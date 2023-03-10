News
Russia Lists World Wildlife Fund, Others As 'Foreign Agents'
Russia on March 10 added the World Wildlife Fund to its register of "foreign agents," along with a prominent Kremlin critic, a renowned economist, and a few others. Russian law requires individuals and organizations that are determined to have received foreign funding and to have engaged in loosely defined "political activity" to identify themselves as "foreign agents." Authorities have used the law to discredit those listed and to stifle dissent. The World Wildlife Fund, which is headquartered in Washington, is a conservation group with projects throughout the world, including in Russia. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Exiled Opposition Figures Publish Charter For Democratic Iran
Six exiled opposition figures, including the former crown prince of Iran, Reza Pahlavi, and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Shirin Ebadi have published a charter for the establishment of a democratic Iran. In a statement published on March 10, the signatories of the Charter Of Solidarity And Alliance For Freedom called for more international pressure on the Islamic republic to halt all death sentences and release all political prisoners. They also appealed to democratic countries to expel Iranian ambassadors. The charter was published following months of antiestablishment protests triggered by the September 16 death in custody of Mahsa Amini. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
Russian, Belarusian Fencers Cleared To Compete After Vote
Russian and Belarusian fencers will be allowed to compete in International Fencing Federation (FIE) events after the matter was put to a vote at its extraordinary congress on March 10. Athletes from the two countries were banned from many international competitions after Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Belarus has been a key staging area for Moscow's invasion. But in January, the International Olympic Committee had set out a path for athletes from the two countries to earn slots for the Olympics through Asian qualifying and to compete as neutrals, with some federations now allowing them back. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Canada Bans Russian Aluminum, Steel Imports
Canada on March 10 banned the import of all Russian aluminum and steel products in a move that Ottawa said was aimed at denying Moscow the ability to fund its war against Ukraine. "Ukraine can and must win this war. We continue to do everything we can to cut off or limit the revenue used to fund Putin's illegal and barbaric invasion of Ukraine," Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said in a statement.
Russian Released From Lithuanian Prison After Serving Sentence Over Soviet Crackdown
Former Soviet military serviceman Yury Mel has been released from a Lithuanian prison after serving nine years for involvement in the deadly 1991 Soviet crackdown on the Baltic state's pro-independence movement. The Russian Foreign Ministry said on March 10 that Mel immediately left Lithuania for Russia. Mel was arrested in 2014 while entering Lithuania from Russia. He was sentenced to prison in 2016. Thirteen people were killed during the Soviet troops' storming of Vilnius's TV tower in January 1991, the deadliest action by the Soviet Army in trying to crush secessionist movements in the Baltic states of Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
G7 Renews Pledge To Support Ukraine Energy Sector, Japan Says
The Group of Seven (G7) and other like-minded organizations have renewed their pledge to support Ukraine's energy sector, Japan's Foreign Ministry said after the group convened for a meeting on March 10. Japan's foreign minister, Yoshimasa Hayashi, said Japan intended to provide about 10 autotransformers and 140 units of power-related equipment to Ukraine, according to a statement released by his ministry. During the meeting, which was co-hosted by Hayashi and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Hayashi also praised Ukraine for overcoming "the harsh winter despite repeated Russian attacks on energy infrastructure." To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
- By AFP
U.S. Says Moscow Aims To Destabilize Moldova, Bring In 'Russia-Friendly' Government
The United States on March 10 accused Russia of trying to destabilize the ex-Soviet republic of Moldova, including through the use of street protests, with the goal of eventually bringing in a pro-Moscow government. "We believe Russia is pursuing options to weaken the Moldovan government, probably with the eventual goal of seeing a more Russian-friendly administration," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters. Moldova's government is seeking closer ties to Western institutions and is close to the pro-Western government of neighboring Ukraine, which has been battling a Russian invasion for more than a year.
Tajik Migrants In Mariupol Say Deceived By Russian Employers
A group of Tajik migrants working for a Russian company in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city of Mariupol claim their employers failed to pay them the full amount of wages they were promised in their contracts.
Hundreds of migrants from Tajikistan and other Central Asian countries have been hired by Russian construction companies to work in Mariupol after the southern city fell to the invaders in May 2022 following a three-month siege.
Safarali, a migrant who gave only his first name, told RFE/RL’s Tajik Service on March 9 that some 300 workers hadn't received their full wages.
"The employers had promised us to pay about $1,600 a month. But they are paying less than half of that amount," Safarali said.
Similar complaints have been made by dozens of other Tajik nationals working in eastern Ukraine.
The Tajik government has repeatedly warned its citizens against going to foreign conflict zones. But there have been reports that large groups of migrants working in Russia have been "lured" to Ukraine with the promise of high wages and "free meals and accommodation."
Many workers claimed that some construction companies told them their salaries in Mariupol would be up to four times higher than what they were making in Russia.
According to Qurbon Sharifov, who was among the first groups of Tajiks who arrived in Mariupol in the summer, migrants were mostly engaged in "repairing damaged buildings, replacing window, and laying new roofs."
Sharifov said he and others in his group were hired by a private Russian construction firm, Restavratsia. Sharifov said that only after arriving in Mariupol did they realize that there were no guarantees that the employers would deliver on their promises.
Russia is a hosts millions of migrant workers from Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan -- former Soviet countries plagued for decades by steep unemployment.
Iranian Blogger Arrested For Protest Content On Instagram Account
A blogger in the northwestern Iranian city of Urmia has been arrested for publishing content on his Instagram account about a wave of suspected poisonings across the country that has hospitalized scores of students, mainly schoolgirls.
The Hamshahri newspaper, affiliated with the Tehran municipality, reported on March 9 that a blogger was arrested by order of the judiciary and the Ministry of Information.
Hamshahri did not publish the name of the blogger, but Iranian social-media users have identified him as Reza Purjafar, an artist and actor living in Urmia.
Purjafar recently wrote in a story on his Instagram page that "our children have not seen war, but they have tasted chemicals."
The reference is to a wave of suspected poisonings that has affected more than 5,000 pupils, mainly girls, in the past four months.
Hundreds have been hospitalized after complaining of symptoms that included nausea, headaches, coughing, breathing difficulties, heart palpitations, and numbness and hand or leg pain.
It remains unclear what might be causing the illnesses, though some of those affected have said they smelled chlorine or cleaning agents, while others said they thought they smelled tangerines in the air.
No one has claimed responsibility for the wave of illnesses that some officials -- including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei -- have characterized as "poisonings."
An unspecified number of arrests had been made in five provinces in connection with the incidents, but few details have been made public.
Earlier this week the Tehran prosecutor announced that he had filed a case against the editorial directors of the HamMihan, Roydad24, and Sharq newspapers, as well as against political activists Azar Mansouri, prominent actor Reza Kianian, and university professor Sadegh Zibakalam for their statements on the situation.
Journalist Ali Purtabatabaei, who covered the poisonings for the Qom News website as well as on social media and was critical of the response to the crisis by authorities in the holy city of Qom, was also arrested on March 5.
Iran has been roiled by unrest since the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a hijab, or head scarf, improperly.
Universities and schools have become leading venues for clashes between protesters and the authorities, prompting
security forces to launched a series of raids on schools across the country, violently arresting students, especially female students, who have defiantly taken off their hijabs in protest.
The government's slow response to the crisis over the illnesses has fueled speculation that the poisonings are intentional and a scare tactic being used to intimidate females who have protested over Amini's death.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Wagner Chief Says All Russian Troops In Ukraine Need More Ammunition
Kremlin-linked businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, a co-founder and owner of the mercenary group Wagner, says that not only his troops but all of the Russian forces involved in the fierce monthslong fight to take the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut are suffering from shortages of ammunition.
Prigozhin's press service issued a statement on March 10 in which he expressed his gratitude to Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov and Igor Nasenkov, the chief executive officer of Tekhnodinamika, for significantly boosting production of military ammunition in recent months after Wagner pleaded for increased supplies.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
However, he added, even more ammunition is needed.
"I am worried about ammunition and the ammunition hunger not only as far as Wagner goes, but all the units of the Russian Army. It is obvious that not only my lads are dying.... Others should not die as well. Each delayed projectile means the death of one of our comrades. And it does not matter what unit of the Russian forces they represent," Prigozhin said.
Last month, Prigozhin, considered one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest allies, accused top military officials of committing "treason" by failing to equip his private troops, who have been a major force in the battle to take Bakhmut, with enough ammunition.
In one of his statements in February, Prigozhin accused Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the Russian Army General Staff Valery Gerasimov of refusing to deliver ammunition to Wagner in "an attempt to destroy" it.
Prigozhin added that he was required to "apologize and obey" in order to secure ammunition for his troops.
The Defense Ministry rejected Prigozhin's claims at the time, saying that all volunteer brigades in Ukraine's east were being supplied with all types of ammunition in a "timely" fashion.
Following days of heated accusations by Prigozhin against the Defense Ministry, he said on February 23 that his troops had started receiving ammunition and equipment.
Wagner has recruited thousands of inmates from penitentiaries across Russia since last summer to fight in Ukraine. Prigozhin said in February that he was no longer allowed to recruit prisoners.
U.S. Welcomes Iran-Saudi Deal, But Voices Skepticism
The United States has said it welcomes a Chinese-brokered thaw in relations between rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia but expressed doubts that Tehran will follow through on its commitments.
White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that "we welcome" the diplomatic deal if, for example, it leads to peace in Yemen, where the two regional powers back opposing sides.
"We'll see. It really does remain to be seen whether the Iranians are going to honor their side of the deal. This is not a regime that typically does honor its word," Kirby said.
Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed earlier on March 10 to reestablish relations after seven years of hostility that had threatened stability and security in the Persian Gulf and helped fuel conflicts in the Middle East from Yemen to Syria.
The deal was announced after four days of previously undisclosed talks in Beijing between top security officials from the two rival Middle East powers.
Tehran and Riyadh agreed "to resume diplomatic relations between them and reopen their embassies and missions within a period not exceeding two month," according to a statement issued by Iran, Saudi Arabia and China.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Iranian Authorities Reportedly Searching For Girls Who Danced On Women's Day
Iranian security forces are trying to identify and potentially arrest five young girls who were shown dancing in a viral video that was published from Tehran's Ekbatan neighborhood, local sources say.
The video of the five young girls dancing to music by Nigerian singer Rema was released on March 8, coinciding with International Women's Day. The video was shot in the courtyard of Block 13 in the Ekbatan neighborhood and went viral on social media, garnering thousands of views and shares from users in Iran and around the world.
Meanwhile, the "Ekbatan" Twitter account, which covers the events of the neighborhood and was one of the first accounts to release the video of the five girls dancing, warned on March 10 of the possibility of their detention and mistreatment.
The account wrote that security forces were looking for CCTV footage in Block 13 to identify these girls, while questioning the guards of the neighborhood and Block 13.
Reports also indicate that the Instagram page of the person who first released the video of the girls has been deactivated.
Ekbatan has been one of the epicenters of protests in the Iranian capital for the last six months, demonstrating defiance amid unrest over the death of a young woman while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
The security forces have made extensive efforts to suppress the protests in the neighborhood, with widespread and multi-stage arrests since the third month of the protests.
Despite all these arrests and the intensified security situation in Ekbatan, the protests there continue on the verge of the seventh month of protests, and protesters continue to hold protests and shout anti-government slogans at night there.
The unrest was sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini on September 16. The 22-year-old died in custody after being arrested by the notorious morality police for allegedly violating the Islamic dress code.
Her death, which officials blamed on a heart attack, touched off a wave of antiestablishment protests in cities across the country. The authorities have met the unrest with a harsh crackdown that rights groups say has killed more than 500 people, including 71 children.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Ukrainian Rights Defender Butkevych Sentenced To 13 Years In Prison In Russian-Occupied Region
Russian-imposed authorities in the eastern Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk -- which Moscow claims to control -- have sentenced a well-known Ukrainian human rights defender to 13 years in prison.
Russia's Investigative Committee said on March 10 that along with Maksym Butkevych, de facto courts in parts of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions that Moscow annexed following a referendum last September even though it doesn't fully control them also sentenced Ukrainian soldiers Vladyslav Shel and Viktor Pokhozey to 18 1/2 and 8 1/2 years in prison, respectively.
According to the Investigative Committee, the three Ukrainians were found guilty of "cruelty against civilians and using banned methods in an armed conflict."
Butkevych was additionally convicted of "two attempted murders and the premeditated damage of others' property," while Shel was found guilty of "attempted murder based on ideological and ethnic hatred."
In addition to his human rights activities, Butkevych is also a journalist and a well-known public figure in Ukraine.
He is a co-founder of the Hromadske radio (Public radio) station that has a series of special programs for residents of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
Just days after Russia launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in late February last year, Butkevych joined Ukraine's armed forces.
In July, Butkevych's mother recognized him on a video showing soldiers captured by Russia's invading forces near the towns of Zolote and Hirne in the Luhansk region.
She says that she has had no contact with her son since his capture. She has been trying to free him from Russian captivity in prisoner swaps that have taken place sporadically over the past year since Russia invaded Ukraine.
Butkevych was known for raising awareness of the problems faced by refugees even before the Russian invasion.
He gained prominence for his calls to amend Ukraine's migration regulations for Belarusian nationals who fled en masse to Ukraine following the ongoing crackdown on dissent that started after the disputed presidential election in Belarus in August 2020.
Former University Professor In Belarus Sentenced To Prison For Radio Interview
MINSK -- A former lecturer at the Department of Italian Language at the Minsk State Linguistic University, Natallya Dulina, has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison for giving an interview to a media outlet labeled by authorities as "extremist."
The Minsk regional court pronounced Dulina's verdict and sentence on March 10, finding her guilty of assisting "extremist activities" and organizating and preparing activities that blatantly disrupt social order.
According to those who were present in the courtroom, Dulina smiled as her sentence was pronounced with her cuffed hands behind her back.
"The spring will come," she said.
The case against Dulina was launched over an interview she gave to Euroradio last year in which she talked about the ongoing crackdown on independent media and democratic institutions in the country.
It is the third case launched against a government critic after giving an interview to a media outlet that Belarusian authorities had labeled extremist.
In recent months, Belarusian courts sentenced in two separate cases a military expert Yahor Lebyadok to five years, and Darya Losik, the wife of RFE/RL's journalist Ihar Losik, to two years in prison for giving interviews to independent media outlets.
The cases highlight Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka's harsh crackdown against any dissent since an August 2020 presidential election, which he claims he won, while opposition politicians and activists say the vote was rigged.
The 68-year-old, who has been in power since 1994, has directed the campaign to arrest tens of thousands of people.
He has refused to negotiate with the opposition and many of its leaders have been arrested or forced to leave the country.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to acknowledge Lukashenka as the winner of the vote and imposed several rounds of sanctions on him and his regime, citing election fraud and the crackdown.
Jailed Former Kyrgyz Gold Mine Manager's Request For House Arrest Denied
BISHKEK -- A court in Bishkek has rejected a request by the former interim manager of Kyrgyzstan's Kumtor gold, Tengiz Bolturuk, to transfer him from a pretrial detention center to house arrest.
Bolturuk's lawyer, Kaisyn Abakirov, told RFE/RL that the Oktyabr (October) district court made the decision regarding his client's request on March 10.
Bolturuk's wife, Ilmira Alpysbaeva, said earlier that her husband's health condition had dramatically worsened since his arrest in September.
The State Committee for National Security (UKMK) also arrested Bolturuk's associates -- Aisha-Gul Janalieva and Ryspek Toktogulov, saying all three were suspected of financial misdeeds.
They were sacked in late August after the UKMK launched a probe against them, saying the auditing chamber found financial violations in their activities.
The UKMK said at the time that Bolturuk and his assistants allegedly caused financial damage to the State Treasury assessed at 1 billion soms ($11,440,000).
Bolturuk has rejected the charges.
Kyrgyzstan and the Kyrgyz state-owned gold mining company regained full control of the Kumtor gold mine earlier last year under the terms of a deal with the Canadian company Centerra Gold signed in April 2022.
Bolturuk, who previously represented Kyrgyzstan at the Centerra Gold, was interim manager of Kumtor at the time.
Kumtor had been the target of financial and environmental disagreements for years before turning into the subject of a control battle between the Kyrgyz state and Centerra Gold.
The Kyrgyz government has insisted that Centerra's operations endangered human lives and the environment, which the company denied.
In May 2021, the Canadian firm said it had "initiated binding arbitration to enforce its rights under long-standing investment agreements with the government."
Many Kyrgyz lawmakers have expressed concern about an alleged lack of transparency at Kumtor since the Kyrgyz government took control of the gold mine.
Belgium Recognizes Soviet-Era Famine in Ukraine As Genocide
Belgian lawmakers have recognized Holodomor -- the 1932-33 famine caused by the policies of the Soviet government in Ukraine -- as a genocide. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed gratitude to Belgium on March 10, calling the move "an important decision for every Ukrainian and a deeply symbolic step" as Kyiv fights to repel Russia's invasion. Last week, Bulgarian lawmakers recognized Holodomor as a genocide. Historians say the failure to properly harvest crops in Ukraine in 1932 under Soviet mismanagement was the main cause of the famine that killed millions of Ukrainians. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Russia Says It's Still In Contact With U.S. Over Nuclear Treaty, But Prospects Dim
Russia said on March 10 that it was still in contact with the United States over their last remaining nuclear arms treaty despite suspending it last month, but held out little prospect of returning to it. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted by the RIA news agency as saying he had no expectations for significant progress from contacts between Moscow and Washington over the New START treaty. The 2010 agreement limits the number of strategic nuclear warheads each side can deploy. Moscow suspended it, accusing the U.S. of trying to inflict a "strategic defeat" on Russia in Ukraine. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Uzbekistan To Hold Referendum On New Constitution That Would Allow President To Run Again
TASHKENT -- Uzbek lawmakers have agreed to hold a referendum on a new constitution that would allow President Shavkat Mirziyoev to run for a third term in office.
Uzbek parliament's lower house, the Legislative Chamber, on March 10 set April 30 as the date for the referendum, with 132 lawmakers supporting the move. Two MPs abstained and three did not take part in the vote.
The amendments changing the constitution are expected to be approved in the referendum by a majority of the tightly controlled former Soviet republic, which, according to Uzbek officials, will "nullify" Mirziyoev's previous and current terms, allowing him to run for another two consecutive terms.
The draft also extends the duration of a term from five to seven years. Mirziyoev's current term ends in 2026. According to the lawmakers, the amendments will change about two-thirds of the constitution, with the number of articles in the document rising to 155 from 128.
The draft also declares Uzbekistan will be "a social state" while almost tripling the state's obligations citizens.
The changes to the constitution were initiated by Mirziyoev last summer.
Among other things, the proposed amendments at the time included abolishing the Central Asian nation's Karakalpakstan Autonomous Republic's right to secede.
However, Mirziyoev dropped the idea to change Karakalpakstan's status after thousands of Karakalpaks protested in early July last year against the elimination from the constitution Karakalpakstan's long-standing right to seek independence from Uzbekistan.
Uzbek authorities say 21 people died in Karakalpakstan during the protests' dispersal by law enforcement forces. Dozens of the participants in the rallies were later handed prison terms on charges of plotting to seize power by disrupting the constitutional order, organizing mass unrest, embezzlement, and money laundering. Other dozens are either on or awaiting trials.
The referendum, on April 30 will be the third referendum in the history of independent Uzbekistan.
Mirziyoev's predecessor, the country’s late authoritarian first President Islam Karimov, who died in 2016, held two referendums in 1995 and 2002 prolonging his terms without elections and changing the length of presidential terms.
Georgian Parliament Revokes Controversial 'Foreign Agents' Bill That Sparked Protests
In a dramatic turn of events, Georgian lawmakers have voted to drop a controversial "foreign agents" bill just days after its first reading sparked massive protests over fears the legislation, which mirrored a similar law in Russia, would have severely restricted dissent and the activity of civil society groups in the country and push it toward authoritarianism.
Parliament on March 10 voted in the second reading of the draft, a day after the ruling Georgian Dream party announced it was withdrawing the proposed legislation in the face of the protests.
Lawmakers voted 35-1 against the bill, thus canceling it. The legislation can be brought back within 30 days, but only if it contains changes.
Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets of the Georgian capital over the legislation, and another gathering is planned for March 10, though it is likely to be more celebratory than protest.
Police had met the demonstrators with tear gas, stun grenades, and water cannons while detaining dozens.
Georgia's Interior Ministry said on March 10 that all 133 people who were detained during the protests had been released. It added that almost 60 police officers were injured in clashes during the demonstrations.
The protests began on March 7 as parliament took up the "foreign agents" legislation despite warnings from critics that the bill, which would force civil society organizations that receive more than 20 percent of their funding from abroad to be classified as "foreign agents," mirrors Russian legislation that has been used to stifle opposition voices and the independent media.
Georgian Dream officials said the legislation was aimed at bringing transparency and that it needed hold consultations to "better explain" the law's purpose in the future.
WATCH: Sophie Datishvili of RFE/RL's Georgian Service explains the background to the controversial "foreign agents" law and talks about why following three days of protests, it's now being withdrawn.
In Georgia, anti-Russian sentiment can often be strong. Russian troops still control around one-fifth of Georgia's territory, most of it taken during a lightning war in 2008 that was ostensibly about breakaway efforts in two northeastern regions, Abkhazia and South Ossetia.
By suddenly announcing that the bill was being "unconditionally" withdrawn, Georgian Dream deescalated the current crisis -- but tensions are likely to persist over the ruling party and its opponents' competing visions for the heavily polarized Caucasus country and its nearly 5 million residents.
The opposition has often criticized Georgian Dream for being too closely aligned with Moscow and the Kremlin's current war against another former Soviet republic, Ukraine, has heightened those concerns.
The introduction of the legislation prompted rebukes from several corners, including diplomats from the European Union and the United States.
Georgia has been moving toward joining the European Union but EU officials said the "foreign agents" law would complicate that membership path. Last year, the bloc declined to grant candidate status to Georgia, citing stalled political and judicial reforms.
President Salome Zurabishvili has said she would veto the bill, although parliament could have overridden her veto.
Speaking on March 10, French President Emmanuel Macron said Georgia was under pressure while expressing hope that the country could find a "path towards greater serenity" and that there is a "calming down of regional tensions."
"Georgia is under some heavy pressure and I hope it can find calm," he said at a joint news conference with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Paris.
Macron dismissed Russian claims that protests in the Caucasus country were orchestrated by the West.
"There is a tendency in the Kremlin, which is not new, to imagine that every public demonstration is a foreign manipulation because the fundamental belief is that there is neither public opinion nor free people," Macron said.
"As an old democracy, we have the right to believe the opposite."
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Ukraine Says Russia Escalates Assaults On Eastern City Of Bakhmut
Russian troops are continuing their assault in the direction of the eastern city of Bakhmut, Ukraine's General Staff said on March 10, adding that its forces repulsed "numerous attacks" in the areas of the settlements of Ivanske and Bakhmut during the day.
Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said the fighting in Bakhmut had "escalated," with a new push by Russian forces to break through Ukrainian defensive lines.
Earlier, technicians worked around the clock to restore electricity in most parts of Ukraine following a devastating wave of Russian strikes, private energy firm DTEK said on March 10.
Electricity was restored in all residential areas of the capital, Kyiv, and all emergency power outages were canceled, DTEK said on March 10.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"At 12:47 p.m., electricity was restored to all residents of the capital, so the scheduled stabilization shutdowns are no longer applicable," the company said in a statement.
Serhiy Popko, the head of the city’s military administration, said power and water were restored in Kyiv. Popko said that about 30 percent of consumers in the capital remained without heating and that repair work was ongoing.
DTEK workers managed to finish the overnight repairs on the damaged high-voltage equipment that supplies the southern port of Odesa and the Odesa region, where the electricity has been restored, the company said.
Power restrictions prompted by significant damage caused by the Russian strikes remained in the Zhytomyr and Kharkiv regions, where hourly shutdown schedules have to be imposed, state electricity company Ukrenerho reported on March 10.
Some consumers in the two regions are still left completely without electricity, and critical infrastructure in the cities of Zhytomyr and Kharkiv operates mainly from autonomous power sources, Ukrenerho said.
Emergency shutdowns are still taking place in other two regions -- Zaporizhzhya and Dnipropetrovsk -- that sustained damage in the Russian strikes, it said.
Following the wave of attacks on Ukrainian civilian targets -- the first of its kind since mid-February -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of persisting in using terror against civilians.
"The occupiers can only terrorize civilians. That's all they can do. But it won’t help them. They won't avoid responsibility for everything they have done," Zelenskiy said after the attacks.
IN PHOTOS: Russia launched a massive wave of air strikes on Ukraine on March 9, causing casualties and multiple power cuts across the country and halting the power supply of the nuclear power plant at Zaporizhzhya as the battle for Bakhmut in the east raged on.
Zelenskiy also held talks with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, who made an unannounced visit to Kyiv on March 10.
Marin accompanied Zelenskiy and senior military officers at the funeral of one of Ukraine's best-known fighters and commanders, who was killed in clashes near Bakhmut.
The service for 27-year-old Dmytro Kotsyubaylo, killed a few days earlier, was held at the cathedral of Kyiv's St. Michael’s Golden-Domed Monastery, where many mourners clutched flowers and paid their respects. Zelenskiy and Marin also laid flowers at a nearby memorial to fallen Ukrainian soldiers.
"Putin knows he will have to answer for his crime of aggression," the Finnish leader told journalists. "The future tribunal must bring justice efficiently and answer Ukrainians' rightful demands."
Russia has repeatedly denied targeting civilians, despite abundant evidence to the contrary.
It said the attacks, during which it used hypersonic Kinzhal (Dagger) missiles, were a "massive retaliatory strike" in response to what it said was a Ukrainian-orchestrated "terrorist attack" in Russia's Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, last week.
Kyiv has denied any involvement, suggesting Moscow might be seeking a "false flag" pretext to stage new attacks on Ukraine.
White House spokeswoman Olivia Dalton said it was "devastating to see these brutal, unjustified attacks on civilian infrastructure across Ukraine," and said the United States would continue to supply Kyiv with air-defense systems.
Fierce fighting was under way in other parts of Donetsk region, with focus on the towns of Lyman, Avdiyivka, and Shakhtarsk, the military said.
In Rubizhniy, in the neighboring Luhansk region, the Ukrainian military said that Russians used civilians as human shields.
"The enemy places personnel in residential quarters, hiding behind the civilian population. Servicemen of the occupying forces are housed on the first and second floors, and civilians are left to live above," the General Staff said.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
Russia Imposes Sanctions On 144 Citizens Of Estonia, Latvia, And Lithuania
Russia has imposed sanctions on 144 citizens of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania -- three EU and NATO member states that have been among the strongest backers of Ukraine since Russia launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion in February 2022. The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on March 9 that the move is a response to the three Baltic states' "lobbying for sanctions and other measures against Russia, interference in our internal affairs, and inciting Russophobic moods."
Sofia's City Council Approves Plan To Move Contentious Soviet Red Army Monument
SOFIA -- Sofia’s city council has approved a proposal to dismantle the massive monument to the Soviet Army and relocate it to another site in the Bulgarian capital.
According to the March 9 decision, Mayor Yordanka Fandakova must now issue a request to the Sofia City region, which administers the capital, asking that the contentious monument be moved to the grounds of the Museum of Socialist Art a few kilometers southeast.
The monument stands on municipal land south of the capital’s center near the National Palace of Culture and the city’s Central Park, but the towering sculpture is state property and the city council thus does not have the authority to move it without the consent and cooperation of the government.
The monument with an expansive pedestal was erected in 1954 to honor the Soviet Red Army. It has long been a point of contention, with critics arguing that it was built for propaganda purposes to promote the former communist government on the 10th anniversary of the Soviet declaration of war against Bulgaria and of the subsequent coup d’etat that overthrew the Kingdom of Bulgaria in September 1944.
The Monument to the Soviet Army is also known as the Monument to the Red Army of Occupation. Sofia’s city council first voted in 1993 to have the statue removed, but it has remained in place to this day. The monument has been the target of numerous popular protests and forms of artistic expression, including in 2011 when depictions of Red Army soldiers on the site of the monument were painted over as superheroes, Ronald McDonald, and Santa Claus.
In February, the issue of removing the monument heated up when several plaques on its facade were destroyed and the city authorities determined that they posed a danger to passersby.
Svetlozar Rayanov, a 61-year-old retired scientist, was detained for 24 hours for destroying the plaques. He later told journalists he had damaged the monument as an act of protest against Russian aggression.
"My main protest is against the war that Russia is waging against Ukraine, but the date also coincided with Red Army Day, which is celebrated on February 23, and now it is Defense of the Fatherland Day," Rayanov said at the time.
City councilors from the pro-European coalition Democratic Bulgaria, former Prime Minister Boyko Borisov’s GERB party, and the Patriots for Sofia voted in favor of relocating the monument on March 9 after several hours of debate.
Representatives of Bulgaria's Socialist Party (BSP) opposed the proposal, and pledged to appeal the decision if it passed.
Acting Prime Minister Galab Donev also commented on the issue, suggesting that decisions about the monument should be made after early parliamentary elections scheduled for April 2.
"Politicians should leave this topic for after the elections so that the most correct decision can be made in a calm environment," Donev said.
The BSP, Revival (Vazrazhdane), and other pro-Russian parties have protested the relocation of the monument, including throwing eggs and paint at the municipal building housing the city council as the measure was debated.
On March 7, the city council’s Committee on Education and Culture ruled in favor of relocating the monument, based on a proposal submitted by the Democratic Bulgaria coalition in 2020.
Belarus Approves Death Penalty For Officials Convicted Of High Treason
Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka signed a law on March 9 allowing for the use of the death penalty against officials and army servicemen convicted of high treason. Belarus, a close ally of Russia, is the only country in Europe that still applies the death penalty. Under another change, anybody found guilty of "discrediting" the Belarusian armed forces will face jail. Russia passed a similar law after invading neighboring Ukraine just over a year ago. The new law is part of changes to the Criminal Code aimed at strengthening Belarus's fight against "crimes of an extremist and anti-state orientation." To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
- By dpa
Lithuanian Secret Services Say Russia Ready For Two More Years Of War
According to Lithuanian intelligence services, Russia is capable of continuing its war in Ukraine for two more years. "We estimate that the resources Russia has at its disposal today would be sufficient to wage war with the same intensity as today for another two years," Colonel Elegijus Paulavicius, of the nation's military intelligence service, said on March 9 as he presented his agency's annual report. Russia has become "increasingly totalitarian" under President Vladimir Putin's leadership, the report added. It said the war in Ukraine undermines "the political and economic foundation of the regime."
Group of Iranian Activists Publishes 'Women's Bill Of Rights'
A group of Iranian women's rights activists has released a "Women's Bill of Rights" that they say should form the basis of a new constitution to enshrine equality and the diversity of sexuality, gender, ethnicity, and religion in the country once the current Islamic leadership is removed.
The group, known as the "Iranian Feminist Collective for Woman, Life, Freedom," said the goal of the document was to provide a clear and concise road map showing the history of women's struggles and the most important requirement so that it can be included in any future legal documents, such as a new constitution, after the current regime is toppled.
Part of the text includes a call to hold a referendum for any new constitution so that it is approved by the people, who should aim to "form a secular government based on social and economic justice."
The text also calls on any new government to approve and implement UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on "Women, Peace, and Security" and related resolutions without any conditions or delays, while also recognizing religion as a private matter.
Since the death in September of Mahsa Amini while in police custody for an alleged violation of the restrictive head scarf law, Iranians have flooded onto the streets across the country to protest against a lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The Iranian regime has held several counterrallies and launched a brutal crackdown to try to quell the dissent, but the unrest continues with universities and schools have become leading sites for clashes between protesters and the authorities.
Security forces have also launched a series of raids on schools across the country, violently arresting students, especially female students, who have defiantly taken off their hijabs in protest.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
