during the recent invasion.
December 25 marked Christmas for many Christians throughout the world. Most Ukrainians are Orthodox Christians and for centuries have marked Christmas on January 7, as in Russia.
But following Russia’s invasion of the country, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine allowed its congregations to celebrate Christmas on December 25 along with most of the Western world.
Serhiy Chervatko, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Army Group East, said on December 25 that Russian forces are continuing their long-standing efforts to capture the town of Bakhmut but said at least 50 Russian soldiers have been killed and another 80 wounded over the past day. He did not comment on the number of Ukrainian casualties.
Russia has been besieging Bakhmut for months at extraordinary costs to its own armed forces, and the city reportedly has been nearly destroyed by incessant Russian shelling.
A breakthrough by Russian forces could allow troops to surround Ukrainian soldiers fighting in the town, which has been turned into a fortress.
Battlefield reports on either side cannot immediately be confirmed.
The U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said that “Russian forces’ rate of advance in the Bakhmut area has likely slowed in recent days, although it is too early to assess whether the Russian offensive to capture Bakhmut has culminated.”
Zelenskiy, in his Christmas Eve address, urged Ukrainians to persevere through a tough winter -- despite the death and destruction, power cuts, and the constant threat of Russian strikes.
Zelenskiy said Ukrainians have endured “attacks, threats, nuclear blackmail, terror, and missile strikes” since Russia invaded the country 10 months ago.
Earlier, Serhiy Kovalenko, the chief operating officer of YASNO, which provides energy to Kyiv, told Ukraine's Channel 24 that the energy situation in the capital was gradually improving following Russian shelling of crucial infrastructure.
He said power engineers in Kyiv have developed procedures to repair facilities in three districts that suffered the most over the past week.
He vowed that Kyiv residents will have "electricity today. Maybe not all the time, but enough in this crazy time. Merry Christmas."
In the southern city of Kherson, which was recaptured by Ukrainian forces last month, officials said the death toll from the massive Russian rocket attack of December 24 had risen to 16 people, with more than 60 others injured.
Zelenskiy condemned the attack, calling it an act of terror that targeted civilians on the eve of Christmas.
Zelenskiy in his video address shared the photos from the scene of the attack that depicted bloodied bodies on pavements, vehicles on fire, and large plumes of black smoke rising from near an apartment block.
With reporting by AFP, Reuters, dpa, and Ukrayinska Pravda
UN Diplomat: Western States Should Reopen Embassies In Kabul
Despite the hard-line Islamist Taliban's return to power last year, Germany and other Western countries should reopen their embassies in Kabul, the UN's deputy special representative (political) for Afghanistan has said. It was easier to assess the situation in Afghanistan when being present in the country, Markus Potzel said, adding that it shouldn't be forgotten that Western nations also had interests in Afghanistan. No country has recognized the Taliban-led government so far. To read the original story by dpa, click here.
China's Foreign Minister Signals Deeper Ties With Russia
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi defended Beijing's position on the war in Ukraine on December 25 and signaled that China would deepen ties with Russia in the coming year. China has pushed back against Western pressure on trade, technology, and human rights. Its refusal to condemn the invasion of Ukraine and join others in imposing sanctions on Russia has further frayed ties. Even as China has found common ground with Russia, its economic future remains tied to American and European markets and technology. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Three Emergency Services Workers Killed While Demining Ukraine's Kherson Region
Three Ukrainian emergency services workers were killed on December 24 when a mine exploded while they were demining parts of the Kherson region, authorities said on December 25. Russia controls most but not all of the Kherson region. By mid-November, Ukrainian forces retook Kherson city -- the region's administrative center -- and a number of settlements in the area. Explosive experts have worked there since, after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that Russian forces had heavily mined buildings and objects. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Traditional Russian Ally Serbia Sees Protests Against Kremlin's War In Ukraine
BELGRADE -- Hundreds of people gathered in the Serbian capital, Belgrade, on December 24 to demand the immediate withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine.
Marchers held banners calling on Russian President Vladimir Putin to keep his “hands off Ukraine," along with slogans such as "Freedom to Ukraine," "Stop War Madness," and "304 days of death and fear."
Marchers were blocked from approaching the Russian Embassy in the Western Balkan nation, which traditionally has close ties to Russia.
Moscow's closest ally in the Balkans even as it pursues EU membership, Belgrade has condemned Russia's unprovoked invasion but staunchly resisted joining unprecedented Western sanctions on Russia that would curb trade, energy shipments, direct flights, and other links.
It is one of the few nations where rallies have also been held following the invasion in support of Russia and Putin by right-wing parties, Orthodox Christian church organizations, and other groups.
Hundreds of thousands of young Russian men have left their home country over fears of being conscripted into the military since the invasion of Ukraine, many of them to Serbia.
The December 24 protest was organized by the Russian Democratic Society, a Belgrade-based organization that opposes the Putin government and the invasion of Ukraine.
"Today it's been 10 months since the Russian dictator ordered his army to launch a total invasion of the neighboring country,” the group said in a statement.
“As a result of this insane order, hundreds of thousands of human lives were destroyed and maimed during ten months of war."
It said that millions of people in Ukraine have been forced to leave their homes, and that dozens of cities and towns there have been "completely or partially wiped off the face of the earth."
Armenia Dismisses Russian Criticism Over Canceled Talks With Azerbaijan
YEREVAN -- Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan has dismissed criticism from Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov over canceled talks with Azerbaijan, insisting that the Russian side was duly informed about his request for the “postponement” of a trilateral meeting of foreign ministers earlier this week.
The Armenian Foreign Ministry announced on December 22 that Mirzoyan “postponed” the talks with Lavrov and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov, slated for December 23, because his top priority now was to help reopen the area known as the Lachin Corridor.
The sole road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia was blocked on December 12 by a group of Azerbaijani protesters demanding that Baku be allowed to inspect Karabakh ore mines, calling attention to what Azerbaijan says is the illegal mining in Nagorno-Karabakh and the use of the road to transport the minerals to Armenia.
The authorities in Yerevan and Stepanakert have condemned the blockade as a gross violation of the 2020 cease-fire agreement that placed the Lachin Corridor under the control of Russian peacekeepers.
At a joint news conference with Bayramov in Moscow on December 23, Lavrov expressed his “surprise” over the fact that they learned about Armenia’s refusal to come for the talks from a statement by the Armenian Foreign Ministry’s press service.
“No diplomatic channels, which are usually used in such cases, were used,” he said, adding that “this method of the Armenian side is raising questions.”
Lavrov said that Russian peacekeepers who are deployed in Nagorno-Karabakh and along the Lachin Corridor under the terms of the 2020 cease-fire are “working literally hourly to resolve the situation.”
“Such incidents, which are inevitable in any conflict and which of course need to be considered and addressed promptly, will last longer and longer if one of the parties walks away from agreed rounds of negotiations after every such incident. This has never benefited anyone,” the top Russian diplomat added.
In an interview with RFE/RL’s Armenian Service on December 24, Mirzoyan expressed surprise over the reaction of the Russian side.
“I also express my surprise at the surprise of my esteemed colleague Sergei Lavrov,” Mirzoyan said.
“Taking into account the humanitarian crisis caused by Azerbaijan’s illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor, the request of the Armenian side for a postponement of the meeting between me and the foreign ministers of Russia and Azerbaijan scheduled in Moscow was forwarded by the Armenian Foreign Ministry and the Armenian Embassy in Russia to both representatives of the central apparatus of the Russian Foreign Ministry and the embassy of the Russian Federation in Armenia,” Mirzoyan said.
“Otherwise, it is inexplicable how the Russian Foreign Ministry could announce the nondeparture of the Armenian side to Moscow in its press release much earlier than the Armenian Foreign Ministry would have time to announce about it and the reasons for it,” he added.
Speaking at a joint news conference with Lavrov, Azerbaijan’s Bayramov accused Armenia of failing to honor its commitment to hand over to Azerbaijan eight villages that used to be Azerbaijani enclaves in the territory of Soviet Armenia.
However, the nine points of the document signed by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia to end a 44-day war over Nagorno-Karabakh in November 2020 contain no reference to such a commitment, Mirzoyan said.
“As we have stated many times, the Armenian side did not undertake such a commitment either under the November 9, 2020, trilateral statement or in any other way. There is no agreement other than that written, signed, and published,” Mirzoyan said.
“We deem that by talking about such fictitious agreements the foreign minister of Azerbaijan is trying to justify his country’s continuous and gross violations of the provisions of the November 9, 2020, statement.
“At the same time, I consider it necessary to remind that Armenia has repeatedly proposed the withdrawal of troops and the deployment of the armed forces of Armenia and Azerbaijan along what was the administrative border between the Armenian and Azerbaijani Soviet Socialist republics,” the Armenian minister concluded.
Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of capturing dozens of square kilometers of sovereign Armenian territory in a series of incursions since May 2021. Azerbaijan denies the accusation.
Nearly 300 soldiers were killed on both sides in two-day border clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan in September, which proved to be the deadliest Armenian-Azerbaijani fighting since the 2020 war in Nagorno-Karabakh that claimed the lives of close to 7,000 people.
Pussy Riot Issues Ukraine War Protest Song, Calls For Putin To Be Tried
The Russian punk collective Pussy Riot has released a new song in protest at the war in Ukraine and has called for Russian President Vladimir Putin to be tried for his actions. In a statement released on December 24 alongside the track, titled Mama, Don’t Watch TV, the group describes Putin’s government as a “terrorist regime” and the president, his officials, generals, and propagandists as “war criminals.” The group is known for staging protests often against actions taken by the Russian government and officials. Members have been detained and jailed in previous cases.
Turkey Says Ukraine War 'Will Not End Easily'
Turkey conceded on December 24 that Russia's war on Ukraine "will not end easily," despite Ankara's efforts to arrange peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow. Turkey, which has friendly relations with both of its Black Sea neighbors, has positioned itself as a neutral player and tried to broker a truce. "It appears this war will not end easily," Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said during a year-end briefing in Ankara. "It would not be wrong to say that despite all our goodwill and call for a cease-fire, this war is likely to continue in 2023."
Afghanistan's Taliban Rulers Order NGOs To Prevent Women From Working At Their Jobs As Protests Spread
In the latest assault on women’s rights, Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers ordered all domestic and international NGOs to prevent female employees from working at their jobs, claiming that many were not observing dress codes in the conservative Muslim nation.
"There have been serious complaints regarding the nonobservance of the Islamic hijab and other rules and regulations pertaining to the work of females in national and international organizations," the Islamist group's economy ministry said on December 24 in a note sent to NGOs and seen by AFP and other Western news agencies.
AP reported that the note said that any organization which did not comply with the order would have its license to operate in the country revoked.
In a statement, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said it was “profoundly concerned” about the reported order by “Taliban de facto authorities” and said it would seek to meet with the Afghan rulers to gain clarity.
“Any such order would violate the most fundamental rights of women, as well as be a clear breach of humanitarian principles,” it said. “This latest decision will only further hurt those most vulnerable, especially women and girls.”
Full details of the order were not immediately available, and it was not clear how it would affect the various United Nations agencies operating in Afghanistan.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Twitter that he was “deeply concerned” by the Taliban move and that “this decision could be devastating for the Afghan people.”
The reports come as rare protests continued to erupt in parts of Afghanistan following the Taliban decision announced on December 20 to forbid women from universities, drawing condemnation from the international community and the UN.
Taliban security forces have used violence and arrested several people as they have dispersed protests by Afghan women against the ruling.
On December 24, dozens of women and girls protested in the western city of Herat before they were stopped by security forces, according to video posted on social media.
AP said it observed video showing women yelling and running for cover to avoid water cannons before returning to the main street to continue their protest.
VOA quoted a local Taliban official as saying that security forces blocked protesters from reaching buildings housing the provincial government.
On December 22, a group of some 50 women dressed in hijabs, some wearing masks, gathered in the capital, Kabul, for a protest march against the move before they were attacked and dispersed by Taliban security forces, participants and witnesses told RFE/RL.
Several hundred medical students -- both male and female -- protested against the measure at Nangarhar University's medical school in eastern Afghanistan on December 21.
Some of the female students, who did not want to be named for fear of reprisals by the Talban, told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi that their end-of-semester exams were supposed to begin on December 22, but following the announcement, they were barred from taking the exams.
In a rare display of solidarity, some male students joined the protest and refused to take part in the exams as well.
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has urged the Taliban rulers to revoke the decision to ban female students from universities.
UNAMA warned that preventing women from "contributing meaningfully to society and the economy will have a devastating impact on the whole country," and bring more international isolation and economic hardship to a country already on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres earlier said he was "deeply alarmed" by the Taliban decision, labeling it another “broken promise” by the group -- which vowed to protect women's rights when it took power.
Since the Taliban seized power in August of last year, Western officials and activists, along with some inside Afghanistan, have expressed concerns about women’s rights under the extreme conservative rule of the Islamist Taliban leadership. The Taliban rulers have not been officially recognized as the country's government by the international community.
Women’s rights were severely restricted during the Taliban's first stint in power until they were driven from government by a U.S.-led invasion in 2001.
With reporting by RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi, AFP, and AP
