Dozens Of Women In Moscow Make Rare Public Call For Their Husbands' Return From Ukraine War
Dozens of women rallied in Moscow on November 7, demanding that their husbands, who have been mobilized to fight in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, return home, a rare display of protest amid a crackdown on any dissent over the conflict. After Moscow authorities rejected the women's request to hold the rally, citing COVID-19 restrictions, the women joined a demonstration by communists on the Teatralnaya Square that was marking the 106th anniversary of the Bolshevik Revolution. The women's rally lasted for about five minutes before police cordoned them off and ordered them to halt the action. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Bashkortostan's Supreme Court Rejects Appeal Of Former Chief Of Navalny's Team Against Her Imprisonment
UFA, Russia -- The Supreme Court of Russia's Republic of Bashkortostan on November 7 rejected an appeal filed by Lilia Chanysheva, the former regional leader of jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny's team, over the seven-and-a-half-year prison term she was handed in June amid a brutal crackdown on civil society and dissent across Russia.
Chanysheva was handed the sentence on June 14 after a court in Bashkortostan's capital, Ufa, found her guilty of creating an extremist community, inciting extremism, and establishing an organization that violates citizens' rights.
The Supreme Court on November 7 also upheld a two-and-a-half year prison term for Chanysheva's co-defendant, activist Rustem Mulyukov, who was convicted of taking part in the activities of an extremist organization -- mainly organizing events, including educational seminars, investigative programs, and rallies and demonstrations in Ufa. Navalny had teams in almost all major cities across Russia..
Before the Supreme Court pronounced its decision, Chanysheva, 41, thanked dozens of people who came to support her.
"Whatever decision is made, it will be canceled some point in the future anyway. And we will remain friends forever. Thank you for not forgetting me, for your letters, for coverage in the media and social networks," Chanysheva said.
Chanysheva was arrested in November 2021. Her trial was held behind closed doors on March 1.
She headed the local unit of Navalny's network of regional campaign groups until his team disbanded them after a Moscow prosecutor went to court to have them branded "extremist."
The request was accepted, effectively outlawing the group.
Chanysheva's defense team said at the time that her arrest was the first since the movement was banned. The charges appear to be retroactive since the organization she worked for disbanded before it had been legally classified as extremist.
Navalny himself has been in prison since February 2021 after he was arrested a month earlier upon returning to Russia from Germany where he had been undergoing treatment for a near-fatal poisoning with a Novichok-type nerve agent that he says was ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The Kremlin has denied any role in Navalny's poisoning.
In August, Navalny had his sentence more than doubled to 19 years on extremism charges, with the court also ruling to send him to a harsher "special regime" facility, rather than the maximum-security prison where he currently is held.
Several opposition leaders and associates of Navalny have been charged with establishing an extremist group. Many have fled the country amid pressure from the Russian authorities.
U.S. Watchdog Concerned Over Pakistan’s Expulsion Of Afghan Refugees
A U.S. government watchdog that monitors religious freedom around the globe has expressed concern over the treatment and forced expulsions of Afghan refugees and asylum seekers from Pakistan.
In a November 6 statement, the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) said it is troubled by reports of increased detentions, violence, and intimidation used against Afghan refugee communities in Pakistan.
More than 300,000 Afghans have already returned to Afghanistan from Pakistan after Islamabad announced the repatriation of over 1.7 million undocumented Afghan migrants on October 3.
Since the November 1 deadline for voluntary returns expired, Islamabad has begun forcefully deporting Afghans.
Though the call was for undocumented migrants to leave, across Pakistan, many Afghans with valid visas and documents issued by Islamabad to legally remain in the country have complained of being arbitrarily detained, pressured for bribes, or harassed to leave the country.
“We are particularly concerned that the Pakistani government may forcibly return to Afghanistan religious minorities who fled persecution,” said David Curry, a USCIRF Commissioner.
“Under Taliban rule, Christians, Shi’a Muslims, Ahmadiyya Muslims, and Sikhs cannot freely practice their religious beliefs in Afghanistan,” he added.
Since the Taliban returned to power two years ago, its hard-line government has imposed Islamic Shari’a law.
Rights watchdogs and members of religious minority communities have accused the Taliban of discrimination and persecution.
Taliban militants have killed, tortured and persecuted members of the tiny Salafi sect by accusing them of supporting the Islamic State-Khorasan, a rival jihadist group.
Meanwhile, members of Afghanistan’s predominantly Shi’ite Hazara ethnic group have accused the Taliban of ‘systematic discrimination’ by denying them the freedom to practice their faith freely.
Most members of Afghanistan’s tiny Sikh and Hindu minority had already fled the country before the Taliban returned to power. Those who stayed have said they are struggling with strict restrictions imposed on them.
Afghanistan's last Jew, Zalon Simintov, fled the country soon after the Taliban seized power in August 2021.
At Least Seven Civilians Killed, 20 Injured In Explosion Of Minibus In Kabul
At least seven people were killed and around 20 others injured on November 7 when a minibus exploded in a mostly Shi’ite neighborhood of Kabul. Khalid Zadran, a spokesman for the Taliban's police headquarters in Kabul, confirmed the casualties on X, formerly Twitter, saying the explosion occurred in the Dasht-e-Barchi neighborhood of the Afghan capital. Security investigation teams have reached the area, he said, adding that further details will be shared later. There’s been no claim of responsibility, but the Khorasan branch of the Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for previous explosions in the area. To read the full story on RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi, click here.
Top U.S. Officials Urge Congress To Back Request For Direct Budget Support For Ukraine
Top members of U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration on November 7 urged Congress to approve his request for direct budget support for Ukraine. In a letter to Congress, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and USAID Administrator Samantha Power said the $11.8 billion request was “inextricably linked to Ukraine's success on the battlefield in resisting Russia’s illegal invasion.” The funds are meant to keep the government and economy functioning while Ukraine focuses its resources on its defense, they said.
EU Chides Serbia, Kosovo For Limited Progress On Reforms Needed For Membership
In its annual report on progress made by candidate countries toward membership of the European Union, the bloc's executive said Serbia and Kosovo registered only limited headway on fulfilling membership criteria, according to a copy of the report obtained by RFE/RL's Balkan Service.
The report by the European Commission says Serbia has made only limited progress in the rule-of-law reform, a crucial chapter in advancing EU membership talks.
The report also highlights Belgrade's failure to implement past agreements on its dialogue with Kosovo, with the commission urging both Kosovo and Serbia to begin implementing their obligations under such agreements, emphasizing that these are vital for their European Union path.
The document also mentions Serbia's refusal to introduce sanctions against Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.
Regarding migration, the report indicates that nationals from countries with visa-free travel agreements with Serbia are using Serbian territory to illegally enter the EU space.
Serbia has also made only limited progress on the freedom of expression, the commission says, highlighting continued cases of threats, intimidation, hate speech, and violence against journalists that continue to pose a significant concern.
In the chapter dedicated to Kosovo, the report says that the rule-of-law remains, as in Serbia’s case, an area where only limited advances were made, and highlights the modest progress recorded in the fight against corruption and organized crime, as well as the independence of the judiciary.
Like Serbia, Kosovo has also failed to fully implement past agreements on advancing bilateral dialogue -- a vital component of the progress on the path toward eventual EU membership.
The draft report seen by RFE/RL confirms that citizens of Kosovo will enjoy visa-free travel to the 27-member bloc as of January 1.
It acknowledges that the government has fulfilled all requirements regarding the freedom of movement. However, it stresses the need for Kosovo to align its visa policy with the EU, pointing out that more than 20 countries that require visas to enter the bloc do not need visas to travel to Kosovo.
Regarding freedom of speech, the report states that Kosovo, like Serbia, has made only limited progress over the past year and raises concern over physical attacks and threats on journalists, public smear campaigns, and hate speech directed against media workers.
It voices particular concern over the situation in ethnic Serb-majority northern Kosovo, including issues such as self-censorship and the security of journalists and media professionals.
Jailed Azerbaijani Activist Haciyev Faces New Charge
BAKU -- Jailed Azerbaijani activist Baxtiyar Haciyev has been additionally charged with evading taxes, social security contributions, and health insurance fees, Haciyev's lawyer, Elcin Sadyqov, said on November 7.
"The new accusation is based on an assumption that profits from Haciyev’s private company should be equated to the average profits of similar companies, without an exact accounting of his firm’s real turnover," Sadyqov said.
Baku-based rights defender Rufat Safarov said the goal of the new charge was most likely to justify Haciyev’s pretrial detention as all pretrial incarceration terms allowed by law have expired.
Haciyev, who was born in 1982, was arrested in early December last year and charged with hooliganism and contempt of court. He rejects the charges.
In June, investigators added charges of “illegal entrepreneurship,” “false entrepreneurship,” “forgery,” “use of forged documents,” and “smuggling.” Haciyev has rejected these charges as well.
He has held two hunger strikes since the start of his detention, protesting the "politically motivated" case against him.
Haciyev was previously convicted on slander charges and had been detained during human rights protests in recent years.
In 2011, Haciyev was given a two-year prison sentence on charges of evading military duty but was released nine months early on the eve of then U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's scheduled visit to Baku.
He has consistently denied any wrongdoing. Azerbaijani and international human rights groups have recognized Haciyev as a political prisoner.
In February, the U.S. State Department expressed concerns over Haciyev's arrest and his state of health, stressing that the charges against him are “understood as politically motivated.”
Critics of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's government say authorities in the oil-rich Caspian Sea state frequently seek to silence dissent by jailing opposition activists, journalists, and civil-society advocates on trumped-up charges.
Aliyev has ruled Azerbaijan with an iron fist since 2003, taking over for his father, Heydar Aliyev, who served as president for a decade.
With reporting by Turan
Karabakh Armenian Accused Of Genocide, Jailed 15 Years In Azerbaijan
A military court in Baku on November 7 sentenced Vagif Khachatrian, an ethnic Armenian from Nagorno-Karabakh, to 15 years in prison after finding him guilty of genocide and the forced deportation of civilians, charges he vehemently denies. Azerbaijan's military detained Khachatrian in late July as he was leaving the breakaway region for Armenia. Investigators said Khachatrian was among soldiers who killed 25 Azerbaijanis, wounded 14 more, and forced 358 residents of the village of Mesali to leave their homes in December 1991. Khachatrian's relatives have insisted the charges are groundless. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service, click here.
Rights Groups Renew Call For 'Immediate' Release Of Tajik Lawyer Kholiqnazarov
A group of seven international rights organizations have called on Dushanbe for the second time since April to immediately and unconditionally release lawyer Manuchehr Kholiqnazarov, who is serving 16 years in prison for his human rights activities in Tajikistan.
"Manuchehr dedicated his life to advocating for justice for ordinary people and ensuring that every individual is treated fairly under the law...and now he needs your help," a joint video statement by the Norwegian Helsinki Committee, the International Partnership for Human Rights, Amnesty International, Freedom Now, The Observatory, the Helsinki Foundation for Human Rights, and FrontLine Defenders said.
The statement appealed for Internet users across the world to send postcards to the imprisoned lawyer with messages of support and to write the Tajik Foreign Ministry to demand Kholiqnazarov's immediate release.
Kholiqnazarov is the director of the Lawyers Association of Pamir, one of the few civil society organizations active in Tajikistan's Gorno-Badakhshan region.
After mass protests erupted in the region in November 2021 following the extrajudicial killing of Khorugh district resident Gulbiddin Ziyobekov, Kholiqnazarov joined the Commission 44 organization -- in which members of law enforcement agencies and local civil society representatives joined to investigate the reasons behind the unrest.
But in May 2022, the Tajik authorities renewed their crackdown on protests in the region, leading to the arrest of Kholiqnazarov and a dozen other members of Commission 44.
In December 2022, the Supreme Court sentenced Kholiqnazarov to 16 years in prison after finding him guilty of being part of a criminal organization and of participating in the activities of a banned organization engaged in extremist activities.
Kholiqnazarov pleaded not guilty to the charges.
In early April, Human Rights Watch, the Helsinki Foundation for Human Rights, the Norwegian Helsinki Committee, Frontline Defenders, International Federation for Human Rights, and Freedom Now issued a joint statement urging Dushanbe to immediately release Kholiqnazaov.
Reporters Without Borders Calls On Pakistan Not To Expel 200 Afghan Journalists
Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has urged Pakistan not to deport some 200 journalists who fled Afghanistan following the Taliban's return to power in 2021 during the withdrawal of U.S-led coalition forces. Pakistan last month said it would deport all undocumented or illegal Afghan refugees who didn't leave voluntarily by November 1 -- a move criticized by Western governments and international rights watchdogs. "Forcibly returning Afghan journalists who have fled to Pakistan would be a flagrant violation of international law and completely unacceptable," RSF said in a statement. "Deporting them back to Afghanistan would clearly expose them to great danger."
EU, U.K. Condemn Killing Of Georgian Civilian By Russian Troops Near Breakaway South Ossetia
European diplomats on November 7 condemned the killing of a Georgian man near the administrative boundary with Georgia's breakaway region of South Ossetia by Russian troops while they were trying to detain him, renewing calls for Moscow to withdraw its "illegal" presence" in the area.
The Georgian State Security Service (SUS) said the incident occurred on November 6 when Russian troops shot to death a 58-year-old man as he and several other villagers went to pray in a church near the village of Kirbali that Russian soldiers had barred Georgians from accessing earlier this year. Another Georgian man was detained.
"The EU strongly condemns the killing of a Georgian citizen and the detention of another one by the Russian border guards in Kirbali. We call for an immediate release," EU foreign policy Josep Borrell said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
"Russian military presence in the Georgian occupied breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia is illegal," he added.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on November 7 that he had no information on the incident.
Such incidents are known to regularly take place in the area.
In August 2008, Russia recognized the independence of South Ossetia and Georgia's other breakaway region, Abkhazia, following a five-day Russian-Georgian war. Abkhazia declared independence from Georgia in 1992, a move which led to all-out war with Tbilisi.
The West has called the move effectively an annexation of the two regions by Russia. Only Venezuela, Nicaragua, Nauru, and Syria have recognized Abkhazia as independent.
"Russia must end its continued illegal presence on Georgian soil and release all those in detention," said Mark Clayton, the ambassador to Georgia for the United Kingdom.
Tensions between Moscow and Tbilisi were heightened last month amid reports that Russia plans to establish a naval base in Abkhazia. Georgia says such a move would be a "blatant violation" of its sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Deputy Interior Minister Of Russia's Daghestan Reportedly Detained On Corruption Charge
Media reports in Russia on November 7 said police have detained the deputy interior minister of Russia's North Caucasus region of Daghestan, Rufat Ismailov, on suspicion of corruption. The reports cited sources close to Daghestani officials as saying police searched Ismailov's home and office. Shamil Khadulayev of the Public Monitoring Commission in Daghestan said Ismailov is suspected of accepting a significant amount of money as a bribe from an unspecified person, adding that Ismailov was transferred to Moscow for interrogation. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.
Moscow Court Issues Arrest Warrant For Self-Exiled Pussy Riot Member Lyusya Shtein
A Moscow court on November 7 issued an arrest warrant for ex-Moscow municipal lawmaker Lyusya Shtein, who is also a member of the Pussy Riot protest group, on a charge of distributing "fake news" about Russian armed forces involved in Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Shtein was also added to the wanted list. The outspoken anti-war activist left Russia in April last year after her apartment door was marked with a Z-shaped sticker inscribed with the slogan "Collaborator. Do Not Sellout The Motherland," in an apparent attempt to intimidate her. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
RSF To Launch Svoboda Satellite Network For Independent Journalism In Russia
Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said on November 7 it is launching the Svoboda satellite network, a dedicated satellite broadcasting service aimed at providing independent news and information to Russian-speaking audiences. "Svoboda represents a significant step forward in the quest for unrestricted access to information in a region where media freedom faces numerous challenges," the NGO said in a statement. The initiative will feature news programs offering a "comprehensive and objective" view of global events and will launch "in the coming weeks," it added.
NATO Says It Will Suspend Participation In Key European Armed Forces Treaty Following Russia's Withdrawal
NATO says it intends to suspend its participation in a landmark security treaty limiting key categories of conventional armed forces following Russia's formal withdrawal from the deal on November 7. Moscow blamed its move on the United States for undermining post-Cold War security with the enlargement of NATO. The 1990 Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE) placed verifiable limits on categories of conventional armaments that NATO and then-Warsaw Pact could deploy. In a November 7 statement, NATO condemned Russia's move, and said it will "suspend the operation of the CFE Treaty for as long as necessary."
Hundreds Of Romanians, Ukrainians Await Evacuation From Gaza
Romania's and Ukraine's Foreign Ministries said 103 Romanian citizens and their family members as well as 101 Ukrainians are due to be evacuated from Gaza into Egypt on November 7. Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk said 51 Moldovan nationals were also among those who will evacuate. The evacuees will then be moved to Cairo, where they will travel back to their home countries by air. Some 350 Romanian citizens are reported to live in Gaza, and 260 of them have requested evacuation. Korniychuk said some 367 Ukrainians are to be repatriated through Israel. To read the original stories by RFE/RL's Romanian and Ukrainian services, click here.
Zelenskiy Says Ukraine's Air Defenses Beefed Up With More NASAMS
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has announced the deployment of more Western-supplied NASAMS air-defense systems as Ukraine prepares for an expected increase in Russian air strikes targeting its energy infrastructure during the cold season.
"Additional NASAMS systems from partners were put on combat duty," Zelenskiy wrote on Telegram. "Timely reinforcement of our air defense before winter," he added, without specifying the number of extra NASAMS deployed.
Ukraine's energy infrastructure was regularly targeted last winter by Russian missile and drone strikes that caused victims and damage as well as misery to millions of people who were left in the dark and cold amid freezing temperatures.
U.S. officials last week said that Washington is expected to deliver $425 million in new military aid to Ukraine, including some $125 million earmarked for ammunition for High-Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and NASAMS as well as other types of armaments.
NASAMS, or National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems, are a highly mobile networked short-to-medium range air-defense system developed jointly by the United States and Norway that were first delivered to Ukraine in November last year.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said at the time that NASAMS deployed in Ukraine had a 100 percent success rate intercepting Russian missiles.
Ukraine's air defenses, meanwhile, warned that more Russian strikes using ballistic missiles were likely on November 7.
"There is a threat of using ballistic missiles in areas where an air raid alarm has been declared. Do not ignore air raid alarms. Head to the nearest shelter," the military said in a statement in the early afternoon on November 7.
Earlier on November 7, Russia's Defense Ministry said a Ukrainian drone attack on the Moscow-occupied Crimea region was repelled by Russian air defenses overnight.
"Nine drones were destroyed and eight others were intercepted off the Black Sea coast of Crimea," the ministry said in a statement, while Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Russian-installed governor of Sevastopol, said five drones were shot down over the region.
Sevastopol is home to Russia's Black Sea Fleet.
Razvozhayev later said that falling debris from the downed drones seriously injured a man in the village of Orlivka. In the village of Andriyivka, near Sevastopol, debris that fell on the roof of a private house caused a small fire, he said.
An RFE/RL correspondent on the ground reported that blasts resembling the work of air-defense systems could be heard in the morning in the center of Sevastopol.
The Russian claims could not be independently verified, and Ukraine has not commented on the alleged attack, which was reported a day after Kyiv claimed that its forces had inflicted “significant” damage to a Russian missile carrier in Crimea two days earlier.
Ukraine's military identified the vessel as the Askold and saying it might not be repairable.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said his military had hit the Askold in the Kerch shipyard in Crimea, which Russia seized and illegally annexed in 2014 but which Kyiv seeks to reclaim in battle.
The Russian military had previously reported a Ukrainian missile strike on a shipyard in Crimea and said it had damaged an unnamed Russian ship.
Britain's Defense Ministry said on November 7 that the "almost certain" Ukrainian strike on the Askold proved Kyiv's "capability to hit Crimean shipbuilding infrastructure" and "will likely cause Russia to consider relocating farther from the front line, delaying the delivery of new vessels."
On the battlefield, Ukrainian forces fought 78 close-quarters battles over the past 24 hours along the front line, the General Staff of Ukraine's military said in its daily report early on November 6.
The focal point of the conflict remained the industrial city of Avdiyivka, in the eastern region of Donetsk, which Russian troops continue to attempt to surround.
Ukrainian forces fended off 20 Russian assaults on Avdiyivka over the past day, the military said.
Russian forces have been repeatedly trying to capture Adviyivka for the past several weeks in one of the bloodiest battles of the war.
Heavy fighting was also under way in the southern region of Zaporizhzhya, where Ukrainian troops have been mounting a months-long counteroffensive, the military said.
EU Special Envoy Arrives In Kosovo To Discuss Relations With Ethnic Serbs, Serbia
The European Union's special envoy for dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia, Miroslav Lajcak, has arrived in Pristina for a two-day visit to meet with Kosovar leaders to discuss the draft statute of the association of Serb majority municipalities and other issues. Lajcak will meet with Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti, First Deputy Prime Minister Besnik Bislimi, as well as opposition representatives in Kosovo. Talks to normalize relations between the two bitter Balkan rivals have so far faced numerous roadblocks, with tensions continuing to rise. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, click here.
Zelenskiy Says 'Irresponsible' To Talk About Elections During Wartime
KYIV - - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said it is "irresponsible" to speak about holding national elections under wartime conditions, strongly hinting at a potential delay to a vote that normally would be in March 2024.
"We all understand that now, in wartime, when there are many challenges, it is utterly irresponsible to engage in topics related to an election in such a frivolous manner," he said in his nightly video address on November 6.
"We need to recognize this is a time for defense, a time for battle, upon which the fate of the state and its people depend.... I believe elections are not appropriate at this time."
He added that "we all see how people demand to direct budget resources not to pavement and street repairs, but to help defense. That's the way it should be."
On November 3, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Zelenskiy was considering the "pros and cons" of holding a presidential election next spring, adding that such an event during the war would create "unprecedented" challenges.
"I think there's no other country in the world that would even consider holding elections against the background of such a large-scale invasion," Kuleba told a news conference at the time.
"But, we are not closing this page. The president of Ukraine is considering, and weighing different pros and cons," Kuleba added.
Under the martial law declared following Russia’s 2022 full-scale invasion, elections are prohibited in the country. Martial law must be extended every 90 days.
Some in the West have urged Ukraine to hold the elections as a signal of Kyiv’s commitment to democratic rule.
In late August, Zelenskiy said the 2024 elections could take place -- even under wartime conditions -- if Westerns allies provided financial assistance and the country's lawmakers approved.
With reporting by Reuters
Ukrainian Military Chief Says Aide Killed In Explosion During Birthday Celebration
Ukraine's commander in chief, General Valeriy Zaluzhniy, said his “assistant and close friend” Major Hennadiy Chastyakov, 39, was killed when an explosive device ignited in what was thought to be a birthday gift. Zaluzhniy’s Telegram statement on November 6 didn't provide details, but he said Chastyakov is survived by his wife and four children. Zaluzhniy said Chastyakov has been a reliable aide for him since the beginning of the Russian invasion of February 2022. The incident occurred in Chaykiy village in the Kyiv region. Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko later called the incident an accident, saying Chastyakov had been showing a gift -- a box of Western-manufactured grenades – to his son when a grenade exploded. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Three Iranians Detained After Allegedly Assaulting Hijab Adviser In Tehran Subway
Three people have been detained following an altercation at a Tehran subway station that erupted over the enforcement of Iran's mandatory hijab law, a sign of the deep discontent among many Iranians over the rule.
Tehran's subway police reported on November 5 that the incident occurred when a woman tasked with advising on the hijab rules was allegedly assaulted after talking to a passenger about the compulsory head-scarf regulations.
Police chief Abbas Karami Rad confirmed that three suspects allegedly involved in the incident were arrested and transferred to a police station in northern Tehran.
The hijab became compulsory for women and girls over the age of 9 in 1981, two years after the Islamic Revolution in Iran. The move triggered protests that were swiftly crushed by the new authorities. Many women have flouted the rule over the years and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
Disdain for the rule turned to widespread anger after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in Tehran while she was in custody for an alleged hijab violation.
Her death spawned the "Women, life, freedom" protests across the country involving tens of thousands of Iranians, many of whom were already upset over deteriorating living standards. Campaigns were also launched against the law, although many of those who initiated them have been jailed by the state or forced to leave the country for their safety.
Authorities have been even further on edge after 17-year-old Armita Garavand died last month after a confrontation with morality police in the same Tehran subway system.
Rights groups and journalists say Garavand and two of her friends were confronted by officers for not wearing the mandatory hijab as they tried to enter a Tehran subway station.
One of the friends has said the officers physically assaulted Garavand, who later fell unconscious after entering a subway carriage. Officials have said Garavand suffered a sudden drop in blood pressure, fainted, and fell to the floor, hitting her head.
Still, Iranian law enforcement, the judiciary, and government-aligned media have expressed unequivocal support for the morality police, underscoring their commitment to punishing those who resist the hijab mandate.
While the protests have shown some signs of waning, resistance to the hijab is likely to increase, analysts say, as it is now seen as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
Last month, Amini and the "Women, life, freedom" movement were awarded this year's Sakharov Prize, the European Parliament’s top rights award. That followed the awarding of the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize to jailed activist Narges Mohammadi, who has fought for women's rights for decades.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russian Troops Shoot Georgian Dead Near Boundary With Breakaway Region
The Georgian State Security Service (SUS) said on November 6 that Russian troops shot to death a Georgian man near the administrative boundary with Georgia's breakaway region of South Ossetia while trying to detain him. According to the SUS, Russian forces detained another Georgian man near the village of Kirbali. The EU Monitoring Mission In Georgia later confirmed the killing. Such incidents regularly take place in the area. Russia has kept thousands of its troops in South Ossetia and Georgia's other breakaway region, Abkhazia, after Moscow recognized the two regions as independent states following a five-day war with Georgia in August 2008. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Georgian Service, click here.
Ukraine Expects 'Positive' EU Report On Membership Bid This Week
A senior Ukrainian official on November 6 said Kyiv expected the EU to provide a "positive" appraisal of its progress toward membership in a report this week and that it had carried out all the necessary reforms. Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna spoke to Reuters as the EU Commission prepares to publish a report on November 8 that Kyiv hopes will recommend bloc members decide in December to open formal accession talks. "I would say that the assessment would definitely be positive because we have been in permanent contact with the European Commission, discussing the steps and negotiating the steps we managed to implement," Stefanishyna said.
Ukraine Says Ready For 'Constructive Dialogue' After Polish Truckers Block Border
KYIV -- A top Ukrainian government official has said Kyiv is "ready for a constructive dialogue" to resolve a dispute that has led to Polish truckers blocking border crossings between the two countries over claims of unfair competition.
Polish "carriers have started blocking three key cargo border-crossing points between [Ukraine and Poland],” Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov wrote on social media on November 6.
He said his ministry was cooperating with the European Commission and the government of Poland "to resolve the situation."
"Our official position is that blocking the border harms the interests and economies of both countries," he said.
He added that the action damaged the process of exporting Ukrainian agricultural products, but "at the same time, we are ready for a constructive dialogue that will consider the interests of the carriers of both countries."
The comments came as Polish truckers blocked three border crossings with Ukraine over what they call unfair foreign competition after the European Union loosened rules pertaining to international transport for Ukrainian carriers.
The EU waived a permit system for Ukrainian cargo transporters looking to enter the bloc to aid Kyiv following Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.
Polish truckers contend the EU action is creating long lines at the border and costing them business and are demanding the reimposition of limits on the number of Ukrainian-licensed trucks entering the country.
The truckers also are seeking a ban on transport companies from outside the EU.
"We are protesting because of the disruptions in road transport to Polish carriers...caused by the uncontrolled inflow of Belarusian, Russian, and Ukrainian companies," Karol Rychlik, a transport company owner and head of a trucker association, was quoted by Reuters as saying at a border crossing near Dorohusk.
Despite the action at the border sites, protest organizers said they will allow humanitarian and military cargo, buses, and private vehicles to pass through to Ukraine.
The Polish government did not immediately comment on Kubrakov's remarks.
Warsaw has been one of Kyiv's most strident backers in its battle against Russia's full-scale invasion.
However, tensions rose after Ukrainian agricultural exports -- mainly blocked at traditional Crimean export routes because of the war -- were forced to move through Ukraine's EU neighbors, flooding those markets and driving down prices to the detriment of local farmers.
Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia decided to extend an EU ban introduced to protect farmers from the surge in grain and food imports from Ukraine.
Still, leaders of Poland and Ukraine have sought to ease tensions.
The two countries in early October said they had agreed to speed the transit of Ukrainian cereal products through Poland en route to third countries, despite opposition from Polish right-wing parties seeking a tougher line against Ukraine.
With reporting by Reuters
Slovak PM: No Obstacles To Private Weapons Exports To Ukraine
Slovakia's new prime minister, Robert Fico, who has pledged to halt the country's military aid for neighboring Ukraine, on November 6 said he had no intention of preventing private defense companies' exports. NATO member Slovakia is home to makers of artillery ammunition as well as heavy military vehicles such as howitzers, some of which have been shipped to Ukraine. Fico ran a campaign ahead of a September 30 election, which his party won, criticizing Western support for Ukraine, sanctions on Russia, and U.S. foreign policy.
