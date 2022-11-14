Accessibility links

Kherson: A Russian Retreat And Its Ramifications

What’s next -- for Ukraine and Russia -- after Russian forces relinquished the only regional capital they had seized since the start of the invasion in February? And amid Ukrainian gains on the ground, what’s behind the talk about talks? Olga Oliker, program director for Europe and Central Asia at the Crisis Group, joins Steve Gutterman to discuss.

Listen to the podcast here or wherever you get your podcasts (Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts).

