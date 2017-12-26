Russian Woman Survives Fall Off Balcony In Gale-Force Winds

Russian media reports say gale-force winds have blown a woman off her balcony on the Pacific island of Sakhalin.

The Interfax news agency reported on December 26 that the 65-year-old woman from the town of Shakhtyorsk went out on the balcony to smoke a cigarette and was blown off, landing on a snowdrift below.

The woman was transported to a hospital in the back of a construction truck because an ambulance was unable to reach her home.

Local media reports said the woman fell from the fourth floor -- breaking an arm and three ribs and leaving her with a concussion.

Sakhalin in Russia's Far East has been hit with a series of snowstorms since December 25 with wind gusts in the area of the woman's fall reaching about 150 kilometers per hour.

Based on reporting by AP, Interfax, and Uglegorskiye Novosti