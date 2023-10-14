News
Russian Shelling Kills, Wounds Civilians In Kherson, Donetsk
Russian forces again shelled civilian areas in eastern and southern Ukraine, killing at least one person and wounding more than 20, regional officials reported on October 14, as fighting continued with renewed intensity around the Donetsk towns of Bakhmut and Avdiyivka, where Moscow has been pressing an offensive in recent days.
The city of Beryslav, in the southern region of Kherson, was again shelled by the Russian military early on October 14, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported, adding that a woman was killed.
"Around 6 a.m., the Russian Army struck the city. They hit a private house. A 60-year-old woman was found under the rubble," Prokudin wrote on Telegram, adding that the woman later succumbed to her wounds.
A Russian drone strike the previous day had struck a car in Beryslav, wounding a man and killing his wife.
Russian shelling of civilian settlements wounded 22 civilians over the past 24 hours in Ukraine's eastern region of Donetsk, acting regional governor Ihor Moroz reported on October 14.
"The Russians wounded 22 residents of the Donetsk region: 21 in Pokrovsk and one in Avdiyivka," Moroz said on Telegram.
Separately, the Ukrainian military said its forces fought 100 close-quarter battles against Russian troops in Donetsk and in the Melitopol area of the southern region of Zaporizhzhya.
Fighting has been especially intense over the past days in Avdiyivka, just north of the city of Donetsk, where Russian troops have been mounting an offensive in an attempt to break through.
On October 13, Ukraine accused Russian forces of using phosphorus during their current assault on Avdiyivka.
"Avdiyivka. Our land, a Ukrainian city. The Russians threw a lot of manpower in this direction. They use phosphorus, along with their cannon fodder [troops]," Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's presidential administration, said on Telegram.
It was not immediately clear whether Yermak was referring to white phosphorus munitions, which are not banned under international law, but their use is strictly regulated as the chemical can cause deep burns and the treatment of wounds caused by it is very difficult in battlefield conditions.
The assault on Avdiyivka, seen as the largest Russian attack in the east since the start of Ukraine's counteroffensive several months ago, has reportedly involved some 2,000 troops, numerous armored vehicles, and air support.
In a message on Telegram, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy commended the defenders of Avdiyivka.
"I am grateful to every soldier, every unit for their resilience," Zelenskiy wrote.
The Ukrainian Navy, meanwhile, said that on October 13 it had struck a Russian patrol ship and a tugboat in the occupied Black Sea port of Sevastopol.
"Yesterday (October 13) was "Friday the thirteenth" for the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation... The patrol ship Pavel Derzhavin was hit twice. Only the second time did it realize that it was time for it to get out of our Sevastopol. We also confirm the damage [incurred] to the Bur tugboat. It was towed away and has relevant damage,” navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk told Ukrainian television.
Russia has not commented on the claim, which has not been independently confirmed.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Russian Prisoner Rights Activist Olga Romanova, 11 Others Declared 'Foreign Agents'
Russia's Justice Ministry has declared Olga Romanova, the founder and head of Russian prisoner advocacy organization Russia Behind Bars, and 11 other activists as foreign agents.
Russia Behind Bars, which was itself listed as a foreign agent in 2018, has been advocating protecting the rights of people held in Russian pretrial detention centers, prisons, and penal colonies.
Since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, Romanova and her organization have actively covered the recruitment of inmates from prisons and penal colonies for the war there -- first by the Wagner mercenary group and then by the Russian Ministry of Defense itself.
In March, Romanova and her group revealed that Russia was sending female prison inmates to work in occupied regions of eastern Ukraine.
In addition to Romanova, 11 more people were added to the register of foreign agents: journalist and Crimean Tatar activist Aider Muzhdabaev; former vice-president of Gazprombank Igor Volobuev, who is now fighting in the Ukrainian military; economist Vitaly Zhukovsky; Yelena Malakhovskaya, the presenter of the Navalny Live channel established by imprisoned opposition leader Aleksei Navalny; journalist Sergei Kovalchenko; researcher of war graves Vitaly Votanovsky; civil activists Yevgeny Domozhirov, Anvar Kurmankaev, Andrei Rudoy, Andrei Sidelnikov, and Diana Rudakova, the ex-head of Navalny’s headquarters in the central Russian city of Tambov.
Since 2012, Russia has used its so-called foreign agent laws to label and punish critics of government policies.
It also has been increasingly used to shut down civil society and media groups in Russia since the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
The law allowed the Justice Ministry to label nonprofit organizations as “foreign agents” if they receive funding from abroad and are engaged in political activities.
The criteria by which such activities are determined are not clearly defined in the law, allowing authorities to persecute organizations working in the field of education, culture, health, environmental protection, and the defense of human rights.
Subsequently, it became possible to declare media and individuals “foreign agents,” including those who do not receive foreign funding but are “under foreign influence.” Russian legislation does not specify what exactly should be considered foreign influence.
Gunmen Kill Six Construction Workers In Volatile Southwestern Pakistan
Gunmen shot and killed six construction workers overnight in the volatile southwestern Balochistan Province, Pakistani police said on October 14. Police officer Hidayatullah Dashti said gunmen opened fire overnight at eight construction workers in the city of Turbat, about 606 kilometers south of Quetta -- the capital of the province. Two survived, he said, and were hospitalized for treatment. Dashti said the workers were part of a private construction project in the city. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
Iranian Activist Makes Plea From Prison To Be Released With Her Brothers
A brother of jailed Iranian activist Fatemeh Sepehri said his sister has appealed for her release together with two other brothers who were arrested after being criticized for not taking care of her. Fatemeh Sepehri recently underwent heart surgery but was returned to prison. Her family says her condition remains as "critical" as it was before the surgery. The human rights and pro-democracy activist is an outspoken critic of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. She was arrested by security forces in September last year at the beginning of nationwide protests and sentenced in March to 18 years in prison. To read the original story on RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, click here.
Russia Says It Downed Two Ukrainian Drones Off Krasnodar Coast
Russia's Defense Ministry says its forces shot down two Ukrainian drones early on October 14 over the Black Sea off the coast of the Krasnodar region. Residents of the Black Sea resort of Sochi earlier reported explosions in the area and published videos about what appeared to be blasts above the sea. Some reports said explosions were heard near the Sochi Olympic Park and even in the center of the city. No casualties or damage have been reported so far. Ukraine has not commented on the reports. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
U.S. Says North Korea Delivered Arms To Russia For War In Ukraine
The United States says it has information indicating that North Korea has delivered more than 1,000 containers of military equipment and munitions in recent weeks to Russia for use in Ukraine.
White House national-security spokesman John Kirby told reporters on October 13 that the United States believes North Korea provided the arms in hopes of obtaining sophisticated Russian weapons technologies in return in order to boost Pyongyang’s nuclear program.
The White House released a graphic that it said illustrated how the transfer took place. It shows that, between September 7 and October 1, containers were loaded onto a Russian-flagged ship before being transferred to rail cars and moved across Russia to an ammunition depot about 290 miles from the border with Ukraine.
"We condemn the [North Korea] for providing Russia with this military equipment, which will be used to attack Ukrainian cities and kill Ukrainian civilians and further Russia’s illegitimate war," Kirby said. "We will continue to monitor for any additional [North Korean] arms shipments to Russia."
The U.S. has previously accused North Korea of providing ammunition, artillery shells, and rockets to Russia in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.
Kirby said the military assistance Pyongyang seeks from Russia includes fighter aircraft, surface-to-air missiles, armored vehicles, ballistic missile production equipment, and other advanced technologies.
"The world should know about the support Russia may supply to [North Korea]," he said, adding that the United States was "monitoring closely" whether Moscow will deliver it.
The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), a Washington think tank, last week published satellite photos that it said showed a sharp increase in rail traffic along the North Korea-Russia border.
Among the key findings of a CSIS report issued on October 6 was that satellite imagery of North Korea’s Tumangang Rail Facility at the border with Russia shows an unprecedented number of freight rail cars. It said the number of cars was 73, which is far greater than the level of traffic observed at the facility over the past five years.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last month traveled to Russia to meet President Vladimir Putin and visit key military sites, sparking speculation that North Korea planned to restock Russia’s munitions as its invasion of Ukraine grinds on and it experiences difficulties replenishing we because of sanctions.
During Kim’s trip to Russia, the two countries said they discussed boosting their defense ties but didn’t disclose any specific steps.
After meeting Putin, Kim called for an exponential increase in the production of nuclear weapons and for his country to play a larger role in a coalition of nations confronting the United States in a “new Cold War,” North Korean state media said.
With reporting by AP, AFP, and dpa
Serbian List Says It's Ready To Participate In New Elections In Northern Kosovo
The chairman of Kosovo's main ethnic-Serb party, Serbian List, says it is ready to take part in new municipal elections in northern Kosovo.
Goran Rakic told a press conference in North Mitrovica on October 13 that Serbian List, which has Belgrade’s support, made the decision in cooperation with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.
"The ball has now been moved to Pristina's court," Rakic said, adding that he expects new elections to be called in northern Kosovo municipalities as soon as possible.
Rakic in June said the conditions for Serbian List's participation in the elections included the formation of an Association of Serbian Municipalities, the withdrawal of Kosovo's special units, and an amnesty for all arrested Serbs who participated in barricades or protests.
He did not repeat the conditions on October 13, but said the announcement on Serbian List's willingness to take part in elections was meant to "stimulate the political process and dialogue that would contribute to the fulfillment of our conditions, which we have emphasized several times so far."
The four Serb-majority municipalities in the north -- North Mitrovica, Zvecan, Zubin Potok, and Leposavic -- are currently led by ethnic Albanian mayors who took office after elections in April that were boycotted by local ethnic Serbs.
Kosovo, after facing punitive measures from the European Union, pledged to reorganize elections, but said it would do so only via an administrative instruction that enables the citizens of a municipality to dismiss their mayors through a petition signed by at least 20 percent of voters. If all the required administrative steps are met, then a vote can be held on the departure of the mayors and new elections announced.
Government spokesman Perparim Kryeziu told RFE/RL that Kosovo has provided the legal framework to enable new elections in the four municipalities, saying Kosovo believes new elections "should be driven by the democratic and resourceful will of the citizens."
The administrative instruction is the result of the government’s commitments to de-escalate the situation and said it supports new elections, Kryeziu said.
"We consider it extremely important that the next election campaign be open and fair, and that the elections be free and democratic. The participation of Kosovo Serb citizens is crucial," Kryeziu said.
Elbert Krasniqi, Kosovo's minister of local government management, said last month that the resignation of the mayors "is a request only of Belgrade," insisting that mayors can only leave their offices through the administrative instruction.
Since then, the situation has only become more tense. An attack on Kosovo police on September 24 by a group of armed Serbs in the village of Banjska left four dead -- a local police sergeant and three of the attackers.
The deputy head of Serbian List, Milan Radoicic, has admitted to organizing and taking part in the incident at the Banjska monastery. Kosovar police had shown images of him heavily armed among the assailants along with identity documents from the scene. He is thought to be in Serbia.
Kryeziu said the "paramilitary attack...has reminded us once again of the vital importance of reviving the political pluralism of the Serbs in Kosovo."
After the attack, Kosovo accused Serbia of trying to "annex the whole of northern Kosovo," which Serbia has denied.
Vucic on October 12 called on representatives of Serbs in northern Kosovo to initiate new elections in the four municipalities.
Russian Teen Who Publicly Burned Koran Appears In Chechen Court With Bruised Face
Nikita Zhuravel, who publicly burned a Koran in the Russian city of Volgograd, appeared in court in the North Caucasus region of Chechnya on October 13 with what appeared to be bruises on his face as his trial started. The proceedings were delayed for four days after he was not brought to the courtroom for unspecified reasons. On the first day of his trial, Zhuravel, 19, who was arrested in May on a charge of "insulting believers' feelings," offered his apologies to Muslims. The court extended his detention until April 20, 2024 and adjourned the trial until October 24.
Lawyer Who Defended Crimean Tatars Is Fined And Given 14 Days In Jail
Crimean lawyer Emil Kuberdinov said on October 13 that his colleague Oleksiy Ladin was detained by Russia-installed police in Ukraine's Moscow-annexed Crimea and sentenced hours later to 14 days in jail on a charge of distributing extremist symbols online. The charge stemmed from his posts with Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar symbols and a photo of a slogan saying "Crimean Tatars Are Not Terrorists." The court also ordered Ladin to pay a fine of 45,000 rubles ($460) after finding him guilty of discrediting the Russian armed forces by reposting online materials criticizing Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Exiled Russian Journalist Says Blood Tests Show No Evidence Of Poisoning
One day after police in Paris said an investigation had been launched into her possible poisoning, exiled Russian television journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, who staged a high-profile protest against the war in Ukraine, wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, on October 13 that blood tests show no evidence of poisoning. Reporters Without Borders said on October 12 that Ovsyannikova suffered what was described as a “malaise” outside her Paris apartment. Ovsyannikova gained international recognition last year when she interrupted a live Russian television news broadcast to protest Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Bulgarian Government, As Expected, Survives No-Confidence Vote
Bulgaria's government survived a no-confidence vote on October 13 that was filed by three opposition parties over plans for a transition to cleaner energy and other policies in the energy sector. The vote against Nikolay Denkov's government was supported by the pro-Russia party Vazrazhdane, the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), the populist party There Is Such A People (ITN) and one independent lawmaker. Members of GERB, We Continue The Change – Democratic Bulgaria (PP-DB), and the Movement For Rights And Freedoms (DPS) supported the government. This was the first motion for a vote of no-confidence against Denkov's government, which was formed in July after five general elections within two years.
Man Reported To Be Russian-Born Islamic Radical Kills Teacher, Wounds Two In Knife Attack In France
A teacher was killed in a knife attack in a school in the northern French city of Arras on October 13 and the investigation has been handed over to the anti-terrorism prosecutor's office. The regional Pas-de-Calais authority said the suspected assailant, who also wounded a second teacher and a school security guard in the attack, was arrested. The suspect was a Russian-born Chechen and former student of the Lycee Gambetta high school where the attack happened, a police source said. He was on a watch list of people known as a potential security risk in connection to radical Islamism, the police source added.
Taliban Police Say Seven Killed In Suicide Bombing Of Mosque In Afghanistan's Baghlan Province
Seven Shi'ite worshippers were killed and 15 wounded in an explosion that occurred during Friday prayers on October 13 in a Shi'ite mosque in Pol-e-Khomri, the capital of Afghanistan's northern Baghlan Province, according to the Taliban-led government's police command in the province.
The police command said in a statement sent to RFE/RL's Radio Azadi that a suicide bomber carried out the attack at the Imam Zaman Mosque.
A source in Pol-e-Khomri Hospital, who requested anonymity for security reasons, said the number of dead was much higher, telling Radio Azadi that about 30 bodies were brought to the hospital from the scene of the incident.
A number of other media outlets have published stories putting the number of injured at nearly 50.
Radio Azadi quoted an eyewitness as saying casualties were very high and that it was a suicide attack.
The police commander of the Taliban government for the province said that further investigations are under way regarding the incident.
WATCH: Footage of the aftermath of the bombing obtained by RFE/RL's Radio Azadi
Taliban officials confirmed earlier that a blast occurred.
"I condemn it strongly, but currently I don't have all the information," deputy government spokesman Bilal Karimi told the AFP news agency.
Mawlawi Hashimi, a Taliban official in Baghlan Province, told Reuters that the dead and injured were being taken to the hospital. Hashimi said authorities were probing what type of blast it was.
No group has claimed responsibility. In the past, Islamic State, which considers Shi'ites heretics, has taken responsibility for similar attacks on Shi’ites in various provinces of Afghanistan.
Since the Taliban retook control of the government in Kabul in August 2021, Islamic State has staged attacks on diplomatic missions and ministry buildings in the capital and assassinated two provincial governors.
The Taliban and Islamic State share an austere Sunni ideology. However, Kabul's new rulers have pledged to protect ethnic and religious minorities.
According to a UN Security Council report in May, Islamic State seeks to "provoke sectarian conflict and destabilize the region" and since 2022 has conducted more than 190 suicide bombings, leaving some 1,300 injured or dead.
The presence of Islamic State fighters in Afghanistan has also stoked tensions with Pakistan, which claims they are crossing the border to strike targets on its soil.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Hungary Must Reform Judiciary, Protect Rights To Unblock European Funding, Senior EU Official Says
The European Commission’s vice president for values and transparency, Vera Jourova, says Hungary must meet conditions on reforming its judiciary and ensuring the protection of fundamental rights to unblock EU funding.
Speaking to RFE/RL at its headquarters in Prague on October 13, Jourova said that the government in Budapest is now working on the reforms and taking measures to convince the European Commission “that they corrected things which we wanted them to correct.”
In December 2022, the commission said it would hold back 22 billion euros ($23 billion) of EU funds earmarked for Hungary for the period 2021-2027 until Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government meets conditions related to judicial independence, academic freedoms, LGBTQI rights and the asylum system.
The money was frozen under a recently adopted conditionality mechanism that permits the bloc to take measures to protect its budget.
“The primary goal why we started to block the money was that Hungary will do the necessary reforms of the judiciary system and prosecution. Why? Because we need to be sure that we send the money to the country, which will be able to penalize fraud and corruption,” Jourova said.
“And there is a second condition that the country has to follow the principles of protection of fundamental rights,” she added.
Jourova said the commission would release the money only if Hungary manages to correct these issues.
“I am convinced that they want the money to flow in the country. So, they are working on the reforms. The decision has to be taken in the course of, I don't know, weeks,” Jourova also said.
In October this year, the Financial Times reported that the commission was considering unfreezing part of the funding in a move that could secure Budapest’s support for an increase to the bloc’s budget and significant financial assistance to Ukraine.
But Jourova told RFE/RL that such a deal was not on the table.
“This is a rather technical assessment of what they are doing, and we have to insist that they do everything they promised,” she added.
Hungary has taken some steps toward the EC's demand.
In May, it adopted reforms in response to demands from Brussels but the legislation only addressed some of the wider concerns in Brussels over the erosion of the rule of law and civil liberties in the country.
The discussions over restoring Hungary’s access to the EU funds comes as Brussels seeks unanimous support from the member states for its increased budget before the end of the year, in particular to ensure continuing financial aid to Ukraine.
But the budget top-up needs backing from all 27 member states who will be required to make additional contributions from their national budgets.
Hungary cultivates closer ties with Russia than other EU states and is seen as potential opponent to increased aid for Ukraine, as well as a decision on whether to open accession talks with Kyiv, which is due in December.
Written by Elitsa Simeonova based on an interview by Rikard Jozwiak.
Baku Court Holds Preliminary Hearing Into Case Against Karabakh Armenian
A military court in Baku held a preliminary hearing on October 13 into the case against Vagif Khachatrian, an ethnic Armenian from Karabakh accused of alleged genocide and the forced deportation of civilians. Azerbaijan's military detained Khacahtrian in late July while he was leaving the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh for Armenia via the Lachin checkpoint. Azerbaijani investigators say Khachatrian was among armed Armenian forces that killed 25 Azerbaijani people, wounded 14, and forced 358 residents of the village of Mesali to leave their homes in December 1991. The trial is scheduled for October 17.
PACE Recognizes Holodomor Famine In Ukraine As Genocide
The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) on October 12 recognized the Holodomor -- the starvation of millions in Ukraine in the 1930s under Soviet leader Josef Stalin -- as genocide. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed gratitude to PACE, saying "the restoration of historical justice and the memory of the victims of the Holodomor sends a clear signal: fair punishment for all past and present crimes of Moscow is inevitable." At least 27 countries have recognized the Holodomor as genocide. It is estimated that up to 9 million people died as a result of executions, deportation, and starvation during the Holodomor.
- By AFP
Thousands Take To Streets Of Iranian Capital In Support Of Palestinians
Thousands of Iranians took to the streets of Tehran on October 13 in a show of support for Palestinians amid a bloody conflict between Israel and Hamas militants. The demonstrators waved the flags of Iran, Palestine, and Hizbullah and held banners that read "Down with America" and "Down with Israel" as they marched in the Iranian capital, an AFP journalist said. Similar rallies were held in other cities across the Islamic republic, where flags of the United States and Israel were burned.
Three Navalny Lawyers Reportedly Detained After Houses Searched By Russian Police
Three lawyers who have defended imprisoned Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny have been detained by law enforcement after their houses were searched, according to associates of the Kremlin critic who added that the lawyers are suspected of participating in an extremist community.
Navalny's groups and organization were labeled as extremist and banned in Russia in 2021. The punishment for taking part in an extremist group's activities while using the powers of an official position is up to 12 years in prison.
Navalny associate Ivan Zhdanov, who currently resides abroad, named the three lawyers as Vadim Kobzev, Igor Sergunin, and Aleksei Lipster. Vyacheslav Gimadi, the head of the legal department in Navalny's team, confirmed on X, formerly known as Twitter, the names of the three lawyers.
Navalny's Team group wrote on Telegram that all three lawyers were detained after the searches.
Russian law enforcement has not confirmed the searches.
In August, judges of the Moscow City Court found Navalny guilty of creating an extremist organization and more than doubled his prison term to 19 years, ruling that one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's sharpest critics must be transferred to a harsher "special regime" facility, rather than the maximum-security prison where he currently is held.
Last month, after a court rejected his appeal against the 19-year sentence, Navalny said he had been informed that he will be transferred to the strictest possible prison cell for one year.
It was unclear if the punishment will be carried out in a special regime prison or in the maximum-security IK-6 penal colony 250 kilometers east of Moscow where he is currently held.
Navalny has been in and out of solitary confinement in recent months, and his allies say his health has deteriorated.
The charges against Navalny are widely seen as retribution for his efforts to expose what he describes as the pervasive lawlessness, corruption, and repression by Putin and his political system.
Navalny was Russia's loudest opposition voice and galvanized huge anti-government rallies before he was jailed.
His previous sentence was handed down in 2021 after he arrived in Moscow from Germany, where he had been recovering from a poisoning attack he blamed on the Kremlin.
Before the most recent conviction, he was serving a combined 11 1/2 years for embezzlement and violating the terms of his parole while he was in Germany being treated for the poisoning.
Von Der Leyen Commends Moldova's 'Remarkable' Progress Toward EU Integration
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has praised the efforts of EU candidate Moldova toward meeting the criteria for membership in the 27-member bloc, saying that Chisinau has made "remarkable" and "impressive" progress in implementing reforms. "Moldova has proven how determined it is and how rapidly it can advance on the road to reform and to get closer to the EU," von der Leyen said after meeting with President Maia Sandu in Chisinau on October 12. Ukraine and Moldova were invited to open accession talks with the 27-member bloc in June last year.
Ukraine Accuses Russia Of Using 'Phosphorus' In Avdiyivka Offensive
Ukraine has accused Russian forces of using phosphorus during their current assault on Avdiyivka in the eastern region of Donetsk, where heavy fighting has been reported over the past three days as Moscow attempts to break through the town located just north of Donetsk city.
"Avdiyivka. Our land, a Ukrainian city. The Russians threw a lot of manpower in this direction. They use phosphorus, along with their cannon fodder [troops]," Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's presidential administration, said on Telegram.
It was not immediately clear whether Yermak was referring to white phosphorus munitions, which are not banned under international law but whose use is strictly regulated as the chemical can cause deep burns. The treatment of wounds caused by white phosphorus is very difficult in battlefield conditions.
The assault on Avdiyivka, seen as the largest Russian attack in the east since the start of Ukraine's counteroffensive several months ago, has reportedly involved some 2,000 troops, numerous armored vehicles, and air support.
In a message on Telegram, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy commended the defenders of Avdiyivka, where Ukrainian forces repelled 20 attacks in 24 hours, according to the General Staff on October 13.
"I am grateful to every soldier, every unit for their resilience," Zelenskiy wrote.
Ukrainian forces fought a total of 64 close-quarter battles as they continued their incremental advance in the Bakhmut area of Donetsk and in the southern direction of Melitopol, the military said.
A total of 68 combat clashes took place at the front on October 13, the General Staff said in its evening assessment. Enemy attacks and shelling were reported in the areas near Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region. Ukrainian forces also successfully repelled about 10 enemy attacks in the Maryinka area of the Donetsk region.
The General Staff also reported the downing of a Russian fighter jet and an Orlan-10 drone. There was no comment from the Russian Defense Ministry.
One person died and up to 24 were injured in a Russian attack on the city of Pokrovsk early on October 13, the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office said.
The Interior Ministry said nine employees of the Department of Social Protection of the Population and two female visitors were among the injured. Government buildings, two medical facilities, and two apartment buildings were destroyed, the ministry added.
Pokrovsk is located in the western part of the Donetsk region several kilometers from the front line.
Russia has also stepped up its shelling of Kherson, striking the southern Ukrainian region 100 times in 24 hours, killing civilians and causing widespread damage, a regional official said on October 13.
Kherson Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said Russian forces used artillery, mortars, Grad missiles, tanks, and drones to pound the region and its capital, Kherson city, which was shelled 49 times.
"Two people were killed and six more were wounded, one of them a child," Prokudin said, adding that education facilities, houses, apartment blocks, a medical institution, and an industrial platform in Kherson's Beryslav district were destroyed in the strikes.
A Russian drone later on October 13 struck a car in Beryslav, wounding a man and killing his wife, Prokudin said.
Kherson, which was partially liberated by Ukrainian troops one year ago, has been constantly targeted by Russian shelling from across the Dnieper River.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
France Probes 'Malaise' Of Prominent Russian Journalist Who Staged Anti-War Protest
French prosecutors have opened an investigation into why an exiled Russian television journalist who staged a high-profile protest against the war in Ukraine was suddenly taken ill, a spokesperson for the Paris tribunal prosecutor's office said on October 12. Christophe Deloire, director-general of Reporters Without Borders (RSF), said Marina Ovsyannikova suffered what was described as a “malaise” outside her Paris apartment. Deloire said the possibility that Ovsyannikova had been poisoned had not been ruled out. Ovsyannikova gained international recognition last year when she interrupted a live Russian television news broadcast to protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
NATO Will Hold Major Nuclear Exercise As Russia Plans To Pull Out Of Test-Ban Treaty
NATO will hold a major nuclear exercise next week, the alliance's chief said on October 12, an announcement that came after Russia warned it would pull out of a global nuclear test-ban agreement.
NATO's Steadfast Noon exercise is held annually and runs for about a week. It involves fighter jets capable of carrying nuclear warheads but does not involve any live bombs.
“This is a routine training event that happens every October,” Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said. "This year, the training will take place over Italy, Croatia, and the Mediterranean Sea."
Russian lawmaker Leonid Slutsky said on October 12 that parliament’s lower chamber, the State Duma, will vote on revoking ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) next week.
According to Slutsky, the final vote on the issue will be held on October 19 after the move is discussed in two readings on October 17-18.
Amid international concerns over the move initiated by President Vladimir Putin last week, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on October 10 that Moscow would resume nuclear tests "only after the United States carries out similar testing."
With reporting by RIA Novosti
HRW Says Deporting Afghans From Pakistan Would Put Them At 'Grave Risk' Of Abuse
Human Rights Watch (HRW) called on the United Nations and international donors to press Pakistan to end abuses and protect Afghan asylum seekers, saying the forcible deportation would put them “at grave risk of being returned to persecution and other abuse.” Earlier in October, Pakistan announced a crackdown on migrants living in the country illegally, including 1.7 million Afghans, telling them to return home by October 31 to avoid mass arrest and expulsion. The UN has warned that the move could lead to “severe” human rights violations.
Former Leader Of Banned Group In Russia's Bashkortostan Faces Charge Of Inciting Hatred
Authorities in Russia's Republic of Bashkortostan have launched a probe against Fail Alsynov, the former leader of the banned Bashqort group, accusing him of inciting hatred. Alsynov told RFE/RL on October 12 that the case against him is linked to his speech at a rally in April where he criticized the government's plans to start gold mining near a village and bring workers from the Caucasus there. Alsynov added he was ordered to come to the police for questioning on October 16. In 2020, Russia banned Bashqort, a group that for years promoted the Bashkir language and culture, labeling it as extremist.
U.S. Sanctions Owners Of Two Vessels For Carrying Russian Oil Priced Above Cap
The U.S. Treasury Department has announced sanctions on two companies for allegedly violating a price cap on Russian oil agreed last year by Western countries.
Vessels owned by companies based in the United Arab Emirates and Turkey were cited as having violated a price cap set in December by the countries in the Group of Seven leading economies, the European Union, and Australia.
The coalition set the price cap at $60 per barrel for Russian crude to restrict income for Russian oil that could then be used to fund its invasion of Ukraine.
A vessel owned by U.A.E.-based Lumber Marine was found to have violated price-cap policy, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a news release. The vessels carried Russian-origin crude priced at more than $75 a barrel, the Treasury said in a statement on October 12.
The department also sanctioned Turkey-based Ice Pearl Navigation Corporation, saying one it its vessels carried crude oil priced above $80 a barrel.
Global oil prices have risen to around $85 a barrel in recent months.
"Today's action demonstrates our continued commitment to reduce Russia's resources for its war against Ukraine and to enforce the price cap," Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said in the statement.
The cap bans Western companies from providing maritime services such as insurance, finance, and shipping to Russian seaborne oil exports sold above $60 a barrel. The coalition implemented the program to restrict Russian revenue while keeping oil flowing to markets.
Both tankers used U.S.-based service providers while transporting the Russian origin oil, the Treasury Department said.
"Because of the actions we're announcing today, and the further actions we will take in the coming weeks and months, these costs will continue to rise and Russia's ability to sustain its barbaric war will continue to weaken," a senior Treasury official told reporters in a conference call.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on October 11 said the price cap had sharply reduced Russian revenues over the past 10 months and that it was critical to keep imposing severe and increasing costs on Russia over its war in Ukraine.
Since the establishment of the price-cap policy, the coalition has closely monitored markets, including price trends and volumes exported by Russia, a statement from the G7 and Australia said.
Russian oil tax revenue was down 45 percent from January-August this year, relative to 2022, the statement said.
"Given recent price movements, the coalition is focusing on supporting compliance and enforcement of the policy," it said, adding that when it has evidence of illicit or deceptive practices related to shipments of Russian-origin crude oil, it will "respond in accordance with the respective restrictive measures."
The International Energy Agency (IEA) said on October 12 that preliminary estimates showed Russian crude oil exports last month stood at 4.9 million barrels per day, down about 100,000 bpd from the May-June average.
But it also said Russia's total exports of crude oil and products in September rose by 460,000 bpd to 7.6 million bpd, with crude accounting for 250,000 bpd of the increase.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
