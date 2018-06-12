Russia Wrongly Revoked U.S. Activist's Residence Permit, European Court Says

The European court has ruled that Russia wrongly revoked the residence permit of American human rights activist Jennifer Gaspar in 2014.

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on June 12 said that Russian authorities violated Gaspar's right to respect for family life, as it had compelled her to leave Russia, where her husband and minor child were living.

In its ruling, the court in Strasbourg ordered the Russian state to pay Gaspar 14,142 euros ($16,680) in compensation.

"I want to celebrate justice and an end to a long slog through court proceedings that has weighed upon me," Gaspar wrote on Facebook after the court decision.

Russian immigration authorities informed Gaspar in July 2014 that her residence permit was revoked, after the country's Federal Security Service (FSB) issued a report stating that she posed a national security threat.

Later in 2014, two St. Petersburg courts upheld her expulsion from Russia.

Gaspar has since been living in the Czech capital, Prague, with her child.

She had lived in Russia since 2004, working with civil society and nongovernmental organizations. She married a prominent Russian lawyer and activist, Ivan Pavlov.