Russian Author Daniil Granin Dies At 98

Daniil Granin, one of Russia’s most respected writers, has died. He was 98.



Reports say Granin passed away late on July 4 at a hospital in St. Petersburg.



He will reportedly be buried in the city’s Komarovskoye Cemetery on July 8.



President Vladimir Putin offered condolences to Granin’s relatives, saying in a telegram that he was a “person of gigantic spiritual strength” and a “moral guide for people with the most different views," according to the Kremlin.



The World War II veteran published his first work in 1949 and authored widely popular novels. He also co-authored A Book Of The Blockade, a chronicle of the Nazis' siege of Leningrad, now known as St. Petersburg.



Several of Granin's books were turned into movies.

