Russian Writer Kurlyandsky Dies, Creator Of Popular Soviet Cartoon 'Well, Just You Wait!'

MOSCOW -- Aleksandr Kurlyandsky, the Russian writer and one of the creators of the popular Well, You Just Wait! cartoon series, has died at the age of 82.

Kurlyandsky's relatives and friends said he died on December 21. The cause of death was not made public.

Kurlyandsky was an author of numerous satirical stories for adults and children, several of which were used by directors of the popular Yeralash (Mishmash) children's comedy television show.

His most well-known contribution to Soviet television culture was Nu, Pogodi (Well, You Just Wait!), a cartoon series that entertained children and adults alike for decades in the former Soviet Union and several countries in Eastern Europe.

The cartoon is about two characters, a wolf and a hare, who find themselves in comical situations as the wolf attempts to catch the hare. The series debuted in 1969; the last episode was produced in 2006.

Kurlyandsky also co-authored other popular cartoons in the Soviet Union, including ones about Kesha, a parrot, whose catchphrases became quite popular in colloquial Russian.